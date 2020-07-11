President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing the White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump stops to give brief remarks to the assembled press pool as he departs the White House heading to Walter Reed hospital to visit wounded troops and veterans. [Video and Transcript]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. It’s very hot. It’s very hot.
So we’re going to Walter Reed Hospital, and we’re going to be seeing soldiers — our great heroes, our wounded, and some badly wounded. And they’re incredibly brave and great people. And we’re going to see also the warriors on the frontline of COVID, and quite a few of them. And we’re going to spend some good time with them, and I look forward to doing it. And it’ll be my honor to be there.
Q What is your message by wearing a mask today?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’ll probably have a mask, if you must know. I mean, I’ll probably have a mask. I think when you’re in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people that, in some cases, just got off the operating tables, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask. I’ve never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place.
Q Mr. President, can you tell us about Roger Stone and why did you not take the advice of the Attorney General, who cautioned you against clemency?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, he didn’t say that. No, the Attorney General, about a week or two ago, had made a statement, but that was long before anybody knew what I was going to do.
Roger Stone was treated horribly. Roger Stone was treated very unfairly. Roger Stone was brought into this witch hunt, this whole political witch hunt and the Mueller scam — it’s a scam, because it’s been proven false. And he was treated very unfairly, just like General Flynn was treated unfairly; just like Papadopoulos was treated unfairly. They’ve all been treated unfairly.
And what I did —
Q Will you give them clemency too?
THE PRESIDENT: What I did — I will tell you this: People are extremely happy because, in this country, they want justice. And Roger Stone was not treated properly.
So I’m very happy with what I did. He — I commuted his sentence, and by commuting, he now has the right to go and — hey, look, he had a forewoman —
Q Sir, what about a jury?
THE PRESIDENT: Quiet.
Q A jury decided this, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Quiet. Quiet.
He had a forewoman — he had a forewoman who was horrendous. She should have never been on the jury. The judge should’ve so ruled. The judge didn’t do that. Take a look at the record. The judge didn’t do that. Take a look at the forewoman. He should’ve had another trial. Roger Stone was treated very badly.
Now, take a look at Comey, take a look at McCabe, take a look at the two lovers, Strzok and Page. Take a look at all these people that are walking around and they lied to Congress, and they leaked and they did everything else — a lot of other things. Take a look at Biden, Sleepy Joe. Take a look at Obama. And they spied on Donald Trump’s campaign. Those are the people — let me just tell you something: Those are the people that should be in trouble.
Thank you.
“Quiet. Quiet.” Love it.
If Trump told them what toothbrush he used, the media would spend a week tearing down why Trump was using an inappropriate toothbrush. Yes, there would be a 6 panel of expert toothologists.
Mitt Romney would have to chime in with a nasty tweet ridiculing the president’s toothbrush as being non presidential Madcow would devote an entire segment and the House would demand an investigation.
The left would start a Twitter boycott of the manufacturer of the toothbrush and demand the company denounce the President. The right would empty all store shelves of available product in a counter protest.
This is the state of current politics.
Trump could end the mask bull shat tomorrow.
1 show up with a blue kag mask. Now nevrr Trumpers can wear blue or red masks.
2 thank all the mask wearers and proclaim they are wearing masks as a sign of solidarity with the Trump administration pandemic and economic policies.
The media and resistance will be so disgusted that they will burn their masks and demand freedom of choice for mask wearing. Problem solved
Bill Durham, I love it!
Move over Stephen Miller. You got competition!!
No, they would demand the name of the toothbrush manufacturer so they could boycott it, order ANTIFA to riot in front of their HQ, doxx and threaten their executives and their families, break into their company e.mail for ‘problematic’ snippets of communication, ditto private email, etc. etc.
Some people just can’t be reached. The only understand force. Applied to them. Or horrors a rap sheet. The soywhites absolutely are petrified of a real brush with the legal system.
“These are the people that should be in trouble” is the quote which caught my eye. SHOULD? Why the hell AREN’T they ‘in trouble’? Asking for millions. Seems long past time to get involved Mr. President. Justice has been delayed FAR too long!
Yes he sees clearly the commies in the street, but can’t see that in front of him is Rubio the traitor, the deep state pawn, who could blow spygate wide open if he wanted to from his new position as chairman of SSIC.
The GOAT. Strong defense of Stone. Loved it.
Of course, the press scum is most concerned about whether or not our President Trump will be wearing a mask which they deem to be symbol of submission. Very nice the way our President handled it, gracefully and nonchalant, like it’s no big deal. I will try to remember that when I am hassled by the mask Nazis here in NY.
On another note, I came across this story in the lefty DM about the President’s call to extradite the odious Christopher Steele. Looks like John Solomon has covered this too.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8513065/Donald-Trump-calls-ex-MI6-spy-Russia-dossier-extradited.html
Wearing a Mask …
💚
There’s a Time and a Place
Yeah. And yesterday at the end of Kayleigh’s press briefing, you can see Peter Alexander of NBC take off his mask while leaving the briefing room. Such a poser. Such a fake.
If they think mask wearing will save them, and they hate President Trump, why would they want him to wear a mask? It’s not possible that they actually care about his health. And he gets tested daily for coronavirus, so what would his mask be for?
That just want validation for their hoax, to continue the propaganda they think is working. “See, we told you everybody needed masks, had Trump been setting a good example less people would have contracted it. Trump didn’t trust his own experts.” Blah, blah, blah.
It’s all showtime propaganda with them. No substance, just show pony stuff.
Michelle- the mask is a sign of submission.
Generally, I agree.
But, having the Presidential Seal over his lips, adorning his mantle, expressing his position, is a complete obliteration of the narrative that our VSGPDJT is kowtowing to any capitulated state . . .
More and more, the word that comes to mind when I hear these “reporters” yelling their “gotcha!” questions is, animals. They are unthinking, uncaring animals, and honestly, I hate each and every one of them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yelping hyenas, not journalists. Shrieking their questions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And boy do they ever get sour when they get embarrassed by either President Trump or Kayleigh.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/whca-jon-karl-kayleigh-mcenany
The money shot? Jon Karl getting sour saying Kayleigh “implied” reporters don’t care about shootings in NY.
“Karl also argued that McEnany fell short of her responsibilities as the president’s representative. Specifically, he accused her of implying in a July 6 briefing that reporters didn’t care about shootings in New York, as well as evading questions about the president’s stance on NASCAR removing the Confederate flag from races.”
Is that not the day that she answered the same flag question some 8 or 12 times and not a ONE of those reporters asked about a black child being killed by blm “peaceful protesters”? Was that not her “mic drop” moment as she cut the briefing short because of their behavior and left the room? Did Karl mention THAT? Nope.
One can literally flip several of Karl’s arguments and use them against him.
Dude is a whiner first class. Amongst liberals today that’s a compliment, but I’m no liberal and it’s no compliment.
While I agree they aren’t human, I love animals. These reporters are just plain scum, pond scum.
Indeed, they are “human scum” as the President has labeled all never Trumpers for all eternity!
Human scum be like, well, this guy…
Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American presidential candidate lays down again for the same Crime Syndicate that blackmailed him into throwing his own race. Like a stumblebum bitch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jackals
^^^This^^^ BINGO!
Was with ya, porky, clear up until the “hate” part.
Go to Cold Anger, porky. Cold Anger accomplishes much more.
LikeLike
I get you, jeans, and I understand the cold anger philosophy for sure, believe me, but sometimes, every once in a while, I see or hear something that just revs everything up to “10”….. lolzzzz
LikeLiked by 1 person
How is it possible for anyone to “like” these vermin? Unless of course they are vermin themselves. I don’t think anyone likes these people and given the choice would just as soon hit them between the eyes with a sledge-hammer.
What positive use for the American people are these “Useful Idiots” anyway? They never ask a question worth answering or having anything to do with the price of tomatoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love how he turns the tables. Using the RS clemency as an opportunity to talk about the real corruption!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes, Texan, I notice that Kayleigh uses that tactic, too, when dealing with these jackals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The man is fearless. Too bad there is only one Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
There’s not. Just one in the spotlight.
I’ll follow him through hell when the time comes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mr. Stone was politically prosecuted because he is a Republican, before an obama judge with a proven biased jury. This country deserves an honest legal system, which we will have when I am re-elected with a solid Republican House and Senate”
LikeLiked by 11 people
Exactly!
I think they cut out the part where the reporters ask:
“Sir, do you plan to do something to protect Federal monuments that preserve our great heritage?”
“Mr. President, are you concerned about the carnage in our inner cities?”
“What can citizens do to ensure no voter fraud takes place in November?”
“When will the DOJ finally bring the past administration’s law-breakers to justice?”
“Are you fighting back against these illegal mask-wearing mandates around the country?”
“Did you see the tweet from AOC telling states to keep businesses shuttered because it hurts you in November, even though it will result in people’s lives being ruined?”
LikeLiked by 17 people
Outstanding post.
THE PRESIDENT: “Hello, everybody. It’s very hot. It’s very hot.”
CNN — “Without evidence, Trump claims it’s very hot!”
WaPo — “More lies from Trump – according to our fact checkers it is hot, but it is not very hot! We rate this claim mostly false.”
NYT – “Trump feeling the heat as investigators close in!”
LikeLiked by 26 people
Maaaaaaan …….you summed up the media verrrry accurately right there!
Well done
Trump did address the guy’s question about the jury by talking about the forewomen’s bias. It’s another fake virtue signal. You have a right to believe what you want but if you don’t see that, you are either naive or complicit. The patriots on this site are very bright and also tired of BS like your statement here. You actually think Trump can’t take the heat? If you call that pansy reporter’s question “heat”, you have no idea what heat is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tells reporters to be quiet when they are being rude. Then the reporters whine and cry. I didn’t even let my kids behave like the alleged full grown “reporters” do.
President Trump has had a more hostile press directed towards him than any president I’ve ever seen.
He takes the heat just fine. But when he dishes it back out, the reporters have meltdowns. Funny how that works.
Back to your mother’s basement………………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
So a 70 year old man was scheduled to go to prison for a “crime” that many, many Dems have committed and walk free, during a covid pandemic while Newsome releases 8000 inmates because it’s dangerous? Am I living in an alternate universe?
LikeLiked by 19 people
Yes
You have been for quite some time if this surprises you..
Angers me… doesn’t surprise me
I wouldn’t call it the twilight zone. IMO we are through the Looking Glass. And it’s going to get way worse.
Prepare yourselves for a long violent evil November and December. Because that’s how long it will take to try and game the vote until they give up and try to get the Woke in the military to intervene.
while cupmo kills thousands of known-to-be-vulnerable New Yorkers, by jailing them in death chambers with infected imports forced into their midst.
“President Trump, sir, when is the DOJ going to prosecute coumo for killing thousands of people? He removed his own mother from danger, and had many other accommodations, unused, for infected patients, instead of forcing them to make nursing homes into death chambers. But cuomo says it is your fault…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beau, The power of cupmo will never end until the citizens of NYC rise up, storm his f’ing home and drag him through the streets, tarred and feathered and then burn his decrepid ass. That’s what has to happen or this whole shit show will keep going on and on and on and on and on and on.
If my Mom who is alive and well at 88 died in one of his “death chambers” I would not be talking about it.
These poor souls had no one to even console them as they died do to total incompetence.
HELL isn’t good enough for scum like him
You mean you just noticed? Lol, we fell down the rabbit hole a long time ago. Hopefully, we can get out in Nov.
LikeLike
Hate to break it to these dip stick media imbeciles, but a Presidential Pardon and/or Commutation, issued by every US President ever doing so, involves changing a “jury decision”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually it was 1,900 and mostly Black felons!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya think? The man’s mouth and brain operate as a lethal weapon.
I say leave well enough alone.
My response to that churchman would be, “So, you think that just by growing his vocabulary then these actions of these traitors would somehow change? And that the media would miraculously become respectful of our President? Trump’s vocabulary speaks to the regular, God-loving American patriot of every race, color, creed, religion, or economic status. In short, everybody. He uses the same vocabulary as the rest of us.”
(I am so sick and tired of the arm-chair, second-guessing critics of President Trump. I wish they could walk in his shoes for just one day and try to handle these jackals that has been after him since before his presidency…Republicans and Democrsts! They wouldn’t last two seconds! He has to do it day in and day out with a vicious press snapping at his heels every second of every day! Please, God, protect President Trump!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
corporate communications have changed from 10-12th grade level, to 6th grade level, because of the overall poor educational system. simple words, short sentences or sentence fragments. (that is by old standards. Alternatively, by ‘new standards of modern education, this is still at the 10th-12th grade level.)
the churchman may have an older congregation, which was better-educated.
I am so very tired of “well-spoken” Ivy League educated politicians who give brilliant orations and never actually DO anything! I will take a no nonsense New Yorker who sends out politically incorrect Tweets, but who follows through on his promises any day of the week!
You might remind your churchman friend that Jesus was actually a pretty direct speaker as well and TPTB didn’t like Him much either! I am beyond tired of my liberal church friends who are just “oh so shocked” at how “uncouth” Donald Trump is and how sad it is that Hillary “the most qualified person to ever run for President” had the election stolen from her by the Russians!
“The Holy Spirit was right when He spoke to your fathers through Isaiah the prophet: Go to this people and say, “You will be ever hearing but never understanding; you will be ever seeing but never perceiving.” For this people’s heart has grown callous; they hardly hear with their ears, and they have closed their eyes. Otherwise they might see with their eyes, hear with their ears, understand with their hearts, and turn, and I would heal them.’…” Acts 28:25-27
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think he looks good in a mask. Strong. Love the Presidential Seal. Know people are against the masks, but he sure looks a hell of a lot more Presidential than Biden.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t see the photo…but I can imagine it, and I agree with you!
Twitter has a pic of him going into the hospital!!!! Talk about HOT SWAGGER!!! Dang, only Donald Trump could make wearing a mask look MASKculine!!! Wow … Melania I am soooo jealous
You cannot post a photo thats stored on your personal computer hard drive.
You must upload the photo to a web based photo sharing site.
Then copy the URL to that photo (URL must end with .jpg) and paste that URL address in your comment.
GB…, We got an opening in IT if you’re interested. Low pay, no vacation but you may be able to take down that witch that lives in upstate NY. See, all we need is a virtual distraction. wink,wink
🤣
Spectre:
The Steps I’ve followed are:
__Enter https://imgur.com/upload into your address bar
__Drag and drop your .jpg image into little square
__Give it a title (if you want to) by scrolling down to just underneath your pic
__Click “Embed post”
__Click the green “Copy” button
__Paste into your comment
This is my example (only my second time posting a .jpg so hope I’ve told you all the steps correctly):
Hope it works. Learned this courtesy of Ad rem at the “We Get Questions ….” tab.
Well that didn’t work, so will try again.
__All steps as mentioned before
__But after Clicking the green “Copy” button, click the “Share” button,
__Click the smaller “Copy” button
__Paste that shorter Link here
Hope it works.
Yessss!
If you click on the pic above, it takes you to Imgur where you can click on it again and see it enlarged. If you look really close, throughout it, there are all types of “faces” and other “objects” hidden within this artist’s palette [not by intentional design just by happenstance].
If you think this is bad, wait until he pardons General Flynn, if need be, apologizes to him for his firing due to FBI lies, reimburses him for the cost of the trials and hires him back in some sweet intelligence job at the White House. Oh the horror of it!
If he pardons Flynn or commutes a hypothetical future Flynn sentence then Flynn would be disqualified from working for the administration. He’s not going to do that unless Lawfare have succeeded as I suspect that he will still want Flynn as part of his team.
Crwys, Thanks for informing the uninformed. As you state, this needs to play out.
We would be very happy to have General Michael Flynn fully functional when he returns to serving his country after Commandant Sullivan gets his just due, i.e. smacked down via the district court decision.
I’m a glass half full kinda guy.
To be fair, he should pardon Obama and Biden!
Have Esper and the Joint Chiefs gone public yet to condemn the commutation for Roger Stone?
They have stuck their anti-Trump, and anti-American, noses in just about everything else.
Obviously WE are all wrong, and the Attorney General must know it, that is why there are no indictments. I know this because Special Prosecutor Muller just said so:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/robert-mueller-roger-stone-trump-washington-post-op-ed_n_5f0a406cc5b67a80bc0857e1
you forgot the /s
😉
“Quiet. Quiet!” Ha!
I am not one to be accused of being a sycophant, but I have a deep, respectful, admiration for this president. Full disclosure. I was NOT a fan when he descended the escalator. He had to earn my trust and my vote. He has exceeded every single measure I use to evaluate the candidates I vote for. I have never regretted putting my trust in this man, and will do so again in 2020.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ditto.
True.
Cripes, the first question is about him wearing a mask. Our media suuuuucccccckkkkkksssss!!!!!!!!
PDJT should wear a mask that says “fake news”.
with flashing lights that spell out “Fake News”. They want a mask picture, which they can use instead of one with his face exposed, so your idea could be just the thing they could use !
Well, they are in a hospital with sick and injured. I wish they had on different colored masks though.
Shoulda wore the TRUMP 2020 mask and made a statement but if VSGPDJT thought this was right….I disagree. This f”ing virus thing is killing our country, his country.
The sick patients are the ones who should wear masks, not the healthy ones. Our President is not going to spread any germs or viruses that these folks haven’t already endured.
Richard Wagner, Ride of the Valkryies is the theme song…perfect for POTUS!
I personally like finale of the William Tell Overture. A man who fought for his people’s freedom. Wagner was a Aryanist and the RotV reminds me too much of Nam.
Good point!
Oh, to be an employee or patient in that hospital and see that group of men walking down the hall. Like warrior gods. An image to fondly remember and tell grandchildren.
Trump, simply stated, commands strength. That is why the left despises him so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think they despise and hate President Trump so much because they cannot “control” him…and IMO, that’s how all men should be…so sure of themselves in doing what is right that no one is able to “run them.”
And just like Melania and Kayleigh have raised the bar for women in this country, I think President Trump has raised the bar for men.
The utmost gratitude for being given this man as our President at such a time as this is owed to God alone for showing our nation His mercy.
God bless you always, President Trump, and America, too.
He and Biden are going in opposite directions. Amazing!
