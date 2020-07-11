July 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1269

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.” 🌟 —-Gal 5:1
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team arrived back at WH safely from Florida
✅ Pres. Trump approval rating from Republican Party is 96%
✅ Roger Stone’s prison sentence has been commuted by Pres.Trump
✅ Operation Surge(sea-based drug interdiction in Caribbean Sea/East Pacific Ocean): Over 1000 arrests related to trafficking
✅ Nasdaq set another all time high
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
Note: due to incoming storm Trump NH rally is delayed-God knows Best.
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Walter Reed to visit Military patients (Dep WH 5PM***Arr back at WH 7pm)
— for slam-dunk final words from Sidney Powell and Gen Flynn as they work on a response to Sullivan’s En Banc Petition–
— corrupted, Anti-American universities/college/schools be DEFUNDED–Pres Trump ordered Treasury Dept look into it
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists, like (Sun.)Martinez, CA and (Sat.)Sam Houston statue in Huntsville, TX(BLM claims it’s a rumor)
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— Omar, Rashida & Duckworth be forced to resign for treasonous remarks
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 18M unemployed Americans to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 229/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Pres. Duda’s win in Presidential election in Poland this Sunday
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ We Will Prevail ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” We will defend our country. We will defend our borders, our children, our heroes, and our great American flag. We’ll always defend our American flag. We’re very proud of our flag. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
🌟🙏🌟Special Prayer for Sundance and his Mission:
🌟 “Thus says the Lord: “Keep justice, and do righteousness, for soon my salvation will come, and my deliverance be revealed.” 🌟 —Is 56:1
****We are with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, our prayers follow you.
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, July 11, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 115 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/10/july-10th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1268/comment-page-1/#comment-8457976)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
Thursday night update – 7/9/20 – (See link above.)
– BorderReport article & video: Private-border wall builder admits soil eroding at South Texas site
Friday night update – 7/10/20
– 2 Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweets:
• Trump meme.
• Dan Scavino tweet w/ Trump compilation video.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble.)”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
Tweet w/ video.
Outrageous.. where are the Republicans Governor and Republican DA !!!! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/st-louis-police-seize-gun-armed-couple-defended-historic-home-rioters/
Trump Retweet
And this…. https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/07/10/uscs-school-of-cinematic-arts-to-remove-john-wayne-exhibit/
