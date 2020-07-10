President Trump Phone Interview With Sean Hannity…

President Trump calls-in to Sean Hannity to discuss the latest headline news. Topics include Democrats’ plans to defund the police, Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency, coronavirus, the economy, and much more.

  1. SR says:
    July 10, 2020 at 12:50 am

    PTrump didn’t talk clearly or timeline about DOJ investigation and indictments. But he is calling Obama, Biden, clapper, Brennan, Comey, love birds and others. He is happy with internal polls.

