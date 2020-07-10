President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing the White House – Video and Transcript…

President Trump delivers impromptu remarks departing the White House for Miami. [Video and Transcript Below]

[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So we’re going to Miami. We’re going to different parts of Florida today. We’ll be back at about 11 o’clock tonight. And a lot of stops, a lot of very good stops, so we look forward to it.

Tropical Storm Fay is probably going to be hitting a place called New Jersey, a good place, pretty soon. So we — we are on the watch. We’re fully prepared. FEMA is ready in case it’s bad. It shouldn’t be too bad, but you never know. You never know. But at this moment, it’s looking like it’s going to be hitting New Jersey fairly soon, and we are fully prepared.

And other than that, I’ll see you in Miami. Okay? Thank you.

Q Mr. President, (inaudible) economic plan?

THE PRESIDENT: Say it?

Q What did you think of Joe Biden’s economic plan that he put out?

THE PRESIDENT: He plagiarized from me, but he can never pull it off. He likes plagiarizing. It’s a plan that is very radical left, but he said the right things, because he’s copying what I’ve done. But the difference is he can’t do it, and he knows he’s not doing that. It can’t be the same because he’s raising taxes way too much. He’s raising everybody’s taxes. He’s also putting tremendous amounts of regulations back on. And those two things are two primary reasons that I created the greatest economy we’ve ever had. And now we’re creating it again. Okay?

Q Still thinking about pardoning Roger Stone?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’ll be looking at it. I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated, as were many people. And in the meantime, Comey and all these guys who are walking around, including Biden and Obama — because we caught them spying on my campaign. Who would have believed that one?

Thank you.

END 9:43 A.M. EDT