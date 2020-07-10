Action Alert: Goya Foods CEO Responds To Leftist Boycott After Remarks Praising President Trump…

Yesterday during a White House Rose Garden event celebrating Hispanic business, Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue praised President Trump for his commitment and economic action plan. Mr. Unanue previously appeared with President Obama at the White House; however, his remarks supporting President Trump drove the left-wing nuts bananas.
Immediately following Unanue’s remarks, the organized left-wing cancel culture machine starting demanding an immediate boycott of Goya Foods. Mr. Unanue responded to criticism earlier today. He won’t back down from supporting President Trump.
The insufferable leftists will lose this battle. Goya is a well known shopping staple amid Latinos because the products are really good. Additionally, if the uber-left thinks Hispanics, writ large, are in line with their identity politics, they’re in for a surprise. Faith and family are at the core of the Latino culture.
ACTION ALERT: Let’s turn this nonsense effort by the radical leftists into a positive opportunity. Thousands of supportive Americans have already started purchasing Goya products. Additionally, purchasing Goya products for donations to local food pantries is yet another way to create a positive outcome against the left-wing professional hate machine. I’m in.
President Trump on DACA
We’ve been buying their products for years. We will be buying MORE of their products in the future. It is important to support like minded people. I still eat at Arby’s more than I used to because they stood by Laura Ingraham when David Hogg went after her. I purchased Arby’s gift cards and told them why I was their fan. Do you all have a years supply of food, cash, precious metals and the means to protect them? BE PREPARED the Boy Scouts say and in today’s times it is a good idea.
There are more of us than them. Dead people only vote Democrat. Goya will announce record 3Q profits.
All in Sundance!!!! Every grocery store trip now…multiple cans of Goya products will be in my bag!! Cancel that you communists bitches!!!!
Done! Proud to support those willing to stand up to the mob.
I was to going shopping tomorrow and planning to buying some extra food to donate to a food drive that my church is conducting for the local food cupboard. Guess what I will buying instead of pancake mix, cereal, etc.
Stone sentence commuted so enjoy your goya even more.
Does anyone know if Goya products are available in Canada. Will definitely stock up if it’s so.
Wow, from everything I have read on this site there is a backlash on a backlash. AOC and her radical leftists are toast, and well deserved.
