Action Alert: Goya Foods CEO Responds To Leftist Boycott After Remarks Praising President Trump…

Yesterday during a White House Rose Garden event celebrating Hispanic business, Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue praised President Trump for his commitment and economic action plan. Mr. Unanue previously appeared with President Obama at the White House; however, his remarks supporting President Trump drove the left-wing nuts bananas.

Immediately following Unanue’s remarks, the organized left-wing cancel culture machine starting demanding an immediate boycott of Goya Foods. Mr. Unanue responded to criticism earlier today. He won’t back down from supporting President Trump.

The insufferable leftists will lose this battle. Goya is a well known shopping staple amid Latinos because the products are really good. Additionally, if the uber-left thinks Hispanics, writ large, are in line with their identity politics, they’re in for a surprise. Faith and family are at the core of the Latino culture.

ACTION ALERT: Let’s turn this nonsense effort by the radical leftists into a positive opportunity. Thousands of supportive Americans have already started purchasing Goya products. Additionally, purchasing Goya products for donations to local food pantries is yet another way to create a positive outcome against the left-wing professional hate machine. I’m in.

The president of @GoyaFoods went on @FoxNews on Friday to double down on comments he made a day earlier praising noted racist @realDonaldTrump during a visit to the White House. #BoycottGoyahttps://t.co/HfgeGuyThW — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) July 10, 2020

Somehow, the Left has managed to make canned beans political. Where will 2020 stop? Headed to go buy some Goya beans… — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) July 10, 2020

I love Goya, always have and always will!#BuyGoya pic.twitter.com/At4qzmdBFi — Fran Hardy (@FrancesS_Hardy) July 10, 2020