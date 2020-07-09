“Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. But if you keep going, you’re sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is that they can do it, too.”
It’s been going on for decades and we weren’t fighting back. It’s time we did, eh? Yep.
We started fighting back in November 2016 when DJT was elected to become President Donald J. Trump. He has proven we chose our Commander well. IMO, the handwriting is on the wall. He, nor we, are going to surrender.
Yes we did!
Excuse me, once we stood our ground and voted for President Trump, the majority of “us” stopped doing anything and let President Trump do all the work. When he asked that we give him a Senate and Congress majority in the mid-terms, 60 percent of Republicans and who knows how many independents didn’t even bother to vote. The last 2 years have been hell for President Trump because of it. We can thank all those who couldn’t get off their butts for the all the wasted time President Trump had to put in fighting unnecessary battles. Same thing going on now. A lot of people falling asleep on their watch.
You can thank VOTER FRAUD !!!
👍
Yup!!!!!
Go get em’, everyone needs to start standing up for our American values.
#God Speed @Sundance..
#Treepers We got,,
his “6” correct???.. If He calls, Will you answer that call?
Damn straight, and have already been answering the call he has made. Donations, donations, donations folks!
FOIAs. Lots of them, and time. Sundance has always apparently burned the candle at both ends, but now? I can’t imagine he sleeps more than three hours a night, or day.
The best thing we can do right now is put our money where our “mouths” are. There are things we can all do without to make it happen and everyone knows it! We’re Treepers, right?
DONATE!
Great quote, Sundance. Perfect for the times we’re in right now
I am praying for a hedge of protection over Sundance and know others here will join with me. Lord deliver Sundance from the same evils that struck down patriot Andrew Breitbart as he fought to expose truth. Give Sundance superhuman wisdom in all endeavors and open doors for him that could not be opened otherwise. In the name of Jesus, Amen.
Here is an old prayer I learned a long time ago, it was the prayer of an old, old lady who lived at the edge of the Superior State Forest as long as anyone could remember, she was going to face a judge over some sort of civil matter when she recited the prayer for the person who taught it to me. I hope it blesses you Sundance.
Spirit of the living God, that dwells within me, go before me, light the way and open every door. Holy Spirit tell me just what to say.
When I begin to this prayer I think of the living God as galaxys of stars and I imagine them swirling within me like a tornado, “Spirit of the living God, that dwells with in me.”
I swirl them faster and faster till finally I throw my arms out in front of me and say – “GO before me, light the way and open every door.” (you can send the Spirit anywhere you wish, or need to). Then after a few moments to calm I ask, “Holy Spirit tell me just what to say”.
⭐⭐⭐
🇺🇸 Amen 🇺🇸
⭐⭐⭐
Sundance , Fearless Warrior , May the Hand of God Guide You .
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD, I’ve been pushing this message for the last few weeks to my clueless friends and acquaintances. I’m sure doing this on my end. I hope everyone is doing so also.
The enemies are at the gates. Time to ready the troops. The time has come.
Sundance, wherever you are- thanks for checking in and for your inspiring message. Please take good care of yourself as we don’t know what we would do without you.
Sundance: I second what Seneca the Elder says! Just add that we are keeping you in our prayers.
every day whenever I wander out into the public I wear my “Keep America Great” hat AND if required i wear my MAGA mask AND my Trump/Pence shirt. I walk tall, head held high and proud to be a Trump supporter. At 72/female, not afraid to show my support for DJT/America!
Bless you nats1mom, but you be careful too, and watch your six. There are insanely sick people out there that do bad things to good people! I’m certain that you know that, but I doubt that it hurts to remind… we don’t want anything to happen to any Treepers.
Thank you, THC. Appreciate your concern. I am a product of the 60’s; have always been a “rebelette.” I have always believed one should stand for what they believe; my dad taught me to stand tall and NEVER allow anyone to beat you down. So far, it’s worked for me. Ha. Ha.
5:5 nats1mom, I hear you loud and clear and have much respect for your position! I too wear it proud, but I also have a .40 Walther strapped on my right side any time I am outside of my home… you keep standing tall and proud though, it’s your Natural Right to do so and per the message here on this post… well, yeah! 🙂
We hear you Sundance; listening.
Gotta love this guy!!! He nails it perfectly… very smart and a great presentation!
I remember an article I read, I think it was Iraq, a marine was interviewed and he was asked how do they handle all the fire?
He said they were trained to maneuver and aggressively engage fire and that this reaction often confused the enemy and caused their attack to fall apart.
Bongino is done too….
Yes I have been listening to him.
He is steaming…..
What does this mean?
Sundance, you, your family, and those you’re working with have been added to my family’s daily prayer intentions.
God bless and keep you. You’re rallying thousands, and while some of our contributions may be small, we’re doing what we can to support you in our little corner of the country.
As Sir Winston once said…”when you’re going thru hell, keep going”…good advice Sundance, keep pushing, never slow down, never look back (but if you do take a peek at your 6, you’ll see the rest of us bringing up the rear, so to speak)
Bonne chance Mon Capitan! L’Audace, l’audace, toujours l’audace!
Surely there is someone who reads here who can help get Sundance an appointment with PT?
I hate to beat a dead horse but hitler, may he rot forever in hell, fooled millions of people into believing his fascist racist propaganda. It was accomplished in the same manner being used today in America, people are afraid to speak out against the elitists, those who deem themselves as knowing what’s best for the sheeples. It’s beyond time for conservatives to rebel and rise up, we are about to lose our beloved Country, our constitutional rights are being usurped and dishonored. I took an oath in the U.S. Army, to defend my Country, I may not be employed by the Army any longer but that oath is still good with me. It’s time to take back this Country from the brink of disaster, I have had about all I can stand. We need a million man conservative march on the Capitol. We need to make it clear we won’t give in or give up. Yeah, I am mad.
Patriots in Raleigh had a victory against BLM today shutting down their march, in no small part to what Sundance has shown us and taught us here.
Last night (Wednesday), CTH commenter Joe Knuckles warned of a BLM march in his peaceful suburban CA town this weekend. I searched and found one planned in Raleigh NC but this one supposedly was “triggered” by an anonymous hate letter left in a biracial couple mailbox Monday. Their neighborhood was in the county not in Raleigh city police jurisdiction.
WRAL news immediately ran the story as a hate crime, without investigation and it was picked up on Tuesday by national marrxist media. By Wednesday morning a BLM march of terror was planned for a white upper middle class neighborhoods with young families, How spontaneous!
I did a bit of research and posted to a local citizen patriots group along with what Sundance researched on BubbaCAR and what he laid out: “You see, a funny thing happens when you intercept fraud…. It disappears.”
In just one day they discovered that the WRAL reporter had helped organize the BLM event along with a County employee, that the letter was not investigated, and the targeted neighborhood was not the one where the rasicst letter appeared, but in one the leftist Raleigh police could leave unprotected.
Tonight BLM CANCELLED THE TERROR MARCH! And, I know there are a lot of fired up patriot citizens there who will no longer stand silent.
Thank you Sundance! Thank you treepers!
background here
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/09/july-9th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1267/comment-page-2/#comment-8454451
Each in our own little way in our own little part of the country can educate and inform and change hearts & minds from evil to good.
St. George pray for you, St. Michael the Archangel defend you in battle.
This is a must-read: and a terrible warning to all believers:
“The world today is undergoing a four-part occult ritual initiation and transformation ceremony – largely conducted through symbology, as virtually all occult rituals are – and designed to bring everyone, willingly and subserviently, into the new global order.
The global occult ritual of mask-wearing signals your consent to your new, subservient position, under your new masters, and the loss of your position as a vocal representative of, or mouthpiece for, the Word of God on this earth.
The global occult ritual of handwashing represents the washing away of the old order (i.e., the Christian Order you once belonged to), so a new order can be ushered in and firmly established.
The global occult ritual of six feet of “social distancing” symbolizes the breaking apart of the Body of Christ on earth, so it no longer functions as a stable and cohesive unit.
The global occult ritual of lockdowns symbolize isolation from everything normal so you can be “purified” from your old ways…surrender your former status to the new order…sacrifice your very self to the new order…and finally, willingly submit to the new order through obedience to it. And this will go on until the “new you” evolves like a Phoenix from the drama and trauma, straight into the waiting arms of Satan himself, ultimately. (Do you see now why our heavenly Father reduced the tribulation from seven years to five months, “for the elect’s sake”?)
Read the explanation and the warning, and for the love of God, please pass it on:
https://preview.tinyurl.com/y7djdwmm
Sundance you have been in my thoughts and prayers all day!
I appreciate you, for all you have done and are doing!!
