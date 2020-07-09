Kayleigh McEnany White House Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing with the WH pool from the Brady room. Anticipated start time 1:30pm ET
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
Show them who the BOSS is Kayleigh. Take no prisoners. Make those Soy Boys wet their pants.
I imagine all questions will revolve around the pussified Cyrus Vance Jr.’s kangaroo court harassment case and its underlying improbable cause. To which the fake news media will be referred to President Trump’s lawyers.
Keep on pushin’ President Trump. Love you and your administration. I will keep fighting in the trenches. 66 years old and still ready to go. God bless!
And God bless you Shark!!!
Well…
And anyone voting for PDJT won’t change and anyone not voting for PDJT won’t change. Conclusion; 4 more years.
As Mark Levin says, the SC decision opens the door for all politicians and judges to have their financial records exposed.
Exactly! Be careful what you wish for – you just might get it!
LOL that guy Kim Dotcom is the doofus who harrasses American Thinkers boards for YEARS. I blocked him after his first comment about 6 or so years ago. He has a twit?! That’s so hilarious.
I’m literally laughing so hard out loud.
I read that President Trump’s niece Mary Trump stole (19) files from a law office in ref to Trump’s taxes/finance
Right. Obama’s IRS had President Trump’s taxes. Why so lazy on leaking them and interfering with 2016 Election?
Kayleigh, ready to take the propagandists to the woodshed?
Kayleigh should change her trademark sign off “thank you guys” or “thanks” and replace it with a traditional and non-woke “thank you ladies and gentlemen”. This could get under the skin of the few ‘journalists’ that have any self awareness.
Some of the White House press corps could be triggered. The subtle sarcasm would pass most of them by.
I like “thank you boys and girls.” Then it’s a guaranteed triggered because they can then scream racism.
MSM: We don’t need no education
correction: “We don’t need no stinkin’ education!”
School is in heheh Go Kayleigh
DEFUND THE CDC
Did that Lapdog suggest going to school on Sunday?
May have (I haven’t watched the video). But weekend school is one of the ideas being floated in order to keep attendance at a level conducive to social distancing. There would be tracks so some children would attend M-W-F, others T-Th-S etc …
That’s a slippery slope in my book. I know people who had their children in year-long schools with tracks. One of the schemes to get new taxes and bonds passed is to claim: “Without additional funding, we can’t guarantee siblings will be on the same track”. No real explanation on how money equates to track assignments.
It’s always a scheme.
Show me your taxes.
Let’s see Biden’s money bag son’s taxes.
Where Hunter’s taxes?
President Trump’s taxes, the latest in an apparently eternal display of Dim impotence.
They have a list on a rolladex to wash and repeat…..up next, Stormy Daniels ….yawn
Paper doll, I saw on “breaking 911” that Trumps old lawyer Cohen has been taken back into custody. Not sure how credible- but it fits your “rinse repeat” to a T.
Maybe it caught up with him
https://nypost.com/2020/07/03/michael-cohen-eating-at-nyc-restaurant-could-land-him-back-in-prison/
Journalists are cowardly, slimy, vermin!
What kind of person growing up tells themselves “I WANT TO LIE EVERY DAY, AND GET PAID FOR IT”. Disgusting little sociopaths! I wonder how many times they lie to friends, family, and their own children.
Kaitlyn, that dress makes you look fat.
Henry sounds concern.
It’s not true —but we heard your concern.
Kaitlyn NOT Kayleith.
Kaitlyn is the CNN wench.
How many children have been hospitalized with Chinese Virus in NC?
Kayleigh McEnany makes me so –very proud……
Yes, Vance – there is your prosecutorial abuse.
Hell no —on mandated Chinese virus vaccines for school children or anyone else.
She got them demoralized.
Great job Kayleigh! Excellent and brilliant.
Man – if Kaitlyn is this good this soon after taking the role, can you imagine how masterful she will become over time. What a treasure.
Since the elected /and government employed leftists (media included)
have relentlessly investigated, spied on. harassed ……
and disrespected the current President of the USA; and the Office of the presidency
~>there is NO reason to not investigate –and arrest if warranted– former presidents.
MAGA & KAG
