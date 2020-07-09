Kayleigh McEnany White House Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream

Posted on July 9, 2020 by

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing with the WH pool from the Brady room. Anticipated start time 1:30pm ET

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

37 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream

  1. FrankieZee says:
    July 9, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Show them who the BOSS is Kayleigh. Take no prisoners. Make those Soy Boys wet their pants.

  2. The Boss says:
    July 9, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    I imagine all questions will revolve around the pussified Cyrus Vance Jr.’s kangaroo court harassment case and its underlying improbable cause. To which the fake news media will be referred to President Trump’s lawyers.

  3. Shark24 says:
    July 9, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Keep on pushin’ President Trump. Love you and your administration. I will keep fighting in the trenches. 66 years old and still ready to go. God bless!

  4. Sherri Young says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    Well…

  5. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Kayleigh, ready to take the propagandists to the woodshed?

  6. Sonia says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    Kayleigh should change her trademark sign off “thank you guys” or “thanks” and replace it with a traditional and non-woke “thank you ladies and gentlemen”. This could get under the skin of the few ‘journalists’ that have any self awareness.

    Some of the White House press corps could be triggered. The subtle sarcasm would pass most of them by.

  7. henry says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    MSM: We don’t need no education

  8. Eaglet says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    School is in heheh Go Kayleigh

  9. henry says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    DEFUND THE CDC

  10. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    Did that Lapdog suggest going to school on Sunday?

    • dd_sc says:
      July 9, 2020 at 2:28 pm

      May have (I haven’t watched the video). But weekend school is one of the ideas being floated in order to keep attendance at a level conducive to social distancing. There would be tracks so some children would attend M-W-F, others T-Th-S etc …

      That’s a slippery slope in my book. I know people who had their children in year-long schools with tracks. One of the schemes to get new taxes and bonds passed is to claim: “Without additional funding, we can’t guarantee siblings will be on the same track”. No real explanation on how money equates to track assignments.

  11. henry says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    Show me your taxes.

  12. delighteddeplorable says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    President Trump’s taxes, the latest in an apparently eternal display of Dim impotence.

  13. Right to reply says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    Journalists are cowardly, slimy, vermin!
    What kind of person growing up tells themselves “I WANT TO LIE EVERY DAY, AND GET PAID FOR IT”. Disgusting little sociopaths! I wonder how many times they lie to friends, family, and their own children.

  14. henry says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Kaitlyn, that dress makes you look fat.

  15. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    How many children have been hospitalized with Chinese Virus in NC?

  16. Patience says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Kayleigh McEnany makes me so –very proud……

  17. henry says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Yes, Vance – there is your prosecutorial abuse.

  18. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    Hell no —on mandated Chinese virus vaccines for school children or anyone else.

  19. dufrst says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    She got them demoralized.

    Great job Kayleigh! Excellent and brilliant.

  20. TradeBait says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Man – if Kaitlyn is this good this soon after taking the role, can you imagine how masterful she will become over time. What a treasure.

  21. Patience says:
    July 9, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Since the elected /and government employed leftists (media included)
    have relentlessly investigated, spied on. harassed ……
    and disrespected the current President of the USA; and the Office of the presidency

    ~>there is NO reason to not investigate –and arrest if warranted– former presidents.

    MAGA & KAG

