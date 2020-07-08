July 8th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1266

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Trump Retweet
The president will be trolling the Dementia Joe campaign endlessly this fall. I’m wondering at this point does Biden even know his name anymore? His mental collapse is hard to hide now!
The only problem with counting on Biden’s dementia to be his undoing is that they might pump him up with enough speed and adrenochrome to make it to the end of a debate without freezing up. That could end the “dementia” attack – even if they have to lock him down in the basement again for the duration of the campaign.
What I do not understand is Dr. Biden . . . why doesn’t she take Joe by the hand and lead him out of this morass . . . “come on, Honey, we’re leaving” . . . can’t she see what is happening? Is she out of town? Does anyone have her beeper? “Paging Dr. Biden, Paging Dr. Biden”
(I know she is not actually a medical doctor – she is a doctor of education)
Power hungry. Joe would do the same thing to her, if the situation were reversed.
I just love that ad; especially Nan, her Speakership….!!
Just when I think the press couldn’t be worse, they prove me wrong!
Captains of industry! Captains of industry, I tell ya!
Silicon Valley CEO is kicked out of a California restaurant for hurling racist abuse at an Asian family and yelling ‘Trump is going to f*** you’
Michael Lofthouse, the British CEO and founder of tech company Solid8, shouted racist abuse at Jordan Chan and her family on Saturday
The family were out celebrating a birthday at Bernardus Lodge and Spa’s Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley, California, when the attack took place
Shocking footage shows Lofthouse shouting ‘f**king Asian piece of s**t’ and ‘Trump’s going to f**k you!’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8499461/Silicon-Valley-CEO-hurls-racist-abuse-Asian-family-yells-Trump-going-f-you.html
Deport the UK dude. What have they done lately except coup us?
Wait – the real story is they’re INSIDE a restaurant in CALIFORNIA!
which is also a spa!
I mean, Spa is in the name of the place – people in the restaurant may have also been in the spa!
What a jerk. Is he nuts? Yes he’s described as a “CEO” but that doesn’t mean he isn’t nuts.
I noticed that many of the examples of “racial abuse” in San Francisco were actually the neighborhood crazies doing what they do (yelling and screaming at passersby, and occasionally attacking physically when they see their demons)
Arrested and convicted for vandalism in 2016. \charges of domestic violence and destruction of phonelines dismissed. Emigrated to usa 2010.
Another McFake from the Faker Party. I call BS
And… what I love about President Trump… NO MORE BS
Joe Biden’s brain cell death rate is up 10 fold!
Hmmmm, where have we heard the dehydration reason before..guess can’t use the exercise band again:
https://iotwreport.com/supreme-court-justice-john-roberts-recently-hospitalized-after-head-injury-from-fall/
Heavy alcohol consumption will cause dehydration.
What? Roberts fell and hit his head?
Must have been golfing with Joe Scarbrow, at Congressional
…so he was not hunting with dick cheney..what a relieve….
Not buying it. It takes cogent thought to bend them legal pretzels.
Found in the bin… 😦
Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes….Amen..and say it again!!!
About damn time someone stood up to these masked Marxists!!
I call her Tammy Huskworth.
The other one I call a Muslim insurrectionist.
They have overplayed their hand again.
It’s one thing you can always count on the leftists doing.
Always. Overplay. The. Hand.
It’s what they do.
And it leads to their defeat in our Republic.
Free people do not fall for the banana in the tail pipe trick.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/07/july-7th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1265/comment-page-1/#comment-8445451)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 7/6/20 – (See link above.)
– Chief Rodney Scott’s “Border Wall System Update” showing 229 miles completed.
– Tweet w/ Table from CDC website showing China virus deaths are way down.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 7/7/20
***Reminder: Tomorrow (Wed.) – “Status conference” about Project 2 in Judge Randy Crane’s court (Texas).
– Article: Palmer Luckey’s startup will build a ‘virtual’ border wall
– CBP Press release: CBP’s Autonomous Surveillance Towers Declared a Program of Record along the Southwest Border
– 7 photos related to Anduril Industries’ solar-powered mobile surveillance tower.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– for the next “status conference” on Wednesday, July 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Article: 7/2/20
Palmer Luckey’s startup will build a ‘virtual’ border wall
https://www.engadget.com/palmer-luckey-anduril-industries-virtual-wall-government-contract-174312975.html
Excerpts:
– It’s no secret that Palmer Luckey’s Anduril Industries has been developing a “virtual wall” to heighten national security — he’s been at it for the better part of three years. That work (for better or worse) has finally paid off. According to a new report from the Washington Post, the Trump administration awarded Anduril a lucrative five-year contract to erect hundreds of AI-powered surveillance towers along the U.S.-Mexico border by 2022.
– Anduril’s hardwarealmost looks like it belongs in orbit, rather than sitting amid desert scrub. On the ground, two wide solar panels collect energy to keep the surveillance tower running 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And at the top of a lengthy mast sit a cluster of cameras, sensors and antennae designed to spot animals, vehicles and people as they traverse potentially rugged landscapes. Of course, that hardware is only part of the solution — Anduril’s Lattice AI collects the data from those myriad sensors, identifies the objects in motion, and feeds relevant information to its customers in government and law enforcement.
– It’s worth noting, however, that Anduril’s AI has limits. Despite a bevy of sophisticated sensors, these towers can’t be used for fine-grained personal data collection.
– “We know at a distance whether it’s a person, it’s a cow, it’s a vehicle, it’s an aircraft, it’s a ship,” said Matthew Steckman, Anduril’s Chief Revenue Officer, to the Post. “We don’t know anything below that level, but for border security, especially in rural locations, that’s enough to make a decision.”
– While industry observers were surprised to see Palmer Luckey shift gears from consumer virtual reality to defense technology, what might have been more surprising was the speed at which the former Oculus chief found success in his new venture. He started Anduril Industries in 2017, mere months after being forced out of Facebook due to backlash from a $10,000 donation he made to a pro-Trump political group. Just over a year later, Anduril was on the ground on a ranch in Texas, testing a cluster of four Lattice-powered surveillance towers.
– During that ten-week people, Wired reported that the AI had helped customs agents apprehend 55 people who had crossed the border illegally. It wasn’t long before U.S. Customs and Border Protection procured an additional 56 towers.
– Despite early successes in the field, though, it doesn’t appear that the Trump administration’s embrace of “virtual wall” technology has diminished its zeal for traditional, physical barriers. The president’s border wall has grown by about 50 miles since the end of February…
CBP Press release: 7/2/20
CBP’s Autonomous Surveillance Towers Declared a Program of Record along the Southwest Border
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/cbp-s-autonomous-surveillance-towers-declared-program-record-along
Excerpts:
– U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today announced that the Autonomous Surveillance Towers (AST) system has become a Program of Record for U.S. Border Patrol (USBP). Autonomous surveillance towers, known formerly as Innovative Towers, operate off-grid with 100 percent renewable energy and provide autonomous surveillance operations 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.
– Perfectly suited for remote and rural locations, the AST scans the environment with radar to detect movement, orients a camera to the location of the movement detected by the radar, and analyzes the imagery using algorithms to autonomously identify items of interest, such as people or vehicles. Border Patrol agents are then alerted to this event and have the opportunity to make the final determination on what the item is and if it poses a threat.
– CBP personnel are able to re-locate a tower within two hours, providing frontline agents with a highly flexible, autonomous system that enhances situational awareness, agent effectiveness, and safety.
– “These towers give agents in the field a significant leg up against the criminal networks that facilitate illegal cross-border activity,” said Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott. “The more our agents know about what they encounter in the field, the more safely and effectively they can respond.”
– CBP first piloted the towers in early 2018 with four towers in the San Diego Border Patrol Sector, and has since procured 56 additional towers. CBP is on a path to procure and deploy 140 additional towers in Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022, to reach a total of 200 towers.
– Autonomous technology is a true force multiplier for CBP, enabling Border Patrol agents to remain focused on their interdiction mission rather than operating surveillance systems. Investments in autonomous operation, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies native to the Autonomous Surveillance Towers are absolutely essential to border security and compliment other capabilities such as the Border Wall System, Remote Video Surveillance System, Integrated Fixed Towers, Mobile Surveillance and small drones.
9 Photos related to Anduril Industries solar-powered mobile surveillance tower…
• Photos 1-2 from Washington Post article.
• Photos 3-7 from 2018 Wired article.
1: “An example of the Anduril Industries Sentry Tower, which is to be part of a “virtual wall” at the U.S. southern border. ”
2: “An Anduril Industries Sentry Tower, which the company says can be easily moved around.”
3:
4: “The border towers include radar, communications antennae, and a camera enhanced by a laser from a hair-removal device.”
5: “Screens show information about Anduril’s towers.”
6: “A screenshot of an Anduril mobile notification.”
7: “Anduril Mobile App screenshot of a person walking. ”
I was going to say why are the panels on the ground and subject to physical damage. but I guess whoever would be breaking them were already spotted electronically.
I guess this is fine because there is supposedly surplus money. And perhaps it’s a possible alternative to building capabilities into a physical wall at the start.
I’m not sure how CBP will be placing these towers in relation to the wall but as more of the high priority/easy-access areas become walled off illegals and cartels will cross further in the desert or more remote areas. So this system will probably help CBP identify where the crossings are taking place so they can adjust the placement of their manpower accordingly.
Also, I don’t know which sections of the wall have cameras. The wall bordering U.S. cities probably have them but the sections further out in the desert may not. The towers could possibly help protect the shorter 18 foot walls from being climbed over or cut through by giving CBP early notice when someone is near.
I think it’s another good tool to have. I assume Trump ok’d it because his people wanted it. Remember when the Democrat alternative was a total electronic “wall” of surveillance. They probably won’t like this now either.
Yes. It’ another layer of security. Wall + tech for detection.
Praying and Praising !
Thank you Stillwater !
Mitch McConnell is working to defeat Trump favorite Kris Kobach in Kansas.
A RINO group “Plains PAC” is spending $2 million in the primary against pro-Trump Republican Kris Kobach. They will run ads against Kobach accusing him of ties with white nationalists.
This is a disgusting tactic coming from open border Republicans.
He’s trying to do the same to Doug Collins in Georgia……
Collins has been a great supporter of Ptrump. He should support collins in a big way.
Yes he should….
If I recall an interview with Ann coulter, she claimed that kushner and Steven miller sabotaged Ptrumps efforts on immigration for kushner open borders buddies
Mitch is finally coming out of the closet. He’s worried so gloves are coming off. Did he really believe he was fooling us for the last almost four years?
I pray that Kris Kobach and Doug Collins kick butt in their respective Primaries. November, the big one, cannot come soon enough.
Just came across the video of Lee Greenwood singing “G-d Bless the USA” at Yankee Stadium WS game 4 in ’01.
It was stunning, heart touching. The patriotism in the crowd, the seriousness on the faces of ALL the players.
MLB released it in 2013. The change in attitude is staggering.
THERE ARE MANY patriotic black Americans (coming out more and more on YT) and I think they will put Trump over the top.
Who knew the mark of the beast would manifest in the form of a mask?
A great comedic line in this video has to do with not killing whites because of their great customer service skills.
Good stuff.
God Bless President Trump 🙏.
Dear Lord, let us save our Republic.
Citizen, I am sending these stats to my PA Rat Governor in the morning, just so that he knows that I know. For weeks on end, I wrote to him daily on his website contact form. Time to refresh his memory.
Ours is one of the states where thousands of elderly people died, alone and without family members, because they were forced into elder care facilities where first they involuntarily infected healthy residents and staff, and then they died, desperately ill and in solitude.
For the first time in its history, the New Jersey National Guard went to the polls to support the officials who run the state’s elections. More than 120 Soldiers reported to county election boards and polling sites in seven counties in support of the 2020 Primary Election today.
The NYPD immediately responded to the 911 call of the shooting in the broad daylight Bronx. The victim was DOA.
You can clearly see the license plate number.
….but will they ban the gay flag?
O’bama replaced and appointed lots of them. Might be a bunch of bathroom toe-tappers in the Pentagon upper ranks.
What is driving the Antifa/BLM anarchists?
Their god has died: true socialism. The Soviet Union, principally, then Cuba, and all other would-be socialist countries. China has become a capitalist oligarchy: beloved by American billionaires. Venezuela’s tragi-comic collapse may have been the final straw. The Left’s champion Bernie Sanders refuses to discuss Venezuela: hardly a solution.
The Left now blames America for any and all failures of socialism. We’re experiencing the violence of their retribution. Dumping 40 million American out of work to cure Corona (somehow) was a mistake of monumental proportions. Of course we now have legions prepared to riot, and many more who’ve, at least, lost faith in their country.
Ironically, our salvation may only come when a new theory of socialism arises to enthrall the mob, or when a charismatic new leader appears to give them hope. Perhaps the cipher Biden was chosen as a placeholder, easily to be brushed aside at the emergence of their chosen one.
Economic activity is bursting at the seams. People want to go about their lives.
The governors and mayors supporting lock downs and riots are completely exposed as corrupt.
(re British CEO and racist rant)
This has all the makings of a set-up, created by an ad company (think of it as a short commercial) and destined to take a wild ride across the globe in 24 hours for the sole purpose of smearing Donald Trump.
The fulsome apology is not of a piece with his idiotic behavior, nor does he sound like anything but a flaming lib in the nature of his apology which moves seamlessly into a second commercial about Hate in America.
This short ad buy will end with him gifting the restaurant a sizable amount of money, and then making public appearances and ultimately blaming ‘Trump’ for having created a divisive atmosphere in America. He may even start a new 12-step program: Trumps Anonymous,
But, of course in the end, he too will take some blame for his behavior, and announce his commitment to warning others about the dangers of the MAGA Movement. I beginning to think all these fraudsters must use the same Hollywood Production Company. The actual Asian family may have been paid actors, as well the restaurant employee.
PS On another topic, I wonder if ‘paid-off’ General Mattis and his ‘paid-off’ crowd believe that the violent knocking down and barbaric desecration beloved statues of American history accompanied by looting and burning of private property would qualify as divisive activity. And if so, if they would be willing to speak out about it.
Oh, I just remembered! That’s not their area of expertise.
Don’t forget O’bama whipped up that whole frenzy.
The president should promise he’ll release two things immediately after his second inauguration:
1) Who killed JFK and
2) Whether aliens are real
“They Always Do It Within 24 to 48 Hours” – Attorney Sidney Powell Says Judge Sullivan Refuses to Sign Circuit Court Mandate and End General Flynn Case After 2 Weeks
Jan Jekielek at the Epoch Times held an exceptional interview with General Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell a week ago where Powell’s entire timeline in regards to the government’s sham case against General Flynn was discussed. This powerful interview is worth your time because it outlines the massive corruption surrounding the Flynn case that goes on to this day.
Watched it last week. Well worth watching!
“They Always Do It Within 24 to 48 Hours” – Attorney Sidney Powell Says Judge Sullivan Refuses to Sign Circuit Court Mandate and End General Flynn Case After 2 Weeks
Jan Jekielek at the Epoch Times held an exceptional interview with General Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell a week ago where Powell’s entire timeline in regards to the government’s sham case against General Flynn was discussed. This powerful interview is worth your time because it outlines the massive corruption surrounding the Flynn case that goes on to this day.
