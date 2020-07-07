Charging The Rampart…

First, to those who are offering support – THANK YOU. I am way outside the wire.
In the background there is good news. The insurance policy against an anticipated Deep State cover-up is proceeding swimmingly. Two years of preparation are paying dividends.
The next few weeks are critical. Unfortunately, charging the ramparts means having to spend less time on research and writing and more time on preparation for the confrontation I have discussed. That’s why the daily content of the site is less. However, that said, an alliance of allies is forming smoothly.
Each person is starting to grasp this is much bigger than previously thought. I’m also traveling and setting the systems in place to trigger events with or without a Barr-Durham reveal. Hoping for ‘with’, but preparing for ‘without’.
Coordination of travel is challenging, but whatever it takes. Do or do not, there is no try.
Again, thanks for your support. Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference. Things are falling into place, doors opening, in a way that can only be described as guided. I’m humbled. I will deliver. Failure is not an option.
~ Sundance
You and your endeavors are in my prayers! Praise God for the open doors and God Bless you!
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is so cryptic, I don’t know what to do. I don’t have excess money to offer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying for your safety and success! You have our blessings! Godspeed Sundance!
LikeLiked by 6 people
God Bless you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tally-ho
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll be sending some walking around money shortly. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless you and your family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congrats Sundance and prayers for all involved.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Godspeed Sundance. You mean more to us than you know.
LikeLiked by 5 people
here am I, Sundance. whatever I can do to help I am champing at the bit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Give ’em hell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am humbled and inspired. I am on my knees in prayer for you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump, Rush, and Sundance.
All 3 of you. A 3 legged stool.
I would not have the Hope that is in my heart. God Bless You ALL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God speed, Sundance! We are with you
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you, Sundance. The Lord gives each of us the tasks to bring about His will, which is the salvation of souls. I believe that all of us praying for deliverance of our country from the hands of Satan and contributing to the encouragement of all involved are doing what we can the best we can. You are the catalyst for truth and education of others, including me. I am very grateful and am praying for your success. In the end, restoring our country and the freedoms of the first and second amendments makes it possible for many to find God. That is the 30,000 foot level view for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t stop now.
LikeLike
Wonderful news Sundance! Godspeed as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless and be careful. Please leave a deadman’s letter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Godspeed Sundance!💜🇺🇲
LikeLiked by 1 person
May God be with you, Sundance, and He have mercy on our country, as He has so many times before! Prayers to you and we await the orders to move, if there is any specific way in which we can help!
“THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated” Thomas Paine
LikeLiked by 2 people
Godspeed!
LikeLike
Are any of the doors that are opening up on Pennsylvania Ave?
Any chance one of the trips is to see a WB?
Is Grenell on you visitation list?
Is RICO or Blackmail moving up your Trigger List?
All the best!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We believe in you Sundance. And we stand at the ready for your wisdom and guidance in mobilizing us into action. God speed!
LikeLiked by 3 people
God Bless & God Speed..
WE ALL have your BACK!
Remember what @sundance said..
He’s Charging the Ramparts ..
We Hells Bells Folks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance for all you do. We have to research media for ourselves for a while, as you prepare to make an even bigger difference helping the sunlight into a very dark and deep swamp.
We’ll see less of you temporarily… knowing the pay off is all quality and worth the wait.
LikeLike
Godspeed, Sundance
LikeLike
This moves me to weep and tears move me to prayer. “Then I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, ‘Whom shall I send and who will go for us?’ Then I said, “Here am I. Send me!” “And He said, ‘Go and tell this people. . .” Is. 6:8 We will be Aaron and Hur, holding up your arms in battle. Our hearts and spirits go with you. Lily
LikeLike
I knew it! Was going to ask where you were in today’s presidential thread. Godspeed my friend. Shiny side up!
LikeLike
Thank you for your service, SunDance! You’re doing an incredible job.
LikeLike
This is answered prayer—-for ALL of us. I have tears in my eyes because I am so thankful. Thankful to God for creating such an amazing patriot as Sundance and thankful for each prayer that God hears and is answering. 👍🏻🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼🇺🇸
LikeLike
I will be praying for your safety and success.
LikeLike