Charging The Rampart…

First, to those who are offering support – THANK YOU. I am way outside the wire.

In the background there is good news. The insurance policy against an anticipated Deep State cover-up is proceeding swimmingly. Two years of preparation are paying dividends.

The next few weeks are critical. Unfortunately, charging the ramparts means having to spend less time on research and writing and more time on preparation for the confrontation I have discussed. That’s why the daily content of the site is less. However, that said, an alliance of allies is forming smoothly.

Each person is starting to grasp this is much bigger than previously thought. I’m also traveling and setting the systems in place to trigger events with or without a Barr-Durham reveal. Hoping for ‘with’, but preparing for ‘without’.

Coordination of travel is challenging, but whatever it takes. Do or do not, there is no try.

Again, thanks for your support. Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference. Things are falling into place, doors opening, in a way that can only be described as guided. I’m humbled. I will deliver. Failure is not an option.

~ Sundance