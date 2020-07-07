Charging The Rampart…

First, to those who are offering support – THANK YOU.  I am way outside the wire.

In the background there is good news.  The insurance policy against an anticipated Deep State cover-up is proceeding swimmingly.  Two years of preparation are paying dividends.

The next few weeks are critical.  Unfortunately, charging the ramparts means having to spend less time on research and writing and more time on preparation for the confrontation I have discussed.  That’s why the daily content of the site is less. However, that said, an alliance of allies is forming smoothly.

Each person is starting to grasp this is much bigger than previously thought.   I’m also traveling and setting the systems in place to trigger events with or without a Barr-Durham reveal.  Hoping for ‘with’, but preparing for ‘without’.

Coordination of travel is challenging, but whatever it takes.  Do or do not, there is no try.

Again, thanks for your support.  Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference.  Things are falling into place, doors opening, in a way that can only be described as guided. I’m humbled.  I will deliver.  Failure is not an option.

~ Sundance

  1. Joyce M says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    You and your endeavors are in my prayers! Praise God for the open doors and God Bless you!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Bubby says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Praying for your safety and success! You have our blessings! Godspeed Sundance!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    God Bless you, Sundance.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. CopperTop says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Tally-ho

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. The Boss says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    I’ll be sending some walking around money shortly. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Sigh2016 says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    God bless you and your family.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. TwoLaine says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Congrats Sundance and prayers for all involved.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. ILOT says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Godspeed Sundance. You mean more to us than you know.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. merry says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    here am I, Sundance. whatever I can do to help I am champing at the bit.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. cobblestone404 says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Give ’em hell.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Burma Shave says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    I am humbled and inspired. I am on my knees in prayer for you.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Joe O’Mara says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Trump, Rush, and Sundance.

    All 3 of you. A 3 legged stool.

    I would not have the Hope that is in my heart. God Bless You ALL.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Brutalus says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    God speed, Sundance! We are with you

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Nordic Breed says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    God bless you, Sundance. The Lord gives each of us the tasks to bring about His will, which is the salvation of souls. I believe that all of us praying for deliverance of our country from the hands of Satan and contributing to the encouragement of all involved are doing what we can the best we can. You are the catalyst for truth and education of others, including me. I am very grateful and am praying for your success. In the end, restoring our country and the freedoms of the first and second amendments makes it possible for many to find God. That is the 30,000 foot level view for me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. grlangworth says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Don’t stop now.

    Like

    Reply
  16. nigelf says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Wonderful news Sundance! Godspeed as well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Cheese says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    God bless and be careful. Please leave a deadman’s letter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. susandyer1962 says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Godspeed Sundance!💜🇺🇲

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. vikingmom says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    May God be with you, Sundance, and He have mercy on our country, as He has so many times before! Prayers to you and we await the orders to move, if there is any specific way in which we can help!

    “THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated” Thomas Paine

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Henry says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Godspeed!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Bogeyfree says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Are any of the doors that are opening up on Pennsylvania Ave?

    Any chance one of the trips is to see a WB?

    Is Grenell on you visitation list?

    Is RICO or Blackmail moving up your Trigger List?

    All the best!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Digressive says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    We believe in you Sundance. And we stand at the ready for your wisdom and guidance in mobilizing us into action. God speed!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. crossthread42 says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    God Bless & God Speed..
    WE ALL have your BACK!
    Remember what @sundance said..
    He’s Charging the Ramparts ..
    We Hells Bells Folks!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. independentalien says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Thank you Sundance for all you do. We have to research media for ourselves for a while, as you prepare to make an even bigger difference helping the sunlight into a very dark and deep swamp.

    We’ll see less of you temporarily… knowing the pay off is all quality and worth the wait.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Jesus Schwarzkopf says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Godspeed, Sundance

    Like

    Reply
  26. Lily Layzell says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    This moves me to weep and tears move me to prayer. “Then I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, ‘Whom shall I send and who will go for us?’ Then I said, “Here am I. Send me!” “And He said, ‘Go and tell this people. . .” Is. 6:8 We will be Aaron and Hur, holding up your arms in battle. Our hearts and spirits go with you. Lily

    Like

    Reply
  27. Max Tadpol says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    I knew it! Was going to ask where you were in today’s presidential thread. Godspeed my friend. Shiny side up!

    Like

    Reply
  28. California Joe says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Thank you for your service, SunDance! You’re doing an incredible job.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Landslide says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    This is answered prayer—-for ALL of us. I have tears in my eyes because I am so thankful. Thankful to God for creating such an amazing patriot as Sundance and thankful for each prayer that God hears and is answering. 👍🏻🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply
  30. Heroic Dreamer says:
    July 7, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    I will be praying for your safety and success.

    Like

    Reply

