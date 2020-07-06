Rebel Alliance Ground Reports – What’s Your Current COVID Living Status?…

With such incredible disparity between the states of our republic, I’m curious what is the current status of the COVID lifestyle near you. What is going on in/around your town, city, region or hamlet?
This isn’t just a typical request for ground reports, it’s also a little selfish. You are helping me with advanced recon for a travel itinerary. It is quite amazing the scale of difference between states. The media reports in large generic terms, but the stuff that matters is how it impacts your life; your daily function. That’s what we are all interested in.
It is quite remarkable how different life amid COVID is within each state, even when two states are right next to each other. So how is it your area?
Gov Abbott started requiring masks for whoever, threatened fines, bla bla. Not really sure he is on the correct side. Retail employees for big stores are required to wear masks, but smaller retail and small restaurants don’t. Inside Walmart, only a few masks can be seen. In my semi rural area, I don’t see any masks; people are carrying on as normal. At the feed store, plumbing supply, small auto parts store and a Goodyear store, there are no masks in sight.
I seriously doubt that any law enforcement people would ever cite anyone for this farce.
Seattle checking in… in the suburbs, it seems relatively normal, although most of our stores still aren’t open. I dont wear a mask most places, especially outside. Our governor Jay Inslee was having daily press briefings for a while, not sure if those are still ongoing. I stopped listening to Jay Inlsee years ago. Now, downtown Seattle? No clue.. could be a war zone down there, and our local media wouldn’t report it.
Yeah, it was interesting to see the gyrations the local media had to go through when the two protestors were hit on I-5 over the weekend, since they hadn’t bothered to report that WSP had been forced to close a several mile stretch of it EVERY NIGHT for the prior 19 days to accommodate protestors demands!! Still want to know WHO gave the order to State to NOT arrest anyone and to let them close a major interstate! Kind of suspect it came from Olympia but of course no one in the media is going to ask Jay Inslee about that…just like no one in the media is trying to get to the bottom of WHO told SPD to abandon their precinct, since Chief Carmen Best said it was NOT her decision!
Northern WY here. Some wear masks, but most people dont. The very few new cases we’ve had were from out of staters traveling through. Parked my travel trailer up in the mountains about an hour and 15 minutes away. Lots of hiking and exploring with our quad, and some suds by the fire in the evening. Did I mention the spectacular views? Life here is pretty much back to normal.
Oak Ridge, Tennessee here. Masks are about 50/50 in the grocery stores. Restaurants are open for dining with spacing restrictions. Most of the businesses still seem to be going concerns here, but it is still early. In the gyms, masks are almost non-existent, but this isn’t surprising. What is surprising about the gyms is that the old people are still going and unmasked- it is the younger people who appear to have cancelled their memberships.
I have been driving from Fort Myers to KC, then on to Louisville, Asheville, Savannah and back home. Nashville strip required masks until we got to a table. Very few wore then beyond that. KS started a mandatory mask policy on Saturday. Nobody complied. Went out to eat, restaurant packed with no social distancing. In Branson, MO now. Hardly anyone wearing a mask or social distancing. Shows are packed…..no mask required, very few being used.
I think people a sick of this crap and are beginning to realize it is a hoax.
East Seattle area
WA is mandatory masks. Restaurants are open with limited capacity. WA has been in quarantine longer than any other state. Every single coworker I’ve talked with has passed their tipping points. We’re done with masks, quarantine, and stupidity. And nobody is scared of COVID.
If you know this area then you should know that outside of the blue strongholds is solid red and that red is slowly creeping into the blue. The political assessment goes hand-in-hand with the COVID restrictions.
I’m definitely concerned about safety with the mobs. But I’m probably quite a bit away from where it would be bad.
Central Valley, CA here. It’s McCarthy’s district. Most people are going about their lives.
Despite the fact that half of the 80 deaths occurred in nursing homes – the largest a state-run nursing home – bars, restaurants and the like have been shut down AGAIN.
Of the tests conducted, 8% are positive. And the majority of those are from two low-income zip codes where there are larger households, some with multiple families in one dwelling.
The Director of Health reported last week that our rising numbers cannot be traced back to bars and restaurants but to spread within households but the governor closed them anyway.
It was a ghost town where I live over the weekend but I’ve never seen and heard so many illegal fireworks that literally did not stop for hours on end.
Most people are compliant in wearing masks but that is a recent development.
KCMO, here…..the state of MO hasn’t mandated wearing of masks, but the clown mayor of KC has, until mid-July….he also delayed lifting the lockdown in KC after the MO governor lifted it. The governor of KS has mandated masks, but some rural counties out in SW KS appear to be pushing back….no idea what’s going on in St Louis, and it’s just best to avoid if your itinerary includes MO….you’ll be fine in the ‘burbs, but St Louis city proper is doing its damnedest to out-Detroit Detroit, in terms of crime and population loss…….
California is having wild statistical swings – 100 CCP deaths a week ago, and 5 yesterday.
I read somewhete that in April and May pur NATIPN registered ZERO regular flu deaths. Really?🙄
Tn – Grandson and I made a trip to Opry Mills mall. It has signs at open entries stating mask ordered by the Nashville democrat mayor. Bass Pro has no ammo except shotgun/.22. On the way home we stopped at a gas station/store and the store owner had a table setup to Sign a petition for the removal of the Nashville mayor. He also had had a manned table set up selling Trump hats and yard signs…In the county I live in Trump signs are showing up in a lot of yards and I didn’t see one single Biden yard sign during our trip. I have a new neighbor who has a sign in front of his place that’s says “Vets for Trump”.
Madison county..Ms. This is a suburb of the capitol, Jackson. Highest per capita income, home values, all that jazz. Less and less people wearing masks. Businesses can have real customers . Employees are required to wear masks while optional for customers. I haven’t been confronted yet about not wearing a mask. It is largely broken down along racial lines as far as the masking goes, but not entirely. Unfortunately, quite a few people have moved here for the low tax rates and low cost of living, but brought their progressive mindset with them. The very mindset that destroyed where they came from which caused them to move here. I would say that the economy is pretty healthy, traffic seems relatively normal. only problem I have: low on ammo at Academy Sports..lol. But I know a place.
I drove into Texas right before Abbott mandated mask wearing with medical exceptions. One business kicked me out. They didn’t care that I had a medical exemption. So if you’re in the San Antonio area, avoid the Wash Tub car wash. They had no problem taking my $219 for a detail job knowing I had a medical exemption and then after 45 minutes, kicked me out of the inside seating area.
Driving back, a couple places tried to get me to wear a mask but relented when I told them I was exempted. New Mexico same story. Back home in AZ, no one even brought up the subject. Until I got home to Gilbert, right outside of Phoenix. And they relented also.
PV AZ people wear mask, but mayor has left it up to businesses if they want to require masks. Restaurants are open. Lots of hiking trails, etc. Ducey closed down theaters, bars, gyms.
Seems ridiculous when you consider majority of people don’t have covid. Ridiculous that anyone requires masks since if you don’t have covid you can’t spread it. In our county low numbers, our city low numbers. Lovely city. Great place to visit.
I am in rural Central NC mostly, with some travels some to Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham areas.
I, nor anyone in our family, have never worn a mask throughout this and get no push back from others or by business owners. Our county sheriff will not enforce any of the Governors EOs. Big uptick in begrudged mask wearers when the Governor mandated them a couple of weeks ago, but his EO specifically said it could not be enforced by law enforcement or bushiness owners.
Many restaurants are open but having to space out tables.
Here in the best coast of Fl. masks didn’t become mandatory until a week ago. ( Only at Publix and not at most restauranfs). We are on an island of 3 small towns. 1 of 3 towns no masks required. No deaths that I know of and we get 10- 20,000 tourits daily. Overall no great inconvienance. No masks required on beaches. Little social distancing. And Thank You Sundance for all that you do.
Here in the best coast of Fl. masks didn’t become mandatory until a week ago. ( Only at Publix and not at most restauranfs). We are on an island of 3 small towns. 1 of 3 towns no masks required. No deaths that I know of and we get 10- 20,000 tourits daily. Overall no great inconvienance. No masks required on beaches. Little social distancing. And Thank You Sundance for all that you do.
My wife and I live in a small town in Eastern NC. Per our Dem Governor, we are supposed to be wearing masks in stores and such. Ain’t happening. Our county sheriff says he has more important things to do than worry about Cooper’s order. Very few here wear masks. I attended a college league baseball game on Friday. They had to stop ticket sales after 500 came through the gates. I would guess between 1 and 2 percent of the folks there were wearing masks. None of the stores, Wal-Mart included, are enforcing the governor’s order. A friend, who is a retired MD, agrees mask wearing is nothing more than a political statement. Things here are prett much normal–thanks be to God.
In the neighborhood of Boston where I live, most people are walking around mask-free. either twirling it around there fingers as they chat or having it jauntily sticking out of a back pocket at the ready if they need to enter a store. If you travel just a mile or two, you’re in the part of Boston called Jamaica Plain (JP) where they’re aggressively compliant, even on bikes. This is the baby-has-two-mommies section of town so it’s woke on steroids.
Concerning the 4th, our neighborhood has always happily flouted the ‘no fireworks’ law, but this year it sounded like a couple of thousand ball peen hammers banging on metal sheets from dusk until the wee hours. I love the lingering clouds of hazy gunpowder residue, they smell like… Victory!
We are hanging out in Midway, Utah. Summer weather is very pleasant, with lots of outdoor activities that you can safely participate in. People generally are following distancing guidelines and most wear masks in stores. Big Little League tournament going on this weekend. Stores and restaurants are generally open. Virus cases are few in this county.
Governor (Comrade ) Lamont in CT just cancelled Phase 3. This was probably a direct order from his good buddy Cuomo because Lamont doesn’t have 2 good brain cells to rub together to mimic a synapses. Cuomo can’t have a neighboring state look better than his.
Meanwhile, our local hospital, Greenwich Hospital used to have the most COVID patients in all of CT, it even took some from overwhelmed Westchester, NY. Today it has ZERO COVID patients. That’s right, zero. But Phase 3 got cancelled anyway.
My area is overrun with NYC folks who are settling here like locusts. They all wear masks all of the time and enjoy the virtue signaling. I tear mine off the moment I get out of the store.
Placerville CA. 60 miles east of Sacramento. Higher you go, the better. About 10% masks at the local Home Depot, CVS etc. Cashiers and clerks are required to wear masks.
Part of El Dorado County which extends from butting up to Folsom in the greater Sac area on over to South Lake Tahoe. 192,000 pop with 262 cases reported, 0 deaths. Half the reported cases are in Tahoe area.
As most up here, commute down to Sac for work. Traffic back to normal minus schools, so like your usual summer pattern. Hwys 5 and 99 are bustling along, lots of big rigs.
Tahoe is busier and some casinos have opened, but limited numbers and masks required, but that is in the Nevada side.
