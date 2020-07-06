Rebel Alliance Ground Reports – What’s Your Current COVID Living Status?…

With such incredible disparity between the states of our republic, I’m curious what is the current status of the COVID lifestyle near you. What is going on in/around your town, city, region or hamlet?

This isn’t just a typical request for ground reports, it’s also a little selfish. You are helping me with advanced recon for a travel itinerary. It is quite amazing the scale of difference between states. The media reports in large generic terms, but the stuff that matters is how it impacts your life; your daily function. That’s what we are all interested in.

It is quite remarkable how different life amid COVID is within each state, even when two states are right next to each other. So how is it your area?