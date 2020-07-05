Sunday Talks: Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia Discusses Employment and Economic Impacts of COVID Mitigation While Reopening…

Labor Secretary Eugese Scalia appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss the current employment dynamic while attempting to mitigate COVID virus spread. Secretary Scalia notes the fundamentals of the economy and employment are strong, yet the restraining factor remains rules & regulations against economic growth instituted by state governors.
At this point in the politics of COVID it seems abundantly clear how fear is being used as a weapon by an alliance of media, government bureaucrats, politicians & left-wing activists.
Our nation appears frozen in a perpetual state of Orwellian dysfunction; as the resistance extremists continue weaponizing fear (never letting a crisis to to waste) to advance a transparent political objective.
In order to support the most important political objectives of the DNC writ large in the 2020 election, COVID-19 hype is essential:
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperate need to do in key battleground states.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot block the campaign contrast between an energetic President Trump and a physically tenuous, mentally compromised, challenger.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have an excuse for cancelling the DNC convention in Milwaukee; thereby blocking Team Bernie Sanders from visible opposition while protecting candidate gibberish from himself.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot keep their Blue state economies easily shut-down and continue to block U.S. economic growth. All thriving economies are against the political interests of Democrats.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily keep club candidate Joe Biden sealed in the basement; where the electorate is not exposed to visible signs of his dementia.
♦Without COVID-19 panic it becomes more difficult for Big Tech to censor voices that would outline the fraud and scheme. With COVID-19 panic they have a better method and an excuse.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot advance, influence, or organize their preferred presidential debate format, a ‘virtual presidential debate’ series.
[Comrade Gretchen Whitmer knows this plan, hence she cancelled the Michigan venue]
All of these, and more, strategic outcomes are based on the manufactured weaponization of the COVID-19 virus to achieve a larger political objective. There is ZERO benefit to anyone other than Democrats for the overwhelming hype surrounding COVID-19.
It is not coincidental that all corporate media are all-in to facilitate the demanded fear that Democrats need in order to achieve their objectives. Thus there is an alignment of all big government institutions and multinationals to support the same.
Nothing is coincidental. Everything is political.
Seems like he got some of his Dad’s smarts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Besides storming DC with a million or three armed Americans what do we do? People on the ‘Left’ are freaking brain-dead these days and won’t listen to reason OR look at objective evidence, let alone (like Sundance was saying) read a book with every fact about every significant malevolent act against our Country perpetrated by the leftist/globalist/anti-American cabal, or look at any other legitimate and objective information showing how the leftist/globalist/anti-American cabal is destroying America. i.e. shutting down economies for a virus with a <0.5% mortality ratel.
This is EMOTIONAL for A LOT of 'citizens,' and the fact that these so-called 'Americans' on the Mainstream Enemedia are being shown to be wrong at every point of contention (from Trump-Russia collusion to Hydroxychloroquine) does not seem to matter to the brain-dead, nonthinking, uninformed who simply FEEL that Orange Man Bad is a legitimate political position to vote for the ACTUALLY BRAIN DEAD Joe Biden.
Like Kurt Schlicter says at every opportunity on Twitter, "Buy Guns and Ammunition."
It's going to be needed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why why why can’t I just like? Oh well bud you got my like
LikeLike
Hamada: I bet you can like a post now that you have made a comment. I have to comment before I can like a post. It’s slways been that way for me and I don’t know why.
LikeLike
Nothing is coincidental. Everything is political.
Amen. That is how one MUST view everything done in our government by the uniparty. And that goes double for the AG and the crooked DOJ/FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad to see a post 30 mins after Sundance’s mysterious Inflection Point post
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we loose Sundance,what does that say.Is he giving up or is he giving up on us and America.Do these idiots who are holding the country hostage,think they are going to be the chosen ones.
LikeLike
He may simply be changing the mode of his resistance to the Deep State.
LikeLike
Sundance just accepted Trump’s offer to head the FBI
LikeLike
Me, too…lol. I was just starting to hold my breath. lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m looking forward to seeing that statue of his dad in the Hero Park.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Labor Secretary Eugese Scalia appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss the current employment dynamic while attempting to mitigate COVID virus spread. “
How about more mitigating the tyranny spread by so many out of control fascist governors and fascist mayors? It is a whole lot worse than the virus spread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Uniparty is waiting for Trump to come out against more Covid bailouts, so they can attack him.
McConnell will support any amount of borrowing and spending, and look to keep the economy shut down forever if that’s what it takes to destroy Trump. That’s what McConnell is paid to do.
This is the path Trump will have to navigate.
It’s also the reason why McCauliffe wants to keep Biden locked in the basement. They don’t want this demented fool out answering questions about the economy, and what EXACTLY he’d do about it right now. They want the media, fake polls, anarchists, multinational corps and Uniparty establishment united in attacking Trump about his crippled economy, with no Biden distractions.
I don’t think any of this will work, as I’ve seen enough of Trump to realize that he always finds a way, and he’s the best counterpuncher in the WH anybody has ever seen imo.
But this appears to be the framework these moral degenerates have chosen for these next 120 days. There are trillions of dollars at stake, and it’s a measure of how empty these degenerates are intellectually and spiritually that they have settled on such a weak tea approach, even with their stakes so high. They’ve brought a knife to a gunfight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump won’t come out against more Covid bailouts…it’s an election year. He’s going along with spending as much money as other are calling for. Where do you get that that shuts down the economy? It’s adding might to the recovery. Trump’s cool with debt and plenty of it as long as there is growth….and low low interest rates .
LikeLike
Mr. Scalia made no mention of the deliberate manipulation of data being done to advance the fear mongering in the eneMedia. He accepted the premise, in fact Mr. Scalia took the next question that was premised on rising case numbers and ignored the questionable premise but simply used the time to cite positive jobs data.
By ignoring the known data manipulation that has provided a false image of rising case numbers, Mr. Scalia signals a tacit agreement with that premise.
To his credit, the interviewer did not press the glaringly false premise by interrupting with “But, but, but…..” as would Senior Swampist Chris Wallace.
LikeLike
I agree. Never accept the premise. Always fight the premise. One of the tactics Steve Miller is so good at and they hate him for. Also, you lose the opportunity to really educate the public about how the CDC is counting cases and the false elevations because for every positive they 14 people. Hammer home the lower death rate. Very disappointing.
LikeLike
It’s not Scalia’s job to argue CDC data.
In fact, I think arguing that false data is a snare the Uniparty wants Trump to step into. It’s part of their plan, and why they fabricated that false data in the first place.
People are waking up to the scam. Trump’s best served by letting the people demand the economy open back up. He can prod and nudge, but arguing with fake newsters is often a waste of time.
LikeLike
Agree that the numbers was not in his “lane”. However there are any number of ways Mr. Scalia might have responded without accepting the premise or getting into a direct dispute about the numbers.
“I’m not going to agree or disagree with your premise of rising case numbers simply because the analysis of that data is not in my lane, but I can tell you…” (what he did say).
LikeLike
Support our VSGPOTUS fully. Call out the evil whenever and wherever it is found. Inundate the uni-party with our own messages. Pray the Lord will intercede.
LikeLike
Yuri Beznemov
LikeLike