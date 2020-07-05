Domestic Terrorism – Black Lives Matter “Protestors” Murder 8-Year-Old Black Child…

Atlanta Georgia has erupted into a lawless society as a willfully complicit Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, attempts to avoid her role in the murder of an 8-year-old child as violent Black Lives Matter protestors run amok in the city.
On Saturday night about 9:30, Charmaine Turner and her daughter were driving with a friend when they attempted to turn into a store near a group of armed Black Lives Matter protestors. Two of the BLM activists opened fire on their vehicle for not complying with their unlawful roadblock, and 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot. She died in her mothers arms as they attempted to escape the area and get to a hospital.
Secoriya Williamson, father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, addressed the public.
“They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own… You killed a child” Mr. Williamson noted:
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the BLM activists. Tipsters may remain anonymous and should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Atlanta Mayor Bottoms says she is sorry for their loss as she continues negotiations with the domestic terrorist group.
Its probably safer in Beirut and Mogadishu then these Democrat run large black cities in the US
I would almost bet Chicago is worse then most countries on this planet.
https://heyjackass.com/
Women in Londonistan are sending their children to Africa for that very reason.
Time for a New Liberia?
There are all kinds of videos online about black Americans and British moving to Ghana. It also seems that Obama alum Sheryl Mills is funding a housing project in Ghana.
The interesting thing is that Africa is improving, there are lots of areas that people can realistically think about going there if they don’t feel comfortable here. I watched one video, and a young black American that had moved there made a good point. He said in America, everything is all built up already. In Ghana, you can help build it up and rise with it.
President Trump should work to make trade and visas easier to Ghana. We talk about the republican party being the alternative to the democrat plantation, but increasingly Africa itself may be an alternative.
Didn’t Ghana slave trade a lot of blacks over here?
The shooting and killing of the 7yr old girl Saturday the 4th follows the wounding Tuesday night of a 3-year-old girl in the West Englewood neighborhood minutes after a 15-year-old boy was shot blocks away, after a 20-month-old boy and 10-year-old girl were killed in separate attacks last weekend. A week earlier, five children were fatally shot, including a 3-year-old boy.
Where is BLM ?
When they run commercials on tv that say “all lives won’t matter until BLM” is a damn joke.
When will the prayers be answered for these innocent children ?
This is heartbreaking. A beautiful 8 year old young lady Murdered by BLM.
Is that the Mayor putting on this CRUEL grief show?! How disgusting. That mother is in PAIN! How can you Parade her in front of the cameras … you, in your fine blue Mayor suit, … the mom in a CHAIR as though she’s a witness being interrogated! Shame on you. You’re worse than TMZ. Is this what our culture has become ? Selfies for more Mayoral “likes”?
Has the Mayor DEMANDED “the community” give up the identity of the shooter? Has she said all possible video cameras are being downloaded and examined. Have her eyes turned blood red while she calls for Justice !? I expect not.
And I’m sorry mom … but there is nothing to “understand” about some vicious animal exploiting some nonsensical call for racial “justice” when he wastes your daughter’s life … because you disobeyed his illegal blockage of a driveway. For what? So he could burn and loot another Atlanta business? The cretin who shot your daughter should get some justice alright. But I expect the Mayor isn’t interested in “that” kind of Justice.
Sorry if my expressions are curt … I’m fed up with this double standard of Justice and am dumbfounded as I am watching our fantastically peaceful, productive, society get completely obliterated by the dregs of our society … and nothing is being done. In fact every vaunted “institution” is gleefully standing-down … on orders of The Mayor.
That which cannot be spoken … must be spoken now. Shouted now!
The Greatest in the Kingdom
(Mark 9:33-37; Luke 9:46-50)
1 At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?
2 And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them,
3 And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.
4 Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.
5 And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.
6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.
Lets see …
We know it’s not about the virus.
We know it’s not about dead black guys.
We know it’s not about slave-owning white guys (tore down Frederick Douglas today).
Why can’t someone with SOME authority just call this out for what it is? Why must this insurrection be left to the whispers of chat boards and “alt” media? CTH is amazing (grateful every day for it) but it’s intimidating for newbies and the easily absorbed news they get is … so awful.
The Fake News Media IS Full Spectrum Dominance. It is incredible! It’s akin to the reporter at a beach front motel when 100 MPH Hurricane winds are hitting the beach – he can barely maintain his footing and is hanging on to a pillar to keep from getting blown away.
So many of us know the truth, but we are facing a Fake News Media onslaught like the reporter in the Hurricane.
Regardless, We Must Keep Spreading the Truth, no matter what.
The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp – as Commander in Chief of the states military forces – should declare BLM a domestic terrorist group and instruct all Government employees to not enter into any “Negotiations” unless/until those who were responsible for this shooting are turned over to the Georgia State Police or the State Attorney General….
I’m sorry … I missed the story detail … did a white police officer put this little girl in a chokehold? No? Then this is a non-story … right? Is that why my local leftist news station has not broadcast this story … right? This little girls life doesn’t matter … right? Has anyone heard from the baby daddy?
What? You don’t like the TRUTH? So you invent an entire cultural shift which excuses your EVERY fkcu-up! Sorry … I’m getting impatient with the cognitive dissonance … esp. by the Press.
The father of the little girl was on the news speaking out against BLM.
Sorry. Hadn’t watched the video yet. However with different names, I suspect he’s not living with his daughter and wife. No matter. He’s there, local … and wondering aloud about what should have been screamed by a responsible media for weeks now.
I’m seething with cold anger now. How any “community” can tolerate this is beyond me … esp. while they put so much energy into a virtual NON-occurrence of blacks dying at the hands of a white police officer.
I am beginning to hate these DemonRats liberal or what ever you want to call them, THEY ARE EVIL!
I’m willing to bet the shooter has some serious mental deficiency. Some loser who felt he was “dissed” by some black beootch
If you want to know who murdered the little girl it was the Black mayor, the Black DA and the Black female police chief… and that’s the truth!”
They each lead one of our vaunted “institutions” established to prevent wildings from any “community” from taking over our lawful society. Instead … they are allowing ONE certain “community” to run wild.
Looks like BLM got the justice they have been asking for. Orange man bad remember. Very sad times.
George Floyd, Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown — wall-to-wall coverage for days and weeks with discussion and projection of motives, etc. Politicians, celebs, businesses, etc. signal outrage etc., including swift charges and condemnation from district attorneys, federal investigations, and so forth.
Let’s see if this occurrence even survives a couple of news cycles, as it might go towards showing what truly “matters” to the powers that be.
It may just be a rumor, but I heard McDonalds is bringing back the McRib Sandwich.
No wonder there isn’t any ammo left online to purchase….
The message is clear…the time is now….step forward for justice ……
I’m a 61 year old white guy. A Trump supporting Republican. A gun owner. A believer that ALL LIVES MATTER. Supposedly the enemy of the black people. A father of five and grandfather of three. That can’t stop crying. That couldn’t even finish watching these videos. That would gladly trade my life for the life of this little girl. One year younger than my oldest granddaughter.
Please dear God. Please dear God bring this mother inside your loving arms. Console her . Fill her with Your love. Please dear God. Fill her with Your peace. I’m begging You dear God. Be swift to bring her killers to justice. Be even swifter dear God to bring to justice those in authority that have allowed this lawlessness to flourish unchecked. Please dear God. Please!
Black Lives Matter are stone cold killers and I am absolutely done hearing any more pandering to this Bolshevik Godless organization. How many shootings are we up to now? They need to be stopped now before they kill anyone else in the name of “justice”. Where is the damn FBI? The mayor and anyone supporting BLM need to be shamed and the whole lot put out of business.
