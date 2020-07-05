Domestic Terrorism – Black Lives Matter “Protestors” Murder 8-Year-Old Black Child…

Atlanta Georgia has erupted into a lawless society as a willfully complicit Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, attempts to avoid her role in the murder of an 8-year-old child as violent Black Lives Matter protestors run amok in the city.

On Saturday night about 9:30, Charmaine Turner and her daughter were driving with a friend when they attempted to turn into a store near a group of armed Black Lives Matter protestors. Two of the BLM activists opened fire on their vehicle for not complying with their unlawful roadblock, and 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot. She died in her mothers arms as they attempted to escape the area and get to a hospital.

Secoriya Williamson, father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, addressed the public.

“They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own… You killed a child” Mr. Williamson noted:

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the BLM activists. Tipsters may remain anonymous and should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Atlanta Mayor Bottoms says she is sorry for their loss as she continues negotiations with the domestic terrorist group.