Wednesday July 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, simple acoustic cleanliness. A pleasure.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bible Test
A Bible test was sprung recently on five classes of college-bound 11th and 12th graders in an American public school.
Some thought Sodom and Gomorrah were lovers; that the Gospels were written by Matthew, Mark, Luther and John; that Eve was created from an apple; and that the stories which Jesus told were called parodies.
Eighty to ninety percent of the students could not complete the most familiar quotations from Scripture.
The teacher, Thayer S. Warshaw, was understandably upset and rightly asked: “Is the student to study mythology and Shakespeare and not the Bible? Is it important for him to learn what it means when a man is called an Adonis or a Romeo, yet unimportant for him to be able to tell a Jonah from a Judas?”
This writer’s heart is with that teacher and all who are awake enough to see that the Bible is disappearing more and more from American life. How can we expect anything but juvenile delinquency, the rapid general rise in the crime rate, the growing divorce rate, increasing dishonesty at every level of business and social life — how can we expect anything but these conditions when the Bible is flaunted and despised? This departure from the Word of God is bound to get us deeper and deeper into trouble.
But whatever the conditions about you, you may have the joy and peace and light that comes from that Blessed Book. The Bible tells us frankly that “all have sinned” (Rom.3:23) and that “the wages of sin is death” (Rom.6:23) since a just God must deal with sin. Ah, but it tells us also that “Christ died for our sins” (ICor.15:3), and that the believer may have “peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ”(Rom.5:1).
Read the Bible, especially the Epistles of Paul, who was raised up to proclaim “the gospel [good news] of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24). You will never cease to thank God for having given your attention to this wonderful Book.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/bible-test/
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
LikeLike
“Read the Bible, especially the Epistles of Paul, who was raised up to proclaim “the gospel [good news] of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24).
In what is believed to be his final epistle, Paul reminded Timothy of the value of abiding in things such as “the sacred writings” known by Timothy from childhood (cf. 2 Timothy 3:14-15). Near the end of his ministry, Paul affirms their “being able to make you wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus”.
It is notable that Paul then spoke of doctrine — variously translated as teaching or instruction (Gr. didaskalian, cf. Romans 15:4, Titus 2:10). Paul again pointed not to himself alone, but beyond his own words to further writings where salvation as well as instruction / doctrine and more can be found:
“Every Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for instruction (Gr. didaskalian), for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, having been fully equipped toward every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
LikeLike
Tony “The Worm” Fauci is the self-appointed leader of the Medical Mafia…
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/30/anthony-fauci-warns-pig-bound-virus-in-china-could-cause-another-pandemic/
LikeLike
Treepers…
Have a blessed day!
LikeLike
I Started A Conservative Gun Fight
Every once in a while, a column stirs up some chaos. Last week we talked about guns, both in hypothetical terms about why we need them to ensure our freedom and in practical terms about which ones to use. I got a lot of input. Well, suffice it to say that people agree with me about the need for every armed, able-bodied citizen to pack some freedom heat. Sure, Townhall VIP is probably just a bit of a self-selecting demographic, but the sheer number of folks arming up for the first time – or increasing their already substantial armories – was a true testament to the effect of the Great Awokening that the leftist cold war has sparked among Normal Americans.
There are a lot more not-yet-cold, dead hands out there these days.
– Kurt Schlichter, Townhall.com – July 1, 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
I just saw an article in a newspaper asking if it was time to not play the National Anthem at sporting events. This article was inspired by some women’s professional soccer league having both teams kneel for the anthem and only the coaches stand with hand over heart.
The whole damned thing makes me utterly disgusted. It should be–because it IS one–considered a great privilege to go to a major league facility, dress in a professional uniform, play a game you love in front of appreciative fans, and be remunerated with a salary MUCH higher than you could earn doing anything else.
Obviously, however, it isn’t considered to be such by the people who play these games professionally. While that level of ingratitude absolutely astounds me, they certainly do not have to stand for the Anthem. That’s their privilege. However, turn about is fair play. I don’t have to watch them or do anything that contributes toward their financial well-being. That’s MY privilege, and I fully expect to make use of it even more than I already have.
I used to be a huge NBA fan. Stopped watching in 1998 and haven’t seen a game since. I used to be a big NFL fan. Stopped having any interest about the same time. Used to be an MLB fan. Stopped after the last strike. Used to be interested in college football. Interest is almost gone, as is interest in college basketball. I have clearly informed my alma mater in writing that the first player who “takes a knee” for the Anthem will cost them both my annual season ticket fees and my annual contribution, in addition to causing a will change that cuts them completely out of it.
Seeing as how the university administration seems to get more “woke” every year, I suspect I have only one or two more years remaining in the lifespan of my university booster club membership. I already told my graduate school that Hell would freeze over before they ever received another nickel from me. It didn’t seem to bother them much. Count me as just one more of the many multi-degreed persons in this country alienated to the point we couldn’t care less about the impending collapse of higher education in the U.S. They can all go bankrupt. They administrators and faculty deserve to be unemployed, and they have no one to blame but the people they see in their mirrors every morning. They did it to themselves.
We have so many greatly privileged people in this country who don’t feel the slightest bit of gratitude toward the nation that makes their privilege so possible. This is symptomatic of what may well be a fatal national disease. We are NOT united in this country and I strongly doubt we ever will be again. My knowledge of history tells me that countries with the tremendous levels of antipathy that we have between different groups do not remain one country. They fracture, with lots of bloodshed and destruction, and one side emerges supreme. If that happens, and I think it highly likely, I hope we get a General Francisco Franco rather than a Josef Stalin. As a nation, we have been too damned ungrateful for the incredible number of blessings we have received in the past to deserve anything like the original Founding Fathers to come our way again.
So help me, I am almost embarrassed to ask God to help our poor, sad, stupid, wasteful and ungrateful country.
LikeLike
In light of recent events, the partner museums are unsure of when they can reopen the doors to their galleries. Therefore, the American Society of Marine Artists has placed the entire catalog of their 18th National Exhibition on pdf. Enjoy!
However, the Exhibition will not end until September of next year (2021) so it may be possible to view in person. Here is a list of museums for viewing.
https://americansocietyofmarineartists.com/18th-National
LikeLike
Host of AGT is being crucified by BLM over this tweet.
LikeLike