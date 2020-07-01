Unstable BLM Supporter Threatens Stabbing Spree To Prove TikTok Wokeness – Gets Fired, Blames World…

This story is quite an encapsulation of modern Millennial life.

A now famous young woman named Claira Janover wanted to share the depth of her wokeness with her social media tribe. Ms. Janover used TikTok to record her video rant where she promised to go on a stabbing spree to kill all those who say “all lives matter.”

According to her plan, Claira Janover, who is a graduate of Harvard University, felt her social community would enjoy her stabbing spree idea and the subsequent applause would help fill the void she carries in her life. Go figure.

However, after outlining the approach she would take in order to support the Black Lives Matter community, her employer didn’t think it was a good idea to keep around a young woman who just promised to go on a stabbing spree. So they fired her. Imagine that.

Understandable.

Rather than reevaluate the instability of her stabby killing pledge. Ms. Janover goes back on TikTok to cry to her tribe about being fired for supporting Black Lives Matter; because conservatives or something.

New York – […] “Standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” a teary Claira Janover said in a new video posted Wednesday afternoon. “The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.” Janover’s LinkedIn account lists her as an “incoming government and public business service analyst” at Deloitte, a UK-based accounting firm. During the video, Janover gestured to what appears to be a page from the company’s website, and noted that she was axed “even though they claim to stand against systematic bias, racism and unequal treatment.” Janover — who graduated from Harvard in May with a degree in government and psychology — went viral after posting a video to the platform railing against people with “the nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity to say ‘All Lives Matter.’” (read more)

Yeah… There’s a generation of people who are growing up on social media, and have absolutely no sense of self-awareness. Their unquenchable thirst for tribal acceptance is the dominant goal in their life.

This weird psychological disorder seems to create a disconnect between their interactions on-line, in cyber reality, and the needed norms and stability within real life interactions, relationships and employment. Toxic instability jumps into actual behavior as the difference between their devices and real world encounters is blurred.

Very odd.

Hey Millennial-types, if you are wondering how come you are not able to achieve anything in life… watch this. If you relate to it, that's why. No employer would ever intentionally hire this level of toxic instability. https://t.co/oRCxWQecaA — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 2, 2020