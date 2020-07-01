Unstable BLM Supporter Threatens Stabbing Spree To Prove TikTok Wokeness – Gets Fired, Blames World…

This story is quite an encapsulation of modern Millennial life.
A now famous young woman named Claira Janover wanted to share the depth of her wokeness with her social media tribe. Ms. Janover used TikTok to record her video rant where she promised to go on a stabbing spree to kill all those who say “all lives matter.”
According to her plan, Claira Janover, who is a graduate of Harvard University, felt her social community would enjoy her stabbing spree idea and the subsequent applause would help fill the void she carries in her life. Go figure.
However, after outlining the approach she would take in order to support the Black Lives Matter community, her employer didn’t think it was a good idea to keep around a young woman who just promised to go on a stabbing spree. So they fired her. Imagine that.
Understandable.
Rather than reevaluate the instability of her stabby killing pledge. Ms. Janover goes back on TikTok to cry to her tribe about being fired for supporting Black Lives Matter; because conservatives or something.
New York – […] “Standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” a teary Claira Janover said in a new video posted Wednesday afternoon. “The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.”
Janover’s LinkedIn account lists her as an “incoming government and public business service analyst” at Deloitte, a UK-based accounting firm.
During the video, Janover gestured to what appears to be a page from the company’s website, and noted that she was axed “even though they claim to stand against systematic bias, racism and unequal treatment.”
Janover — who graduated from Harvard in May with a degree in government and psychology — went viral after posting a video to the platform railing against people with “the nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity to say ‘All Lives Matter.’” (read more)
Yeah… There’s a generation of people who are growing up on social media, and have absolutely no sense of self-awareness. Their unquenchable thirst for tribal acceptance is the dominant goal in their life.
This weird psychological disorder seems to create a disconnect between their interactions on-line, in cyber reality, and the needed norms and stability within real life interactions, relationships and employment. Toxic instability jumps into actual behavior as the difference between their devices and real world encounters is blurred.
Very odd.
Her next best employment opportunity will be a c/l “actor” job.
On point in a freeway protest.
“The JOB fired me.” Harvard graduate. Go figure.
There are some very serious problems at these institutions (and this article outlines it all in shocking detail) and goes a long way to help understand why Trump got elected:
The Real Problem at Yale Is Not Free Speech
This is a story about an institution and an elite that have lost themselves.
When these kids grow up, they end up at conferences where everybody lifts their champagne glasses to speeches about how we all need to “tear down the Man!” How we need to usurp conventional power structures.
You hear about these events. They sound good. It’s important to think about how to improve the world. But when you look around at the men and women in their suits and dresses, with their happy, hopeful expressions, you notice that these are the exact same people with the power—they are the Man supposedly causing all those problems that they are giving feel-good speeches about. They are the kids from Harvard-Westlake who never realized they were themselves the elite. They are the people with power who fail to comprehend the meaning of that power. They are abdicating responsibility, and they don’t even know it.
But if you put on a façade for long enough, you end up forgetting that it is a façade. The rich and powerful actually start believing that they are neither of those things. They actually start believing that there is not much difference in status and resources between themselves and the upper-middle class, the middle class—and eventually, between themselves and the actual poor.
At elite conferences, they wonder how to regain trust, or otherwise deal with the rising atmosphere of populist discontent. They acknowledge that something is deeply wrong. But they dare not lay the blame at their own feet, caused by their own overreaches and dysfunction.
And this is how I ended up offering a sandwich to a man with hundreds of millions in a foreign bank account.
https://palladiummag.com/2019/08/05/the-real-problem-at-yale-is-not-free-speech/
Awesome ad about sticking it to the man:
We really must stop calling the dregs of society the elite! It feeds into their delusions.
Dancer,hooker or both.That girl is batshit crazy.
And she was a psychology major.
Elite psychology experiment maybe?
Evidently not enough attention given to the DSM-V though.
I was interviewing a kid at an elite east coast school, and he was a little slow and there was a big gap in his record. I basically asked him what happened, and his batshit crazy GF stabbed him. I was like, oh Schiff!
Crazy girls are a lot of fun until the knives come out. Never give one your real address. Yes I did it once in my young years. Only once.
This is the result of 8 yrs of Obama!!!
Um. Y’all. Being a millennial is soooo hard. You Boomers just don’t understand our generational challenges.
Where are her parents? Perhaps a trusted professor? A pastor? Any responsible adult who could explain to her that she can rant all she wants about Black Lives Matter or any other social issue, but she can NOT threaten to stab people and watch them bleed out if they say something that she disagrees with. That’s just Crazytown. And NO employer will employ someone who they are afraid could tip over the edge and go on a stabbing spree in the office if the vending machine in the lunch room is out of Skittles. This young lady needs help. I hope she gets some.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You’re assuming:
1) Her parents are not as lefty and crazy as she is;
2) Harvard isn’t full of similar students whose anti-white, anti-conservative rants are considered “witty” by faculty and students alike;
3) That she’s ever seen the inside of a church.
4) That the neighborhood and schools where she grew up actually had some responsible adults.
One thing I think we can assume. She doesn’t see the connection between her actions and being fired. She seems to be confused about not being appropriately rewarded for her virtuous intentions. I’m guessing Ms. Janover has collected a lot of participation trophies over the years, her recently minted degree in SJW Accounting Practices from Harvard being the latest one.
Authority figures are no longer present. Reminds me of the Manson Family. My friend told me that today BLM was blaming Antifa. My initial thought was Antifa must have usurped them. But after 5 seconds I realized it was another way for people who have a certain shade of gray to pass blame and avoid accountability. If that’s what it takes for it to die down and win an election ok; I’ll roll with that.
I asked that same friend something I would ask of you; put yourself in our President’s shoes. I can’t tell you what to make of it I can simply ask you to do it.
Bought a new pistol today; nothing fancy. Same friend said how you gonna hide it. I told him I have no intention to.
Recently, I remarked to a friend that I have no idea what CNN’s viewers are thinking these days, since I cut the cable years ago and only get CNN tidbits second hand from blogs like CTH.
I think Miss Janover just filled me in. TY, Claira. I know I’m making assumptions here, but I think I’m pretty safe in guessing that , if our young SJW takes the time to keep up with current events, she probably spends a lot more time at CNN than she does at CTH.
Just sayin’.
The CHAZ/CHOP may be shutting down, but RAZ from CHAZ might be interviewing for his next project. Little Missy looks like a good fit for his autonomous security force/posse.
Trusted professor?! Who do you think did this to her?
Her parents just paid for it and are wondering what the hell happened.
Remember that the Ivy League was Christian before the cultural Marxists showed up. Specifically, Harvard was Puritan before it was Bolshevik http://www.forerunner.com/forerunner/X0101_Christians_Started_I.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
BTW, the motto of Brown U. is “In Deo Speramus” or “In God We Trust.” Not that anybody who graduates from Brown believes that any longer…
All cuts matter.
Ooh, so close! 😉
She’s just a young girl. I feel sorry for her, so I’ll offer some advice.
Lots of young girls are making lots of money on social media by doing striptease and shaking their bare butts for donations. Some of them even graduate to doing porn.
Might I suggest that is a good career path for you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s a not-quite-as-young law student who “worked” her way through Villanova Law School by hooking up with older men on a “sugar daddy” website:
https://taxprof.typepad.com/taxprof_blog/2016/06/villanova-law-school-graduateone-degree-2-sugar-daddies-zero-deb.html
Her professional (legal, that is), profile lists her as a “government attorney” in Trenton, NJ.
See she kept the same Sugar Daddy approach in her new role after she graduated.
Have “red flag” laws been enacted by her state? If so, a court order directing the police to seize all of Claira’s edged weapons would be spot on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
she’s gonna have hairy legs…:)
So this is the woke person who thinks that yelling and screaming to cut people and watch them bleed out is going to dominate the fly over states…
Only one word DELUSIONAL. .lots of people in California and Wisconsin getting ready to protect themselves from woke people after the democratic politicians defund the police.. …. this will not end well for them…. like the mayor of Seattle found out..
What happens when the silent majority decides to stand up and says enough of this BS….
LikeLiked by 3 people
put a fork in her; she’s done
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fellow Harvard alum 0bama already contacted her about being either a DNC bundler or a drug mule — she’ll be fine…
Maybe we ought to remember her name, if she pops up again somewhere important.
These are America’s “leaders” that our Ivy League institutions are churning out for us to be subservient. These same crop are what the CIA picks their next recruits from. These are the people that will be putting out the next “science” research papers that we all are supposed to be listening to or else we are science “deniers”.
Today I was researching families in Tennessee during the 1940s. I first ran into a WWII Draft Registration Card for one gent whose phone # was listed as 2 long, 1 short and 1 long. The next one I ran into said the phone # was listed as Party line 8.
My 1st tho’t was I wonder what the snowflake generation would do with this. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
“My 1st tho’t was I wonder what the snowflake generation would do with this. 🙂”
Many of them have never seen a turntable that plays vinyl phonograph records, or even a rotary telephone with an actual metal bell inside of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Consider this your “post graduate education”. You just got a Master’s degree in STUPIDITY. Life is making choices. She now claims “all lives matter”, only when she gets publicly shamed and fired. We all have a choice to address grievances and address social justice, either through the Judeo-Christian MLK model, which is non-violent, based on forgiveness, character content and working towards a solution versus the new Marxist-BLM /Critical Race Theory, which endorses violence, skin color, group blaming, destruction of the family, destruction of religion, and social vengeance instead of forgiveness. It is the poison of Hegelian dialectics with the creation of division with perpetual grievances resulting in no solutions.
You picked the wrong side, my dear, you now found out the difference between the real world and the LaLa land of the Ivy League utopia. It’s called accountability. Welcome to the school of hard knocks, snowflake.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember back in the day when people said “that will go on your permanent record.” You know the good old days before there was an Internet to keep a permanent record of her stupidity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’ve lived in a world of legal offenses only landing them in juvenile court or just being summary offense like underage drinking,
an educational world in which they do “extra credit” to make up for a lousy performance, go to summer school, or even re-take the course, and substitute the second, higher grade,
where Mom and Dad’s insurance company pays for the damages in the accidents they cause,
and of course where abortions eliminate the consequences of irresponsible sexual behavior. They live in a world in which as an abortion counselor once said, “we all make mistakes; that’s why pencils have erasers.”
They were never told there is such a thing as indelible ink.
What really scares me about these millenials is that they are going to be flying the planes, doing the heart surgeries, doing the brain surgeries, voting in elections, running the country, etc. Hell on earth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What really scared me about those Hippies was that they were going to be flying the planes, doing the heart surgeries, doing the brain surgeries, voting in elections, running the country, being university professors, etc. It’ll be fine…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. It used to be that knotheads like this were not put in charge of anything and were not given any significant responsibility. That is no longer true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the way the country is going I am not sure many of those activities will still exist by the time they grow up.
We will be lucky if we still have working indoor plumbing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The troubled, mentally deranged woman was using the stabbing threat as a metaphorical comparison. Wokeness might be labeled a mental disorder in the future,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pro-tip Claira: You’re not famous, you’re infamous!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t see cell phones or social media going away. The disconnect of the next generation will only get worse because they are being raised by these narcissistic millenials.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Phones are starting to make me think how similar they are to Sumerian Hand Idols.
Julian Jaynes hypothesized that the idols large eyes and design to be carried in the hand continually were used for the Sumerian peasants get them to hallucinate back and re-enforce in a constant manner the commands they had been given.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find that odd. Commands to peasants involve real work. And real work takes two hands. And hallucinating while doing real work is a recipe for injury and death.
LikeLike
Its interesting that we have arrived at an indoctrination level for the young that they actually cannot conceive that threatening to kill people is somehow wrong if you truly, truly believe you are doing a good thing.
If you could ask her I doubt it would be possible to even get her to see the issue with this. She would be confused as to the questioning. The level of narcissism, conditioning and lack of introspection is something that normal people cannot conceive of.
Its why she is surprised she has been fired for doing what she sees as a moral act. The disonance must be quite painful mentally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yet at the same time, if a conservative speaker (Ben Shapiro, Heather MacDonald, Christina Hoff Sommers, etc.) is to come on campus, they will shriek that just the speakers’ ideas on affirmative action, immigration, feminism, etc., “threaten their safety” or will “harm” them. Another side to their narcissism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Claira, have fun paying back that giant student loan now that you’re unemployed. Havahd tuition wasn’t cheap. Maybe you can stand in Hahvad Square trying your stand-up comedy routine and panhandle for change.
LikeLike
It will be paid if it has not already been done. A gofundme will/is set up. Money laundered from the people want this country to fail.
LikeLike
She studied government and psychology, yet she has absolutely no understanding of either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She blamed Trump supporters for her firing.
CNN or MSNBC will hire her now. Like Lisa Page.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our Country needs continually stand against this evil plague called Socialism/Marxism/communism
Isaiah 6:8 New International Version (NIV)
8 Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?”
And I said, “Here am I. Send me!”
LikeLike
Truly I feel sorry for these indoctrinated fools. They have been poisoned at such a young age. Their toxic hate permeates everything they do.
They are damaged goods. And, I don’t want to live in their world. i believe they are damaged beyond repair.
Congratulations Harvard. You have become everything you HATE !
LikeLiked by 3 people
And their policy is a minus 600 on some ACT scores and a plus 400 on other scores for the sake of “diversity”.
Delloitte did the responsible thing. With all office violence, they should take the threat seriously. The woke has a criminal mind and fantasy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s crying into a machine and blaming Trump supporters for the consequences of her threatening mass murder. She belongs in the looney bin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or in Joe Biden’s basement bunker with him. Close enough.
There was a riot on May 30th in very upscale shopping area of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Very few arrests the night of the riot, Scottsdale PD is not a huge force.
But there have been so far 44 arrests since the riot and many were arrested due to posting video of their actions that night on various Social Media.
If you are going to do stupid stuff that is against the Law, try not to film yourself.
It seems these idiots think only their friends use the Internet…..
SMH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve noticed a Sheriff’s deputy in a marked SUV in every shopping center we’ve visited in the past week. In San Diego too. They must know what the ANTIFA plans are and expect trouble. The Black population of San Diego is 5% and even lower in Orange County. My neighbor put his house up for rent in Southern Orange County and two families came to look at the house and offered to buy it instead! Must be escape from LA!
For many the actual purpose of their rioting is to put it on social media for their friends to see their virtue.
The activity is only there to support the social media posturing, like they went to a play..
Her crime was saying what she wanted to do…
so many of these BLM Antifa SJWs hide behind their masks, throwing bricks, looting, and rampaging!
They are SICK!
LikeLike
I read the demographic breakdown of the typical Harvard freshman class a while ago. It was 50% minorities and 50% White. The 50% White were about evenly split between male and female but were almost 3/4 Jewish. The percent of Christian Male was about 10%.
And yet we are suppose to believe it’s Christian males who have the privilege. Harvard must be a mad house.
Hitler also didn’t like it when anyone said, ‘All Lives Matter”.
LikeLike
I saw this and I was howling with laughter, took a full minute to stop the spasms, her ridiculous victim videos were hysterically funny!
“This weird psychological disorder seems to create a disconnect between their interactions on-line, in cyber reality, and the needed norms and stability within real life interactions, relationships and employment.”
I think you’ve unlocked the mystery of the psychology of something I like to call “Snowflakeism”. Snowflakeism is not simply “weakness” in the general sense, as the term might be colloquially defined or employed, but weakness combined with technology-infused tribalism.
The weakness aspect mostly defines itself:
* Emotional instability as it pertains to perceived unjust, disrespectful, or discriminatory language or actions (i.e. “triggering”);
* An incessant need to “feel safe” at all times from such “triggering” behavior of others or from life situations in general;
* Often times self-aggrandizing and/or over-confident sense of their opinions of non-Snowflake persons and groups, their own world view, etc. (e.g., “I know a racist when I see one”). Additionally, and relatedly, the Snowflake is “always right and never wrong” as a means to deflect from any inherent character flaw. For example, they actually may be wrong from time to time (i.e., the flaw), as people generally are; but not only will they never admit to being wrong, but insist that they are never wrong (the deflection);
* A need for constant affirmation from their Snowflake peer group, resulting in expressions of “wokeness”, which, as the term implies, can be described or attributable in degrees;
* A deep-seeded need to be viewed as infinitely agreeable, compatible, and supportive of other persons, cultures, races, etc. This aspect often manifests in “virtue signaling” behavior;
… as well as a host of other manifest behavior typically and generally associated with the Snowflake at large. As a general rule, “you know a Snowflake when you see one”, as their outward psychology is unmistakeable and, unfortunately, unavoidable.
Meanwhile, as deep and complex as the weakness component may be, the tribalism aspect gives the Snowflake the safety net (indeed, the foundation or scaffolding) he or she needs to be able to actively, aggressively, and overtly exert their weakness (often in the form of “social justice warrior” behavior), as well as to effectively export their weakness to other susceptible individuals. Closing the circle, both the exertion and exportation is enabled by the technology component — in particular, social media and related technologies.
Complex stuff, folks.
I wonder if she will ever put it together that many other people have felt the exact same feelings after they were cancelled? All the ‘parking lot patty’s’ and ‘barbecue becky’s’ and whatever other catchy little names the internet gave them as they destroyed their lives and livelihoods? Or will she just add it to the list of reasons to believe that she is so much more a victim than anyone else?
Harvard, eh?
Language warning…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I enjoyed that video.
One of the replies on Twitter… “Fun fact: this interview is from 2016. Copy/Paste every four years …”
Get woke, go broke. Yet another Harvard dumbass.
Anyone starting to believe that MKULtra in UNI’s is real?
“Janover — who graduated from Harvard in May with a degree in government and psychology”
What they hell are they teaching in “psychology” that she doesn’t understand the implications of her actions?
I pity the guy who ends up with this one. she is delirious and ignorant at the same time. I doubt her story about conservatives calling for her to be fired. I would bet they just acted out of their own fear of having a nut job running around in their company. ready to stab the next person who says something she doesn’t agree with.
This only works if you have an employer who isn’t woke enough to have kept her.
I was watching more Columbus statues being toppled on TV among other ones.
Do these people ever look in the mirror? They are the same POS that they claim Columbus to have been. Rioting, looting, burning down buildings, destroying people’s livelihoods, God knows what went on in that CHAZ/CHOP hell hole before they broke it up due to to many murders among their own. Talk about authoritarian tyrants. Cancel culture, getting people fired, like the Salem Witch Hunts and Trials.
We do NOT want this country run by these lunatics, basically dictating policy that even our own GOP is capitulating to! This is the WORST of America. Look at that guy/girl whoever it thinks it is, shirtless in that green tutu thinkinng he is superior to the sober cops standing in front of him?
THIS is what a Harvard degree gets you these days. This is the result of their humanities professors filling their head with muck with no logic, no reason, no perspective.
So 500 or so years after Columbus’ death, a few years ago, out comes some letter or journals about his exploits in what is now the Dominican Republic. It may or may not be true, I heard there was some debate that it may have been put out there by “Columbus enemies”. Not saying that as an out, but it may have not been vigorously researched. But back in 1492, they just came out of how many years of Muslim rule in southern Europe, including Spain. Whatever type of tyrannical rule, seems to be par for the course for that time. Brutal, cruel, perhaps. But maybe that was the times, as he casually wrote this stuff to his sister, supposedly. It was a different world back then. Look at the Spanish inquisition. And we are trying to judge it by today’s standards. And with standards that are becoming more and more hysterical.
This reign of terror must come to an end. We need to make our voices heard. We have to do something about the education our children are receiving in these former prestigious colleges and universities, as well as K-12. It has polluted every educational system. Critical Race Theory, Communism, Marxism, etc., we are all reaping what has been sown for years in these higher institutions. Thomas Sowell was saying back in 1995 just how bad it was everywhere and how difficult it was to get a job at a higher learning institution if one did not have the leftist ideology. We didn’t notice it as bad back then, Seinfeld made jokes about PC and the like, but it’s been 25 years since and further ingrained to this feeding frenzy. Pussy hat marches, this over reaction to everything. Organized or not, there are people that are fully on board with all of it. And it is dangerous for this country’s survival.
It must be asked: was she the subject of some brain washing indoctrination programming
to go violent? Who would do such a thing? Who indeed.
This is a great article, I think we haven’t brought up the subject of social media enough. Getting “likes” or views has the same neurological pleasure boost as winning at gambling. Social media is almost the same to our brains as a slot machine. But the extremism is generated because people’s posts have to compete with other posts by other people to get those “likes”. So the result is the most extreme people get the biggest reaction, and the biggest dopamine shot to the brain. The effect is nothing that humans have ever encountered before. Reading newspapers or books just doesn’t produce the same levels of one upmanship extremism. Social media has become the first evil AI, using our own human weakness to pit ourselves against each other.
I imagine the Harvard board of directors are having an ah sh**t moment..
I also imagine that one or more deans will be getting calls about the damage that has been done to the schools reputation. And some remedial training ..
Other Harvard grads are saying Oh s***T.. that will cost me $25,000 per year income..
