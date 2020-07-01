Seattle Police and FBI Clear Out Domestic Terrorist Camp Known as CHOP…

Citing two deaths and fourteen shooting incidents, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best gives a briefing after police and FBI cleared the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone (CHOP). According to Ms. Best the police are preparing to move back into the East Precinct within Seattle’s Capitol Hill area. *UPDATE* Statement by AG Bill Barr added.
SEATTLE -Officers arrested at least 31 people by 9:25 a.m. for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault. SPD tweeted that officers made an additional arrest around 10:50 a.m. at Broadway and E. Pine St.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a 48-hour executive order for protesters to vacate the area due to the ongoing violence and public safety issues in the area of the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park. Mayor Durkan’s order declared the gathering as an “unlawful assembly” that required immediate action.
Police moved into the CHOP just before 5 a.m. and issued a dispersal order to any protesters in the area. “Anyone who remains in the area, or returns to the area, is subject to arrest,” SPD tweeted. (read more)
Statement by U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr:
“I commend Police Chief Carmen Best for her courage and leadership in restoring the rule of law in Seattle. For the past several weeks, the Capitol Hill area of Seattle was occupied by protesters who denied access to police and other law enforcement personnel. Unsurprisingly, the area became a haven for violent crime, including shootings that claimed the lives of two young people, assaults, and robberies.
As Chief Best made clear throughout the process, there is a fundamental distinction between discussion of substantive issues — including addressing distrust of law enforcement by many in the African-American community — and violent defiance of the law. Chief Best has rightly committed to continue the substantive discussion while ending the violence, which threatens innocent people and undermines the very rule-of-law principles that the protesters profess to defend.
Thanks to the Seattle Police Department, Capitol Hill parks, streets, and businesses are again accessible to the people of Seattle, who may travel throughout their city without fear of violence. The people of Seattle should be grateful to Chief Best and her Department for their professional and steadfast defense of the rule of law.
The message of today’s action is simple but significant: the Constitution protects the right to speak and assemble freely, but it provides no right to commit violence or defy the law, and such conduct has no place in a free society governed by law.” (link)
Roger Stone would have appreciated such kid-glove treatment. Shameful how he was treated, truly shameful. And all for “supposed” process crimes. AG Barr, not cool!
They wanted them out before the bikers arrived.
I just visited Gavin Newsom’s twitter feed on his dictate for counties to close.
There are several CA residents on there arguing that the mass protests did not lead to a spike in COVID cases and posting their media linky-poos supporting their opinion. They don’t seem smart enough to know what that means as they demand to be locked down more themselves.
We live in interesting times….
That’s because Covid is afraid of black thugs and wouldn’t dare infect one of their “protesters”.
The virus attack on the world was planned at least ten years ago, The Rockefeller Foundation came out with this paper in 2010. It contains a list of possible future scenarios they believed (more likely had planned) would – might happen. Read page 18. It is all one needs to understand what is happening and what the next moves will be, This is really scary. This is the deep state in action.
I too, am familiar with this piece of truthful information. Like you, I tried to warn people, and many refused to listen. So sad…..
Thank you for posting this. This is a must-read for everyone!
Thank you for this most interesting link, which I commend to all readers here.
devil bat- THANK YOU for posting this! I had never seen it before. Just started on page a8 and cannot believe it. And that all happened in 2012- I had no idea there was such a pandemic, it sounds like it was written today.
Scientists and doctors universally acknowledge that a piece of cardboard on a stick is a highly effective deterrent to the common cold.
dcnnc – A lot of the spikes in SoCal are the result of border crossers from Mexico. I gotta believe it has an impact on other border states as well.. The US-Mex border has remained open during the pandemic. Baja is behind us on the curve & has been getting hit hard from the virus. Thousands of people that reside in Mexico cross the US borders daily for work, both US & Mexican nationals. They also utilize US health care which is a likely reason we’re seeing an uptick in hospitalizations. Legal, illegal, hospitals aren’t allowed to ask. I’ve heard nothing about this fact. I’m just sayin, I’d appreciate just a little honesty when our overlords tell us how bad we are and spew their directives at us.
Should have had their CHOPs busted on day 1.
Normies are asking, “What the heck WAS That?”
say what you want about Best, I think she did all right with this mess.
I’ve been paying attn to this whole thing, and she has been a good soldier.
Her boss is an idiot, and the only thing she could have done is resign.
When the word finally came to clean up, she dumped mag.
Sure, she could have walked when this became a parody of itself and screwed taxpaying residents.
But this isn’t as black white a decision as that.
I don’t like Best, and I’m disgusted by the hypocrisy of Mayor Jenny, but Best did her job according to the rules, imo.
The integrity of Chain of command should mean something, even if it’s topped by a total idiot.
Ultimately, it is the executive (mayor) who makes the decisions, not the executor (police chief). The executor carries out the executive”s orders.
In this case, this is all on the mayor. She ignored the advice of probably everyone except the crazy city council who said let them come in, especially the one who opened the door to city hall for the rioters.
The mayor & the city council should be fired & personally responsible for damages suffered by residents & business owners.
If you”really going to take qualified immunity for the police away, you need to do likewise w/ mayors & city councils who are giving the police their orders.
…its the beginning of new fiscal year for some municipalities.
(untold, yet) Did the City mis-leaders find out that some federal funding, may not find it their address?
And did that woke, awakening, play a part in their reversal of a prior conscientious, anti-social, unsafe decision… (in 3 weeks) …as well as the zones continued use of scare tactics to obtain more fringe benefits….?
Thanks anti-fa etc. for all of the video created for years to come so as to show the serious pitfalls of dictatorships/ socialism / appeasing mis-leaders etc, the waste of resources, waste funds, handouts, the insecurity and the lack of productivity. (and who knows how much of a covid-19 sanctuary….that is getting dispersed into the community)…
Please forward your new addresses to the proper people for some contact tracing, etc.
…love thy neighbors…
Good to hear Seattle can get back to being the grunge, liberal, progressive bastion its always been. Assuming there were any pseudo-conservatives in town, I’m sure they have moved away in the last few weeks… lets re-census, maybe they lose some more congressional districts?
I am here, in the heart of Seattle, would rather live someplace more red but it’s complicated so it’s not going to change anytime soon. There are a few of us, not many but we stick together, we are armed and we watch each other’s backs. I have gear and mags loaded and staged should my neighborhood see BLM rioting. So far my part of the city has been very quiet despite the rioting downtown and in Bellevue.
Are the Seattle suburbs any better? Over in the Island is a lot of Norwegian towns. Are they different from Seattle? Why do major companies like Microsoft put up with anarchy?
Mayor Jenny should just go back to her bunker with her lovely wife Dana. The protesters who vandalized and graffitied Mayor Jenny’s home were simply making a peaceful expression of the community’s collective grief and exhibiting their desire to build a better world.
I hope Seattle gets sued into bankruptcy. This should have been taken care of from jump.But hey, whaddya expect from a Communist mayor and an affirmative action police chief.
Mayor Jenny is a commie, but Best put in the time, and came up through the ranks. She put in about 20 years.
To call her an AA consequence misses the mark, IMO.
I don’t like best, but I think it’s unfair to label her an AA police chief.
Also, She hates Mayor Jenny
I saw Chief Best’s remarks after they abandoned the eastern precinct and to me it looked like she was angry and upset over it but holding it together pretty well. I really don’t know much about her but based on that she deserves the benefit of the doubt.
I don’t know Chief Best well enough to like or not like her. What I find admirable is she was the only one trying to get back into the precinct that anarchists and communists had taken over. Without her trying to back city property, trying to enforce the law, I don’t believe the mayor would’ve cared how many people died in Chaz
Chaz land, now replacing future land
Reminds me of the at extremely violent and prolonged family brawl at Disneyland last year that was on video; it’s the culture. I cannot imagine any of my friends or people I grew up with behaving in such primitive and out of control way especially in Disneyland with all those little kids and families around. Of course, that self-destructive culture basically metastasized during the early 1980s and was glorified by Hollywood and the media and any attempt to critique it as a huge detriment to our society was criticized as “racism” (similar to why liberal Labour town councilors did not speak up during the 20 years of Pakistani rape gangs in the Midlands of UK (Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford, Oxfordshire…).
Imagine society today if we did take a strong stand and not 3 generations of vulnerable working class kids watch their lives destroyed by the pied pipers, who, like Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, are glorified by trendy-fetishizing liberal whites in pseudo-intellectual documentaries who live FAR AWAY from the neighborhoods blighted by gangs and broken homes. Imagine if the street gangs were treated as terror organizations instead. We would have narrowed the achievement and employment gaps and cut down on fatherless families…… basically the point of the Civil Rights movements in the 50s.
Antifa has reported that the mayor paid off Antifa and other groups with twenty million dollars to move off the streets so the city would not lose it’s federal funding. Coincidentally, she announced today that the city was going to spend twenty million dollars on helping black people. What a pathetic and absolute scumbag that woman is.
I’d like to see if this is confirmed. First and foremost with ANTIFA being named a domestic terrorist organization, it would appear to be a severe violation. If true, the entire group that approved of the payment should be marched out in handcuffs.
Remember above all else, in the eyes of the democrats
* * * BLACK LOOTERS MATTER * * *
People had to die before anything was done. Reminds me a little bit like the airlines. I guess if no one was injured or killed, it would be their forever. Sad.
Not true, the streets were cleared because President Trump threatened to withhold federal aid to cities that refuse to uphold the law. It was all about money.
It’s always about the money. Follow the money.
There’s a good learning experience there for everyone. Democrat mayors and governors are learning that President Trump isn’t going to bail them out when they allow herds of anti-social misfits to run amok in their cities.
Some Democrat voters are getting first hand experience of virtue signaling mob rule and what is in store without law & order and a police force. Some of the minority urban areas are getting to compare the improvement of their lives, jobs, more financial stability, etc…under President Trump pre CCP virus & riots; as opposed to the BLM anti-law & order fustercluck they have now.
All thanks to Democrat mismanagement and in some cases deliberate, calculated actions by their political overlords.
“Thanks to the Seattle Police Department, Capitol Hill parks, streets, and businesses are again accessible to the people of Seattle, who may travel throughout their city without fear of violence.”
What a load of Bill Barr Horse Crap.
FBI really? Were they there picking up garbage or evidence?
But who will harvest the crops they planted….
Rabbits.
As the leftist has now taken over the DEM’S ARE CRAP party WHY DO THEY ALWAYS WANT TO MAKE THING WORSE? the May 15th Prophecy explains why!
Hey, they had their fun……a couple of murders, likely more than a few rapes and plenty of assaults…….ah, the summer of love was so fleeting. 😉
