Four Toledo City Council Members Arrested in Bribery and Extortion Scheme…

Earlier today federal arrest warrants were served to Toledo, Ohio, city council members Larry Sykes, Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Gary Johnson. The FBI is actively looking for a fifth person – attorney Keith Mitchell, as the FBI and US Attorney Justin Herdman culminate a two-year investigation into the city council for bribery, extortion and abuse of their public office for financial benefit. [Local Press Report] FBI News Conference:
[DOJ Press Release] – Four sitting Toledo City Council members and one local attorney were charged in a criminal complaint today for their participation in a bribery and extortion scheme that encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash, checks, money orders, or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for their votes on City Council.
Charged today were Tyrone Riley (District 1), Yvonne Harper (District 4), Garrick “Gary” Johnson (At-Large), Larry Sykes (At-Large) and Keith Mitchell all of Toledo. All defendants were charged via a federal criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of Ohio with Receipt of Bribe by Agent of Organization Receiving Federal Funds and Hobbs Act Extortion Under Color of Official Right. Additionally, defendant Harper was charged with Interstate Communications with Intent to Extort.
“As alleged in the Complaint, four Toledo City Council members and a local attorney have been engaged in a pay-to-play scheme involving bribes for Council votes,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Maintaining the public’s trust in its elected officials is one of the Department of Justice’s core responsibilities. The residents of Toledo should know, as should every other resident of the Northern District of Ohio, that where there are allegations of public corruption and kickbacks, we and our federal partners will be there every time.”
[…] According to the criminal complaint, in early 2018, the FBI began to investigate Toledo City Council members for soliciting monetary payments or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for their votes on City Council. In addition, Councilwoman Harper was investigated for an extortion attempt on a local business.
The following is a summary of the events listed in the complaint:(Read Allegations)
The court documents detail each of the council members allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in payments from an FBI source in exchange for support with a business matter that was up for council approval over the course of 2019 and into early 2020.
Anyone arrested today?
Yep.
yup I just saw an article with these folks in cuffs
Will Black Live Splatter be bailing them out ?
If only Mitch and Ryan and Pelosi and Schiff were next.
Don’t leave out Banker’s wife Mad Max. Then there’s Burr, who just profits from insider info, as does Loeffler. Who else??
Likely jury nullification.
Thou shalt not rain on this parade. LOL
The ENTIRE RAT 🐀 PARTY should be cuffed (and half of REPUBLICANS).
It’s funny because it doesn’t say they’re dems but like you I assume they are.
freepetta – Your count is quite a bit off. In addition to all the Democrats, it should be about 90% of Republicans (basically every one of them that is part of the UniParty).
U beat me to it! DANG!
Democrats Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley and Gary Johnson were named in a complaint Tuesday. Attorney Keith Mitchell is accused of funneling bribes
Yep, Try and find their party listed anywhere in the many reports, now MSM, do it if they were Rs.
We have to assume, as the only reference I can find of Toledo’s gov’t, is on Wikipedia Since 1947 only two Rs and Two Ind. elected in Toledo for mayor, last R was 30 yrs ago
D’oh,
Edit: Not 1947. Since 1957 only 2 Rs and 2 Ind. elected mayor in Toledo
Ballotpedia shows Riley as a Democrat .. still researching the others listed.
Yvonne Harper is a member of the Toledo City Council, representing District 4 in Ohio. Harper assumed office in 2015. Harper’s current term ends on January 1, 2024.
Harper ran for re-election to the Toledo City Council to represent District 4 in Ohio. Harper won in the general election on November 5, 2019.
Though Toledo elections are officially nonpartisan, Harper is affiliated with the Democratic Party.[1]
Source: Ballotpedia
Here’s the shyster lawyer Keith Mitchell.
http://blacktoledo.blogspot.com/2016/08/meet-laydown-lawyer-keith-mitchell.html?m=1
How is this any different from Congress except they use middlemen called lobbyist’s?
LikeLiked by 17 people
Bertdilbert – the difference now is they were arrested. Other than that, nothing. Well, maybe the amount of money…smh.
TRUMP 2020!
With Trillion at Stake….
How does it add up.
“One bleeding penny at a time!”
Kind of like that old “one death is a tragedy; a million is a statistic”.
I’m sure they are all corrupt, but so are most politicians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow…….I started my Marine Recruiting Duty in Toledo……
Was once a very conservative town.
Worked out of the Federal Building…and dated a very nice girl who was an FBI agent.
Have to tell you the story or her & me…. hand cuffs… and the Federal Security Guard.
Not for “The High” class company who hangs out here
Its OK, we are not all classy here…))) please tell…
Kind of like me….Like a school in the summertime…..”no class”
It had to do with a “testing room”….an unlocked door…..she in handcuffs….me with her pistol….
Anyway…caught by the Federal Security Guard…..and…she went to the seventh floor still cuffed.
The Federal Security Guard.banned me from the underground parking…..it was the middle of winter.!!!!….
Do you know how cold it gets in Toledo in the winter time!!!!!!….dawg..
Somehow….the female FBI agent “disappeared”
Gosh….it could have been love….or lust…..or….an “unlocked” door..
Anyway…..
Next
I doubt the FBI is framing them, but given the FBI’s sordid history, how do we know they aren’t?
LikeLiked by 3 people
sources say FBI approached by local business man with complaint – they used local to set the trap
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t that kind of like part of what they did to Flynn?
LikeLike
No.
cause they’re Democrats?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frey: They are black democrats, of course they are guilty. Before they would be charged, they have a black get of jail free card, evidently it was used up earlier during their political careers.
‘Cause obviously they did not have the right political friends Tallahassee’s Andrew Gillum had and has still I guess?
What the statutes of limitation on bribery anyways
Is this the Shawshank redemption in real life part duh?
The Toledo Redemption.
ALL Dem☭cRATs!
Geez, those white ray-zyst Republicans are soooooo corrupt! /Sarc
The may be racist claims coming up from this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Local politicians need to get up with the times. We’ll soon be in a cashless economy and they’ll need to figure a way to get their bribes the way Congress has – through lobbies.
How do we know they were dimocrats?
They weren’t identified as Republicans in the first sentence…or any sentence thereafter.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Democrats Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley and Gary Johnson were named in a complaint Tuesday. Attorney Keith Mitchell is accused of funneling bribes
https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/toledo-councilman-yvonne-harper-search-warrant/512-e8a8b7d0-041f-4bab-9b1b-8341557bcc5e
How do you know if politicians accused of a crime are Democrats?
They forget to mention it in the headline.
https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/toledo-councilman-yvonne-harper-search-warrant/512-e8a8b7d0-041f-4bab-9b1b-8341557bcc5e
You answered your own question!
” bribery, extortion and abuse of their public office for financial benefit. ”
I resemble that remark!
– Joe Biden
Toledo is beginning to look like the Chicago Political machine !
BLM supporters? MORE HONEST RATS 🐀? 💁🏻♀️
nothing will happen, they are all POC, of course this will be racist.
As Max Klinger would say, “Holy Toledo!”
And Max (the character, not the actor) would probably improve that city’s governance.
“In November of 2019, Councilwoman Harper and Source 1 convened a meeting to discuss a Facebook post by one of Harper’s constituents claiming that Source 1’s tenant used racial slurs when interacting with a female customer from the neighborhood. Harper then threatened Source 1 with protests, negative media attention and potential loss of their liquor license unless the constituent was compensated appropriately. On January 31, 2020, Source 1 paid the constituent $2,500.”
So, having identified “Source 1” as a mark willing to pay, they set them up and basically robbed him.
When I read “Source 1”, I was struck for some reason with a feeling of skepticism. As if the government investigators were the ones not to be trusted. It all goes to show how insanely freaking dangerous it is for those in power, those who have taken up the other side of the social contract, to void such contract and use government power for their own power.
If the government is allowed to make things up, prosecute people, and put them in jail over process crimes for which their never should have been a process to violate, then how can we trust those same people to fight real corruption. How can we tell the difference?
Where’s the money?…….Triple the amount they say they recovered…………….
Wait…………….did they “recover” any money?
What you just posted has been happening in Chicago for over 100 years- dirty deals and if the target does not concede to the demands people like Harper will threaten , destroy that person financially as well as personally. It happens everyday.
In order to show a violation of the Hobbs Act under this provision, the Supreme Court recently held that “the Government need only show that a public official has obtained a payment to which he was not entitled, knowing that the payment was made in return for official acts.” While the definition of extortion under the Hobbs Act with regard to force, violence or fear requires the obtaining of property from another with his consent induced by these means, the under color of official right provision does not require that the public official take steps to induce the extortionate payment: It can be said that “the coercive element is provided by the public office itself.” Evans v. United States, 504 U.S. 255 (1992); see United States v. Margiotta, 688 F.2d 108, 130 (2d Cir. 1982), cert. denied, 461 U.S. 913 (1983) (“[t]he public officers misuse of his office supplies the necessary element of coercion . . . .”).
Hummmm, the media-rat reports neglects to mention these people are D-rats. What a shock! NOT!
The D-rat party has replaced the mob as the pinnacle of organized crime.
Please see the newspaper headline linked above.
Holy Toledo!
T-O-L-E-D-O…TOLEDO, TOLEDO, TOLEDO!
Like we like to cheer around here sometimes…
Aaaahhhh my hometown Chica…oops.. I mean – TOLEDO is…!
Holy Toledo works as well though.
“The court documents detail each of the council members allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in payments from an FBI source in exchange for support with a business matter that was up for council approval over the course of 2019 and into early 2020.”
Two things:
1) Isn’t that entrapment?
2) Isn’t thousands of dollars a lot less than the millions of dollars that Sticky Fingers Joe and Where’s Hunter got?
1) I doubt they were forced or enticed so, no
2) Sure, a lot less, does that make it ok or legal?
The main point is, the FBI only seems to go after the minnows and not the great white sharks.
Nothing new there. Most of the great whites grew from minnows and have plenty of resources to stop any honest investigation.
Sticky Fingers Joe and Where’s Hunter are protected by the Democrat Political Machine ( Obama and his Chicago Political Machine). Obviously , a complaint was filed that corruption has occurred. It’s up to jury now.
No, that’s not entrapment. Quit making excuses, Frey.
This goes on in every city run by dems. It’s their culture. Corrupt. So the glorious FBI didn’t do anything until they had a complaint. Must have been a well connected complaiant. Probably a black business. How much you wanna bet.
Democrats Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley and Gary Johnson were named in a complaint Tuesday. Attorney Keith Mitchell is accused of funneling bribes.
https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/toledo-councilman-yvonne-harper-search-warrant/512-e8a8b7d0-041f-4bab-9b1b-8341557bcc5e
In the Real Estate Development business for over 40 years…this is not surprising, I’ve had many a Councilman or councilwoman “suggest” that a development could be approved “subject” to a stipend given to them. Republicans and Democrats are guilty of this.
That reminds me –
Sens. Harry Reid, Mike Lee Caught Up in Corruption Probe
“Republican” Lee skated because Democrat Reid skated.
And then there was the ‘Keating Five’ – Four Democrats and John McCain.
Silverado Savings and Loan in Denver. Neil Bush.
“I’ve had many a Councilman or councilwoman “suggest” that a development could be approved “subject” to a stipend given to them.”
TIF and Rennasaince Zones are another way to use – wink wink – public/private partnerships to line the pockets of private investors.
My guess is that black Democrats will replace them on City Council. Hopefully honest ones this time? FBI needs to look into Chicago City Council next my guess is that there is some financial wrong doings there! Just a wild guess!
Chicago is a cesspool of wrongdoing and has been for over 100 years !
You’re correct grandmotherpatriot, but the Chicago Democrat Machine has a firewall around it put in place by some very powerful people
Sure, there’s been a few Govs and alderman convicted in the past, but that’s because the Machine wanted some of them out of the way, and the others were sacrificial bait used to stop investigations
It’s still a cesspool of corruption but the feds do nothing as usual
Yes, I know as I live in the cesspool of Chiraq ! Born and raised Chicago Conservative ! The machine is very powerful. The city workers live in fear that they will not only lose their pensions but their life if they speak out of turn.
FTA:
“ – Four sitting Toledo City Council members and one local attorney were charged in a criminal complaint today for their participation in a bribery and extortion scheme that encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash, checks, money orders, or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for their votes on City Council.”
LOL
Why is the FBI investigating and charging these LOCAL officials for following the exact same business model of the US Congress?
I just posted another “similar arrest” in LA by the FBI. Justice is moving forward!
Say their names, hahaha…😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Dindu Nuffin
Why did it take 2 long years to make these arrests? Yes that sentence is dripping with sarcasm. In Detroit there has been a federal investigation into corruption that has been going on for years and to this day people are still being indicted. I guess in some investigations it takes a while to get the evidence you need to indict. Just an observation.
Should run a sting on sitting members of Congress. I’ll bet that most of Congress would be out on their ear if the sting were done well. There are only a few that I would have any faith in.
SO THIS REALLY BEGS THE QUESTION:
The junkets and “campaign donations” that congress people receive
in return for voting a certain way on legislation before congress,
AREN’T THESE ALSO BRIBES???
Is this the two -tier justice system at work again?
Accept money for a vote on the city council, get arrested and charged with bribery.
Accept money and/or gifts for a vote in congress, and it’s business as usual.
WHAT A LOAD OF CRAP.
THE CONGRESS IS NOTHING BUT A BUNCH OF CRIMINALS WHO SELL VOTES.
No surprise—it is sadly the very clear pattern we have seen for 30 years that no media ever cover.
So when are they going to get around to the Clintons?
Black Bribes Matter
And why do liberals get into government “service?” To serve themselves. These 4 will be serving in the penitentiary dining hall.
No justice, no piece… of the pie! 😏
Four RAT political careers put on hold. But wait, can they steal from jail?
My feel good story of the day.
I didn’t need to look up what political party they were from, I already knew after reading the first sentence. If they had been republicans it would have read “Four Republican city council members arrested in bribery and extortion”……
Wait, you mean they’re still allowed to arrest black politicians?
http://www.larryjsykes.com
https://www.garyjohnsonfortoledo.com
https://www.facebook.com/tyrone.forcitycouncil
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/oct/10/yvonne-harper-ohio-city-councilwoman-defends-meme-/
Hhmmmm….a member of Cincinnati’s City Council just pled guilty today to a federal charge involving the exact same activity. Evidently, the federal prosecutor remarked that he was amazed at how entitled Tamaya Dennard was to the money she extorted, like it was a job perk. BTW if you have to ask she’s a Dem.
Pay to play extortion. That’s how Democrat run cities and States do business.
LOL….A dry run for future Congressional position…..They failed miserably don’t cha think…? If you can’t get away with “nickel & dime ” shit as a Council person you will never make it in Congress.
Democrat Colored People or People of Color or African Americans or Blacks or just plain Negros…whatever you call yourselves today…a word of advice. If y’all can’t even steal properly in a miserly Municipal position you will never make it in Washington D,C. You might as well just attempt to do some good for your community as a GOP member rather than attempt to do something for yourself as a Democrat hack….You will feel better about yourself, really ….Give it a try.
Put simply….It isn’t cool to become a “rich” Negro while suppressing & taking advantage of your fellow “poor” Negros.. From the looks of your pictures, you 4 have having sucking at that teat mightily for quite a while….
They should have set up a foundation, like the Clinton’s did. That way it’s perfectly acceptable to take in $100’s of millions in pay-to-play.
I am hoping there will be indictments from Durham after July 3rd, when some of the corrupt Federal Prosecutors are resigning, per AG Barr. Just hoping.
