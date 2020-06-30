Four Toledo City Council Members Arrested in Bribery and Extortion Scheme…

Earlier today federal arrest warrants were served to Toledo, Ohio, city council members Larry Sykes, Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Gary Johnson.  The FBI is actively looking for a fifth person – attorney Keith Mitchell, as the FBI and US Attorney Justin Herdman culminate a two-year investigation into the city council for bribery, extortion and abuse of their public office for financial benefit.  [Local Press ReportFBI News Conference:

[DOJ Press Release] – Four sitting Toledo City Council members and one local attorney were charged in a criminal complaint today for their participation in a bribery and extortion scheme that encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash, checks, money orders, or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for their votes on City Council.

Charged today were Tyrone Riley (District 1), Yvonne Harper (District 4), Garrick “Gary” Johnson (At-Large), Larry Sykes (At-Large) and Keith Mitchell all of Toledo. All defendants were charged via a federal criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of Ohio with Receipt of Bribe by Agent of Organization Receiving Federal Funds and Hobbs Act Extortion Under Color of Official Right. Additionally, defendant Harper was charged with Interstate Communications with Intent to Extort.

“As alleged in the Complaint, four Toledo City Council members and a local attorney have been engaged in a pay-to-play scheme involving bribes for Council votes,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Maintaining the public’s trust in its elected officials is one of the Department of Justice’s core responsibilities. The residents of Toledo should know, as should every other resident of the Northern District of Ohio, that where there are allegations of public corruption and kickbacks, we and our federal partners will be there every time.”

[…] According to the criminal complaint, in early 2018, the FBI began to investigate Toledo City Council members for soliciting monetary payments or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for their votes on City Council. In addition, Councilwoman Harper was investigated for an extortion attempt on a local business.

The following is a summary of the events listed in the complaint:(Read Allegations)

The court documents detail each of the council members allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in payments from an FBI source in exchange for support with a business matter that was up for council approval over the course of 2019 and into early 2020.

94 Responses to Four Toledo City Council Members Arrested in Bribery and Extortion Scheme…

  1. helmhood says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Anyone arrested today?

    Yep.

    Reply
  2. Eaglet says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Democrats Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley and Gary Johnson were named in a complaint Tuesday. Attorney Keith Mitchell is accused of funneling bribes

    Reply
  3. bertdilbert says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    How is this any different from Congress except they use middlemen called lobbyist’s?

    Reply
    • negasht7 says:
      June 30, 2020 at 4:49 pm

      Bertdilbert – the difference now is they were arrested. Other than that, nothing. Well, maybe the amount of money…smh.

      TRUMP 2020!

      Reply
    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 30, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      Kind of like that old “one death is a tragedy; a million is a statistic”.

    • freepetta says:
      June 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      I’m sure they are all corrupt, but so are most politicians.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 30, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      Wow…….I started my Marine Recruiting Duty in Toledo……

      Was once a very conservative town.

      Worked out of the Federal Building…and dated a very nice girl who was an FBI agent.

      Have to tell you the story or her & me…. hand cuffs… and the Federal Security Guard.

      Not for “The High” class company who hangs out here

      • elena1950909deplorable says:
        June 30, 2020 at 5:33 pm

        Its OK, we are not all classy here…))) please tell…

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          June 30, 2020 at 5:52 pm

          Kind of like me….Like a school in the summertime…..”no class”

          It had to do with a “testing room”….an unlocked door…..she in handcuffs….me with her pistol….

          Anyway…caught by the Federal Security Guard…..and…she went to the seventh floor still cuffed.

          The Federal Security Guard.banned me from the underground parking…..it was the middle of winter.!!!!….

          Do you know how cold it gets in Toledo in the winter time!!!!!!….dawg..

          Somehow….the female FBI agent “disappeared”

          Gosh….it could have been love….or lust…..or….an “unlocked” door..

          Anyway…..

          Next

  4. FreyFelipe says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    I doubt the FBI is framing them, but given the FBI’s sordid history, how do we know they aren’t?

  5. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Is this the Shawshank redemption in real life part duh?

    The Toledo Redemption.

  6. jwh49 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    ALL Dem☭cRATs!

  7. Mike in a Truck says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Geez, those white ray-zyst Republicans are soooooo corrupt! /Sarc

  8. FofBW says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    The may be racist claims coming up from this.

  9. mugdiller says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Local politicians need to get up with the times. We’ll soon be in a cashless economy and they’ll need to figure a way to get their bribes the way Congress has – through lobbies.

  10. Harlan says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    How do we know they were dimocrats?

    They weren’t identified as Republicans in the first sentence…or any sentence thereafter.

  11. More Bore says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    How do you know if politicians accused of a crime are Democrats?

    They forget to mention it in the headline.

  12. FreyFelipe says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    ” bribery, extortion and abuse of their public office for financial benefit. ”

    I resemble that remark!
    – Joe Biden

  13. grandmotherpatriot says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Toledo is beginning to look like the Chicago Political machine !

  14. freepetta says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    BLM supporters? MORE HONEST RATS 🐀? 💁🏻‍♀️

  15. Deborah Fehr says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    nothing will happen, they are all POC, of course this will be racist.

  16. Scott B. says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    As Max Klinger would say, “Holy Toledo!”

    And Max (the character, not the actor) would probably improve that city’s governance.

  17. cash says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    “In November of 2019, Councilwoman Harper and Source 1 convened a meeting to discuss a Facebook post by one of Harper’s constituents claiming that Source 1’s tenant used racial slurs when interacting with a female customer from the neighborhood. Harper then threatened Source 1 with protests, negative media attention and potential loss of their liquor license unless the constituent was compensated appropriately. On January 31, 2020, Source 1 paid the constituent $2,500.”

    So, having identified “Source 1” as a mark willing to pay, they set them up and basically robbed him.

    When I read “Source 1”, I was struck for some reason with a feeling of skepticism. As if the government investigators were the ones not to be trusted. It all goes to show how insanely freaking dangerous it is for those in power, those who have taken up the other side of the social contract, to void such contract and use government power for their own power.

    If the government is allowed to make things up, prosecute people, and put them in jail over process crimes for which their never should have been a process to violate, then how can we trust those same people to fight real corruption. How can we tell the difference?

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 30, 2020 at 5:07 pm

      Where’s the money?…….Triple the amount they say they recovered…………….

      Wait…………….did they “recover” any money?

    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      June 30, 2020 at 5:07 pm

      What you just posted has been happening in Chicago for over 100 years- dirty deals and if the target does not concede to the demands people like Harper will threaten , destroy that person financially as well as personally. It happens everyday.

    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      June 30, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      In order to show a violation of the Hobbs Act under this provision, the Supreme Court recently held that “the Government need only show that a public official has obtained a payment to which he was not entitled, knowing that the payment was made in return for official acts.” While the definition of extortion under the Hobbs Act with regard to force, violence or fear requires the obtaining of property from another with his consent induced by these means, the under color of official right provision does not require that the public official take steps to induce the extortionate payment: It can be said that “the coercive element is provided by the public office itself.” Evans v. United States, 504 U.S. 255 (1992); see United States v. Margiotta, 688 F.2d 108, 130 (2d Cir. 1982), cert. denied, 461 U.S. 913 (1983) (“[t]he public officers misuse of his office supplies the necessary element of coercion . . . .”).

  18. FL_GUY says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Hummmm, the media-rat reports neglects to mention these people are D-rats. What a shock! NOT!

    The D-rat party has replaced the mob as the pinnacle of organized crime.

  19. PinotNoir says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Holy Toledo!

    • bleep21k says:
      June 30, 2020 at 6:06 pm

      T-O-L-E-D-O…TOLEDO, TOLEDO, TOLEDO!

      Like we like to cheer around here sometimes…

      Aaaahhhh my hometown Chica…oops.. I mean – TOLEDO is…!

      Holy Toledo works as well though.

  20. FreyFelipe says:
    June 30, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    “The court documents detail each of the council members allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in payments from an FBI source in exchange for support with a business matter that was up for council approval over the course of 2019 and into early 2020.”

    Two things:
    1) Isn’t that entrapment?
    2) Isn’t thousands of dollars a lot less than the millions of dollars that Sticky Fingers Joe and Where’s Hunter got?

  21. 4sure says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    This goes on in every city run by dems. It’s their culture. Corrupt. So the glorious FBI didn’t do anything until they had a complaint. Must have been a well connected complaiant. Probably a black business. How much you wanna bet.

  22. Eaglet says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Democrats Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley and Gary Johnson were named in a complaint Tuesday. Attorney Keith Mitchell is accused of funneling bribes.

    https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/toledo-councilman-yvonne-harper-search-warrant/512-e8a8b7d0-041f-4bab-9b1b-8341557bcc5e

  23. numbersixdance says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    In the Real Estate Development business for over 40 years…this is not surprising, I’ve had many a Councilman or councilwoman “suggest” that a development could be approved “subject” to a stipend given to them. Republicans and Democrats are guilty of this.

  24. Bubby says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    My guess is that black Democrats will replace them on City Council. Hopefully honest ones this time? FBI needs to look into Chicago City Council next my guess is that there is some financial wrong doings there! Just a wild guess!

    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      June 30, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      Chicago is a cesspool of wrongdoing and has been for over 100 years !

      • alliwantissometruth says:
        June 30, 2020 at 5:36 pm

        You’re correct grandmotherpatriot, but the Chicago Democrat Machine has a firewall around it put in place by some very powerful people

        Sure, there’s been a few Govs and alderman convicted in the past, but that’s because the Machine wanted some of them out of the way, and the others were sacrificial bait used to stop investigations

        It’s still a cesspool of corruption but the feds do nothing as usual

        • grandmotherpatriot says:
          June 30, 2020 at 5:48 pm

          Yes, I know as I live in the cesspool of Chiraq ! Born and raised Chicago Conservative ! The machine is very powerful. The city workers live in fear that they will not only lose their pensions but their life if they speak out of turn.

  25. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    FTA:

    “ – Four sitting Toledo City Council members and one local attorney were charged in a criminal complaint today for their participation in a bribery and extortion scheme that encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash, checks, money orders, or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for their votes on City Council.”

    LOL

    Why is the FBI investigating and charging these LOCAL officials for following the exact same business model of the US Congress?

  26. free73735 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    I just posted another “similar arrest” in LA by the FBI. Justice is moving forward!

  27. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Say their names, hahaha…😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Dindu Nuffin

  28. butch cassidy says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Why did it take 2 long years to make these arrests? Yes that sentence is dripping with sarcasm. In Detroit there has been a federal investigation into corruption that has been going on for years and to this day people are still being indicted. I guess in some investigations it takes a while to get the evidence you need to indict. Just an observation.

  29. reliablydeplorable says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Should run a sting on sitting members of Congress. I’ll bet that most of Congress would be out on their ear if the sting were done well. There are only a few that I would have any faith in.

  30. 335blues says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    SO THIS REALLY BEGS THE QUESTION:
    The junkets and “campaign donations” that congress people receive
    in return for voting a certain way on legislation before congress,
    AREN’T THESE ALSO BRIBES???
    Is this the two -tier justice system at work again?
    Accept money for a vote on the city council, get arrested and charged with bribery.
    Accept money and/or gifts for a vote in congress, and it’s business as usual.
    WHAT A LOAD OF CRAP.
    THE CONGRESS IS NOTHING BUT A BUNCH OF CRIMINALS WHO SELL VOTES.

  31. jumpinjarhead says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    No surprise—it is sadly the very clear pattern we have seen for 30 years that no media ever cover.

  32. Merkin Muffley says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    So when are they going to get around to the Clintons?

  33. Martin says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    And why do liberals get into government “service?” To serve themselves. These 4 will be serving in the penitentiary dining hall.

  34. jay says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Four RAT political careers put on hold. But wait, can they steal from jail?

  35. GJunior says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    My feel good story of the day.

  36. Mike Lee DelMarcelle says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    I didn’t need to look up what political party they were from, I already knew after reading the first sentence. If they had been republicans it would have read “Four Republican city council members arrested in bribery and extortion”……

  37. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Wait, you mean they’re still allowed to arrest black politicians?

  39. Pam says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Hhmmmm….a member of Cincinnati’s City Council just pled guilty today to a federal charge involving the exact same activity. Evidently, the federal prosecutor remarked that he was amazed at how entitled Tamaya Dennard was to the money she extorted, like it was a job perk. BTW if you have to ask she’s a Dem.

  40. scrap1ron says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Pay to play extortion. That’s how Democrat run cities and States do business.

  41. Vegas Guy says:
    June 30, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    LOL….A dry run for future Congressional position…..They failed miserably don’t cha think…? If you can’t get away with “nickel & dime ” shit as a Council person you will never make it in Congress.

    Democrat Colored People or People of Color or African Americans or Blacks or just plain Negros…whatever you call yourselves today…a word of advice. If y’all can’t even steal properly in a miserly Municipal position you will never make it in Washington D,C. You might as well just attempt to do some good for your community as a GOP member rather than attempt to do something for yourself as a Democrat hack….You will feel better about yourself, really ….Give it a try.

    Put simply….It isn’t cool to become a “rich” Negro while suppressing & taking advantage of your fellow “poor” Negros.. From the looks of your pictures, you 4 have having sucking at that teat mightily for quite a while….

  42. iwasthere says:
    June 30, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    They should have set up a foundation, like the Clinton’s did. That way it’s perfectly acceptable to take in $100’s of millions in pay-to-play.

  43. Linda K. says:
    June 30, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    I am hoping there will be indictments from Durham after July 3rd, when some of the corrupt Federal Prosecutors are resigning, per AG Barr. Just hoping.

