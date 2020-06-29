Irrational and Political – Arizona Returns to Shut-Down Status – Bars, Nightclubs, Resorts, Pools and Recreational Activity Closed By Comrade Governor Doug Ducey…

A weak and pathetic Arizona Governor, Comrade Doug Ducey, is irrationally responding to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests by shutting down most of the state’s recreation activities. The state’s common sense leadership structure has collapsed under media pressure to comply with politically motivated demands. Irrational fear now rules.
For three straight months the media took their talking points from political activists who were coordinating a national panic. The drumbeat was testing, testing, testing… all narrative engineering efforts were specifically structured around testing.
By taking this approach those who were weaponizing fear knew that any increased test rate would be fuel to demand extended lock-downs. They need this process to continue through the November 2020 election cycle; testing provides fuel for that narrative.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor ordered bars, nightclubs and water parks to close again for at least a month starting Monday night — a dramatic about-face as coronavirus cases surge in the Sunbelt.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey also ordered public schools to delay the start of the classes at least until Aug. 17. Many districts planned to start the school year in late July or early August. His orders can be extended.
“We can’t be under any illusion that this virus is going to go away on its own,” Ducey said.
Arizona emerged from stay-at-home order in mid-May, but infections have since begun spiking. On Sunday, it reported 3,858 more confirmed coronavirus cases, the most in a single day for the state and the seventh time in recent days that the daily toll surpassed the 3,000 mark. (read more)
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperate need to do in key battleground states.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot block the campaign contrast between an energetic President Trump and a physically tenuous, mentally compromised, challenger.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have an excuse for cancelling the DNC convention in Milwaukee; thereby blocking Team Bernie Sanders from visible opposition while protecting candidate gibberish from himself.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot keep their Blue state economies easily shut-down and continue to block U.S. economic growth. All thriving economies are against the political interests of Democrats.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily keep club candidate Joe Biden sealed in the basement; where the electorate is not exposed to visible signs of his dementia.
♦Without COVID-19 panic it becomes more difficult for Big Tech to censor voices that would outline the fraud and scheme. With COVID-19 panic they have a better method and an excuse.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot advance, influence, or organize their preferred presidential debate format, a ‘virtual presidential debate’ series.
[Comrade Gretchen Whitmer knows this plan, hence she cancelled the Michigan venue]
All of these, and more, strategic outcomes are based on the manufactured weaponization of the COVID-19 virus to achieve a larger political objective. There is ZERO benefit to anyone other than Democrats for the overwhelming hype surrounding COVID-19.
It is not coincidental that all corporate media are all-in to facilitate the demanded fear that Democrats need in order to achieve their objectives. Thus there is an alignment of all big government institutions and multinationals to support the same.
Nothing is coincidental. Everything is political.
These moves are inching closer to A Taste of Armageddon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Taste of Armageddon? I’m done with this shit. I can’t read another BS article on CHOP/SLOP/SHIT/FLOP, Piglosi and her BEECH MITCH crying to wear masks, white libterds kneeling for something they either have no clue about and only doing it for political points.
I’m done with any online news including FOX (can kiss my ass) even Parler that I just joined just to see who’s there and if they are legit. My feeling is stick with Twitter and MAKE THEM FOLLOW THEIR OWN RULES! I never did or will do Fbook.
The lines are being drawn and I for one have tripled my “gaming’ ammunition.
Happy Hunting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When do these blue policy states start taxing groceries to make up for the lost tax revenue? After all, we are all in this together….
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of my favorite episodes. General order 24. Noice.
LikeLike
Since a workable vaccine anytime soon is unlikely, we’ll probably need 60-75% of the population to get infected to achieve herd immunity. Catching it in the summer when the viral load is weaker (virus deactivated by sunshine) and when immune systems are stronger (due to vitamin D, fresher foods, etc.) would probably mean fewer fatalities in the long run. A case can be made that now is the time to let the virus run. Not any easy case for any politician to make. The reason NYC is better off now is that they were worse off earlier, and the percentage of their population that is now immune is significant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is nothing but controlled sabotage. No action or reaction by our politicians has anything to do with our heath or protection from a virus. These people do not give a damn if any one of us lives or dies.
The timing and case data are manipulated and released to achieve the political objectives, which Sundance lists regularly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t disagree.
LikeLike
Sentient, sDee, this bat flu soup did not work, so there is a new one in the distance:
https://wgntv.com/news/pandemic-potential-new-swine-flu-strain-discovered-in-china/
China, the gift that keeps on giving…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The tests are where the virus lives. It is a large part of how it is spread. AND…. if I can find the article… cant find it now….about how they are testing for viruses in general and any virus then you are covid positive. But thats not the big thing going at the moment. This is.
https://www.economist.com/weeklyedition/2020-06-27
See the pig?
https://www.inverse.com/science/scientists-identify-a-swine-flu-virus-with-pandemic-potential
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-53218704?
https://breaking911.com/pandemic-potential-new-swine-flu-strain-g4-ea-h1n1-discovered-in-china/
Pushing a new croakarona. Satan always shows his next move.
LikeLike
All the best viruses come from China
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are now living under a dictatorship of state governors. The People have no unalienable rights and most of the governors now believe they are Pharaoh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It feels like the President has less power than he has ever had before. But, of course, if he stepped up to overrule these overreaches by governors, he’d be branded a dictator. And if AG Barr stepped up to overrule these overreaches, he’d be doing his f-ing job, and he seems more content to eloquently express his concerns instead.
LikeLike
What BS! I heard that might be happening in SoCal too- we don’t know what phase were in and Gavin is talking about having restaurants go back to take out only even tho all restaurants are complying with rules. 🤦🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not here in OC where the people fought back against our Governor…you want your freedom, Arizona? You are going to have to fight for it…this coming 4th of July weekend would be a perfect time to start
LikeLike
I’m in Arizona. In Phoenix. When Ducey opened the state on May 15th we were just fine until June 1st. When the protests hit and the bars opened the kids went crazy from being locked in for a month. Here, the average age of a covid19 positive person went from 62 to 31 years old in 1 week. All the out patient surgery were stopped a week ago. Ducey made it clear that the mayors were responsible for whether wearing a mask would be mandatory. For that libertarian position he was hounded daily by each channels news division and the states radio stations. Phoenix mayor and city council immediately voted to enforce a $250 fine for not wearing a mask as soon as you walked out the house. Scottsdale bars were packed this last weekend and Ducey took away their licenses. Forever. If millennial child adults can’t behave then yes the heavy hand of government will hurt us all. But then again that’s their ASU inspired plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No no, guys, a positive test does not prove one has C19…is anyone reading my posts???
LikeLike
Kay, I spoke to a family member who lives in the Yuma Az area yesterday.
He said that in his area the spike in covid was mainly among hispanic males ages around 19 to 34.
Many of them are coming across to work the harvest in the fields and are sick before they get here.
They become sicker and show up for care in our medical facilities.
No one in charge down there will admit this but the positive cases who are flooding the hospital and over running the health care system in the Yuma area are all most all illegals coming across the border from Mexico.
He asked me if I had heard about “what was going on down here” and I said not a word.
The press and the elected officials will never admit the truth about anything these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True
LikeLiked by 1 person
A positive test does NOT prove causation…it never did…so every stat ever published is not reliable….everyone please read this….
https://stopwrongfulconvictions.wordpress.com/2020/06/29/is-covid-19-disease-real/?fbclid=IwAR0-7f7s9nACV1RvrbIYoqCEBQkN5_CjpmgjObnRh8NlbORiN24XUBFrHHI
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we tested everyone during flu season, there’d be a lot more asymptomatic flu cases. Would they have they flu?
I want to know where these people are catching the disease, I have been out shopping at least twice a week during all of this and never once did I remotely think someone could’ve gave it to me.
Testing, testing testing is right. I think only symptomatic people should be tested and hospitalizations (real ones, isolated to “Covid-19” only not the in for a heart attack and oh, you have tested positive for Covid so therefore your a Covid admission) along with deaths (again real death counts) should determine if we’re in crisis mode or not.
I think we’re well past any crisis mode and Hannity and his wear a mask to protect others can go pound sand. I choose to not get near anyone. Same thing.
LikeLike
I can’t stand our governor….. that’s all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
A young friend recently got the virus along with 8 others in a group of 18 here in AZ. A 50% infection rate among that group. His room mate didnt get it and of the 9 infected only 2 had symptoms. Both described it as a strong flu-like reaction, but no treatment or hospital visit.
His, the groups awareness of COVID, and the availability of testing caused them to get tested. The fact AZ’s and other rates are climbing is most likely due to the awareness and availability of testing. Even a couple months ago, the young men would not have even thought of being test. 7 or the 9 were totally asymptomatic so they wouldnt have even known to check.
Precautions for those who are vulnerable is rationale. Shutting down the state and nation for what could be is another issue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is exactly what is happening here in Florida. In the past few weeks, my husband went from doing a few tests a day, to doing around 60 a day. People are lining up hours before his office opens to get tested, they all want that rapid test.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is ridiculous. The shut down was supposed to lower the curve. The elderly have suffered the most. Tragically with deaths, but also locked down for months on end. Many haven’t left their rooms in care facilities for four months.
I’m in a high risk population. We have dramatically cut down our interactions. We’ve done takeout once since February. No haircuts since then either. I’ve been to the grocery store and that’s it. I choose a time of day that I know is light and use self checkout. My spouse is still working, but is able to do remote and social distance.
If the State had opened up more quickly, with gradual steps, there would have been more cases and by now more dead ends for the virus. Those that got it would have been out and about more, willing to take more risks. I wouldn’t be looking at months more of this. I’m OK because I’m a bit of a introvert. Those of my at risk friends who are extroverts are suffering, they are making excuses to go out and do things. They treat masks as talisman. They handled it for a month, but then started traveling for haircuts, manicures and to go random shopping. Those are the ones I worry about getting it.
Masks aren’t perfect, if they were why do a 100,000 Americans die each year from medical care acquired infections? That’s not even counting the 100s of thousands who didn’t die but got very sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ducey may want to reconsider this move if he thinks it will be popular with voters. Look what has happened to Herr Wolf’s approval ratings here in PA (oh my!). 😁
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/29/pandemic-blues-pennsylvania-democrat-gov-wolf-suffers-43-percent-swing-against-approval-rating/
Gee, maybe people really don’t like being locked in their homes and put out of work. Who would’ve thunk it?! 🤔
Good news for PDJT in that poll as well. The tide is turning against the scamdemic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Top headlines over at MicrosoftNet hompage:
W.H.O director: Covid-19 pandemic speeding up – TheHill
‘Our luck may have run out’ California case count explodes – NewYorkTimes
Mutated strain is 10 times more infectious – DailyMail
Survey: 3 in 10 trust Trump to get coronavirus facts straight – AssociatedPress
Now we have government of the media, by the media, and for the media.
And yes, the press is celebrating today’s crooked judge’s ruling that Roger Stone is to turn himself in for federal incarceration on July 14th for the crime of being a friend of Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DJT needs to get out his Pardon Pen and rip that “judge” a new one.
LikeLike
2020 is just driving everybody crazy. The lockdowns, the riots, the masks, the “cancelling”, the shaming if you don’t follow GroupThink, the whole nine yards. The election is probably going to come down to one of two choices:
1) I can’t take it anymore. We need someone new (and somehow that’s Joe Biden?) or
2) I’m not going to let these crazy bastards who tolerate arson and call everybody racist win, so I’m sticking with Trump. F*** ’em!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sticking w the President. He’s the best thing we’ve had since Reagan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The bonuses end on July 31 st.
Honest question: How are the Treepers doing financially after 3+ months of economic shutdown?
Are you making it work?
Are you doing better?
Are you struggling?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am retired and benefiting from a 40+ year career and 30+ years of planning and sacrifice. So, I am doing fine. Still able to give allot to local charities, veterans groups as well as help out my kids and their families
LikeLike
God bless you docoo
LikeLike
My business has increased. So I’m actually seeing a bump.
LikeLike
My situation is getting desperate. I may have to sell one of my eight mansion estates and one of my four private jets. Maybe I should start up one of those go fund me websites.
LikeLike
I think that should be Trump’s slogan:
“Trump 2020 – Because F*** ’em!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tocqueville said democracy was not a sustainable form of government, and he was correct even though he was French…
LikeLike
I have said this before, Our nation is under attack now. Trump should shut down the borders… Stop all flights, and just shut down the whole god dam country for a month. Just declare martial law…who the F cares… No protesting no nothing… after 30 days… open it up for good…
Its the only way to end this shit…Unless we take to the streets…and wake some people up….
I’m not worried about losing the election now.
We need to shut them down….
Save the criticism and the anti Trump crap
If anyone has a better suggestion, Im all ears…
LikeLike
Agree.
This crap is way farther down the rails than I ever thought it could get.
I’m surprised that our Republic could be this wimpy.
It’s time to drop the hammer. For real.
We have been patient, trusty planny, dot the eyes; and here we are.
What’s going on has nothing to do with George Floyd. This is an insurrection.
Hammer time, Mr President.
LikeLike
He’s not going to do that and the courts would stop him if he tried.
I think he should pardon Assange and Snowden on the same day that Biden announces his VP choice. Just p*ss on Biden’s shoe. Unless he picks Stacy Abrams. Then just sit back and watch.
LikeLike
President Trump was backhanded by the Supreme Court over DACA by a pretzel reasoning that the president has the power to reverse an executive order, but cannot do it in the unconstitutional manner of being arbitrarily capricious.
Well, the governors DO have powers in an emergency and aren’t they acting in an arbitrary and capricious manner? SCOTUS rulings apply uniformly, right? (Just kidding).
LikeLike