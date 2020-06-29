Domestic Terrorism – Missouri Couple Defends Their Home From Rampaging Mob Who Broke Through Perimeter Gate on Private Property…

Posted on June 29, 2020 by

Coming soon to a home near you.  A Missouri mob of looters/protestors was very lucky not to be legally shot as a well-armed couple defend their home from the mob that broke through their perimeter gate.   Video shows the armed couple facing down the mob.

The important aspect is here the mob was not on a public street; the mob represented a clear threat; and Missouri has strong Castle Doctrine laws that do not require a duty of the homeowner to retreat from the threat.  This mob was very fortunate the couple were well disciplined in their use of firearms.

.

Once the mob broke through the gate, they were effectively in the justifiable kill zone.

Missouri’s law is more extensive than those of other states because it allows you to use deadly force to attack an intruder to protect any private property that you own, in addition to yourself or another individual. This means that if someone illegally enters your front porch or backyard, you can use deadly force against them without retreating first. (link)

Video uploaded to Twitter shows the St. Louis mob unlawfully entering the private property of the homeowners.   Both the gate and the driveway are clearly identified as private property.   This is not public property.

This is also a powder-keg issue and if local and state officials do not take action it is only a matter of time before these types of events lead to shooting.  This is also why the DOJ needs to step-in quickly and begin making arrests of the anarchists and provocateurs who are violating laws and threatening ordinary citizens.

The Democrats are perfectly comfortable stoking the national anxiety and putting a few of their easily led sheep into the kill zone to accomplish their political objectives.

This entry was posted in 2nd Amendment, AG Bill Barr, BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Cold Anger, Cultural Marxism, Culture, Domestic Terrorism, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, media bias, Mob and Rob, Occupy Type Moonbats, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Terrorist Attacks, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Domestic Terrorism – Missouri Couple Defends Their Home From Rampaging Mob Who Broke Through Perimeter Gate on Private Property…

  1. spinoneone says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:14 am

    I won’t be shocked if these good folks are targeted again, in the middle of the night.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Rileytrips says:
      June 29, 2020 at 1:19 am

      I doubt they’ll be sleeping much anytime soon. Probably take turns doing watch. They need to hire security for that gate that goes out to the Main Street.

      Why are they paying city taxes? They should fight the city over their taxes, since the city won’t protect their property.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Locked_Down_In_Cali says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:15 am

    They’re both going to need 30 round clips now!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Rileytrips says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:17 am

    Good for them, but this is getting WAY out of hand. Bonnie and Clyde Estates. The mob might have run off sooner if Clyde had fired up in the air right away, and then pointed at the lunatics.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. TheHumanCondition says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:17 am

    Those are definitely some “fortunate” PsOS, this time… if this keeps up though, it will not end well for all concerned at some point.

    Piglosi would love to see one or more of them get shot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Bullseye says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:22 am

    Love it just don’t stand out on the wide open take a little cover. Awesome

    Like

    Reply
  6. Bill Henslee says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:23 am

    the lunatic fringe of the Democrat party seemingly does not think that some of the large number of folks who own guns or are buying guns will not protect their lives and property from mobs. Or perhaps the white ringleaders of these mobs are actually looking for a violent collision. Either way this is not going to end well.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Chris in Australia says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:23 am

    Now it starts.
    Next time someone will pull the trigger with live ammo up the spout.
    I grieve for the USA and my friends that live there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. fangdogf says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:27 am

    Unfortunately, at some point this will come to body-bags. Then the whole deal goes to a new level and the rioters will experience their first reality.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. ImpeachEmAll says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:28 am

    Psalm 23:4, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. mike says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:29 am

    Yes, we are overdue on object lessons and exemplary defense of property cases with riotus trespasers.

    My red line is the firing decision on the Molotov cocktail carrying arsonist(s). As a home owner, I’ll probably pee in my pants and wait for the property line, even for hostile small groups. As a juror, I’m good with anyone that bags them in the street with a glass bottle in hand that demonstrates an accelerant. Whether a Castle state or not.

    On other points, Mrs should seriously upgrade her choice of firearms, perhaps a high quality semiauto 20/12 guage shotgun, or at least a full size 9mm, or more potent caliber.

    Like

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:33 am

    Like

    Reply
  12. convert says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:35 am

    It’s astonishing to me that so many cannot see what is happening: the news media working hand-in-hand with the extremist Left and all the oligarchs and Hollywood to spin up a bunch of kids and professional malcontents. If some of these protestors can be shot dead on camera by rich white people, they will rejoice and gloat to high heaven. That is their goal. Anything that might put them back in charge and bellied up to the graft and corruption table is ok by them. And these dumb young people and Antifa are too dumb to see thru it and not let themselves be used as sacrificial lambs.

    Like

    Reply
  13. boogywstew says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:36 am

    The homeowners are ARMED and LAWYERS!!! They’ll shoot you AND sue you!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s