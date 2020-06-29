Domestic Terrorism – Missouri Couple Defends Their Home From Rampaging Mob Who Broke Through Perimeter Gate on Private Property…

Coming soon to a home near you. A Missouri mob of looters/protestors was very lucky not to be legally shot as a well-armed couple defend their home from the mob that broke through their perimeter gate. Video shows the armed couple facing down the mob.

The important aspect is here the mob was not on a public street; the mob represented a clear threat; and Missouri has strong Castle Doctrine laws that do not require a duty of the homeowner to retreat from the threat. This mob was very fortunate the couple were well disciplined in their use of firearms.

.

Once the mob broke through the gate, they were effectively in the justifiable kill zone.

Missouri’s law is more extensive than those of other states because it allows you to use deadly force to attack an intruder to protect any private property that you own, in addition to yourself or another individual. This means that if someone illegally enters your front porch or backyard, you can use deadly force against them without retreating first. (link)

Video uploaded to Twitter shows the St. Louis mob unlawfully entering the private property of the homeowners. Both the gate and the driveway are clearly identified as private property. This is not public property.

This is also a powder-keg issue and if local and state officials do not take action it is only a matter of time before these types of events lead to shooting. This is also why the DOJ needs to step-in quickly and begin making arrests of the anarchists and provocateurs who are violating laws and threatening ordinary citizens.

The Democrats are perfectly comfortable stoking the national anxiety and putting a few of their easily led sheep into the kill zone to accomplish their political objectives.

In this livestream footage you can clearly see the STL black lives matter mob entered through the gate to a private community. This was not a public sidewalk. https://t.co/NeKHgTBWEu pic.twitter.com/UdYq3pGtlb — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 29, 2020