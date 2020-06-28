Sunday Talks: Vice-President Mike Pence -vs- CBS John Dickerson…

Vice President Mike Pence appears on Face The Nation with John Dickerson to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts while reopening the economy. Dickerson describes COVID-19 as an omnipotent virus traveling the U.S. while monitoring people, independent of human interaction, awaiting the opportunity to strike…
…”the virus can go wherever it wants.”…
This silly framework helps maintain fear. You see, in the Dickerson virus narrative you have no control; you have no freewill; the government must defend you from yourself.
[Transcript] – JOHN DICKERSON: Mr. Vice President, some of the states that are having the biggest spites- spikes are the big ones — Texas, California, Arizona. Are you concerned?
VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Well, we’re monitoring very closely new cases in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California. In fact, I’ll be traveling with members of our team to several of those states over the next several days to make sure and get a ground report. But what the American people should know is that because of the leadership that President Trump has provided, because of the extraordinary innovation that we have brought to this task, we are- we’re in a much better place to respond to these outbreaks than we were four months ago. I mean, today we are now testing 500,000 Americans a day. We’re able to do a great deal more surveillance and community testing than ever before. We’ve also expanded our- our health care capacity across the country, literally seeing delivered billions in personal protective equipment, ventilators. And most importantly in this moment is we’ve seen the development and distribution of therapeutics that have literally been saving lives around the country. And we believe by the end of this year, it’s likely we’ll have a vaccine.
JOHN DICKERSON: So you say that the country is in a better place in this moment.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: It is.
JOHN DICKERSON: But- but the experts say we shouldn’t be in this moment we’re in. And I’ll read you a few. Dr. Anthony Fauci says there is a disturbing surge of infections. The governor of Texas, Governor Abbott, says there is a massive outbreak. In the Wall Street Journal 10 days ago, you said 20,000 cases was a good number relative to where they’ve been. This week, there’ve been 40,000 cases. Your level of concern — I understand you’re saying what’s been done — seems insufficient to the alarm from governors and experts.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: No, we’re- let me be very clear that we are focused, our entire team is focused on working with governors to make sure that we meet this moment and support the efforts at state level to- to provide–
JOHN DICKERSON: But why did we get here at all?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: –the kind of steps that will- will mitigate these new cases. But there’s another way, John, that this is different from early on. And that is that one of the things that we’ve heard in Texas and Florida in particular is that nearly half of those who are testing positive are Americans under the age of 35. That’s contributing to the fact that- that those that are requiring to be hospitalized, who are testing positive for coronavirus is significantly lower than it was two months ago. And so we really believe that- that what- what is happening here is a combination of increased testing — we’re able to test a great deal more Americans than we were able to several months ago — but it also may be indication that as we’re opening our economy up, that- that younger Americans have- have been congregating in ways that may have disregarded the guidance that we gave on the federal level for all the phases of reopening. And I think that’s why you see several governors taking action–to- to- to- to- to essentially try and- and- and prevent further increases in those new cases.
JOHN DICKERSON: The spike states are also states that are reopening early, and the administration is focused a lot on the economy, trying to get it reopened.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Right.
JOHN DICKERSON: The- The states that are reopening are having some of the biggest problems. Did the reopening happen too early?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, all 50 states are opening up again to one degree or another. And I know there’s a temptation to associate the new cases in the Sunbelt with reopening, but it’s important to remember that- that states like Florida and like Texas actually began to open up in- in early May. For the better part of six weeks, John, we did not see any significant movement. In my conversations with governors in Florida and in Texas and in Arizona in particular, we’re monitoring very closely their hospitalization rate. And we continue to be very confident that they have the supplies and the support and the capacity to give people the render- the level of care that any of us would want a family member to have.
JOHN DICKERSON: You’re talking about being able to monitor the situation. The argument is that the situation shouldn’t be existing in the first place. Europe waited longer to reopen and they have seen less trouble in reopening. In Florida since Memorial Day, which was a new stage of reopening, cases are up 165 percent. There are almost 10,000 cases in a single day in Florida. Something happened. And it’s not just a question of monitoring. The- the experts are saying these states walked into a problem with their eyes wide open because they opened too early. And that’s a mistake, which seems to repeat the original mistake, which was to downplay and not take seriously the nature of the threat.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, I- I beg to differ about the reopening and I beg to differ about downplaying. On- on the second point, I mean, President Trump suspended all travel from China before the first case of community transition- transmission occurred in the United States.
JOHN DICKERSON: There were nine cases when he did that.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: We stood up- well, no, not- not- there were- there were cases in the United States of people who had returned to this country but the first case of community transmission would occur weeks later. And he stood up the White House Coronavirus Task Force and everything I’ve described about- about an unprecedented scaling of testing, the development of billions of- of medical supplies, ventilators, the development of therapeutic medicines like Remdesivir and others that are being developed, the launch in record time of a vaccine development. But as we’ve arrived at this moment, it’s clear across the Sunbelt that there’s something happening, particularly among younger Americans. And that’s why we fully support Governor Abbott’s decision to close bars and limit restaurants. We fully support–
JOHN DICKERSON: But bars should never have been open–
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: –steps taken in Florida and elsewhere. And we’ll continue to support those efforts.
JOHN DICKERSON: Why not ask people to wear masks?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, we believe people should wear masks wherever–
JOHN DICKERSON: Why doesn’t the president say that?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: — social distancing is not possible, wherever it’s indicated by either state or local authorities. And, you know, the- the president has worn a mask. I wore a mask on several occasions this week.
JOHN DICKERSON: Governor Abbott in Texas has said the precondition for opening the economy is wearing a mask. Wear the mask, he said, we’ll keep the economy open. You and the president care a lot about keeping the economy open. The message on masks has been muddled. Why doesn’t the president, who has some suasion in the country, come forward and say everybody should wear a mask, which is what all the governors are saying? Why has he been kind of muddling that message?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, first, we- we believe that every state has a unique situation. And I want to be clear, while- while we’re monitoring about 16 states that are seeing outbreaks, it represents about 4 percent of all the counties in this country, 34 states are not seeing a rise in positivity and they have different measures, different requirements and different guidance in place. I mean one of the- one of the- one of the elements of the genius of America is the principle of federalism, of state and local control. We’ve made it clear that we want to defer to governors. We want to defer to local officials,–
JOHN DICKERSON: But Mr. Vice President–
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: –and people should listen to them.
JOHN DICKERSON: The virus doesn’t know federalism. A virus that hits in Texas is in New York tomorrow. This is a problem that requires a coordinated national result, which is what these outbreaks are showing. And so to say, states should deal with them individually seems to miss the big fact, which is the virus can go wherever it wants.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: John, if we’d have taken that approach, we’d have never had the success that we had in the greater New York City area. We’d have never had the success in Michigan or New Orleans, because from early on, we worked closely in partnership with governors to make sure that they had what they needed when they needed it, tailored to the unique circumstances in their states. And- and when you look at the extraordinary progress that we made in New York and in Connecticut and in New Jersey and New Orleans and in Michigan and in — early on in states like Washington State where we- we flattened the curve, we slowed the spread, and we did it at a time early in this pandemic where we were just scaling testing up.
JOHN DICKERSON: You mentioned testing. To get the economy open again, testing has to happen. The president said if we didn’t do testing, we’d have no cases. That’s wrong and misleading. Given how important testing is, why is the president saying things that are wrong and misleading about testing?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, I think it’s inarguable that the historic increase in testing that we’ve accomplished in this country has played a role in the new cases, particularly among younger Americans. John, I want to remind your viewers that two months ago, in most states in this country, we were not testing people that had no symptoms or were below a certain age.
JOHN DICKERSON: But Mr.- but Mr. Vice President–
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: We were focusing on seniors.
JOHN DICKERSON: I understand.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: We were focusing on those with symptoms. But now, because of the public-private partnership that President Trump initiated, we’re literally able to test anyone in the country that would–
JOHN DICKERSON: But–
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: –want a test–
JOHN DICKERSON: I understand.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: –to come forward. We scaled it with great American innovation–
JOHN DICKERSON: But Mr. Vice President, 125,000 Americans have died. We’re six months into this. Testing is crucial to get the economy opening- opened and because of public health.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Right.
JOHN DICKERSON: And the president of the United States, with the biggest megaphone on the planet, is saying something about testing that is wrong and misleading. Is that the standard we want for the president of the United States?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: John, the president was observing the fact that rising cases, which is — which the media has focused exclusively on — has been–
JOHN DICKERSON: Why is that vital to getting this problem solved?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: –has been in part a result of increased testing. What- what the media doesn’t focus on at all is because of the sacrifices the American people made in those 45 days to slow the spread and the good commonsense measures they continue to do, we’ve continued to see fatalities decline. I grieve for every American family that lost a loved one, for the more than 125,000 Americans that we’ve lost in this. We’re going to continue to take steps to protect the most vulnerable,–
JOHN DICKERSON: But–
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: –and testing will be a critical part of that going forward.
JOHN DICKERSON: But, Mr. Vice– it’s- testing is critical to protect and to open the economy. In a public health crisis, information and confidence in that information is crucial,–
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Right.
JOHN DICKERSON: –as you know so well. So why does the person with the best megaphone say things to undermine confidence in testing? It seems totally at odds with what you’re spending all your day doing. This isn’t a triviality. This is an important, crucial thing about testing.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, John, I just- I just disagree that the president’s undermining confidence in testing, he observed–
JOHN DICKERSON: Repeatedly.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: –that- that the volume of new cases is in part a result of all of- of the rapid scaling of testing that we’ve done around the country.
JOHN DICKERSON: What do you hear the protesters saying when they protest?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Well, it’s- it’s been a focus of ours since the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There’s no excuse for what happened to George Floyd. But there’s also no excuse for the rioting and looting and violence that ensued. Look, the president engaged law enforcement leaders. We’ve sat down with leaders in the African American community. I’ve- I’ve met with leaders in the African American community and- and law enforcement in cities around this country. And what I hear is while- while the radical left says we need to defund the police, what the American people want is for us to fund the police with additional training and support and also improve the lives of the people in our African American community, which I’m proud to say, under President Trump’s leadership, we were doing over the last three years. We don’t- we don’t need to choose between supporting law enforcement and supporting our African American neighbors.
JOHN DICKERSON: One–
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: We can do both. And that’s how we bring our country together.
JOHN DICKERSON: One thing protesters would like to hear is leaders say black lives matter. You won’t say that. Why?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: All my life, I’ve been inspired by the example of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. When I was in Congress, I traveled to his home church in Montgomery with Congressman John Lewis. I walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. I cherish the progress that we have made toward a more perfect union for African Americans throughout our history. And I’ve- I’ve aspired throughout my career to be a part of that ongoing work. It’s really a heart issue for me. And as a pro-life American, I also believe that all life matters, born and unborn. But what- what I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical left that would defund the police, that would–
JOHN DICKERSON: Leave that out of it. Just the phrase.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: –tear down monuments, that would- that would press a radical left agenda that, and- and- and support calls for the kind of violence that has beset the very communities that they say that they’re advocating for.
JOHN DICKERSON: But the- but the- sir,–
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: We- I’ve- I’ve literally met- I’ve literally met with African American leaders around this country and in the national capital area who’ve- who made it clear to us they- they want law and order. They- they want peace in our streets.
JOHN DICKERSON: So you won’t say black lives matter?
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: John, I really believe that all lives matter.
JOHN DICKERSON: OK.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: And that’s where the heart of the American people lies. And we’re going to continue to stand strong. We’re going to continue to stand strong with Americans that- that want to see us come together as a nation. And we’re going to carry that message all the way to November and for four more years.
JOHN DICKERSON: All right. Thank you, Mr. Vice President.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Thank you, John.
If you stay within the circles the virus cannot attack you, but if you step outside the zone of your confinement… well, it’s not going to end well. That is the sales pitch by the Ministry of COVID compliance. Think about it.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperate need to do in key battleground states.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot block the campaign contrast between an energetic President Trump and a physically tenuous, mentally compromised, challenger.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have an excuse for cancelling the DNC convention in Milwaukee; thereby blocking Team Bernie Sanders from visible opposition while protecting candidate gibberish from himself.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot keep their Blue state economies easily shut-down and continue to block U.S. economic growth. All thriving economies are against the political interests of Democrats.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily keep club candidate Joe Biden sealed in the basement; where the electorate is not exposed to visible signs of his dementia.
♦Without COVID-19 panic it becomes more difficult for Big Tech to censor voices that would outline the fraud and scheme. With COVID-19 panic they have a better method and an excuse.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot advance, influence, or organize their preferred presidential debate format, a ‘virtual presidential debate’ series.
[Comrade Gretchen Whitmer knows this plan, hence she cancelled the Michigan venue]
All of these, and more, strategic outcomes are based on the manufactured weaponization of the COVID-19 virus to achieve a larger political objective. There is ZERO benefit to anyone other than Democrats for the overwhelming hype surrounding COVID-19.
It is not coincidental that all corporate media are all-in to facilitate the demanded fear that Democrats need in order to achieve their objectives. Thus there is an alignment of all big government institutions and multinationals to support the same.
Note to self…. There is something worse than dying, it’s called not living.
It’s clear where they are going with this – especially with the 2nd wave fear mongering.
“We gave you a chance to have freedom, and gave you the opportunity to have freewill and control your life, but you showed that you can not be trusted with freedom and freewill. Therefore you have to let government intervene, we know what’s best for you. You can not be trusted to have freedom.”
They will use this line of thinking not just in terms of this virus, but indefinitely in the future. They want to paint the picture that the average American can not be trusted with freedom and can not be trusted to “do the right thing for the common good”, and that is why we have to cede more power and authority to the government, who knows what is best for us. Guns, health care, freedom of speech, you name it.
It’s amazing how quickly things changed and how easily people are willing to give up their liberty.
Get every last Democrat out of power! We will never have our freedom until we vote them out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How did we get here at all? Because more people are choosing Freedom and Responsibility and the Right to Life, Liberty and the Persuit of Happiness! It is a mistake to continue rolling out Pence as the nice guy to speak to Leftmedia…
Dickerson is in the Deep State tank…….”But…but….but…but…..BULL SHIT”
Once again Vice President Pence does a dismal job of debunking the Coronavirus surge nonsense. Simply state at the beginning that millions of people without symptoms are being tested as a requirement to go back to work or to be admitted to a hospital for surgery or medical tests resulting in increased positives but the vast majority of those people are not sick! Pence just can’t say that instead talks in circles and riddles. Useless!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Around here it is reported that there are a lot of false positives, too. Padding of numbers, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not to mention the COVID-19 came to Mexico & S. America later than it came to the U.S. A lot of these states are on the border where Americans & Mexicans cross the border going to work, commercial transportation, illegals, human trafficking, etc.
I thought the VP did great. He’s perfect as head of the Coronavirus task force and does a good job tossing back Dickerson’s questions in his face. I particularly liked how he addressed BLM.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When will the President or somebody ON HIS TEAM make a couple of statements of fact on just one of these shows or on a “friendly” show:
1. The rate of infection is NOT the number of NEW CASES declared per UNIT TIME.
The RATE of INFECTION is specific Percentage of NEW CASES declared per a specific test sampling of X NUMBER TESTS. The Infection Rate is decreasing.
Depending on the show, more details about those declared “CASES” could be added.
2. A Virus is never eliminated but is suppressed depending on the Virus and methods used to suppress it. E.G. despite numerous vaccines and 100’s of years of research, influenza has already caused at least 60,000 deaths this year alone.
This also means the vaccine will not eliminate the virus, note the influenza vaccine has often been less than 50% effective.
Start fighting the hoax with some facts. Plus, please flush Dr. Fucci down the toilet and out of the government for incompetence.
Great points. It was really disheartening to see those two marched out front and center again last week.
Hell, last year the flu shot was a whole 10% effective. Who in the hell puts something in their body 90% ineffective? I’m so tired of this BS and these petulant children burning down cities. When do the wooden haircuts start?
virus traveling the US
😎
I guess it hasn't made its pit stop at the Jersey Shore just yet!!!
😎
Live Bands on the Beach
Restaurants Open
Beach & Boardwalk Open
Get a Room Open
Shopping Open
My Favorite…No Masks
😎
Out of State People here
😎
Everyone Happy
😎
…and the live band playing
Teenage WasteLand
😎
Rumor has it that this "traveling virus" only travels to red battle ground states
😎
Happy 🍸 Sunday
“Rumor has it that this “traveling virus” only travels to red battle ground states”
Well, if this virus can go anywhere it wants… I bet it hitches up with some kind of transportation to go where the fun is. Wouldn’t you?
“
Why are people continuing to get tested so much? Is this because they think they have it? I remember hearing about a meat factory that tested workers and a bunch had the virus. I thought big deal? If these people aren’t sick, then what is the problem?
We should be clarifying who are the most vulnerable and encourage those to take extra precautions and then working on herd immunity. The so-called experts that are always wrong tell us there is no proof that if you’ve had the virus once, you can’t get it again, but do we have anyone on record that has gotten it twice? I’m betting the answer is no.
Now with the summertime, this is when we should be goaling for herd immunity – it’s my understanding the strength of the virus is 40% less than last winter. You know, last winter when Trump was shutting down China travel and everyone called him a racist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I tested positive for antibodies. Haven’t had any flu symptoms for 18 months so I was completely symptom free.
When I tell people I had it, people act like I beat 4th stage cancer. So many have been brainwashed to believe this virus is a death sentence and if you test positive you are on a countdown clock to imminent death. It boggles people’s minds that you can A) Get it without symptoms and B) Survive it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Numbers are getting reported late ON PURPOSE!
VP Pence just can’t say it:
Millions of people without symptoms are being tested as a requirement to go back to work or to be admitted to a hospital for surgery or medical tests resulting in increased positives but the vast majority of those people are not sick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as the the media is able to foist Rate of Infection = Number of new cases with no push back, testing samples will continue to increase as needed and CASE declaration criteria continue to expand as needed.
Mathematically, they have already surpassed the number of tests needed in each sample to derive an infection rate with a very high degree of confidence. There will always need to be testing as there is with every virus but in allot smaller sample sizes. Now democrat states and local democrat owned municipalities will continue to demand more tests while the criminals at CDC will gladly oblige to pump up their phony baloney importance.
This is what was meant by “the two edged sword of testing” described by the President. Only the CDC and NIH can stop it now. That means Dr. Fucci and Dr. Bix need to fired, literally, for incompetence and replaced by medical people with epidemiologists in the support role.
Dickerson is using the standard leftist tactic of trying to put conservatives in a lose/lose situation. If VPMP refuses to say “BLM”, then he’s racist, but if he does say it it’ll make his base mad for caving in. Pence did the right thing by not taking the bait.
As for COVID, they’re forming street gangs of coronas that will show up unannounced at any neighboorhood they wish…..except for streets already filled with BLM crowds, coronas don’t attack leftist approved gatherings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
VP and Abbott press conference in Texas today. Birx and Carson also there. I didn’t hear the press ask what changed 2 to 3 weeks ago that caused the spike in Coronavirus in Harris county (Houston) among 20-40 year olds, with some comorbidities (obesity, diabetes) now in the ICU….hmmmmm…George Floyd protests and funeral, anyone?
That scumbag Dickerson would never question a commie from the CPUSA,aka, dim party in that manner.
We need to ask the fake news 24/7 when are they going to have Dementia Joe on for a live interview with no editing. Shame the fake news and Biden. Ask them is it because memory care facilities will not allow the press access to their patients.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm. Can we pepper the fake news with requests, nay DEMANDS that they get our “favorite candidate Biden” out of his basement and to debate Trump on these “very important issues” (that Biden has totally garbled in his mind and mouth)
UGH, i couldn’t get past the ‘we are testing 500,000 a day’. I live in a tourist town and this testing/virus has completely devastated my town. Mandatory masks, shut down of river rafters, tubers, people fighting, etc. That is our business. Bars and restaurants struggling. I am bashed daily by people I thought were my friends for not being compassionate because I don’t care about 120K people that died. I am also stupid or not knowing the FACTS because I don’t watch the news. I have to fight at my gym because of my disability I cannot wear a mask and the anxiety exacerbated my condition. There is a constant barage of breathless, white knuckled reporting about the latest infections in our area. Luckily, I have a voice and fight back but it is very stressful. I have joined a KeepNBOpen FB page and we are protesting downtown July 4 since they took our parade and fireworks away. The toll is incredibly high. Gov Abbott no longer has anyone’s backing, unless you are a RINO. He is bashed daily and he deserves it. Thanks VP Pence for allowing the two quacks to ruin our country. And please, for those that will call me a troll because I am not a sycophant, go right ahead, won’t bother me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds like you are willing to fight for what your friends are willing to give up. Carry on!
Globalists wear elephant suits too.
HEY DICKHEADERSON,
Why don’t you take your fear mongering and shove it up your arse!
And your favorite doctor got his arse fired by Trump
LEARN HOW TO REPORT THE NEWS!, but since you host the program called DEFACE THE NATION, I see you don’t give a 🤬!
“Dickerson describes COVID-19 as an omnipotent virus traveling the U.S. while monitoring people, independent of human interaction, awaiting the opportunity to strike…
…”the virus can go wherever it wants.”…
This silly framework helps maintain fear. You see, in the Dickerson virus narrative you have no control; you have no freewill; the government must defend you from yourself.”
Do you see it yet? It’s a ghost story, a Hiollywood movie. The enemy is this unseen phantasm that we keep at bay with masks and … ahem … the proper woke frame of mind. A “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt can ward it off, like a cross against a vampire. And the “experts” they trot out are little more than voodoo priests, telling us to hide inside our huts and chant. Hey, if you can convince people “the planet has a fever,” that the seas will rise 50 feet in 12 years and end the world, and Fred can just put on a dress and lipstick and magically transform himself into Wilma, then I suppose you can successfully peddle this to the sheeple as well.
So, just like probably around 100 million other Americans, I wear my mask, keep my distance, and bide my time until November when I will crawl through hurricanes and broken glass to go vote for Trump.
Trump Landslide 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they continue to publish polls like that throughout the campaign, it means that they will be super-super shocked when President Trump wins bigger than last time.
Election night 2016 Redux++++++++
LikeLiked by 1 person
oops … posted this post in the wrong thread.
It was supposed to be in the Maria Bartiromo thread where she worried out loud about crazy poll results.
There is only one objective: Re-elect DJT in November. All else doesn’t matter as they are purposeful demoralizing distractions away from the BHO/Axelrod purpose. This interview is a distraction.
First and foremost: Attack the BHO/Axelrod strategy which is to keep Biden hidden and let Trump beat himself in the battlespace of public opinion.
Therefore, Biden must be forced out of his bunker and into the open at all costs so that it is he who draws fire. Until then, PDJT will continue to take rounds from all directions – even friendly fire – and it’s impacting.
POTUS surrogates, we must redirect national negativity toward Biden. Force Biden by any and all means out of his bunker into the Colosseum to face the lions. Shut the escape gates. No virtual convention. No virtual debate. No more Zoom interviews. Public appearances mandatory. No mass mail in voting.
Attack the enemy’s strategy. All else is a distraction. Below is an example of how to charge head on into the fray.
On 8 June 2004 then First Lieutenant Christopher Niedziocha’s convoy came under heavy rocket and small arms fire in an enemy ambush near the village of Sandabuz, Afghanistan. Niedziocha pushed his vehicles through the kill zone as far forward as possible to confront the enemy’s main ambush site. With his vehicles caught in a crossfire, he led his Marines from the front by engaging enemy positions with devastating heavy machine gun and small arms fire.
Niedziocha aggressively engaged the enemy at a distance of less than 100 meters and negated the enemy’s advantage of standoff and surprise. Seeking to regain the initiative, he led his Marines in a bold flanking maneuver, trapping some enemy forces who were later found and eliminated, causing others to break contact. He then led his Marines in pursuit of the fleeing enemy, neutralizing the remaining enemy forces with direct fire and close air support.”
For his bold initiative and decisive action, Niedziocha was awarded the Silver Star.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a literal common cold virus. It’s not a death sentence. Just catch the stupid thing. Then we’ll all be immune. Sheesh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Either sarcasm or ignorance, exemplified… 😉
Biden’s health status is what Roosevelt would have called severe “collywobbles” in 1944.
Trump on the other hand looks the picture of health Roosevelt’s running mate was that same year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“collywobbles” what a great word, and to think I’d never heard it before. It refers to GI distress, apparently:
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/collywobbles
“noun (used with a singular or plural verb) Informal.
1. intestinal cramps or other intestinal disturbances.
2. a feeling of fear, apprehension, or nervousness.”
& even though FDR lost the use of his legs from polio as an adult & wore leg braces, the press was told not to take pictures of him while he was sitting in a wheelchair. He did not want the public to know he was severely handicapped. So he was mostly filmed sitting down in chairs or on crutches.
Just like creepy Uncle Joe–he &/or his handlers don’t want the public to know the depth of his dementia.
Someone needs to post historical daily deaths over the last 40 years–record high, record low, and average–every day. Then, beside those numbers, they can post the virus attributions.
Only once those numbers can be assessed in some context can the regular citizen begin to understand how to relate to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since when did a sane population get blasted daily with the # of cases of one disease? Sure can tell it is a presidential election year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There are things that gnaw at a man worse than dying” – Kevin Costner’s character in Open Range
# of cases is the virus fear porn and all media is on the same page. Throw in mandatory masks (we just got that). The mask shamers are everywhere. Doesn’t matter that today could be one of the lowest death totals, probably less than 300 nationwide. Lots of cold anger.
Hey John, why did you come into work today? Shouldn’t you have stayed home since March like everyone else? Why do you think your job is special and that you wouldn’t become infected while at work? Do you realize that without a shutdown there would be no ‘second wave’ as you call it? By the way, why aren’t you wearing a mask right now, were you tested this morning?
I would have turned it around on him, but I don’t have the class to be Vice President either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Old info; however,
would seem unknown
to most CTH readers.
Do yourself and
your country you love
a great favor… 😉
Listen and Learn!
Learn to Live and Be Alive
in the presence of COVID-19.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXZf0F4GLSX1QXBUgPXhqg
So Dick-erson lived up to his name
“We’re able to do a great deal more *SURVEILLANCE* and community testing than ever before.”
“…. And we believe by the end of this year, it’s likely we’ll have a *VACCINE*. ~Pence
Well 🤬 YOU, Pence! You good for nothing, traitorous POS!!! May you soon go down with the rest of your lunatic cohorts like turds in a toilet!!! You SUCK you pandering GLOBALIST cuck! Oh & take your little “15 Days… no wait… 45 Days” cue cards of BS Carona-Cooties & stick ’em where the sun don’t shine, LOSER!! ……. 😤 “Hallelujah, holy sh!te, Where’s the tylenol!? [Chugs eggnog].
Sorry folks, but I feel much better getting that out!!
