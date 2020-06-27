Saturday June 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I find it strangely appealing…..
IKR?! 😆
It’s CATERDAY, Treepers!!! 🙂
awwwwww
Why do we have sanctions against Syria? I got no beef with Syria.
You got no beef with Syria? Perhaps that’s because they mostly eat lamb.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Have a blessed day!
love them all, thx Lucille!
You’re welcome, nimrodman! Love the totally realistic cat sleeping on the man’s back.
My two cats sleep on the bed, and it’s actually pretty nice during the snowy winters. Not so much in summer.
Note that they are all spoiled little middle class brats. looks to me that the average age of these young idiots is about nineteen. So much for America’s indoctrination centers otherwise known as schools. colleges and universities.
Happy Caterday, y’all – don’t forget to catch up on your reading!
Who knew Van Gogh had a kitty?
“Police are searching for the wiseguy who painted a tunnel on a bridge abutment wall …”
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Was Peter Competent to Interpret the “Great Commission”?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Mark’s record of our Lord’s commission to the eleven clearly states: “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved” (Mark 16:16). As to unbelievers, baptism, of course, did not even enter into their case, thus the record goes on to say, “and he that believeth not shall be damned [condemned].”
This passage has always presented a problem for Fundamentalists who cling to the practice of water baptism and deny the special revelation committed to Paul for the present dispensation. The result has been that some change the meaning of this passage, while others contend that the last twelve verses of Mark 16 are not in the inspired originals.
To change this passage to read, “He that believeth and is saved ought to be baptized,” is simply to pervert and misrepresent the written Word of God. If a minister in the pulpit can lightly do this to one passage, beware of him; he may do it to others too.
As to the argument that the closing portion of Mark’s Gospel is not in the original, we reply that one cannot look into this contention without concluding that it is part of the inspired text.
First, it must be remembered that we have no original manuscripts of the Bible. Second, the manuscripts we do have contain it in the ratio of 300 to 1. Third, the Vatican and Sinaitic manuscripts, which do not contain it, leave spaces where it has been omitted. Fourth, we have translations earlier than our oldest manuscripts which do contain it. Fifth, we have the writings of fathers who lived still earlier, containing quotations from this passage.
The most conclusive evidence, however, is that contained in Peter’s testimony at Pentecost. Surely Peter was working under the “great commission” at this time. Surely, also, he was better able to interpret the commission than we are. The Lord had already “opened their understanding, that they might understand the Scriptures” (Luke 24:45). With eyes thus opened, the apostles further sat under Christ’s special instructions for forty days before His ascension (Acts 1:3). And to cap it all, we read that “THEY WERE ALL FILLED WITH THE HOLY GHOST” (Acts 2:4).
Surely, under such conditions Peter could not have misinterpreted his commission. And are the terms laid down in Mark 16:16 omitted from his offer of salvation, or does he change or minimize them aught? Indeed not! He emphasizes them as he says to his convicted hearers:
“Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:38).
Surely, Spirit-filled Peter, taught for forty days by Christ, with his understanding opened to God’s revealed plan, would not have demanded water baptism for the remission of sins if he had not been instructed to do so. Those who would seek to eliminate Mark’s record of the commission to the eleven (later twelve) have this further fact to face. Sad to say, some also misrepresent these words of Peter’s by substituting three periods or an “etc.” for the words “for the remission of sins.”
Peter interpreted the rest of the Mark commission correctly too, for as it says, “these signs shall follow them that believe,” and he promised that “the gift of the Holy Spirit” (for miraculous power) would follow repentance and baptism.
Unless Fundamentalists are ready to interpret and proclaim the message of Mark 16:15-18 as Peter did, they should acknowledge that we are to labor, not under the so-called great commission given to the eleven, but under that much greater commission given by the ascended Lord to Paul and to us (2 Cor. 5:14-21); that commission in which water baptism has no place, but the all-sufficiency of Christ and His finished work is the theme.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/was-peter-competent-to-interpret-the-great-commission/
Mark 16:16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
Luke 24:45 Then opened he their understanding, that they might understand the scriptures,
Acts 1:3 To whom also he shewed himself alive after his passion by many infallible proofs, being seen of them forty days, and speaking of the things pertaining to the kingdom of God:
Acts 2:4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Mark 16:15 And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.
16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues;
18 They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.
2 Corinthians 5:14 For the love of Christ constraineth us; because we thus judge, that if one died for all, then were all dead:
15 And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
16 Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we him no more.
17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
“This passage has always presented a problem for Fundamentalists who cling to the practice of water baptism and deny the special revelation committed to Paul for the present dispensation. The result has been that some change the meaning of this passage, while others contend that the last twelve verses of Mark 16 are not in the inspired originals.”
Contentions concerning the last twelve verses stem from the fact — as the article affirms — that some copies including Vaticanus and Sinaiticus did not reproduce those verses. While what is presented here — early references to the verses by others, etc. — argue for the authenticity of the verses, legitimate canonical discussions appear to have centered around the aforementioned differences in some older copies.
The notion that those the writer neatly gathers under the “Fundamentalist” umbrella stumble so much over Mark 16:16 that that’s the basis for excising it from Scripture is quite something, especially as it hardly appears to been the stumbling block and problem implied for authentic Christian professions.
Were we to apply the same proof-texting logic on a verse often used in posts here to describe how one is saved concerning the reply of Paul and Silas to the Philippian jailer, what would be made of the following?
“And having brought them out, he was saying, “Sirs, what is necessary of me to do, that I may be saved? And they said, “Believe on the Lord Jesus and you will be saved, you and your household”” (Acts 16:30-31).
What is often posted here concerning things related to salvation notably lops off the last part of verse 31 concerning “you and your household”. A reading of the reply with a similar emphasis of this writer on the exact words of a given verse would suggest that the jailer’s belief would result in the salvation of not just the jailer but, as the reply clearly states, “you [the jailer] and your household”, no?
Continuing to apply similar logic and argument to that of the writer, would the writer’s insinuations of misrepresenting and perverting of Scripture leveled regarding Mark 16:16 then be applicable regarding an interpretation of Acts 16:30-31, specifically one not affirming that salvation would be transmitted to the jailer’s household despite the clear words of Paul and Silas?
Could the “believe on the Lord Jesus” part be the operative part as it relates to salvation — just as it is in Mark 16:16 as well as Acts 2:38? Would it then be permissible to use additional Scripture and context concerning what is known about salvation without being cast as perverting and misrepresenting the written word of God?
“Surely, Spirit-filled Peter, taught for forty days by Christ, with his understanding opened to God’s revealed plan, would not have demanded water baptism for the remission of sins if he had not been instructed to do so.”
Is it being suggested that Peter was saying that the act of physical baptism would be what would save “the men of Israel” and would remit their sins at the time? Let’s note that these men had been hearing “the great things of God” (cf. Acts 2:11) through the apostles were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit was giving to them to utter forth” (cf. Acts 2:4). They then heard the identity of the man whom God had made “both Lord and Christ — this Jesus who you crucified” (cf. Acts 2:36), and that He had not only died (cf. Acts 2:23-24) but was raised from the dead (cf. Acts 2:31-32).
What followed for a great many of them having heard was to be “pierced through the heart” (cf. Acts 2:37), indicating a significant impact on a spiritual level, including evident belief in what had been said. Paul later took great pains in Romans 4 to point out the significance of the giving and observance of a physical act (circumcision) coming after the spiritual component occurred (faith / belief in God and His word and promise per Genesis 15:6).
Though the spiritual component was the key (bringing to mind the thief on the cross who was not likely to receive baptism in the name of Jesus Christ before his death), the physical action was still something that followed and was to be observed for a purpose.
Paul had strong stances and words of warning regarding the physical act of circumcision post-Ascension (Gal. 5:2-3). We see that in the situation of Titus the Greek who some wanted to be circumcised (Galatians 2:3) and those who tied physical circumcision to salvation (Acts 15:1). It is worthwhile to contrast that with how Paul treated the physical act of baptism, such as when evident Gentiles like the jailer and family in a region of Macedonia were physically baptized after “Paul and Silas spoke the word of the Lord to him and to everyone in his house” (cf. Acts 16:32-33).
“Unless Fundamentalists are ready to interpret and proclaim the message of Mark 16:15-18 as Peter did, they should acknowledge that we are to labor, not under the so-called great commission given to the eleven, but under that much greater commission given by the ascended Lord to Paul and to us (2 Cor. 5:14-21); that commission in which water baptism has no place, but the all-sufficiency of Christ and His finished work is the theme.”
Paul has already spoken to the Corinthians on baptism in his first letter, specifying that he had baptized “Crispus” (cf. 1 Cor.14), something which occurred during his lengthy stay in Corinth (cf. Acts 18:8-10). This was well after the Jerusalem Council and Paul’s split with Barnabas (Acts 15), upon which Paul traveled with Silas and others to the Colossians (in Phrygia), Galatians, Philippians (where the evidently Gentile jailer and household were baptized), Thessalonians, Corinthians, and Ephesians in his ministry to the Gentiles (cf. Acts 16, 17, 18).
It is noteworthy that amongst so many of those Paul called the body of Christ (1 Cor. 10:16, 12:27, Eph. 4:12), physical baptism in fact had a place and even Paul’s participation, with no record of rebukes akin to those he made related to circumcision.
I had so little money that a “date” was usually about one step above “minimal”. I didn’t realize it at the time, of course, because I wanted so desperately for her to like me that she was actually enjoying being with me.. I’d found a store that sold kites so I put a couple together and we took my old TR-4 down to the seawall. One for me and one for her. We spent the afternoon flying our kites over the decks of passing ships and watching the sailors from all over the world race around trying to grab our kite’s tails. They enjoyed the game as much as we did—no doubt encouraged by the sight of the gorgeous red-head teasing them with her kite. Was there a chance for someone like me—almost perpetually broke and with another year of school ahead of me? Standing there on the seawall with the stiff breeze blowing and our kites dancing above the passing ships, she smiled at me. I’d never seen anything as radiant before in my entire life. Maybe, just maybe, something could happen. . .
nice tale, Garrison
I was in the same state of infatuation at that same time, so your story resonates
