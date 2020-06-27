President Trump Offers Assistance to Stop Mass Killing in Chicago – Letter to Governor and Mayor…

Chicago has been under Democrat political control for two generations. The murder rate amid black communities is horrific. No-one has done anything to stop the crime and violence and it continues to escalate.
Yesterday President Trump wrote a letter to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot offering assistance from his administration:
It is likely the offer will be rebuked; and predictably both the governor and mayor will instead ask President Trump to send them more money.
Money will not solve the problem. Hundreds of people are being killed in/around the majority black communities in Chicago because the city and state officials allow hundreds of people to be killed in the community.
If the crimes and killing in the Chicago area were actually unacceptable to the leaders in the Chicago area, they would stop it. Yes, it really is that simple.
That is the unfortunate reality.
Wow, that’s excellent trolling by the president!
Audit every dollar of federal funds mentioned in the President’s letter. The only thing that will force these crooks out of office will be to expose their graft and malfeasance.
If the local citizens can’t vote them out of office, the feds might be able to remove them from office with some overdue criminal indictments.
Here is the original racist DNA of the Dems showing thru, and I am sorry to say many RINOs too — the uni-party. They want the blacks to kill each other thru weapons and drugs and incarceration, and abortion to thin out the next generation. Destroy the nuclear black family. And the so-called civil rights leaders have long ago forgone the average black for the filthy lucre they extort from the woke corporations, and other shake downs.
You got it. They are most likely skimming the absolute hell out
of all of it. Also, “We The People” need to start asking questions.
We can do it anonymously, by posting online under other names.
But, “We The People”
need to know:
What things cost in the real world that compares with whatever’s
built or funded by government, incorporated. NO ONE ASKS so
they’ve regarded it as legalized theft for decades.
YTG’s favorite example. When Jimmuh Carter was pushing the Atlanta
Project back in the 90s, one of the “success stories” they cited was
the rebuilding of one of Atlanta’s many hell hole projects with federal
funding. I believe that the project in question was East Lake Meadows.
Which was not so fondly referred to by locals as “Little Vietnam”.
YTG noticed the amount cited vs how many units were involved. The
cost came to 110K per unit! At that time, for less money, they could
have given everyone in the project a home on a golf course in a vast
subdivision a few miles away that was seeing epic white flight. Hidden
Hills, in Stone Mountain, for those that know Atlanta well.
Follow 0bama’s methodology and have DoJ put these dem-leftist run states and cities’ law enforcement under consent decree! Trump’s DoJ can straighten them out and knock the racism out of their system.
Absolutely, Niagra.
These $Billions in Federal[taxpayer] subsidies are not only unconstitutional, they’re counterproductive.
Compare the ‘response’ to a lone person in an apartment window, taking random ‘pot shots'[even if he’s shooting at trash cans]. Full on militarized assault force is used to stop him.
Simply realizing the difference between “can’t” and “won’t” respond, will clarify the issue at hand. Money is most definitely not the issue.
Personally I would have left off the last sentence and ended on a conciliatory note. However, as President Trump is well aware, it would never have been reported that way if he had done so.
10-4 Sundance. Money will not solve the problem. In fact, government money most likely IS the problem.
The proximate cause is fatherlessness in those neighborhoods. The root cause is government subsidies to women to allow them to reproduce without having a father in the home to support them.
Black lives don’t matter to other blacks. Anyone who argues to the contrary is ignoring an Everest-sized mountain of evidence.
Tribalism at its finest. Black lives certainly don’t matter to White Liberal D RATS.
Sure they do. As a body count to blame on us.
Actually it’s much more lucrative to NOT have a male figure in the house, money wise. The results have given their kids the street as the place to find role models or male guidance. Has not worked well at all, as we see on the news, daily, everyday.
Black men who cannot earn a wage that can support a family of no use to anybody. Any man for that matter. Somebody should have thought of that before they sent all those industrial jobs overseas. Nobody has time to gang bang if they have to be to work in the morning. Nobody wants to gang bang if they’ve got a pocket full of money every Friday.
They penalize the women. If the father does stick around they cut off the checks. If they catch the father living with them they lose their housing. Now I’m not claiming that the fathers are victims they should be paying child support what I’m saying is they make it easier for the father to move along and hard for him to stay.
Brilliant letter! The truth is Trump’s greatest secret weapon.
I sometimes think that black, Democrat cities should be abandoned by all who have the wit, the will and the wherewithall to do so – en masse.
Leve a festering mess behind, and become hale elsewhere..
Let THEM own it.
We don’t want them in Florida as they will all vote democrat as they always have and screw up our state. There is no hope for such people.
No hope for such people? There is always hope.
So that is dammed if you do and dammed if you don’t..
If the democrats refuse help its on them,,, If president clears it up he gets the credit..
It will be interesting what the Mayor and the Governor will do
Ya but … it’s like bargaining w/the devil. But then again he’s a “Grand Master” chess player.
‘what letter? ‘ lightfoot.
Hans, they will blame Trump for all their problems.
Based on the mayor’s Twitter feed and the gov’s press secretary’s feed, I’d say the response is what you’d expect. Funny thing about Lightfoot, she’s been blaming the violence on the pandemic. Which if she thought about it can’t possibly be true because she has everyone under house arrest (unless you are protesting). So maybe it’s the protesters who are violent. But that can’t be, they are peacefully exercising their rights to free speech. /sarc
I can almost guarantee the mayor and guvernor will give POTUS Trump the stiff middle finger. The clause “ the city and state officials ALLOW hundreds of people to be killed…” should be “EXPECT” because they receive so much federal aid to stop the violence and solve the poverty problems, that if they did, they would lose all that money! The blacks, Latinos, poverty, corruption and violence ENABLES the federal welfare, which feeds the corruption machine. The entire state of Illinois and Washington DC has become debilitated from this metastatic political cancer. I want out of Illinois soon.
They will reject it. He didn’t grovel to them.
Hopefully when they reject it, he can us his offer against them in his campaign.
edit – “use his rejected offer”
They don’t care. This smells like a Jared & Ivanka move. Would be nice if it could persuade people on the fence, but it won’t. Chicago is determined to ride the Democrat bomb all the way down like Slim Pickens.
That letter sounds like President Trump’s words. “A workable solution has escaped you,” or something to that effect. Hilarious. It was really smart to reach out, but not grovel.
They should not reject any help they can get. I am certain the people of Chicago are as horrified as everyone else.
What do the people of Chicago have to lose. Imagine if conditions and safety actually improved.
They would still vote for democrats which got them into this mess in the first place.
The “people of Chicago” are caught in a vice, if you mean those outside the bounds of the murderous neighborhoods. They just want (and who can blame them?) the troublemaker to stay w/in their own bounds just as the people of LA figured, let the Crips and Bloods stay where they are fighting for their territory, just as long as they don’t come to our streets.
It’s human nature to feel that way when you’ve seen that every time government gets involved, things only get worse, the mess of the ghettos spread outward to what were formerly peaceful streets and schools.
Illinois ranked “dead last” in fiscal health.
https://www.mercatus.org/publications/50-ranking-states-fiscal-condition-illinois
Nobody in their right mind would live there.
Two words describe IL future: Sovereign Default.
The smart people have already left and the rest will follow.
My son worked for the Attorney General’s office his first year out of law school. His first daughter will soon turn five. The hospital bill for her birth has yet to be paid by the State of Illinois. Thank you God that my son and his family are now happily in Texas.
Time for a number of Elliot Ness Untouchable style teams to be dispatched to all the D-rat controlled hellholes and start cleaning them up. Take out corrupt pols, judges, prosecutors and cops. Then the honest people will have a chance to save their community.
‘what letter? ‘ lightfoot.
She (?) answered:
“Mayor Lori Lightfoot: ‘I Don’t Need Leadership Lessons From Donald Trump’“
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/mayor-lori-lightfoot-i-dont-need-leadership-lessons-from-donald-trump/2296303/
Despicable, evil person.
Website on Chicago Crime, Murder, and Mayhem
http://www.heyjackass.com
Chicago Homicide Map, 2019.
https://heyjackass.com/2019-deadliest-hoods/
75% of the victims are black, 71% of the perps are black. Chicago has a gang problem.
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/blog/chicago-75-murdered-are-black-71-murderers-are-black/
I hope he does a follow up letter to all the citizens of Illinois, including Chicago with a direct, simple, message……..
Give me a try, give me a Republican Governor and Republican Mayor of Chicago and let me show what we can do together. What do you have to lose as it can’t get any worse.
Echo throwing money at it doesn’t solve the problem and it would be one of his top 5 domestic programs post election
Now I don’t know when the Mayor and Governor are up for re-election but IMO making the appeal directly to the citizens after he gets the typical zinger political drop dead reply letter from the current governor and mayor is the way to go.
Then I would encourage PT to do things like were done in East Lake, GA.
I guarantee PT is probably the only President who could turn things around in Chicago and bring Illinois back from the brink.
Chicago crime rate is 170% of the national average.
94.6% of US Cities are safer than Chicago.
http://www.city-data.com/crime/crime-Chicago-Illinois.html
Give that a think.
You always hear the race industry spouting how we need to sit down and have a dialogue, but you’ll never hear a peep about the white elephant herd in the room. They refuse to acknowledge the real problems in these black communities.
A Trump rally in Chicago was ixnayed last election
because of some less than gracious –uncivilized– cretons.
Chances are, some may have been spawn of the trash-leaving litter-bugs
who attended Obamboozler’s night in Grant Park.
Unfortunately, President Trump cannot clean up the mess in Chicago without the help of at least the Mayor, something I bet she will refuse. Eliot Ness was after Al Capone and a handful of his henchmen and competitors. Chicago is full of such criminals so no FBI team is going to clean it up without the help of the police there.
“If the crimes and killing in the Chicago area were actually unacceptable to the leaders in the Chicago area, they would stop it.”
Exactly. Thank you.
They will call him a racist for singling out AAs, tear down more neighborhoods focusing on better addresses, and then badger the administration using their commie representives for monies to ‘rebuild’.
How wise of President Trump to cite (and quote) the “Chicago Sun Times”.
>Will President Trump’s letter make a headline in that paper –now?
or
>Will the Chicago Sun Times be chided as being a less than ‘news’-worthy rag?
The Sun-Times will call him a “racist” in a front page editorial tomorrow morning. And then step back and watch dozens die in Chicago this weekend.
It is actually a notice that both of them will be suffering severe consequences for their behavior, prior to the Barr visit. That includes being removed from office.
CK worked next to a hospital in Afghanistan in which people were starving to death because corrupt Afghans had stolen all the money. Seems the same thing is happening in Chicago with corrupt Democrats, pardon the redundancy. Remind CK where 0bama is purportedly from again because he forgets…
All they will do is attack the president for such a “hateful” letter
Both Gov. P.J. Flintstone and Mayor Lighthead hate with a passion Trump. This offer will be rejected out of hand followed by their repeated insults. As Lighthead has said, Trump’s values are not Chicago’s. She means it. The city and state are lost. Broke and out of control. The unions, particularly the Teacher’s Union controls Cook County. Next year will be hellasious. Property values plummeting, Taxes out of control and their only solution, per their budget no less, is a government bailout. Your taxes America, will pay for Chicago’s and the state of Illinois’s 100+ years of Democrat mismanagement. We here are doomed! Welcome to the party.
Pritzker looks like an unevolved homo sapien and Lightfoot looks as if she was a “FLK.”
Sorry, Mr. President. Too many Illinois politicians make too much money off the Gangster Disciples, the Latin Kings, and all the other gangs in Chicago to ever stop them. They’ll just call you a “racist” instead.
Mr. President, dont send them a dime. I go in, around, through Chicago all the time. It’s the shortest route to the upper midwest and the most frustrating. The tolls, the goofy drivers. I try to roll through there after midnight.The suburbs are nice and you wouldn’t know it’s Chicago.Downers Grove is one of my favorites. It dosnt take long to get into farm country and the people are more conservative. But the big voting block is the city and you can see how they vote. The only hope for Illinois is the same hope for upstate New York- secession.I see no other way to escape the clutches of the DemCong.
POTUS has been under tremendous fire from all directions. BHO Org for America, Silicon Valley billionaires, Antifa/BLM, political progressive national dems, local state dems, RHINO Republicans, China, EU, the Wuhan Kung Fu virus, Chamber of Commerce, Wall Street, Deep State, and MSM. They’ve reached, in their view, what’s called the culminating point. They smell blood in the water and increasingly swarm.
I recall the movie, Last Survior. POTUS needs our support. POTUS needs our energy. He must take action – decisive action rather than letters or verbal warnings. The people will eventually start accepting these progressive actions as normal unless he does. Now is not the time to keep his powder dry. Broadside time. Cross their T.
He needs to actively lead with decisive action. Posting the wanted Antifa poster is a start. I commend more action and visible demonstration. These COVID media events need to push back on the scare tactics of greater positives. Deaths and hospitalizations are declining – change the narrative. Data is being salted.
Launch immediate antitrust action against Silicon Valley. Perp walk the CEOs out the door.
Perp walk the Antifa.
Perp walk the bad FBI agents.
Last, but not least, attack the setup with Biden. 85+ days in his bunker. This is Axelrods / BHO strategy and it is brilliantly being executed. Force Biden out into the open. Force him out, humiliate him. Ridicule him. Launch major broadcast and internet marketing. Meme him. Get him out to commit fatal errors. Do anything to get him out. ANYTHING. Launch #WhereisJoe? Then start suing the states regarding mail in voting. Sue them NOW. Lift it the the Supreme Court. It needs to stop.
Right now, Axelrod / BHO (who lives in DC and will run the next Admin if we let Biden win) is letting POTUS defeat himself. This is classic Sun Tzu.
FIGHT. FIGHT. FIGHT.
The only thing that matters is the November election. All this other stuff is distraction.
They want high crime, violence keeps the neighborhoods they way they want them. Poor and dependent. You can always count on their votes and can manipulate them into blaming others for their problems. That’s how the retain control of the major cities like Atlanta since the 70s.
Yep. Sid Dorsey, the former Sheriff of Dekalb County
is in jail now. For taking a hit out on the guy who beat him
in the Sheriff’s election. Sid’s wife was city comissioner for
quite awhile over an impoverished, crime ridden section of
Atlanta in Dekalb County. Whenever they could get any
federal monies that would actually ( god forbid) make a
meaningful difference, Sid’s wife would sabotage the threat
by running out the clock on the paperwork to acquire the
funding.
The other way Atlanta kept things the “proper” way was
to build a wall of projects, 9000 units total along every 2 lane
state route coming into the city within the first 2 years of
Maynard Jackson’s reign. After that was completed, they
increased to number of Atlanta city comissioners to 18, so
that every project had their own comissioner to give them
goodies. The evidence for all of this is scattered around
the city of Atlanta. Libraries galore in crap neighborhoods,
indoor and outdoor swimming pools in areas where you
need to pack heat before you go swimming. The 18 comissioners
( now 15, if memory serves me right) served as a way to dilute
the vote of that pesky old middle class.
It worked well. The city of Atlanta has no, zilch, zero, middle
class. It has impoverished black residents, a few older black
home owners in areas that are fairly well tended next to the
wall of poverty. The remainder is upper middle class, living
in homes above 500K.
Most people will probably never hear of this letter and if they do, it will be all distorted. Too bad it can’t be mailed to every person in the Chicago area. That is the only way they will ever know somebody wants to help.
I think it was a good idea.
POTUS, or some of his people, must watch Tim Pool because a few days ago he said the President should do this and put the ball in their court.
Option 1. Carrot.
Option 2. Stick.
Option 3. Don’t make me solve this for you. But understand I also work for the American Citizens of Chicagoland.
One of the evidences of the existence of Uni-Party is that–with only the occasional exception of someone like a Jack Kemp–Republicans never reached out to black Americans and offered them an alternative to “de Ol’ Dem Plantation.”
