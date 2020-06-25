June 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1253

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ President Trump had a great meeting w/Pres. Duda, cementing allyship
✅ Kimberly Guilfoyle: President Trump brought Constitutionalism back to the bench and kicked judicial activism to the curb
✅ General Flynn wins Appeal Court ruling stating Flynn case be dropped and dismissed.
✅ Sidney Powell is the American guardian of Justice
✅ National Guards is in Town–they are in DC to protect our precious national monuments
✅ President Trump: President Lincoln Emancipation Memorial will not be destroyed by the mob
✅ Gallup Poll: Media ranked dead last in public trust
✅ Our Sundance figured out, then publicly exposed the Noose Hoax first, 14 hours before FBI did– Sundance and his twitter buddies had words with NASCAR characters-it was fun to watch ‘fireworks’ going on with NOOSCAR
✅ Thank God for Sundance, our Treehouse warrior for keeping us updated on news and explaining clearly what is going on….Sundance is the best!
✅ Thank you, Adrem for keeping the Treehouse spic ‘n span..enjoyable place to wander thru.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thursday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Korea War Veterans Memorial DC then to WI for Town Hall and visit the shipbuilders (All ET times—Dep WH 11am…lay wreath at Memorial 11:10…Green Bay Wi Town Hall with Sean Hannity 2:30pm…Arr at Fincantieri Marinette Marine 4:40pm…Speak 5pm***Arr back in WH 8:30pm
— for Gen Flynn’s case to be dismissed by Sullivan this week and crumble up any further Lawfare plotting
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— protection in DC Mall, our landmarks and OUR White House and other historical locations/areas/towns/cities
— for protection and safety in America
— arrests and charges against agitators and domestic terrorists
— Sinister groups and their sponsors be stripped of their power and influence
— No defunding of our police…absolutely NOT
— Congress need to be at work in person or they shouldn’t get paid–forget fake proxy/remote voting
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 20.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 220/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Support America’s Police ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “America will never be a socialist country. We were born Free and we will stay Free. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, June 25, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 131 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
Like a Boss.
Absolutely love this picture.
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hooray for today’s victory for Sydney Powell and General Flynn!! Thank you, Lord, for answered prayer.
Lord, remove the gutless officials and send leaders with the courage and ability to take back the streets of America from the out of control mobs that have overun them.(Charlie Daniels on twitter)
Amen!
And finally Gen. Flynn has started to,….SPEAK! He called in to Rush today, and hopefully we will be hearing a lot MORE from him.
Thank you Lord, for patriotic Warriors like,Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell!
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, and then forward to an Independent Country.
Lord, Protect those who are now being threatened with their life by this corrupted Government.
We are Praying for protection for all Americans visiting/living in Hong Kong. Give them all a safe passage when they need to leave/escape the country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
Thank you Grandma. 🙏🙏🙏
From the statement:
“ The Diocese of Hong Kong has signed an open letter to the Chinese government demanding that controversial new security laws being imposed by the mainland be pulled back.
The letter, which was signed by 86 human rights and social justice organizations including the diocese’s Justice and Peace Commission, was addressed to Li Zhanshu, chairman of China’s rubber-stamp National People’s Congress, nominally responsible for the law.
“We are writing to express our grave concerns regarding the recent adoption by China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) of a formal decision to directly impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. We urge the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC) to reject the legislation,” the letter said.
“Although no details of the law’s contents have been made publicly available, the decision — along with recent comments by Chinese and Hong Kong officials — suggest that it will threaten the basic rights and freedoms of the people in Hong Kong. We are particularly concerned about the law’s impact on Hong Kong, especially its vibrant civil society.”
Union of Catholic Asian News (link above)
Praying for this, and moreover for an end to the vile regime that is the CCP, a toxic cancer of spreading corruption and a blight upon the World.
Praying this with you Dutchman.
All day long
Praying !
haha.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Great setup.
Today is the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.
LikeLiked by 9 people
🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oops. Adrem please delete Solomon general tweet link above. My bad. Meant to post this one tweet:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well ‘past is prologue’ and Joe $$$ Biden has never “socially distanced” himself from the loot, not ever.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Notice that Seattle’s 16’ statue of Lenin is unscathed, as is Detroit’s 8.5’ statue of Baphomet. Role models for one segment of our society.
👇🙏
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sorry fat fingers again. It’s me, A2.
Pray, reflect, act. Freedom is not negotiable.
So I guess it’s all over folks, the NYT’s vaunted polling unit (🙄) tells us that Creepy Joe is waaay ahead of PDJT. Can we recover from this highly scientific, data driven revelation? 😬 Should we take over the GOP convention and push thru a Haley/Dilecto ticket in a last ditch effort to salvage the election? 😮
Talk me out of this despair I find myself in. 😞
😉
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!
Actually the Deamoncrats could use that ticket for themselves. Both their politics pander that way
Here it comes: Biden is surging.
TX here
New “mandatory masks” tomorrow.
Did as many errands as I could today.
I guess it’s all curbside from now on.
I just want to hug my Mom 😞
So true!!!! Since my mother lives in VA and I am in NY…I feel the same way!
This is all we have been doing in NY…curbside and garden dining. I have only thrown a mask on twice. Once for our repairman in-house to make him feel better, and once on a job site for a client who was NOT wearing one…a restauranteur, of all people!
OK….here goes,,,,A small preamble first.
I think we can stop all of these demonstrations and damage people are doing, or at least get it under control
Bear with me…Allow me to make my point….
At the beginning of this virus stuff, South Dakota’s governor, Kristi Noem. refused to shut down her state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic, kept the businesses open, protected the vulnerable in nursing homes, and in the end suffered little damage.
Early in the COVID epidemic, Governor Noem gave a press conference in which she said that South Dakotans are free Americans, not subject to arbitrary orders from politicians. They are also smart: South Dakotans can look after their own health better than any government can.
And “did not require anyone to wear masks…
.
So her administration has put out a steady stream of data and advice, but she has refused to order anyone to do anything. And guess what:
South Dakota has a very low level of COVID fatality and one of the lowest unemployment rate in the country.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/06/rising_star_from_south_dakota_kristi_noem_shows_how_its_done.html
Here is what I posted on this site the first day this whole virus thing started. You can check the archives.
It’s just another flu.
There’s no AIDS or SARS in it, it isn’t going to fill up the hospital corridors with dead bodies left unattended and the world will continue on.
The economic unwind of this shit show is an entirely different matter and was- almost certainly- the prime motivator in turning this rather innocuous strain of virus into a worldwide crisis of epic proportions…………
In few weeks….months….but someday, we will say: “Where did all that money go”
So all that has happened is a complete set up….”A Set UP”
How do you get hundreds, if not thousands of people to stop or at least scale back the number of these protesters?
You tell people….unless they have a Doctors order…
They must……..“Stop Wearing Masks”
Yep…all a “Big Set Up” Most of the numbers are fake….or…like Flu Shots…
When my child was young…I made him get a Flu Shot…Guess What?
He got the Flu…….Since then…no more Flu Shots and “no more Flu” Same with this virus
OK…
You think half of these protesters want their parents, who pay for their college, their brothers, sisters, their employers, to know what they are doing?
To see them rioting on TV, tearing down statues, defying the Police. Beating up old people?
Nope, take away their masks and probably half would stop….
You can site example after example of the hypocritical factors we see.
“Make them Stop Wearing Masks” the takeover will stop….
And let me say this…after this post…
“I don’t have to attend every argument I’m invited to”
Well, I can’t invite you to any arguments right now, as I always say, “never argue with a man who knows what he’s talking about”.
Now, if you can find Herr Doctor of Death Fauci or Pharaoh Gretchen and get him/her to comment here, I think I’d be game for that….. …
LikeLiked by 3 people
In fact, as a number of smart medical people said at the outset of the scamdemic, keeping people inside for long periods of time would lead to weakening their immune systems, and once they started going back out into society again, boom, they become ripe for catching a virus.
I get the whole thing of not wanting to overwhelm hospitals (that fear was unfounded, but at least there was some logic behind it), but we would’ve been better off letting this virus play out just like we do we with every other virus every year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
P.S. I’m in love with Kristi Noem. I can’t deny it. 😍
And the CCP deliberately set up the scam; its why they threw western reporters out, AFTER they reported on overwhelmed hospitals,…why they destroyed the research of the Dr that gene sequenced the virus, etc.
It was a massive con job, to represent the virus as something it wasn’t, in order to trigger exactly the reaction they got.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not another flu, Gunny. Let me give you another example..
Hong Kong has not mandated masks ( except in Government facilities like hospitals)
and no lockdowns except where local cases were identified. Targeted response.
No general lockdowns, no crazy Protests about wearing a mask. People voluntarily wear them because they remember SARS, plus only common sense in a highly urbanised city, and where the majority of the population takes public transport.
How does that fit into your argument?
If you haven’t read what the Covid19 can do to those afflicted then take a look.
Many more therapeutics are being tested and used. Hong Kong has had great success so far with the ant- virals they are using. Those confirmed cases are outnumbered by dischargeed patients.
Recent spike in hospital admissions are those hk residents returning from Pakistan. All assessed at the airport. And if positive, hospitalised.
So, no local spread.
I’ve been told that coronavirus is killed by vodka. I was told that by me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
OJ for the Vitamin C. Or, if you prefer, cream for some Vitamin D… ok, add Kahlúa, too. That’s a White Russian, BTW. Can I say that? Did I step over the line there, Double Whammy style?
LikeLike
Ooooh, you’re in trouble now! Go look out your front window– see any suspicious looking vans sitting nearby? If not, they’re probably parked around the corner. Congrats! 😉
(I only know this b/c they followed me home after I was busted buying Russian Salad Dressing! 🤫)
Tucker’s opening with Mark Steyn was great. The March of the Morons contains the most ignorant group of people America has ever produced. But almost as bad is the lame so-called conservative groups that can’t seem to produce any kind of pushback to the madness. Bikers for Trump might be the most effective organization we have at the moment.
Can we get a 21st century Templar Knights group going again? 🏹🗡🛡
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I have knights tabard that I wear at the Renassaince Faire, so I’m pretty much ready to join the Crusade against the March of the Morons! 😁
Pretty cool looking actually. Royal blue with black crosses on the front and back. A gal on ETSY made it for me. It’s my own Order of the MAGAbear regiment. 😄
Wow!! Great idea!!! We surely need to do something 😦
Excerpt:
But make no mistake: If what I heard Sunday in southeast Michigan is at all representative of the Black community across America, Democrats should be disturbed and afraid. Not because they risk losing an election, but because they risk losing the loyalty of an entire class of voters.
>Snip<
Obama thought he needed a white man to get elected, just like Biden thinks he needs a Black woman to get elected. We can see through that.”
These sentiments resurfaced in almost every conversation I had. First, that Biden choosing a woman of color might actually irritate, not appease, Black voters. Second, that the inferno of June would flicker by summer’s end and fade entirely by November. And third, that Biden does little to inspire a wary Black electorate that views him as the status quo personified."
LikeLiked by 3 people
The belief that Black men and women can think for themselves is dangerous heresy to the Democrat Plantation Establishment, so they perform their inquisition of any who try to escape the Democrat Plantation and declare, “none may speak favorably of them by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor be under one roof with therm.” Defiant liberation minded Black men and women respond by quadrupling their support for Donald J. Trump.
“We look at Joe Biden and see more of the same.”
Ya don’t say.
Yeah, the Dems, typically out of touch with voters, thought that because Joe was Obamas VP, that that guaranteed he would get “the black vote”.
The Dems have not, in our lifetimes, had an opponent that would challenge their ownership of the “black vote”.
Hence, they have only showed up at election time, in the “black communities”, and then abandoned them the rest of the time.
Been saying since 2016, the % of black and hispanic vote PDJT is going to get in 2020, the exit polls are going to be the epitaph for the Democrat party.
Over 15% of “Black vote” and they are finished as,a National party, and PDJT will comfortably exceed that.
👇
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1lPJqLQgglmGb
Carolyn Bertozzi’s tweet below explains why President Trump might have been reluctant to cancel ALL H-1B visas. Cancelling a majority of visas during high citizen unemployment is understandable but what might be lost by canceling all of them without exception?
Bertozzi is a Prof. of Chemistry, ChEM-H, Stanford University and the founder of Bioorthogonal chemistry. Her “Bertozzi Group at Stanford studies the glycobiology of underlying diseases such as cancer, inflammatory disorders such as arthritis, and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis.” Her lab has developed new methods (ie. nanotechnology) to perform controlled chemical reactions within living systems. (Orthogonal chemistry)
LikeLike
Personally, I wish Trump would not use that expression because it gives the media unnecessary ammunition in today’s climate. I do think it is funny that they constantly criticize Trump for something Obama Adm did or said first. It’s almost like he does it on purpose to expose media hypocrisy.
Trump Retweet
I am so very glad that I am no longer anywhere near Lafayette Park. I used to walk/ride past those statues every day. They are beautiful works of art.
And those beautiful works of art made so many years ago are being destroyed and vandalized by a bunch of thugs with spray paint – whose idea of “art” seems to be graffiti.
Even outnumbered I know that I would have gotten a beat down trying to stop what they are doing.
I just feel so sad each time one is torn down or vandalized. Nothing will ever be made to replace them will be the same quality or beauty.
Trump Retweet
“Knowledge”
They’re not thirsty for Knowledge. They’re thirsty for something else.
You can’t reason with somebody who wants to stick a blade in your gut simply because of who you are and what you believe.
By Any Means Necessary, Mr. President.
Mr. Piddles—-More important than knowledge is Wisdom. It is quite obvious that even if they did have Knowledge—they have absolutely NO Wisdom.
There’s nobody on that side — particularly in a position of “leadership” — possessing anything resembling Wisdom. If there was, they’d put an end to this nonsense for the sake of SANITY. If folks think they can utilize this current Civil Dumpster Fire to their political advantage — in particular, to depose Trump By Any Means Necessary… then, well, that’s not very wise, now, is it?
Pelosi waxes poetic about “the Forefathers this, the Forefathers that”, but is MIA when it comes to actually protecting the American History and Tradition that she claims to revere and respect so much. Does she actually KNOW anything about “History”? And I’m not even talking about “American History”… just “History” in general.
At this point, utilizing “Wisdom” as a means to hold together the fabric of this society is not in the cards. Wisdom is irrelevant right now. At best, it’s being drowned out an ignored.
I had an interesting and informative discussion when I was in Maine during the Obama admin, with a young man who was a lighthouse keeper and lobster fisherman.
He expertly laid out why the regulations, fees i.e taxes were decimating the industry. He was all in, as many fisherman are, in sustainable fishing, but the arbitrary regs, were nonsensical.
Conversation took place years ago, so I am happy to see common sense has prevailed.
Hubby and I going over home security this evening
Me: How many rounds does this one hold?
Him:30
Me: What kind of ammo?
Him: 5.56
Me: From here to the front door, how many rounds do I fire?
Him: 30
Good for you! I am one to always say—My Momma and Daddy didn’t raise a victim.
FFS stop with this pathetic black fawning thing. Its reenforcing a section of society that is completely dysfunctional as spoilt and seeing themselves as entitled to special status all the time.
I am sick of hearing this crap from Trump and everyone else 24/7.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some funny stuff in there. Nice to have a montage.
Love the Whitney Houston clips. So what’s up with the unhinged screaming? That’s what toddlers do when they don’t get their way, in my experience. Are they toddlers?
“Where I am right now, I don’t talk to the majority of my family. Because they don’t care about facts.”
This is where we are now. As many here… and, indeed, everywhere… I’m dealing with this right now myself. And I’m not even talking about “extended family”, if you know what I mean. I’ve been racking my brain over the past several days in particular, thinking about how to “fix” the situation. But they’re not interested in learning. An entire segment of America’s population… and I’m talking about 10’s of millions of people… have been literally brainwashed into believing that anything that’s not coming out of their “safe media” is automatically “right-wing propaganda” or “Fox News conspiracy theories”… whatever those things are. I think it’s like that lonely, helpless feeling that the Brooke Adams character, Elizabeth Driscoll, must have felt when she suddenly realized that the Donald Sutherland character had succumbed to the Body Snatchers. Run, Elizabeth. Run.
Think about it: is it hyperbole to suggest that the propaganda coming out of CNN, MSNBC, FNYT, WaPoo, et al. is actually tearing apart families? Certainly, ideological divisions within families will always exist… and sometimes the divisions are very complicated… but aren’t the Brainwashers kicking it up a notch to the point where FAMILY MEMBERS WON’T TALK TO EACH OTHER? That’s how I see it, at least. Why does Jeff Zucker hate American families?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Come again. What league are you referring to?
Regarding the U.S. Attorney and his heartfelt testimony before Congress about the Stone sentencing memos, if you listed to his opening monologue in full, do all the Bagpipe Barr Bashers out there now see why Barr had to come out so strong and give an interview in which he explained that PDJT’s tweets directed at the job Barr SHOULD do immediately before Barr is about to do what he SHOULD do on his own volition make his job harder to do? Tried to explain….this was inevitable…and that was his kicker point where, in his mind at least, he really brings his story home by presenting “the bacon.”
As if every other sport has been ruined by the left, save horseracing,
now this… with a new rule for tie games. Social justice experiment?
LikeLike
Also, right field is closed and pitcher’s hand out!
Absolutely priceless.
And when I say “his kicker point,” “his” refers to the U.S. Attorney’s testimony…to clarify..
I love Louie!
Justice.gov===Texas Man Charged with COVID Relief Fraud
“A Houston funeral director has been taken into custody on allegations he fraudulently sought over 13 million” in PPP loans
Jase DePaul Gautreaux, aka Jase Dixon 38 is charged with making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions. He submitted several fraudulent applications on behalf of a business which did not exist and had no affiliation, falsified his identity, misrepresented number of employees and payroll expenses of the putative companies and made numerous other false statements, submitted falsified tax documents and bank accounts.
He ultimately received over 1.6 million. Chuckling her at the wording they used–ultimately.
Yeah…..and looks like he will be –ultimately serving time.
And–
Justice.gov
WIKILEAKS FOUNDER CHARGED IN SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT
New Allegations Assert Assange Conspired with “Anonymous” Affiliated Hackers, Among Others.
I will leave it at that. The write up is on the Justice.gov website.
All it would take is one person, with a rifle, challenging this rabble at any monument. One shot, and the whole dynamics change.
Unfortunately, this individual would be jailed for three years and the rabble would go home free.
Something is wrong with our justice system.
This may be why conservatives are not fighting back. They will be Incarcerated for any overt actions.
Their side can ratchet violence up and down at will – there are no consequences.
Our side will obey the law – until suddenly it doesn’t. Once that happens, putting that genie back in the bottle will be extremely difficult, especially after so many ‘unpaid debts’. Be glad that our side is not quick to anger and frivolous in the decision cross that boundary.
So given that statement do you now see which side the govt at federal and state are on?
It could not be more explicit. They want you dead and are prepared to support anarchy directed at you while threatening you with punishment for any self defense.
But that is where it will go eventually. Two tiered ‘justice’ never works out in the end.
Now this will be interesting………very interesting!
I hope that on Wednesday Nov 4 – if not sooner – the president issues a full and unconditional pardon for Julian Assange. That he’s rotting in prison because some evil Deep State bastards have it out for him is unconscionable.
Aww, no WHC dinner this year at which they “celebrate their contributions” to journalism?
WON’T BE MISSED!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/23/white-house-correspondents-association-cancels-annual-dinner/
Can we get a movement started to DEFUND MARXISM?
Why not organize conservatives and any other normal people who recognize what is happening in this country to boycott any organization that supports or funds any Marxist organization in any way?
In my opinion, this needs to be a zero tolerance movement. Anybody supporting Marxism needs to pay a heavy price. In other words, the new rules need to be applied here.
