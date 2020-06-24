June 24th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1252

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Transition…to…Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅
———- 🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸 ———
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ And the heavens will praise Your wonders, O Lord;
Your faithfulness also in the assembly of the saints.” 🌟 —-Ps 89:5
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Pres. Trump on his way home to WH. I will post below when they are in WH safely.
✅ Great Day for Arizona—President Trump’s visit in AZ was a smashing success-at the roundtable, at the WALL… Pres. Trump loves Arizona and Arizona loves Pres. Trump! President Trump has got that magic touch called LOVE.
✅ Full House at Phoenix Rally for Student for Trump.
✅ Saw these T-shirts at Phoenix rally; “Firefighters For Trump” and “Commies Aren’t Cool”
✅ Pres. Trump’s EO protection for our monuments, etc.
✅ $74M raised for the month of May–all time record…War Chest Cash is $265M-winning
✅ Update: Tim Murturgh: Trump had 20 million viewers for Tulsa rally.
✅ Nasdaq new record high!
✅ Rasmussen: 45% approval rating, better than Obama at same point in his presidency
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for productive meeting with Poland’s President Duda
— for exoneration for Gen Flynn soon, now that they received latest Strozok’s notes
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— protection in DC Mall, our landmarks and OUR White House…Protesters are there claiming “space” again.,,,we need Law and Order in DC!
— for protection/safety in America
— arrests and charges need to happen for damages to federal property and private property….and attacks on innocent US citizens
— Sinister groups and their sponsors be stripped of their power and influence
— House and Senate voting on Police reform on Wed and Thursday.
— No defunding of our police…absolutely NOT
— Congress need to be at work in person or they shouldn’t get paid–forget fake proxy/remote voting
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting…Chi-Na ‘tiktok’ dirty tricks just proved we need voter IDs, Thank You, Chi-Na and AOC for showing America how you do it!
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 20.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 216/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Defend America’s Freedom ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We Will Defend Our Values, Our Voices, Our Faith, Our Heritage, Our Borders Our Rights and Our God Given Freedoms. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, June 24, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 132 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————Look ahead this week for Pres. Trump:
>>Thurs: Visit shipbuilders in Marinette, WI
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and Amen !
Amen!
Donald’s Bible
I will be absent tomorrow but still praying
even if I don’t click the Like button!
👍
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, and then forward to an Independent Country.
Protect those who have been fined by this corrupted Government.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
—-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
and many others
Remembrance:
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends(country).” John 15:13
What a brilliant speech President Trump gave in Phoenix today!! Biden would love to have even 1% of all of that enthusiastic support!
Lord, satan is running loose in our nation today, using many who are blind to Your Truth to bring violence and chaos to our streets.
Reach down Your mighty hand Lord and empower righteous people, by whatever means necessary, to remove the evil from our midst. Especially guide, bless, and give wisdom to President Trump.
“For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to Him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened.Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools “
Romans-1-21-22
*Yes, Beth, it was one of the best he has given. Praise The Lord!
*The Young Americans needed to hear that message of truth and hope.
*And the Protesters were minimal..The Phoenix police in riot gear told to them to disperse because they were protesting unlawful! PTL!
Amen to your prayer and scripture is perfect!
Verses that came to mind in light of President Trump’s action on vandalism…
“When the scorner is punished, the simple is made wise: and when the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.”
~ Psalm 21:11
“A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.”
~ Proverbs 22:3
Those are very good, too, Stillwater!
President Trump and MAGA Team arrived safely back in the White House from a wonderful and fruitful trip to Arizona.
America I winning!
——————————————————–BEGIN
Date: June 24, 2020 at 12:44:36 AM EDT
Subject: In-town pool report #5 – White House return
Marine One was wheels down on the South Lawn at 12:40 a.m.
POTUS disembarked and waved to press before entering the residence at 12:43 a.m. He did not stop for questions.
———————————————————–END
Grandma Covfefe, God bless you for reading our minds and reminding us He knows our names, No giant can defeat us, and you even will tell us when Our President is safely back inside the White House tonight. You and Sundance never sleep! Such treasures!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Room Where It Happened” –
Yikes . . . what a nutty tittle!
All the places Bolton went while working for President Trump and Bolton comes up with “THE Room . . . ”
I am not going to buy that flakey flake’s book to find out which room he means because I am going to assume he means the Cabinet Room . . .
but I tell you, it just SOUNDS so weird . . . like one of those mystery novels that are really creepy . . .
maybe it is a room in his brain that no one else has seen!
In my opinion, PDJT is the ONLY prominent leader who is not a cowardly , mealy mouthed wimp.
It may be unpopular, but I take the desecration of trebel soldiers as a personal attack on my family, our history and our identity as a united cohesive society.
These ranting tools entirely miss the point, we SLAUGHTERED fellow Americans to settled this issue. It’s OVER, Their attitude cheapens the bloody sacrifice that we made.
Furthermore, it needs to be said that the US is not a bizzarre outlier in evil
human slavery was practiced as soon as agrarian Based hierarchies replaced egalitarian hunter gatherers.
Black Americans are not the only people to bear scars from exploitation.
Slavery, indebted bondsmen, the stunted rickettsial wage slaves of the industrial revolution, the miners dead at 23 from concrete dust: look at the universal commonalities of human experience.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/23/june-23rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1251/comment-page-1/#comment-8383197)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 6/22/20 – (See link above.)
– Video of Lt. Colonel Allen West at WBTW’s Project 1 in Sunland Park, NM.
– 2 videos w/ Trump supporter exposing the hypocrisy of the left.
– Scenic video and tweet about preserving western civilization.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 6/23/20
– Post w/ photo of Foreman Mike in Arizona.
– WBTW post w/ photo of President Trump at border wall in Arizona.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Foreman Mike Instagram post – 6/23/20
“Took a quick break from the border to spend the afternoon in Tombstone, Arizona .”
Hi Stillwater:
I am still around but have to admit the virus thingy seems to have slowed wall construction down to a crawl. Not much to comment about lately.
Good to see that President Trump has brought attention back onto the wall again.
Hope you have been well and have avoided the virus.
I will likely be heading to open up the cottage soon. We are very late this year opening the cottage. Unfortunately many of our American neighbors still can’t come across the Canada/US border to open their cottages. It is just not the same without them being there. They are part of what makes the cottage great!
My son just came back from Manitulan Island, located in northern Lake Huron. He was doing maintenance on some GE wind turbines up there. That is one reason we haven’t opened the cottage. Also his best friend lives in Rochester, NY so he can’,t come up so my son is disappointed.
My daughter is home from completing her first year of business. Her resturant job disappeared! She has been keeping busy repainting the inside of the house, as women are known to do!
Hi WES,
Glad to hear from you and that you and your family are staying healthy. I’ve been thinking about you and your family on an off over the last week wondering how you all were doing.
We’ve been able to avoid the virus and flus in general so that’s a blessing.
WBTW projects have definitely slowed. I don’t know how often you’ve been keeping tabs on things but Jeff Rainforth stated about a month ago that Forman Mike was having trouble finding lodging for workers for Project 3.
Since then WBTW stated last week that Project 3 has now changed location and will now be in California.
But on the federal front I think the wall building pace is going full steam ahead. And Fisher is fully involved with about 95 miles in federal contract(s). I actually think it may be more like 105 miles of wall on federal project(s) but I have to verify that I’m reading CBP’s site correctly first.
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 6/23/20
“President Trump just celebrated the 200th mile of completed wall today that YOU ALL who donated helped make happen! We’re about to start our next wall project, which will be a big one and we can’t wait for every one of our supporters to join us in this monumental journey.
Be part of the winning movement to secure the country in a time when others are diligently trying to destroy it.”
Yuma, Arizona was 109 degrees today, June 23, 2020! President Trump was dressed in a full suit while visiting the border.
My town is supposed to get to 109 tomorrow, June 24.
Hi InAz,
I can’t imagine being in the heat like that. Plus President Trump is probably wearing a vest underneath the suit. Amazing endurance…
Praying and Praising !
Wasn’t this tweet flagged by Twitter? Did they rescind the warning?
POTUS, read the fine print on the miracle COVID vaccines Fauci and his Devil friends want to inject into 100 million scared Americans. The vaccines will use cells from aborted babies to grow the ‘gain of function’ viruses. This is a deal made with Devils. Evil in a syringe.
Trump Retweet
Citizen. Thanks for posting. This is the Watershed Moment. When the Hunter realizes he is the Prey. We are now officially on the offensive, and I love it! You can even sense the moment in the Antifa Snowflake Brigade when they realize the Capital Police aren’t standing in a line so they can receive things thrown at them. Oh wait! They’re moving toward us and chanting and doing a little dance step and now they’re all around us! OMG they’ve got us like fish in a net! Oh No’s I wanted to get home to watch myself on CNN. It’s still so happy and funny after four or five times watching. Hooray Presi Trump!
Trump Retweet
It’s called a a Bimini Twist where I come from.
But only for catching Black Bream, or Black Marlin, or something.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
A little late but better later than never. It pains me to criticize our amazing president, but during this period he should have followed his (always right) instincts more, and more quickly.
Good/congrats and scary at the same time. I wonder if the Talladega “knot” story will be Sundance’s “blue dress” story? You got a lot of eyes on you and this site today, but they will be after you/us big time now. They can’t have this site so well known when more Flynn stuff comes out and especially if/when Durham stuff comes out. And you literally source/reference only government documents. Watch out everywhere and admin, watch triple time for trolls with comments “they” want to see to get this site gone. Be watchful and on your toes, 24/7.
I would not be surprised if there would be trolls literally type something, click post, and their buddy right beside them ready to snag/screen shot it when it comes thru. They may even use slight misspelled words to get thru the common filters. Would meet their criteria too, “see see, some low life redneck racist since they can’t spell, etc.” Keep your antenna on high alert for quite some time and overly cautious thru the election.
Wish I had a like button to press, but, I refuse to sign up for any “social” media, or anything thing else that could compromise my identity
Your comment is spot on, and also, a good reason to join over at Gab, The Last Bastion of Free Speech. You can actually remain anonymous, and they don’t collect your info to resell. 100% donor sponsored. This is the reason I joined Gab, my first social media experience, and I love it!
The Conservative Treehouse has been my favorite go to site for almost five years. I read here more than anywhere else. The deepest digs on all of the important topics.
You have valid concerns, as this place is aptly named The Last Refuge. Well, it used to be, but now there is Gab. We now have two places to honestly express our opinions.
If somebody stood in their driveway with a can of lighter fluid, recorded themselves torching a Mexican flag, and posted it on Facebook, they’d be called a “racist”… and may even be investigated for a “hate crime”. Think that wouldn’t happen? I bet it already has.
Here we go again. Somebody surmised something.
Yawn.
I wasn’t LOL’ing at first… but by the end I was ROTFL’ing.
Internet Artistry strikes again. Will Jack flag this one? I could see how one could think it’s misleading.
OMG! ROTFLOSFL!
Fairfax County, VA (outside of DC) School’s Reopening Plan:
Romy911- this is the same thing offered in Los Virgenes school district(valley-SoCal) I cant believe that the Cali school district cares more about a child’s health than indoctrinating them. I’m sure they will reverse course when they realize what’s at stake. 💯
This makes me sick to my stomach, something must be done! We must same the lives of babies, born and unborn.
“Fresh, never frozen”
You mean like a Wendy’s Cheeseburger?
God Bless and Protect President Trump.
Dear Lord, let us save our Country.
Lida Rose . . . as per The Music Man? The barbershop quartet singing this was amazing!!
Any apology yet from Uniparty whore Nikki Haley, the female Mitt Romney?
I don’t want an “apology” from that race baiter. She’s already shown us who she is, a couple of times.
Any “apology” would be a total fake out.
D*mn. That was a hateful tweet she wrote.
“But, but, but…I was just tryin’ to be so, so…whatdathey call it? ‘Woke.’ Yes, ‘Woke’ !”
In defense of Ulysses S Grant. A perspective on the toppling of statues by the mobs.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/06/in-defense-of-ulysses-s-grant/
Grant needs no defense, but the lowlife’s tearing down his statue sure do.
Presidential debate cancelled in Michigan… rescheduled to October 15 in Miami.
Slow Joe is obviously mentally incapacitated. He wouldn’t last five minutes in a debate with President Trump.
Fox breaks into the replay of Tucker’s show to tell us PDJT is boarding an airplane and that there’s alot of WhuFlu going on in Arizona. I feel enlightened now. 😕
Alex Berenson always has some interesting insights into WhuFlu issues. The point about more migrants possibly being tested and being the reason for a positive testing uptick in border states is very plausible, as well as people being indoors with the AC on due to the extreme heat in those states.
In My area of NorCal 75% of the cases are Hispanic
Obama is wondering how he will ever get his pay out from the Iran deal with Joe running for President. What’s that again Joe?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/look-obamas-face-says-biden-makes-absolutely-no-sense-virtual-fundraiser-talking-peaceful-cold-war-video/
Reminder: These are the same people who want to erase our history.
Gee, where have we heard that before? Erase history so you can repeat it?
If the country splits, I wanna live in the part where people of all races live together. These fools can do whatever they want with their part. And I won’t be visiting.
