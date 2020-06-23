Tuesday July 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Sad, But True
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
Scripture Reading:
“Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.” — I Corinthians 10:12
Heard a story told by a Grace Believer who met another Grace Believer in the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge:
“I was standing in the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge admiring the view when another tourist walked up alongside of me to do the same. I heard him say quietly, as he took in the beauty of the view, ‘What an awesome God.’
“I turned to him and said, ‘You a Christian?’
“He said, ‘Yes, I am a Christian.’
“I said, ‘So am I,’ and we shook hands. I said, ‘Are you a liberal or a fundamental Christian?’
“He said, ‘I am a fundamental Christian.’
“I said, ‘So am I,’ and we smiled and nodded to each other.” I said, ‘Are you a Covenant or dispensational, fundamental Christian?’
“He said, ‘I am a dispensational, fundamental Christian.’
“I said, ‘So am I,’ and we slapped one another on the back.” I said, ‘Are you an early Acts, mid-Acts or late Acts, dispensational, fundamental Christian?’
“He said ‘I am a mid-Acts, dispensational, fundamental Christian.’
“I said, ‘So am I’ and we agreed to exchange Christmas cards each year. I said, ‘Are you an Acts 9 or 13, mid-Acts, dispensational, fundamental Christian?’
“He said, ‘I am an Acts 9, mid-Acts, dispensational, fundamental Christian.’
“I said, ‘So am I’ and we hugged one another right there on the bridge. I said, ‘Are you a pre-trib, or post-trib, Acts 9, mid-Acts, dispensational, fundamental Christian?’
“He said, ‘I am a pre-trib, Acts 9, mid-Acts, dispensational, fundamental Christian.’
“I said, ‘So am I,’ and we decided to exchange kids for the summer.”I said, ‘Are you a 12 in or 12 out, pre-trib, Acts 9, mid-Acts, dispensational, fundamental Christian?’
“He said, ‘I am a 12 in, pre-trib, Acts 9, mid-Acts, dispensational, fundamental Christian.’”I said, ‘You heretic, and I pushed him off the bridge!’” — Author Unknown
The above is sad but all too true, with the exception of being pushed off a bridge, although some may have even considered that! Of course, the shoe could have been on the other foot; that is, the weary traveler might have held the 12 out position — heaven forbid! The point is, no matter how deeply our convictions may run on secondary issues, they should never disrupt our fellowship together. Issues such as: Are the 12 in or out of the Body of Christ? Was Paul the author of Hebrews? Should we observe holidays? Was Paul in or out of the will of God in Acts 21? Where did the Church begin — Acts 9, 11, or 13? And on and on we could go.
Our Fellowship in Christ must rest solely on the Fundamentals of the Faith and the Doctrines of Grace found in Ephesians 4:4-6. There is no room for further discussion on these matters. On other areas of the Word of God where we may find ourselves in disagreement, let us “agree to disagree” in a Christ-like manner. This will help maintain the unity of the Spirit among us and glorify God in the process.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/sad-but-true/
“Our Fellowship in Christ must rest solely on the Fundamentals of the Faith and the Doctrines of Grace found in Ephesians 4:4-6. There is no room for further discussion on these matters.”
Of course, the question is what the writer defines as the “Fundamentals of the Faith”, and whether that comports to what is in biblical Christian profession. Yesterday’s post had a reference to the JWs, and they have some particular take of what the faith fundamentals are as well as what is referenced in Eph. 4:4-6.
What the JWs deem as the body, the Spirit, the Lord, and “one God and Father of all” is evidently quite different from what was affirmed in the early church councils. Given previous posts calling into question baptism, reciting the Lords prayer, and other practices, what the writer’s version of fundamentals are would have to be made clear before ruling out any further discussion on the matters.
