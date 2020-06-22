Turning Left – The Equality of Misery, NASCAR Edition…

Socialism destroyed NASCAR, now the corporation is marketing racism for a new audience. Here is how and why from a simple observer perspective.

Auto racing is exciting. Auto racing racing is also dangerous; and became very expensive. Years of NASCAR success put them into the spotlight of big business; then another thing happened… A decision was made to make the racing “more competitive” through a series of rules and regulations that essentially made every car different but equal. NASCAR followed the socialist corporate model.

NASCAR intentionally tried -and succeeded- to slow the cars down.

‘It’s too dangerous‘ the corporation said. So restrictor plates, and rules, and regulations, and more rules, and even more regulations, until every minute detail of the car was governed. If all cars are equal, the emphasis will be on driver skill the corporation said.

Race teams focused on an increasingly diminishing set of variables that could make a difference. Pit crews were one example of emphasis…. until after a few seasons all pit crews essentially became equal. And so it went, and so it went…

Throughout the process of extra safety, speed-limiting regulation and corporate-driven equality, guess what else happened… yup, NASCAR races became vanilla. All drivers were created equal by corporate decree; audience share started dropping along with speedway attendance. The racetracks saw more and more empty seats because corporate socialism was sucking the vibrancy out of an exciting and competitive sport.

It also didn’t help that during the era of corporate driven equality (1995 – 2020) all of the drivers became pansy-assed quislings more focused on their social media following than keeping connected to the smell of oil and dirty fingernails.

At the same time the NASCAR corporation went through their trying to ‘appeal to women audience‘ phase; and ‘trying to appeal to families’ phase; NASCAR drivers went through a period of historic emasculation and were encouraged to project their delicate sensibilities.

Corporate sponsors rewarded their political correctness.

Yes, eventually the average NASCAR driver was now holding her purse while picking out matching couch cushions. Dirty fingernails, callouses, appropriate cussin’, beer drinking and other natural attributes of high-testosterone endeavors – notsomuch.

The rise of the effeminate driver saw even more simultaneous drops in attendance and audience following. The corporate collapse of an exciting sport was achieved. NASCAR was socialized. All cars were made equal. The racing was promoted as a social event for politically correct corporate sponsorships and the mother-corporation was happy.

The corporate cultural mission was a success.

Except they had one problem.

NASCAR sucked now; they no longer had a defined audience.

Instead of being honest, accepting the failure that corporate socialism has delivered, the corporation doubles down. As with any governmental model, when socialism fails it’s never the command and control authority that delivered a bad outcome. In this parallel universe it’s not the corporate system that went wrong; it’s now the fault of the NASCAR fans who are no longer, well, fans.

Yup, it’s the fans fault.

NASCAR now considers their former customer base as non-intellectuals who don’t grasp the nuance and granular distinctions, nor appreciate their new socio-automotive artistic expressions.

How does a corporation make adjustments to their corporate socialism model without ever admitting their move to a socialist corporate model was the reason for their failure… They look for a new audience…. An audience that will appreciate their corporate justice model… An audience that will support socialism…. A social justice audience.

ALABAMA – […] The discovery of the noose Sunday afternoon in Wallace’s garage stall comes as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, more squarely address America’s systemic racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against racism and police brutality. He wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt before one event, repainted his car with the “Black Lives Matter” phrase and pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag. NASCAR said it is investigating the noose, and federal investigators said they will review the incident as well. “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR’s statement read. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.” The racing organization said there is no place for racism in NASCAR and that the incident “only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.” In addition, the US Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the incident, US Attorney Jay E. Town said in statement. “Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society,” Town said. A source with Richard Petty Motorsports told CNN that Wallace never saw the noose. A member of his team discovered it and immediately brought it to NASCAR’s attention, the source said. Wallace tweeted Sunday that the “despicable act” left him “incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.” “This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in,” Wallace said. (read more)

Hey Bubba, put down your latte and hold her purse for the selfie please.

For those that still care, this has all the indications of a complete corporate con.

This ‘racist’ event has all the sniffs of a corporate marketing gimmick.

Just wait for it… you’ll see.

Coming soon Jussie Smollett and Bubba Wallace will join Colin Kaepernick to host the 2020 ESPN most fabulous athlete award. Meanwhile NFL stadiums and NASCAR racetracks will be nothing but sparsely attended empty venues.

And if you don’t acquiesce to the corporate media guilt campaign and purchase those tickets… you’re a bad person.

But please, wear a mask and keep paying taxes.