Sunday June 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
FATHERS AND CHILDREN…
“Fathers, don’t exasperate your children,[a] but raise them up with loving discipline and counsel that brings the revelation of our Lord.”
[a] In other words, fathers should show consideration for the different levels of understanding and experience that children possess, dealing with them at their level, or risk causing them loads of heartache. (Ephesians 6:4 – The Passion Translation)
HAVE A BLESSED FATHER’S DAY!
I’m gonna lay the first one out this morning. I checked a couple of our fav media sites. They are pushing the empty seat narrative. Along with the errant protestor being arrested. No word(s) on any damn thing he said. He didn’t mince words tonight if I can be so bold lol. “Our side is not as(or) violent but lord help us when they do” ……lol paraphrasing but that’s the barn burner that stuck out to me. 😁
“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” —Billy Graham
“My dad, like any coach, has always stressed the fundamentals. He taught me responsibility, accountability, and the importance of hard work.” —Steve Young
“I decided in my life that I would do nothing that did not reflect positively on my father’s life.” —Sidney Poitier
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!
Seven second reverb!!!!
Act Your Age!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
When someone is acting foolishly, have you ever heard anyone say, “Act your age, not your shoe size?” Of course, this popular slogan would not be much of a rebuke for a nine-year-old! That might be why I remember that when I was a boy, we used to say, “Act your age, not your IQ.” Now that’s a pretty insulting thing to say to a nine-year-old!
While it is important to act your age at any age, it’s even more important for a Christian to act in such a way that is becoming to the truth of God’s Word, as Paul told Timothy to remind older men, saying,
“Speak thou the things which become sound doctrine: That the aged men be sober… temperate…” (Titus 2:1,2).
If aged Christian men want to live in such a way that is becoming to sound doctrine, they must be sober. The only thing sadder than a drunk is an old drunk. Many years ago I used to minister at the Chicago Gospel Mission. I can remember putting my arm around old drunks while speaking to them about the Lord, and thinking how hard it must be to overcome an addiction that would have been more easily conquered earlier in life. What a testimony to the wisdom of Solomon’s admonition, “Remember now thy Creator in the days of thy youth” (Eccl. 12:1).
But the word “sober” has another meaning in Scripture. Paul wrote the Romans,
“I say… to every man… not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly” (Rom. 12:3).
Do you see how that verse defines the word “sober” as not thinking too highly of yourself?
If you’re wondering why Paul would have to say this to aged men, it is because some of them are like King Nebuchadnezzar, who got to the end of his life and said,
“Is not this great Babylon, that I have built for the house of the kingdom by the might of my power…?” (Daniel 4:30).
Similarly, some aged men look back at their lives and think, “Wasn’t I something? Look at all that I accomplished in my life!” But that’s not thinking soberly. It’s thinking more highly of yourself than you ought. And that’s certainly not a fitting way for an aged Christian man to think.
Paul also says that aged men should be “temperate,” a word that means moderate. It is related to the word temper, of course, a word that we always associate with anger. But anger is what happens when you lose your temper. Your temper is the calm, moderate way in which we are all supposed to look at things without losing our temper.
Why would aged men need to be told to be temperate? Well, not all aged men can look back at their lives and think highly of themselves because of what they accomplished. Some look back and get angry that they didn’t accomplish more in their lives. If you know any angry old men, that might be why. But Paul says that aged men should be temperate instead.
That’s because if you’re an aged Christian man, you’ve accomplished more in life than you think. In speaking of the Judgment Seat of Christ where your Christian life will be judged, Paul wrote,
“…judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come… then shall every man have praise of God” (I Corinthians 4:5).
When the Lord comes, all believers will have praise of God when their lives are reviewed. So in the meantime, don’t be looking back at your life and judging yourself to be a failure, and getting angry about what you think you didn’t accomplish in life. According to that verse, you have accomplished a praiseworthy amount of things in the eyes of God, no matter what age you might be. You have His Word on it!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/act-your-age/
Titus 2:1 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine:
2 That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.
Ecclesiastes 12:1 Remember now thy Creator in the days of thy youth, while the evil days come not, nor the years draw nigh, when thou shalt say, I have no pleasure in them;
Romans 12:3 For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.
Daniel 4:30 The king spake, and said, Is not this great Babylon, that I have built for the house of the kingdom by the might of my power, and for the honour of my majesty?
1 Corinthians 4:5 Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.
Hi Everybody, I am back. I have a perspective to share about the continuing low supplies of disinfectant to combat COVID-19, like Lysol, in Walgreens, or, at least, the Walgreens in my area. I should clarify that when I say low supplies of disinfectant there is no supplies of Lysol or even ammonia based Windex.
Since the beginning of chinese flu, these supplies have been completely missing. And, they have been completely missing even to this day. The hysteria over Winnie the flu is dramatically decreasing, but, the supplies are missing. So, what is happening?
There are two dynamics happening.
(1) Walgreens is imposing price controls on these disinfectant in two ways. First, the prices are fixed to a certain level. Second, there is a restriction to the number of items that you can buy. In my local Walgreen, one cannot buy more than two items. Therefore, the price of these items are actually much higher in the open market.
(2) The employees at my local Walgreen are stealing these supplies and selling them in the black market, which is the open market. That is my speculation. I do not have proof, only suspicions since these supplies have been completely missing since early April. Since the employees are stealing it and it has not been reported then the manager is in on it.
That is why the damn supplies are still missing and never were available during the height of the pandemic. Now, I no longer believe the pandemic is real, but, back in April I sure did and I could not buy supplies for myself or my loved ones. And, the supplies were missing because of these artificial price controls and purchasing restrictions and the profit to be made in the black market.
Now, I am not saying that all stores have miserable thieving employees, but, since the unit price for these items are far higher in the black market, the temptation to steal goods and services and provide them to the black market is both very real and very strong.
The prices must float with demand in order to allow the most equitable distribution of goods and services. Yes, it is outrageous when the unit prices rises by 5x or 10x, but, at least, it is available to everybody.
We really did get a taste of Socialism during the Winni the flu pandemic.
Good points. I am seeing the same thing in Costco, Walmart, etc. Prices are up on those items of demand and supply is few and far between. I finally was able to buy Clorox wipes for the first time since February. Still trying to figure out why production is not ramping up to meet demand. Must be supply chain or maybe they are afraid to hire more workers. Truckers should be booming right now.
“Blue Skies” (1935) Benny Goodman with Bunny Berigan
‘Independent’ Facebook fact-checker exposed as partisan smear factory packed with CNN alumni
https://www.rt.com/usa/492294-lead-stories-factcheck-facebook-cnn/?fbclid=IwAR29cTpRxlPBRyhWEgBuuU7_0j97iLdG7dDdNTu-Lhu72nfG9DjonkGlc7Q
