June 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1249

That last sentence…wow…
Please, Dear Lord – see it within your will to protect all MAGA patriots who attended the Tulsa rally to get home safe and sound. Bless them and comfort them, and give them strength to continue your work.
Amen. Amin.
Heck of a night. It’s good to be back on offense.
Happy to have the rallies back.
It’s just so nice to see JOY, again.
Trump Retweet
I have no interest in watching, funding, or otherwise supporting dudes playing women’s sports.
I can barely stand the women, let alone the fakes.
That picture alone should scare the hell out of any parents with a daughter who plays sports. 😲
Why the hell would SCOTUS support this nonsense?
To clarify : anti-female nonsense. Why would SCOTUS support that?
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/20/june-20th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1248/comment-page-1/#comment-8371331)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 6/19/20 – (See link above.)
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet w/ photos contrasting POTUS walking to church and Dems kneeling.
– Tweet w/ article: Trump to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark completion of 200 miles of new border wall
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 6/20/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Praying and Praising !
Trump Retweet
Soros is a real life villain. No soul whatsoever.
Trump Retweet
Yeah, but “that one girlfriend” is just pretending not to know things she really does know.
–—— 🇺🇸 🦅 —– 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 –— 🦅 –— 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 —– 🦅 🇺🇸 ——–
🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Transition…to…Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅
———- 🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸 ———
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Oh, turn to me, and have mercy on me!
Give Your strength to Your servant, And save the son of Your maidservant.
Show me a sign for good,
That those who hate me may see it and be ashamed,
Because You, Lord, have helped me and comforted me..” 🌟 —-Ps 86:16-17
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGA Team are on their way home. They’re running behind so I’ll post below in the thread when they are back safely
✅ Pres. Trump’s Oklahoma rally was a huge massive success!!… in spite of the protesters showing up, harassing and blocking entrances–Yay!
✅ We Are Winning because if we were losing then there would be no need for the protesters to show up and disrupt our Trump rallies—Boom!! Winning!!!
✅ Trump Supporters were very excited and enthusiastic about their rally experiences–they represent us all very well.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for protection/safety in America
— Sinister groups and their sponsors in America be stripped of their power and influence
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble and Congress need to be at work in person or they shouldn’t get paid
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 20.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 212/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Make America Great Again ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “One God….One Flag….One Country.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, June 21, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 135 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
What a magnificent, high energy, funny, serious, inspiring speech tonight! It was great how President Trump mocked the FakeMedia’s twisted portrayal of him having “Parkinson’s.” Great comedian with a side benefit of telling a story w a teaching point…that our media is just blatant Democrat propaganda.
Great crowd reaction…lots of pics of enthusiastic Blacks. Dems must be in tears tonight.
Even though Antifa and BLM prevented some people from getting in, there was still a great crowd…and MASSIVE millions watching online!! What a blow to the Dems🤣🤣
President Trump and MAGA are safely back in the White House.
Whew what day and a night of celebrating the comeback of Trump’s rallies.
——————————————–From the Press Pool
Date: June 21, 2020 at 1:06:01 AM EDT
Subject: In-town pool report #5
Marine One was wheels down on the South Lawn at 12:58 a.m.
The president stepped off at 1:01 with his red tie undone and hanging around his neck, and what looked like a red cap in his hand. He waved a couple times. He did not stop to talk to press and entered the residence at 1:01 a.m.
We have travel/photo lid at 1:04.
Good night~
———————————————-End
Praise God…everyone is safe.
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
Boom !! Winning !!
and Praying !!
Amen !
Amen Amin. Hvala Gospode Boze. Thank you Lord God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tonite I watched a mob blocking / hindering Trump supporters from leaving the parking structure
Traffic was at a standstill
How come this isn’t being broken up by law enforcement?
How come no secure corridor established ahead of time?
And before the rally there were several examples of law-enforcement failure to keep Trump supporters safe and to keep rioters and intimidators away
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/20/tensions-reportedly-escalating-outside-of-president-trumps-tulsa-rally/
Secret service has GOT to come up with plans to use police and national guard to do better … to establish safe perimeters and corridors for Trump supporters, including safe corridors to exit the rally when it concludes
Looks like miscreants have employed a strategy of blocking roads to hinder Trump supporters as they attempt to leave parking structures and make their way out of the rally area. Traffic at a crawl and surrounded by BLM mob
This has GOT to get better for subsequent rallies
I’m getting pretty damn pi$$ed about this
If you’re going to bring national guard and police in to secure the area, then secure the damn area
If it takes couple thousand guard then just do it
Trump supporters need to be protected against lawless racist and anarchist mobs
The people who came to the rally tonight did so in defiance of great odds against them. They could deal with the largely bogus doom-saying about the virus but the initial—and I think deliberate—warnings of Tulsa’s weak “Repubican” mayor coupled with the very real threat of violence from BLM and Antifa was just too much for many people. It’s now clear that those who attended were very brave people. Sure, the arena holds 19 thousand people and was about half empty. But this meant that 10 thousand not only showed up but were as happy to be there as any other Trump crowd. That says a lot to me about just who our base is. Biden, on the other hand, can pull in 12 to 15 people, maybe.
The planning was deficient. I am confident it will improve for future rallies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…”you don’t have no money for me, I don’t need to talk to you…”
LOL!!!!!!!! Stupid white guy is speechless, but his own stupidity led him there.
Must be frustrating to a white saviorist to encounter someone who doesn’t think they need saving.
An update here:
There were 900K views on RSBN YT vid. a couple hours ago. Probably more now.
This rally had an extraordinary amount of viewers. Fox YT vid.had 400K a couple hours ago.
Meme of the night –
You know, the Black man on the Cream of Wheat box does not look much different than the box my George Foreman grill came in.
I saw a box of Cream of Wheat today in the store and wondered how long that guy has.
The minute George Forman passes, they’ll take his image off his grill. If he and his family want to keep it on there. They better act now to make sure it stays.
These people have flipped out.
Lara Trump interview with John Solomon
The Democrats couldn’t have a better friend than the Columbia Bugle twitter account and Tucker Carlson if they want to suppress our vote. Bunch of defeatist BS.
Sure, Tucker is the problem. 🙄
When did President Trump say anything about amnesty? I must have missed it. Just because the Dems want it doesn’t mean they will get it.
Can anyone explain Barr’s substitution of the replacement for Geoffrey Berman? The LSM is now stating that Berman only agreed to his own dismissal when Barr made Berman’s deputy his replacement, not the original choice by President Trump.
I just came her to write about this.
The original choice for Acting SDNY was going to be Craig Carpenito of New Jersey. But now it’s Audrey Strauss, instead. Berman’s deputy.
Also, Lindsey said he will let Schumer and Gillibrand “blue slip” (ding) the replacement POTUS wants.
Not sure this is resolved fully yet. If Berman was Resist (he was), then no reason to think his deputy is not in the same boat.
Mitch may be able to get someone through fast, but not if Lindsey allows the NY Senators to stop the process.
He didn’t get to agree or disagree. It happened. He was given a way to save face and take another job upon his removal, but he was getting removed regardless of what he did.
It was going to be effective July 3rd, but is now effective immediately because of his drama queen antics.
Temporary/acting replacement is not important now, as that person can be replaced.
Also, drama and controversy work in Barr and PDJT’s favor, as people will demand answers about why it is happening now, and then Barr can expose the corruption.
Pres. Trump’s speech almost 2 hours long.
Joe…back to you…
Last 10 seconds of this vid. This woman speaks TRUTH! And it needs to be repeated everywhere.
“the Democratic Party has screwed you guys up So. Bad. that I don’t know how we’re ever gonna get you back a UNITE!”
Throwing acid coming soon.
Is https://thedonald.win/ just down for maintenance, or did something bad happen? All i find there is a login page.
For those who dont know, reddit/The_Donald was essentially ended 3 months ago.
Working for me. They had a lot of DDoS attacks tonight, so it might just be a temporary thing.
Looks like the mayor of Seattle is a criminal and should be charged.
Time to send in the National Guard.
Please, if someone can reach Trump.
Well, gotta admit that Jeff Sessions is one of the few fired members of the administration who do not go on CNN to badmouth their former boss. Obviously Jeff is still hoping to win his Senate seat back.
Mr. Sessions, it is not “Game on!” It is “Game Over!”
Jeff Sessions had his chance and could have been a hero instead he let a few DOJ Lawfare attorneys tell him he had to recluse because he attended a State Department social function along with a hundred other Members of Congress and spoke to the Russian Ambassador there. Incredible how naive and weak that decision was opening up President Trump to three years of legal hell by Leftists lawyers.
Sessions is the name of the coldest of cold monsters. Coldly he lies, and this lie issues from his mouth: ‘I, Jeff Sessions support president Trump’.
In case you missed the rally –
👇👇this is about destruction, nothing else.
Because they are the second coming f the Browshirts, AKA Nazis.
SWISS RESEARCH REPORT: Facts about COVID-19
Overview
According to the latest immunological and serological studies, the overall lethality of Covid-19 (IFR) is about 0.1% and thus in the range of a strong seasonal influenza (flu).
In countries like the US, the UK, and also Sweden (without a lockdown), overall mortality since the beginning of the year is in the range of a strong influenza season; in countries like Germany, Austria and Switzerland, overall mortality is in the range of a mild influenza season.
Even in global “hotspots”, the risk of death for the general population of school and working age is typically in the range of a daily car ride to work. The risk was initially overestimated because many people with only mild or no symptoms were not taken into account.
Up to 80% of all test-positive persons remain symptom-free. Even among 70-79 year olds, about 60% remain symptom-free. Over 95% of all persons develop at most moderate symptoms…
https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/06/swiss-research-report-facts-about-covid-19/
👇👇
This was on the Rally thread, but seems like a better fit here?
This is good!
LikeLike
‘Some white people may have to die’: UGA teaching assistant under fire for post
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/-some-white-people-may-have-to-die-uga-teaching-assistant-under-fire-for-facebook-post/908340952/?fbclid=IwAR1CsncPyHmAqRQC7gPCvKeUKm6GuVkTf4P6J0qy6I92vNLyOV2Teg0NrLA
