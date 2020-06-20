Saturday June 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Avoiding Strong Drink
by Pastor Paul M. Sadler
Scripture Reading:
“Woe unto him that giveth his neighbour drink, that puttest thy bottle to him, and makest him drunken.”
— Habakkuk 2:15
There are many passages in the Word of God, such as the above, that are timeless and transcend all the dispensations of God. While the liquor industry goes to great lengths to get people to believe that drinking is a harmless way to have a good time, the facts are otherwise. They are very careful never to advertise the drunk driver who kills innocent people or the homes that have been destroyed by strong drink. But a voice in the crowd says that a few social drinks will never hurt anyone. Most recovering alcoholics, however, tell a much different story of how their slide into a life of drunkenness all started with a social drink. “Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise” (Prov. 20:1).
A couple of years ago, I was driving through Apollo, Pennsylvania where I saw a piece of twisted wreckage along side of the road. Upon slowing down, I discovered that it was an automobile, or at least what was left of it. Apparently someone survived the crash because there were beer cans strategically placed beside the car along with a sign at the rear bumper which read, “And they told us we were going to have fun.” Someone lied!
While the world refers to alcoholism as a disease, the Word of God calls drunkenness a sin. It is not a disease, it is a matter of choice. Oh, the sorrow and heartache that has been caused by careless men and women who have given themselves over to the treachery of this sin. The answer is not found in the bottom of a bottle — the answer is Christ. Only He can deliver the drunkard from his drunkenness.
Therefore, a life yielded to God is the solution to the bondage of this terrible sin. Throughout the year social gatherings often bring with them a strong temptation to join the crowd. For those who struggle with this temptation, it is important to remember that the victory is already yours though Christ Jesus our Lord. Simply claim it! Then live one day at a time, by God’s grace, for His grace is more than sufficient (II Cor. 12:9). Amen!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/avoiding-strong-drink/
A Man Drove Solo Across America in 25 Hours 55 Minutes in a Rental Mustang
Fred Ashmore rented a Mustang GT, crammed it full of fuel tanks, and drove from New York City to Los Angeles in under 26 hours, shattering the solo Cannonball record.
BY ANGELO MELLUSO
JUN 19, 2020
“…But while most of us were twiddling our thumbs at home during the COVID-19 closures (or mourning the loss of our jobs, or dying), a handful of scofflaw endurance drivers were busy making tracks from New York to L.A. Several of these were solo runs, and those of us in the know watched, amazed, as the time it took one person to drive 2800 miles nonstop plummeted from the low-to-mid-30s to just under 28 hours. Even those times, set only a few months ago, were blown out of the water recently when Fred Ashmore, 44, of Hancock, Maine, rented a Mustang GT, removed its passenger seats and other interior accessories, strapped in enough extra fuel tanks to bump the car’s capacity to around 130 gallons, and made the trip from the Red Ball garage in Manhattan to the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach with only one stop for fuel.
“The Mustang GT will not go any faster than 159 miles per hour,” he told Road & Track. “Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying….”
https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/a32917037/a-man-drove-solo-across-america-in-25-hours-55-minutes-in-a-rental-mustang/
When it seems that were engulfed by barbarity and chaos, civilization can have a way of shining through . . .
If you have COVID-19, stay home. If you have COVID-19 and must go out wear a mask. Everyone else, wash your hands, and get on with your life.
Fact #1: The Infection Fatality Rate for COVID-19 is somewhere between 0.07-0.20%, in line with seasonal flu.
Fact #2: The risk of dying from COVID-19 is much higher than the average IFR for older people and those with co-morbidities, and much lower than the average IFR for younger healthy people, and nearing zero for children.
Fact #3: People infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic (which is most people) do NOT spread COVID-19.
Fact #4: Emerging science shows no spread of COVID-19 in the community (shopping, restaurants, barbers, etc.)
Fact #5: Published science shows COVID-19 is NOT spread outdoors
Fact #6: Science shows masks are ineffective to halt the spread of COVID-19, and The WHO recommends they should only be worn by healthy people if treating or living with someone with a COVID-19 infection
Fact #7: There’s no science to support the magic of a six-foot barrier
Fact #8: The idea of locking down an entire society had never been done and has no supportable science, only theoretical modeling
Fact #9: The epidemic models of COVID-19 have been disastrously wrong, and both the people and the practice of modeling has a terrible history
Fact #10: The data shows that lockdowns have NOT had an impact on the course of the disease.
Fact #11: Florida locked down late, opened early, and is doing fine, despite predictions of doom
Fact #12: New York’s above average death rate appears to be driven by a fatal policy error combined with aggressive intubations.
Fact #13: Public health officials and disease epidemiologists do NOT consider the other negative societal consequences of lockdowns
Fact #14: There is a predictive model for the viral arc of COVID-19, it’s called Farr’s Law, and it was discovered over 100 years ago
Fact #15: The lockdowns will cause more death and destruction than COVID-19 ever did
Fact #16: All these phased re-openings are utter nonsense with no science to support them, but they will all be declared a success
My policy recommendation: remove 100% of newly created lockdown rules, secure nursing homes using Florida’s approach, tell everyone with an active COVID-19 infection to stay home until symptoms resolve or wear a mask if they need to go out in public, and encourage everyone else to wash their hands. Done deal.
Read all the facts at: https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/lockdownlunacy
One of the casualties of the new ‘wokening’ seems to be the sudden retraction in showings of COPS and Live PD. Few showings listed are all reruns and are on at ‘0-dark-30’.
Hollywood is going absolutely hysterical, even for them. I expect the woke factor will be sickening levels throughout studio-made productions over the next six months.
I’ve noticed quite a few clustered ‘black’ movier and productions on TV, and a lot of promotions by the various broadcast channels on how much money and support their giving various black groups. Watch for the Democrats to use this momentum to push Reparations.
