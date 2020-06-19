Zogby Analytics Poll: 55% of Voters Believe Joe Biden in Early Stages of Dementia (Including 32% of Democrats, 71% of Union Workers)…

Wow. There’s no way the DNC and/or James Clyburn can advance their candidate with this reliable poll result…. It might not be discussed openly; but this resonates loudly.

Zogby Analytics finally asks the poll question everyone talks about but no media journalists will admit to discussing. Zogby Polls asked 1,007 likely voters:

55% of Total likely voter respondents said it is likely. 77% of Republicans said it is likely. 56% of Independent voters said it is likely. 32% of Democrat voters said it is likely Joe Biden has dementia.



Zogby Poll – […] There was also an inverse relationship in the data between age and the likelihood of voters believing Biden had early-onset dementia, for example; as the age of voters increased the likelihood of voters believing Biden was exhibiting early-onset dementia decreased. Younger voters aged 18-24 (60% more likely/40% less likely) and 18-29 (59% more likely/41% less likely) were more likely to believe Biden had dementia than older voters aged 65+ (50% more likely/50% less likely).

African Americans (43% more likely/58% less likely) were less likely than Hispanics (61% more likely/39% less likely) to think Biden was in the early stages of dementia.

The voters most likely to believe Biden was having cognitive issues were staunch Trump supporters; weekly Walmart Shoppers (64% more likely/36% less likely), weekly Amazon shoppers (67% more likely/34% less likely) and union voters (71% more likely/29% less likely). –LINK–

THIS IS NOT A MEDIA POLL – If 32 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of Independents and 71 percent of union voters think that Joe Biden had early onset dementia…. there’s just no way the DNC will let him stand as their candidate.

All media polling is manipulated. This is not a media poll.

The media will obviously not discuss this poll result, but you can be 100% certain that inside the club this is a big flare and will not be ignored. The question now becomes who will the DNC put in his place?