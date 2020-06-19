Brad Parscale Discusses Tulsa Rally and Trump Campaign Strategy…

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale appears on Fox News to discuss the recent threats identified by Tulsa Oklahoma officials and the ongoing campaign.
Parscale must be 7 feet tall.
6 foot 8 inches, about 240 lbs. Looks like he worked have made a good edge rusher.
Brad Parscale Height.
He stands at a height of 6 feet 8 inches and weight 240 pounds.
Brad Parscale Family.
Parscale is the son of Rita Parscale, who was a small business owner and Dwight Parscale, who was an assistant attorney general and ran for Congress as a Democrat in 1974 at the age of 28.
His mother was a “small” business owner? He must have gotten the large size from his Dad.
He doesn’t look as tall as Comey who is said to be 6’8″.
Shit looks taller when stacked that high.
Comey looked shorter because he was on his knees to the Deep State masters.
Met him at the Houston airport and shook his hand pre-COVID.
Great vibe, friendly soul. He is not 7 feet tall but his spirit is north of that.
Hopefully the Donald can get a Fed Judge to overrule the Mayor.
Why is it not a threat to have protest marches but a threat to have a rally..
Looks like Trump gave the good mayor some wiggle room which the mayor correctly took advantage of. I think Trump and Parscale understand these rallies—1 million plus people registered—to be acts of celebration and acts of defiance combined. As with the rallies during the ’16 election, the tail-gate parties outside the event are every bit as much a Trump celebration and tribal gathering as what happens inside. This is what The Left, the Antifa, and BLM race rioters absolutely hate.
We should keep in mind that Oklahoma is a constitutional carry state which means that a good number of the people at the tail-gate parties are going to be discretely and not so discretely armed. Given all that’s happened recently and how dangerous and organized the Antifa and BLM “protests” are, I think I’d want to go armed to a large indoor and outdoor Trump event. The Trump rally may be an provacative target for them but at the same time the rioters, organized or not, would be nuts to attack an armed camp.
The indoor venue will be free of ANY weapons. I don’t think you could get in with a bic lighter. Outside the hall is different.
Our President is always the decent one in these spates. The nastiness of these people and lengths to which they will stoop is quite telling.
Oh wonderful I am glad that my email to the Mayor of Tulsa mentioning the right to Assemble got answered.
Parscale Has no problem with the mayors curfew. That simply confirms my “gut feeling,” that the curfew is a cover to thoroughly clear the area, and for placement of security personnel and equipment.
what are you talking about? What makes you think the secret service didn’t request this?
Clearly a Viking right off the fjord!
All he needs are the face tats!
He and the campaign should release those internal polls on a regular basis to counter the gaslighting of the MSM.
Also he must insist on as many debates as possible with slow Joe especially before mail in voting starts.
Releasing internal polls might help the leftists; the information would show weak spots in their own efforts. Better to treat them like mushrooms (keep them in the dark and feed them s..)
Anyone here using Parler (sp)?
Hi BBee!
Check some early am posts on Pres Open Thread of today 😄
I am. I really like it.
President Trump’s Magick Wand!
haha. And yes, I *did* see a news blip today where some Left wing rag was claiming an increase in Tulsa (specifically) virus cases.
aaaarghhh…these people are So.Desperate.
Bring on the Biden/Trump debates, Democrats. Put up or shut up.
Hardly anyone would die at a Biden rally. Of course, hardly anyone would go to a Biden rally.
The Basement Rallies — SRO.
LOL –
People at a Biden rally are already dead and continue to vote twice.
When Biden comes out of his basement, will he see his shadow?
NO. As there is no substance to him!!
Yes, but he will have no idea whose shadow it is.
Fox is making total fools of their anchors who have to ask guests for reactions to their useless polls. As if no one caught on in 2016 how pathetic Fox polling was, which may explain the decline in viewership Fox has deservedly experienced since then. Add in that yapping she-dog AB Stoddard, and Fox is a total shit show.
I have zero patience with these lying pollsters and the lying media chiefs who persist in pretending these polls are real. THEY ARE NOT REAL, THEY ARE LIES…..HUGE LIES…..Exactly the same thing happened in the past election and NO ONE should get conned like that again….AND WHEN TRUMP WINS HUGE AS HE WILL THIS TIME……HUGE…..THESE BIRDS WILL SAY BASED ON ALL THEIR LYING POLLS AND PROJECTIONS THAT TRUMP MUST HAVE STOLEN ANOTHER ONE….
Burn these peoples polls to the ground.
The new conservative conservative demographic is famous for not responding to opinion poll takers. This results in badly skewed data which requires oversampling which, in turn, produce “results” which are basically guesswork.
By the results of the last election, the only ones “conned” were the Democrat voters.
My only fear is that the polls end up getting used to cover up voting fraud. If the polls all have Biden winning by a lot, that gives the Democrats a lot of wiggle room to find just enough votes to win.
“de polls! de polls!”
These media midgets are pointing at the sky with such breathless anticipation. Talk about Fantasy Island.
Good thing all the polls are fake and we have 2020 in the bag.
If the polls are like ’16 we can expect results as ’16
No worries….
I don’t want a 2016 result in 2020.
Because the Democrats will scream the election was stolen . . AGAIN.
I want a 40+ state landslide with 60% of the vote for POTUS.
Agreed
I was referring to the lying polls which designed to form opinion not find opinion.
I think we will have a landslide. MAGA
RAGNAR Parscale…has a nice ring to it!
He’s discussing Biden’s lead over Trump. 1/ The Polls Are Rigged OR 2/ People still don’t get what’s happening to our country
Both are true.
This guy is weak.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wow-trump-campaign-manager-says-mark-zuckerberg-understands-importance-free-speech-day-facebook-removes-trump-ad-video/
I am excited to hear how many people will be watching President Trump’s rally online. The numbers will no doubt be staggering. And I definitely look forward to the DNC/MSM narrative that the rally/online numbers don’t equate to votes. Please, please. PLEASE push that narrative. Lull your voters into a false sense of a Biden landslide, so that they stay home election day.
What time does it start?
