Brad Parscale Discusses Tulsa Rally and Trump Campaign Strategy…

Posted on June 19, 2020 by

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale appears on Fox News to discuss the recent threats identified by Tulsa Oklahoma officials and the ongoing campaign.

  1. Mark says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Parscale must be 7 feet tall.

  2. SOCRATES says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Hopefully the Donald can get a Fed Judge to overrule the Mayor.
    Why is it not a threat to have protest marches but a threat to have a rally..

    • linda4298 says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:02 pm

      • Garrison Hall says:
        June 19, 2020 at 4:23 pm

        Looks like Trump gave the good mayor some wiggle room which the mayor correctly took advantage of. I think Trump and Parscale understand these rallies—1 million plus people registered—to be acts of celebration and acts of defiance combined. As with the rallies during the ’16 election, the tail-gate parties outside the event are every bit as much a Trump celebration and tribal gathering as what happens inside. This is what The Left, the Antifa, and BLM race rioters absolutely hate.

        We should keep in mind that Oklahoma is a constitutional carry state which means that a good number of the people at the tail-gate parties are going to be discretely and not so discretely armed. Given all that’s happened recently and how dangerous and organized the Antifa and BLM “protests” are, I think I’d want to go armed to a large indoor and outdoor Trump event. The Trump rally may be an provacative target for them but at the same time the rioters, organized or not, would be nuts to attack an armed camp.

      • CountryClassVulgarian says:
        June 19, 2020 at 5:15 pm

        Our President is always the decent one in these spates. The nastiness of these people and lengths to which they will stoop is quite telling.

      • grandmotherpatriot says:
        June 19, 2020 at 5:58 pm

        Oh wonderful I am glad that my email to the Mayor of Tulsa mentioning the right to Assemble got answered.

    • John says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      Parscale Has no problem with the mayors curfew. That simply confirms my “gut feeling,” that the curfew is a cover to thoroughly clear the area, and for placement of security personnel and equipment.

    • Rob says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      what are you talking about? What makes you think the secret service didn’t request this?

  3. mikeyboo says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Clearly a Viking right off the fjord!

  4. magatrump says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    He and the campaign should release those internal polls on a regular basis to counter the gaslighting of the MSM.

    Also he must insist on as many debates as possible with slow Joe especially before mail in voting starts.

    • woodstuff says:
      June 19, 2020 at 6:03 pm

      Releasing internal polls might help the leftists; the information would show weak spots in their own efforts. Better to treat them like mushrooms (keep them in the dark and feed them s..)

  5. blognificentbee says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Anyone here using Parler (sp)?

  6. citizen817 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm

  7. sunnydaze says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    haha. And yes, I *did* see a news blip today where some Left wing rag was claiming an increase in Tulsa (specifically) virus cases.

    aaaarghhh…these people are So.Desperate.

    Bring on the Biden/Trump debates, Democrats. Put up or shut up.

  8. John says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    When Biden comes out of his basement, will he see his shadow?

  9. The Boss says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Fox is making total fools of their anchors who have to ask guests for reactions to their useless polls. As if no one caught on in 2016 how pathetic Fox polling was, which may explain the decline in viewership Fox has deservedly experienced since then. Add in that yapping she-dog AB Stoddard, and Fox is a total shit show.

  10. lieutenantm says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    I have zero patience with these lying pollsters and the lying media chiefs who persist in pretending these polls are real. THEY ARE NOT REAL, THEY ARE LIES…..HUGE LIES…..Exactly the same thing happened in the past election and NO ONE should get conned like that again….AND WHEN TRUMP WINS HUGE AS HE WILL THIS TIME……HUGE…..THESE BIRDS WILL SAY BASED ON ALL THEIR LYING POLLS AND PROJECTIONS THAT TRUMP MUST HAVE STOLEN ANOTHER ONE….

    Burn these peoples polls to the ground.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      June 19, 2020 at 4:28 pm

      The new conservative conservative demographic is famous for not responding to opinion poll takers. This results in badly skewed data which requires oversampling which, in turn, produce “results” which are basically guesswork.

    • 813.52Ran says:
      June 19, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      By the results of the last election, the only ones “conned” were the Democrat voters.

      My only fear is that the polls end up getting used to cover up voting fraud. If the polls all have Biden winning by a lot, that gives the Democrats a lot of wiggle room to find just enough votes to win.

  11. helmhood says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    “de polls! de polls!”

    These media midgets are pointing at the sky with such breathless anticipation. Talk about Fantasy Island.

  12. Ozark says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Good thing all the polls are fake and we have 2020 in the bag.

  13. coveyouthband says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    If the polls are like ’16 we can expect results as ’16
    No worries….

    🙂

  14. KMD says:
    June 19, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    RAGNAR Parscale…has a nice ring to it!

  15. honeybee12345 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    He’s discussing Biden’s lead over Trump. 1/ The Polls Are Rigged OR 2/ People still don’t get what’s happening to our country

  17. EnoughIsEnough says:
    June 19, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    I am excited to hear how many people will be watching President Trump’s rally online. The numbers will no doubt be staggering. And I definitely look forward to the DNC/MSM narrative that the rally/online numbers don’t equate to votes. Please, please. PLEASE push that narrative. Lull your voters into a false sense of a Biden landslide, so that they stay home election day.

