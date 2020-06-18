President Trump Holds Small Business Roundtable With U.S. Governors – 3:00pm Livestream

This afternoon President Trump is holding a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses. The anticipated start time is 3:00pm ET.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
This afternoon President Trump is holding a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses. The anticipated start time is 3:00pm ET.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
“Living on Tulsa time.Living on Tulsa time.Well you know I been through it when I set my watch back to it. Living on Tulsa time.” Lines are already forming for the Rally! MAGA! Bye Bye Joey Fingers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Governors? I think there are only about 6 of them left as the others have all said the magic word “Emergency” and declared themselves Pharaoh of their State with the residents of their state merely their property..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Winning
LikeLike
Not our lawless PA Gov Wolf most likely. While he lawlessly refuses to issue an end to PA emergency order that he is obligated to do by PA law per the general assembly concurrent resolution passed on June 7th, recorded June 8th, he flies to Hawaii for his daughters wedding. Pennsylvanians are being told that they are still under the emergency order when we are not, we have a Gov who sues businesses and events who open yet protests and attends weddings in gatherings over 100 defying his own order. What the heck?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Other than election cheating, most should vote all Republican and keep PA Red.
Wolf is being sued along with the other murdering dope Governors who forced COVID patients back to nursing homes.
Similar # of cases in Florida as PA and PA has 2 times the # of deaths. That’s on him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bet an ice cream sundae that his daughter didnt walk around all night in her wedding gown at reception with a mask on; nor that there’s a formal portrait of wedding party all with masks on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And notice how comrade Wolf immediately went to move the lawsuit by the state legislature to the state Supreme Court (5-2 demonrat majority) from the Commonwealth court (7-2 GOP majority) even though the suit was filed in the Commonwealth court. His buddies in black robes will no doubt come thru for him again.
I sure hope PDJT can slide some aid to gym owners, because at this rate there won’t be one left in business here in PA.
LikeLike
The original
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, barring any reform of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh votIng accountability and oversight, what’s to stop more of the same, especially since there’s no conspicuous deterrent that came out 2016 or 2018?
LikeLike
Meant to reply to PA voting comments above
LikeLike
Meant to reply to PA voting comments above
LikeLike
You pull the Howard Atlanta DA story….?
LikeLike
It’s no longer pinned/back in chronological order.
LikeLike
It’s also showing on C-SPAN III.
LikeLike
Why do you keep hiring people who are wackos and liars?
Wow what an arrogant bitch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I missed the roundtable, but henry, I’m guessing by your comment that my glorious gov’r of Michigan must’ve been speaking.
LikeLike
I don’t know? It was at the very end. they were pushing the press out and some woman was screaming that.
LikeLike
Oh! Gosh, someone was asking the President that!? My goodness. Awful.
LikeLike
these press people are insolent and irritating. How galling!
LikeLike
What a great question that could be asked of democrat voters!
LikeLike
Trump is unstoppable. He’s a good example to us all. Never give up. Keep to your plan. Never let other peoples bad opinion of you change your good opinion of yourself, hence, know they self. I love him!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am praying he wins this time around. there are a lot of criminal actions going on, I just feel it. The left paints our President to be a lawbreaker and a crook, but that is just to level their own playing field. I just know it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is the best because he knows he has truth on his side. When you let truth be your guide, you can ALWAYS stand tall. Add common sense to it, and you are unstoppable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I “think” we witnessed the President live tweeting during the press conference. When I saw him looking at his smart phone and typing I checked out his Twitter site.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The tweet says posted only minutes ago which corresponded to the live Roundtable broadcast but the time stamp doesn’t correlate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should notice something…….
We get all of these naysayers spouting….Oh…the President is in trouble…the President is worrying…..cry….cry….cry…
But, do you notice, during these times….”He is meeting with “All” key individuals..
Everyday…meetings with influential people from all over the country,
He is building his support base and changing minds.
Remember when he said. “Just give me 5 minutes with someone”
“They will like me after that meeting”…..Many people have come away from a meeting with our President..saying that exact thing.
Everything is under control
Let Trump be Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike