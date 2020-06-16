President Trump Delivers Remarks and Signs Executive Order on Safe Policing – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks from the Rose Garden and signed an executive order on safe policing. [Executive Order Here] Video and Transcript Below.
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Please. And thank you all for being here as we take historic action to deliver a future of safety and security for Americans of every race, religion, color, and creed.
We’re joined today by law enforcement professionals and community leaders. Though we may all come from different places and different backgrounds, we’re united by our desire to ensure peace and dignity and equality for all Americans.
I’ve just concluded a meeting with incredible families — just incredible families that have been through so much. The families of Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, Antwon Rose, Jemel Roberson, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Dean, Darius Tarver, Cameron Lamb, and Everett Palmer. These are incredible people. Incredible people. And it’s so sad.
Many of these families lost their loved ones in deadly interactions with police. To all of the hurting families, I want you to know that all Americans mourn by your side. Your loved ones will not have died in vain. We are one nation. We grieve together, and we heal together. I can never imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish, but I can promise to fight for justice for all of our people. And I gave a commitment to all of those families today with Senator Tim Scott and Attorney General Bill Barr. We are going to pursue what we said. We will be pursuing it, and we will be pursuing it strongly, Tim. Right? Okay?
I want to recognize Attorney General Bill Barr, who’s spent so much time on this and others matters like this. Bill, thank you very much for being here. Along with — (applause) — great job you’re doing. Along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Tim Scott, and they’re going to be working on a Senate bill also that can go hand in hand with this. And also, Representatives Kelly Armstrong, Louie Gohmert, Jim Jordan, Guy Reschenthaler, and Pete Stauber.
And thanks also to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody; the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Pat Yoes; President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Steven Casstevens; and many other law enforcement leaders who are going to be joining me at the signing.
Today is about pursuing common sense and fighting — fighting for a cause like we seldom get the chance to fight for. We have to find common ground. But I strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to [DEL: defend :DEL] [defund], dismantle, and dissolve our police departments, especially now when we’ve achieved the lowest recorded crime rates in recent history.
Americans know the truth: Without police, there is chaos; without law, there is anarchy; and without safety, there is catastrophe. We need leaders at every level of government who have the moral clarity to state these obvious facts.
Americans believe we must support the brave men and women in blue who police our streets and keep us safe. Americans also believe we must improve accountability, increase transparency, and invest more resources in police training, recruiting, and community engagement. Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals, they are not mutually exclusive; they work together. They all work together.
That is why today I’m signing an executive order encouraging police departments nationwide to adopt the highest professional standards to serve their communities. These standards will be as high and as strong as there is on Earth.
The vast majority of police officers are selfless and courageous public servants. They are great men and women. When others run away from danger, police run straight into harm’s way, often putting their lives at stake to protect someone who they don’t know or never even met. Great danger.
Police officers run straight toward this incredible harm. Take the World Trade Center: They ran straight into the Twin Towers of 9/11. Many of them never returned. Never returned. Vast numbers of New York’s Finest never returned.
Last year, I presented the Medal of Valor to six heroic police officers who ended a murderous rampage so professionally in Dayton, Ohio. Hundreds of people would have been killed, surely, without them.
We ask our police to put on the uniform and risk their lives for us every day. The least we deserve and the least we can do — because they deserve it so much — they have to get our gratitude. And we have to give them great respect for what they do, for the job is one of the most dangerous jobs on Earth, one of the most difficult jobs on Earth.
Last year alone, 89 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty. In recent days, two members of law enforcement were killed amid riots and looting, and hundreds of police officers were injured just recently. One officer was shot in the head and is now laying in a hospital, almost totally paralyzed.
Despite our very good record on crime, law and order must be further restored nationwide, and your federal government is ready, willing, and able to help, as we did in Minneapolis. After it got out of control for four days, I sent in representatives, commonly known as the National Guard, and it was all put down very quickly. We’re willing to help. We’re willing to help in Seattle. We’re willing to help anywhere you want, and we’ll be there very quickly. It won’t take long.
There will be no more looting or arson, and the penalty will be very grave for those who get caught. Violence and destruction will not be tolerated. We cannot do that. The looters have no cause that they’re fighting for — just trouble.
Every day, police officers make great sacrifices to keep our communities secure and safe. In 2018, our police arrested nearly 12,000 people for murder, 25,000 people for rape, and nearly 1.5 million for assault. Very dangerous criminals.
In many cases, local law enforcement is underfunded, understaffed, and undersupported. Forty-seven percent of all murders in Chicago and sixty-eight percent of all murders in Baltimore went without arrests last year.
Americans want law and order. They demand law and order. They may not say it, they may not be talking about it, but that’s what they want. Some of them don’t even know that’s what they want, but that’s what they want. And they understand that when you remove the police, you hurt those who have the least, the most.
Nobody needs a strong, trustworthy police force more than those who live in distressed areas, and nobody is more opposed to the small number of bad police officers — and you have them. They’re a very tiny — I use the word “tiny.” It’s a very small percentage, but you have them. But nobody wants to get rid of them more than the overwhelming number of really good and great police officers. Some of them are standing with me and with me in the audience today, and I appreciate you being here. (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you. Great job.
What’s needed now is not more stoking of fear and division. We need to bring law enforcement and communities closer together, not to drive them apart.
Under the executive order I’m signing today, we will prioritize federal grants from the Department of Justice to police departments that seek independent credentialing, certifying that they meet high standards and, in fact, in certain cases, the highest standard — that’s where they do the best — on the use of force and de-escalation training.
For example, many believe that proper training might have prevented the tragic deaths of Antwon Rose and Botham Jean. As part of this new credentialing process, chokeholds will be banned, except if an officer’s life is at risk.
And I will say, we’ve dealt with all of the various departments, and everybody said, “It’s time. We have to do it.”
Additionally, we’re looking at new advanced and powerful less-lethal weapons to help prevent deadly interactions. New devices are being developed all the time, and we’re looking at the best of them. And cost is no object. No object.
Under this executive order, departments will also need to share of information about credible abuses so that officers with significant issues do not simply move from one police department to the next. That’s a problem. And the heads of our police departments said, “Whatever you can do about that, please let us know.” We’re letting you know. We’re doing a lot about it.
In addition, my order will direct federal funding to support officers in dealing with homeless individuals and those who have mental illness and substance-abuse problems. We will provide more resources for co-responders, such as social workers who can help officers manage these complex encounters. And this is what they’ve studied and worked on all their lives. They understand how to do it. We’re going to get the best of them put in our police departments and working with our police. We will have reform without undermining our many great and extremely talented law enforcement officers.
President Obama and Vice President Biden never even tried to fix this during their eight-year period. The reason they didn’t try is because they had no idea how to do it. And it is a complex situation.
Beyond the steps we’re taking today, I am committed to working with Congress on additional measures. Congress has started already, and they’ll be having bills coming out of the Senate and possibly out of the House. And hopefully they’ll all get together and they’ll come up with a solution that goes even beyond what we’re signing today. But this is a big, big step — a step that hasn’t been taken before.
But in order to make real progress on public safety, we have to break old patterns of failure. Many of the same politicians now presenting themselves as the solution are the same ones who have failed for decades on schools, jobs, justice, and crime. They’re all often, unfortunately, the same politicians running the cities and states where help is most needed. It’s an attitude, and it’s not working.
Today’s action is a big part of the solution to restoring, renewing, and rebuilding our communities. For the last three and a half years, my administration has been focused on creating opportunity, fighting for equal justice, and truly delivering results. Nobody has ever delivered results like we’ve delivered. Nobody has come close. (Applause.) And we worked with some great people. We’ve worked with fantastic people to get it done.
We enacted landmark criminal justice reform, something that nobody else could get done. They tried and they couldn’t even come close. And we got it done, and we got it done powerfully, and people appreciated it. But it’s something that with all the work and all the talk for so many years — criminal justice reform — nobody else could get done.
We secured permanent and record funding for HBCUs — that’s historically black colleges and universities — numbers that they never thought were possible and long-term financing, because they would come back to the White House; after my third year, I said, “Why are you here again?” Great people. About 42 people, the heads of black colleges and universities. Great people. They do such an incredible job.
And I’d see them, and after the third year I’d say, “Why are you doing this?” “We need money again.” I said, “Don’t we set it so you have, like, a 10-year program, a 5-year program?” “No, sir, for years and years we’ve had to come back every single year.” I said, “Well, the only bad thing about what I’m going to do is I’m going to give you long-term financing and I’m going to up the amount, but I won’t get to see you anymore. So that’s the bad part. But you can focus on education now instead of worrying about dealing with us in Washington.”
So we did that for the historically black colleges and universities. I’m very proud of it. They’re incredible. They’re incredible people. Got to know a lot of the heads of those colleges. They do an unbelievable job and don’t get the kind of notoriety that they should have.
We expanded affordable options for better healthcare. We created Opportunity Zones with Senator Tim Scott; brought it to me. We didn’t know if we could get it passed, Tim, right? But we got it passed, and I think it’s probably one of the great things that we’ve done in this administration. Tens of thousands of jobs, billions and billions of dollars being brought into areas and neighborhoods that would never, ever, ever be taken care of, monetarily. Areas that didn’t have 10 cents put them — in them for years and decades, and now people are investing, thriving, and the jobs have come back.
We achieved the lowest black, Hispanic, and Asian unemployment rates in American history. And we will do it again. We’ll do it again. We’re fighting for school choice, which really is the civil rights of all time in this country. Frankly, school choice is the civil rights statement of the year, of the decade, and probably beyond — because all children have to have access to quality education. A child’s zip code in America should never determine their future, and that’s what was happening. So we’re very, very strong on school choice, and I hope everybody remembers that. And it’s happening. It’s already happened, but it’s happening. We have tremendous opposition from people that know they shouldn’t be opposing it. School choice.
All children deserve equal opportunity because we are all made equal by God. So true. A great jobs market and thriving economy is probably the best thing that we can do to help the black, Hispanic, Asian communities. We saw that just recently, prior to the virus that came in from China just a few months ago. What a horrible thing it was all over the world — 188 countries now.
And I just want to say we’ve done incredibly well. We’re doing well. Things are happening that nobody can even believe. Our country is opening up. And it’s opening up rapidly. We had the best unemployment and employment. We had best unemployment and employment numbers — think of that — in the history of our country. We’re up to almost 160 million people working. There was never anything even close. And that’s for almost every group including black, Hispanic, Asian, women, young people, old people, young people without a high school diploma. Every group. Everybody was thrilled. Everybody had — just about –high-paying jobs.
Our country was never in a better position, and we were planning on massive growth — it was happening; it was already there — including big salary increases, which were already taking place for the last two and a half years. Big, big increases. Record increases. Nobody has seen anything like it. And then we got hit by the virus, along with the rest of the world. And now I’m building it up again. Here we go again. But I’m building it up again, and it’s moving fast. And it will be even better than before, because we also learned. It will be better than before.
Jobs are rapidly coming back, and retail sales that were just announced two hours ago — just a little while ago — they’re up a staggering 17.7 percent. (Applause.) The projection was anywhere from 6 to 8 percent. We’re up 17.7 percent. And what does that mean? The stock market went through the roof.
These good numbers, they drove it up to a level that — we’re almost at the same level. Hard to believe. We’re getting very close to the level we were before the pandemic and before all of the things that you’ve seen happen happened. That’s a great thing because, ultimately, it’s about jobs, it’s about — the government can never do anything like a great job for a person, where they look forward to getting up in the morning and going to work, and getting a much bigger check than they could ever get otherwise.
Today, and over the last 60 days, we’ve had one of the biggest stock market increases in the history of the stock markets. And two weeks ago, the 50-day increase was the single biggest.
Unless my formula is tampered with, we will soon be in a stronger position than we were before the plague came in from China. When the numbers reached the point that I know they will, there will again be a great unity and a great spirit in our country. People will have their job back that they might’ve lost. They’ll be making even more money than they did before.
We have some brilliant people working with me, and we put it together. We did it once and we’re very easily doing it again. We’re way ahead of schedule. You’ll see that. You’ll see the third quarter numbers will be very good. You’ll see fourth quarter will be really good. And you’ll see next year will be one of the best economic years this country has ever had. (Applause.)
And it’s all happening very quickly, way ahead of schedule, and I think you see that. People can’t even believe what they’re looking at.
But on top of all of that, before the end of the year, I predict we will have a very successful vaccine, therapeutic, and cure. We’re making tremendous progress. I deal with these incredible scientists, doctors, very, very closely. I have great respect for their minds. And they have come up with things, and they’ve come up with many other cures and therapeutics over the years. These are the people — the best, the smartest, the most brilliant anywhere.
And they’ve come up with the AIDS vaccine. They’ve come up with — or the AIDS. And they — as you know, there’s various things, and now various companies are involved. But the therapeutic for AIDS — AIDS was a death sentence, and now people live a life with a pill. It’s an incredible thing.
The Ebola vaccine and others — these are the people that have done it, or these are the people that have been around it, and they’re all competing. It’s an incredible thing. All of these brilliant firms, labs, companies are competing. And I will tell you, we’re very far advanced. We’ve already started tests and trials.
So I think we’re going to have a very, very good answer to that very, very soon. I always say, even without it, it goes away. But if we had the vaccine — and we will — if we had therapeutic, or cure — one thing sort of blends into the other — it will be a fantastic day. And I think that’s going to happen, and it’s going to happen very soon.
Americans can achieve anything when we work together as one national family. To go forward, we must seek cooperation, not confrontation; we must build upon our heritage, not tear it down; and we must cherish the principles of America’s founding as we strive to deliver safe, beautiful, elegant justice and liberty for all.
I’d like now to invite our great friends — because they are — our great friends from law enforcement, the offices representing their groups, to come up as I sign a very important executive order. And we’re asking Mitch and Tim and all of the people that are here from Congress to go back and see if they can get something done. I see Louie and Jim — Jim Jordan who are all here. A lot of representatives from Congress and the Senate.
If they can go back and add to what we’re signing today, it’ll be — it’ll be a big moment. It’ll be a big moment. But this is a tremendous step. This a step that could have been taken years ago but people chose not to do that. And that was, in my opinion, a big mistake. We could’ve solved a lot of the problems that we have now.
So if I could — law enforcement, if you could come forward. We’ve had the — please, come up. We’ve had the endorsement of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, International Association of Chiefs of Police, International Union of Police Associations, Major County Sheriffs of America Association, National Association of Police Organizations, National District Attorneys Association, National Sheriffs Association, Sergeants Benevolent Association, and many others.
They’ve worked on this with me and my team, and have been fantastic. I want to thank my team. What a team it is. And we’ve taken very much into mind what they are saying, because these are the people that keep us safe, and they’ve done an incredible job.
Thank you all very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
(The executive order is signed.)
PARTICIPANT: Thank you, Mr. President. (Applause.)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, fellas. Take one of these for yourselves.
Thank you very much, everybody. (Applause.) Thank you very much. Thank you.
If nobody don’t start no sh*t there won’t be no sh*t.
LikeLiked by 9 people
mycroft… Exactly Right! Brief and to the Point. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never a burden on the public, the burden is always on the cop.
Schools teach sex education but do not teach cop education. How not to get an STD is more important than how not to be killed by a cop.
How about giving cops the tools they need like inserting a chip in criminals that will alert the cop when a bad actor is present? if the public cares they will back this. Otherwise more of the same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why didn’t we riot when two black cops slaughtered this 6 year old boy? https://www.cbsnews.com/video/graphic-video-released-of-police-shooting-of-autistic-boy/#x
LikeLiked by 4 people
Doesn’t fit the shamefully racist BLM narrative.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Doesnt fit the domestic terrorists known as BLMs narrative.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I remember this and it was quickly brushed under the rug. It didn’t fit the narrative I guess.
The judge issued a gag order to keep everything quiet.
The jury found Stafford guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. Stafford was sentenced to forty years in prison, half of which would be served “without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.”
On September 29, 2017, Greenhouse pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. He was sentenced to five years for the negligent homicide charge and two years for the malfeasance in office. Norris Greenhouse Jr was released from prison as of July 3, 2019, after serving 21 months of a seven-year sentence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you mean why didn’t black riot when two black cops killed a 6 year old boy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The police are great and we need them, but you have to realize that when you call the police to solve a problem, their job is to resolve it . A minor problem, like this man sleeping, drunk in the takeout line escalates when he resists and takes their weapon. It is not their fault it escalates , but the police will not shrug and walk away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In his second term, we won’t have to chase after every Democratic pet project like police brutality or Covid, which have both been overblown.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Democrat” pet…nothing “democratic” about that political party!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t imagine dealling with the stress of being a Coo in today’s USA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cop
LikeLike
PT is setting the national narrative that the Marxist Governors and Mayors will be judged by and thereby, exposed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My first major disappointment with President Trump.
Climbing aboard that racial pity train.
But I’m still on the 🚂🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲2020
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get it. Many of us (me included) don’t think there is much of anything additional needed inside police departments other than their leaders to more proactively weed out the few in their midst who have a record of being unnecessarily brutal during confrontations with criminal or potentially criminal suspects. We suspect that most police department leaders know who those officers are.
We know that the worst metropolitan police departments are in DemonRAT-run cities; many of those cities being in DemonRAT-run states. And most of those cities are not in good shape regarding crime and public safety.
But, given that President Trump has generally NOT been disposed to sign EO’s that basically do nothing but simply look good for the political optics, I suggest holding our fire on this until we see how the Order actually plays out and causes or incentivizes change among the police departments. Will it be positive change?
We know the President believes so. Let’s see what happens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know this is “nit picky”
Why won’t somebody in the Trump admin. try a front teleprompter???
It would make such a huge difference on important speeches that are seen
all over the internet and on tv?
I think this is detrimental from now until Nov. 3rd
President Trump needs to look directly into the camera
no side to side and reading from a script looking down
Kayleigh? Stephen Miller? Anyone???
LikeLiked by 3 people
BitchyPants:
Serious suggestion: copy and paste this into the email form to President Trump.
I write to him once or twice a month (never did that prior to this Administration).
WH.gov/contact
or
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why didn’t the longtime democrat-controlled city of minneapolis and black police chief outlaw the choke hold?
Why is federal involvement and an EO needed?
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump is on the right track with this. Unfortunately we now have a caste system in this country. If one belongs to the annointed caste then there is a never ending set of grievances that must be tolerated/ appeased- it will never be enough. Look at the retards in corporate America,Sports, Academia, MSN Whores of the CCP, bending their knees to the protected members of this caste. It should be clear no matter what the President does the Communist DemCong and its Antifa militant wing will never stop.They are not going away and peace/coexistence is unacceptable to them. The United States of America has no future United. We really need to start the conversation of secession. And even then the other side(s) will get their own enclaves and find it unacceptable. They want to rule over the rest of us.That is unacceptable to ME.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mike if you haven’t already you might to read Kurt Schlichter’s 4 books on how that works out. Just don’t start one if you have to be somewhere. Real page turners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem is the Chinese and the UN. They will absolutely interfere in that situation. How do you think the Bolsheviks won in Russia? Germany sent Lenin back from exile with a load of $$$ to buy Latvian and Chinese mercenaries and bribe the Russian Navy. Same thing would happen here. Patriots would be like the hapless Russian White forces, whittled down by the influx of international banking influence on the side of the Reds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are some changes to the Police Establishment that I think need to be made:
(1) Remove the profit motive, ditch asset forfeiture completely.
(2) Demilitarize the police. No more DOD hardware going in wholesale to the local PD (keep SWAT).
(3) Legalize most drugs, period. Sure, no driving under the influence, that’s OK.
(4) Cut down on the laws and the reach of politicians: Less people in jail.
(5) No private jails.
(6) Prohibit the Police/Jail/Justice public employee unions from participating in ALL manner/expressions of political actions.
(7) Train, in depth, all police to work with public health to detect and treat mental diseases.
(8) Develop non lethal, more effective means of controlling individuals ( this one sort of gives me the creeps, though).
(9) Make the Chief of Police a non political, non appointed position. Should be either elected, like our sheriff, or a pure merit proposition.
Overall, I support the Police, I just want to make sure they respect me as much as I respect them. I know that when my neighbor passed away and I had to call 911, the cops and firemen really helped, were very courteous and attentive.
OTOH, the sheriff deputy in Woodburn, OR, who pulled me over for doing 75 in a 65, fully dressed in military gear as if we were somewhere in an Iraqi war zone, was so over the top that I got a lawyer to dismiss ALL the bogus charges. And we filed a complain on his abusive behavior and demeanor.
(Actually, IMHO the OR highway cops on the I5 need to have their brains reset when it comes to people with California plates. I’ve been pulled over for doing the speed limit too, WTH? Didn’t get nothing except we got really pissed off at that trooper south of Roseburg.. it’s a long story, funny though…).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Concur with most except legalizing most drugs I’d also add that shooting at someone running away from you (and you have their ID) is not a smart move. Goes along with non-lethal means. Glad that they are banning choke holds – taught by the police self-protection cottage industry for the past 20 some-odd years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m totally against legalzing grugs. After having experienced the pain and grief of watching an addict loved one struggle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our own Rushbo was addicted to pain killers. That is why he is deaf.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was on Oxycodone after major surgery; also Tramadol. A few months later, I was
at my regular doctor for an annual physical and she asked me how I felt when taking
the drugs. I replied, “they dulled the pain significantly; I ceased taking them after two months”. She then told me that I was
one of the fortunate ones. She said that some people have something in their brain
that causes them to be addicted to either or both of those drugs. That it can take
less than a week. She told me that she had a CEO of a major company who had
shoulder surgery and became addicted to those drugs. He came to her for help
because he can’t exist without the drugs; she is trying to wean him off them.
LikeLike
Changed like these need to take place at the state or municipal level mayors and governors.They don’t need to be micromanaged by Presidential Executive Order.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s wrong with the police having military weapons?
LikeLike
They don’t need them. In Midland TX during the Covid bs the Sherriff’s dept showed up with a Bradley when a bar opened too early. Little bit of overkill don’t you think? If we would simply put the violent people away, make them serve their sentences and not allow plea bargaining we would be much better off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bradley’s are gas hogs and for that reason alone should only be used when absolutely necessary. Other than that reason, why not? I saw a lot of black and whites being burned up these last few weeks. Cops can have these toys on my watch. Good for them!
LikeLike
The cops aren’t the military. The military has weapons to kill their enemies while the police have weapons to defend themselves. The cops are NOT an offensive force. Do cops need missiles, jets, and bombs too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Armored cars, Bradleys, APCs yes! Aircraft carriers no. RPGs yes, 16 in x 50 caliber guns no. .50 cal Brownings yes, 105 mm no. M1 Abrahams no, M 16A2s yes.
LikeLike
Cops going INTO a drug dealer’s den puts them on the offense, does it not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
SWAT teams can handle this with current equipment. The act is offensive and I wouldn’t be opposed to relegating the large, hardened compounds to the military.
It doesn’t engender much goodwill to a community when their local police look more like Navy SEALs than peace officers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you think more community goodwill will be engendered by the military showing up? The cops don’t drive around in military vehicles in the normal scheme of things and it’s usually the SWAT teams that utilize military grade weapons and I don’t see the optical difference between National Guard units or a SWAT team, they are BOTH intimidating in appearance. I understand your POV and don’t agree with it.
LikeLike
Then we can agree to disagree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great opportunity to speak directly to all people. It would have been best had he stuck to the topic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has Dr. Carson been given a high profile opportunity to comment on the situation? If so I missed it. I love hearing his ultra intelligent perceptions. I was surprised his profile was so low during the pandemic. That seems to be an issue that’s right up his alley. Likewise this present situation, with which he’s had long experience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is the solutions man. Fortunately, in the area of law enforcement, Trump comes through with the able help from the strong and insightful, smart, experience of seasoned Law enforcement professionals.
Police have a nearly no win job in many locations. Not all locations though. In those locations, likely the poorest locations, where there is the least money to attract the best, highest skilled, police are needed to do the impossible and most dangerous jobs.
In the area of medicine though, Trump is dealing with the corruption of $BigPharma, in an area that he has no background to tell crook from scam. He does have intuition to tell when someone is pulling a fast one. CDC, FDA are steeped in corruption from their incestuous ties with the Medical / Pharma / Insurance industrial complex, with $trillions, yearly, at stake, with entrenched bureaucrats that get patent royalties from drugs they don’t develop. Then there is the lobbying and advertisement money that the media lives off of, would die without, that is already in trouble.
And finally, there are the one-world nut cases that see their hope for population control in lifespan reduction through disease such as chronic disease, which is epidemic.
So, the Wuhan China virus is the tough case, but only because there are cheap and effective treatments that jeopardize the big money and goal of **forced** vaccinations.
One step at a time though, and this executive order is a big step, and our POTUS comes through again. (and I am not disagreeing with TonyE who brings up parallel issues to those addressed by this current EO and legislative work targeting the Law officer, first responder).
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about people reform ?
What about stiffer penalties for business and their employees who try to poison cops and F**k with them and their food ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Curious, with the events of the past 5 or so years, what the resume` requirements are, compared to pre-Travon, Fergerson, NYC’s big bird turning his back on his policemen, BLM “fry’em like bacon”, and the number of officers being killed?
Have the standards been lowered to the point that it is setting us up for this? I mean, has anyone checked to see if these officers should even be policemen? Not everyone is cutout to be an officer! Even very good/nice guys may not have the temperament to handle it.
And, like military, shortage of recruits may just set us up for a police force of undesirables with an agenda…then, where are we…bad guys with the authority/guns?
So, it might be wise to examine the LEO job descriptions and who they’re hiring…make sure red states/blue states are hiring competent people. And, that both meet certain required standards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
JG3 I agree – Something to think about is why so many LE officers have to work at p/time jobs.
e.g. In the Floyd case both Floyd and the LE guy worked as bouncers at he same club.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Want to end Police Office Brutality? Simple solution if a agency or government entity settles a law suite, find an officer committed a disciplinary infraction, beats his wife, any act of violence or criminal brutality or violation of civil rights fine the agency y, city, county and state 10 million in loss of federal dollars each. Watch them weed out the bad apples.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every barrel has bad apples. They should be weeded out. The blue wall has to be the solution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone who thinks that overall this is going to be a good thing, hey I got some ocean front property for you. What I see is a ton of money that will be siphoned off for more “government” that won’t help an iota. Coming soon to an area near you, “911-we are experiencing a high call volume, your expected wait time is…….45 minutes…..for the next available officer to assist you”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or “All lines are currently busy. At the tone, please leave a detailed message and a 911 assistance ambassador will return your call. Thank you and have a great day!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good.
2 other ideas:
1. Get morals back into society. The Way To Happiness booklet was extensively used in Columbia and crime fell by more than 50%. See https://www.thewaytohappiness.org/about-us/
2. Go after the big guys. Extradite Soros. Go after Rockefeller, Gates, Rothschilds, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile the statues continue to fall…
However some have had enough & are fighting back: 😏
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shouldn’t this executive order pertain to the terrorist groups Black Lives Matter and Antifa? My son’s friend is a policewoman in one of the cities run by a black Democrat mayor and a state run by a Democrat governor. We have already had statues pulled down, fires and looting. Three officers were injured Sunday night and now my son’s friend told him they are expecting an inlfux of antifa members from other states this Saturday. She’s getting very depressed and demoralized and she’s generally an upbeat person. I don’t see her staying on the force much longer.
Kowtowing to those ‘families’ whose relatives have been killed by police? What about an executive order reforming the sperm donors like father of the year Rayshard with 3 kids, you know the ones he beat and served 7 years for it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flova, i agree 100%.
LikeLike
Cops lost all respect from me when they become willing enforcers of draconian stay-at-home orders so they get no sympathy from me. But like all issues that are clearly not black or white (no pun intended there) – if we are really at a point in our country when the President of the United States needs to stop what he is doing and address the latest manufactured grievance from the cultural rot of the left then all hope is lost. I disagree with Trump on this. He should have said democrats ruin black lives and have for the entirety of their existence. They enslaved blacks, fought against their freedom, assassinated their emancipator, corrupted the legal system via Jim Crow, then relegated them to rot in urban ghettos! Just say it and get it over with.
The issue isn’t with policing in this country. The issue is with leftist ideology that doesn’t believe blacks can do anything, achieve anything, or succeed at anything without the special accommodations or assistance from the government. Now that sounds like institutionalized racism to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The issue is with leftist ideology that doesn’t believe blacks can do anything, achieve anything, or succeed at anything without the special accommodations or assistance from the government.”
But what do you do when that’s not simply the ideology of the left but of Black America in general? How would you undo the brainwashing?
LikeLike
“As part of this new credentialing process, chokeholds will be banned, except if an officer’s life is at risk.”
An officer’s life is at risk every time he puts on the uniform and confronts a criminal. Criminals don’t come with instructions manuals or neon signs that announce their intentions.
LikeLike
When the officer is wrestling with a 6′ 7″ 275 pound former bouncer high on Fentanyl and Meth does that mean the officer’s life is at risk???
LikeLike
My first impulse from out here in flyover territory is we do not need our local police behaving like the NYPD. The Tallest structure in town is the city hall, a four-story dental building, and a 5 story hotel. Everything else is single or two-story homes. So creating a national set of rules is not good. Did you know that those people in NYC get twice the Social Security payments as the rest of the nation? So it is proven that those living in NYC are “special” and deserve the police they have. Just don’t make our local police just like them.
LikeLike
This would have been a good call for the social workers to roll on:
HOLDEN, Mo. — Officers with the Holden Police Department received a 911 call Tuesday they never anticipated.
Officers responded to the area of Gilberts Meat Locker for a report of a large bull that had escaped.
The bull charged at several on the street. After officers contained the bull, it escaped again. The bull charged toward the Sonic drive-in and Breaktime convenience store. After it charged at more people and patrol cars, officers finally contained it along 5th Street.
An officer shot the bull after it charged again trying to escape. Gilberts Meat Locker then recovered the bull.
Hope the other area bulls and cows don’t riot over it.
LikeLike
Gee, President Trump all they have to do to keep from getting shot is not resist arrest and then attack the police officer. It’s actually pretty simple for most of us but for some reason Blacks just can’t figure that out so we have to create special rules just for them???
LikeLike
And, “JUST SAY NO TO DRUGS!!!”
LikeLike
I was a tax assessor for 13 years in a large metropolitan county. I had to value some of the worst homes you can imagine. I also had to see much of the behavior of the people that live in these run down neighborhoods. I just got sick of it. I couldn’t believe that people were living in some of the conditions I saw. We did the job, stayed out of trouble and moved along quickly.
Since I had other neighborhoods, I could always just go work where people spoke in sentences and kept up their homes. I had to do this to keep my mind from falling into the trap of valuation with emotion. I can’t imagine what the police go through day in and day out not being able to just go do other work. The ruinous behavior and unbridled squalor they have to put up with must be very difficult to deal with mentally. I am sure some get an attitude they just can’t recover from.
I don’t care who you are or where you grew up, seeing the worst of humanity on a daily basis is something that unless you have experienced it, you just can’t imagine how it affects you.
LikeLike
Some wisdom there…
LikeLike
The president can’t even root out and punish the corrupt actors CURRENTLY in the DOJ/FBI and Intel community, but he’s creating a whole new federal group meant to train and certify states’ policing procedures (at our expense). How long until this newfangled bureau is infiltrated and run by the same Leftists who abused and destroyed the DOJ/FBI? What will their progressive–and incentivized–new procedures look like. I can’t wait to find out…
LikeLike
If everyone of the “thought leaders” want to start an “honest” dialogue on race, can somebody please broadcast the following pro-tip;” stop resisting arrest and screaming obscenities in the face of the cop who just LAWFULLY detained you. Nobody likes a douche-canoe! If you are a bystander afflicted with Asshole Adams syndrome (where you thrust a cellphone camera in the face of the lawful officer and cause needless excitement), please stand back at minimum 10 years and stop screaming. Guess what will happen if another hyperdiaper “witness” suckerpunches the officer tries to steal his or her weapon? You will be a probable target of the officer’s .45 Glock as the officer may reflexively consider you as the loudmouth who injured him and your Mommy will love to see how they caught your death on your own camera. It’s not our fault thst these unmannered jerks did not learn proper behavior when the were children but they should why good manners are necessary for society to survive. A huge number of unnessary deaths could be avoided by following this safe and colorblind advice.
LikeLike
“Years ” should be “Yards”.
LikeLike
PT should tell liberal Demons that as soon as the “criminals stop
committing crimes” and jeopardizeing the lives of our finest because,
“BLUE LIVES MATTER”.
They have families they want to go home to…. and criminals want to
take them out. Blame yourselves if they “refuse” a call that endangers their
lives. If the police don’t feel safe….you are on your own.
That sounds like Obungho’s ….Afghanistan….when he sent our men
into enemy gun fire but refused our guys a gun. ( While arming the enemy.)
They become nothing but a “target.”
Men in Blue…. same thing. Resistance gets resistance.
Sure by all means get rid of the bad actors. But in defence….some
bad acters are sometimes the ONLY ONES CRAZY ENOUGH to take
a job where wrestling down a 6’4″ 300lb. gorilla high on drugs is required.
Who would want that job???
Mothers should teach their children to comply. Protest at police station.
Decent people have no reason to resist. Criminals DO.
LikeLike
I am hoping that police can invent a delivery system device that incapacitate uncooperative suspects, especially in cars, based on the Swedish delicacy, Sustromming!! The unending waves of nausea and dry heaves can easily overpower the biggest drug-fueled giant… and perps would be in fear of that stuff permanently stinking up their car’s upholstery … especially those driving expensive models with genuine leather. SKÅL!
LikeLike