Earlier today President Donald Trump participated in a roundtable discussion with various Administration officials to highlight their respective efforts to safeguard America’s senior citizens. Attendees include: Attorney General Bill Barr, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, HHS Administrator Seema Verma, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and Chief Gary Barksdale, U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).
AG Barr noted seniors are being targeted by internet scammers and gave examples of DOJ intervention. USPS Chief Barksdale noted similar activity using the postal service and highlighted USPS intervention and arrests. VA Secretary Wilkie noted efforts to combat COVID-19 amid senior veterans. There was also an extensive press availability.
[Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
As a senior I’m more frightened of being classified by the government as a “high-risk-vulnerable” member of society, and then ordered to shelter in place at home for my protection. We came very close to that this time.
With certain medical professionals joining in on the protest and taking a knee I now worry about even going back to my doctor.
I guess you need to check their knees. If knees are scuffed, trousers worn…RUN. Maybe docs will soon be listed by party affiliation!
Or list The patient.
Niagara exactly! I’m old enough and smart enough to “shelter in place” if need be on my own! I’m also concerned about the leftists getting their wanted death panels! I trust no one in the DC swamp except President Trump!
Il Duce in New York actually floated the idea during one of his daily lectures that multi-generational households in the state might want to consider relocating their senior family members to a “safer” living environment. Look how that turned out. Now imagine that scenario playing out on a wider, mandatory scale.
You have to laugh and at the same time respect the wisdom of seniors.
Our 95 year old neighbor called it a hoax from the word go.
She didn’t care one bit what anyone thought.
My 95 year old grandpa said the same thing. It he used the long version of BS modified by a word beginning g with F.
That’s age attitude. We all get there eventually, some at 60, some at 70…
I’m technically a senior … who doesn’t feel, Act, or believe he’s a senior. What rabbit hole do I fit into? Oh … Nevermind … I am also a CAGW “denier” … so that’s my classification … “denier”
dude, you will wish for that in the future. They’ll have “voluntary” isolation camps.
I’m a senior and I say leave us the hell alone!
DO NOT live your life in FEAR.
Concern and caution is one thing, fear is another.
I am 72
My “senior” wife and I have been “prudent” during this pandemic … but can I please take off this damned mask!? The mask Nazis in N.CA are insufferable. I’ll even wear a button saying “I am NOT sick, and am NO threat to you”
Kenji, take it off! I havent worn one to this day and in MI it’s “commanded” by our nazi gov’r. Do not be afraid! Note sundance’s article from about 10 days ago on “consenting”. It is not a law, so stop following the tyranny!
I have a degree in pathology and minor epidemiology. The virus is bye-bye; has mutated and moved on. Take all the precautions you did before hysteria-19 broke out, and you (all of us) will be fine!!!
How about protections for the most vulnerable of seniors…..those in LTC facilities. From crappy conditions to the FORCED introduction of a virus into some of those facilities by government officials causing numerous premature deaths……l
Yadent, you were the first commenter to educate me about transmission between healthcare workplace and the rest of the community. Thanks again for the clear posts you wrote about this. Wasn’t reading it elsewhere, and it is common sense.
Also protection of people in public hospitals vulnerable to the politics of state government. Was appalled by the details in “Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Nine”.
Not only was PPE underutilized, and covid-negative patients placed in rooms with covid-positive patients, but there were other problems. The nurse recorded a confrontation with her supervisor who was instructing “Do Not Resuscitate” on a youngish man who had, along with his family, given express instructions to resuscitate.
The FEMA-recruited medical personnel who came in to work with Covid patients — instead of normal hospital staff who had been furloughed — were in many cases medical students who did not know what they were doing. The experienced nurse describes having to push back when a medical student tried to give a patient FOUR TIMES the safe dose of Versed, a powerful sedative that could easily kill a patient.
As with Hurricane Katrina, have the feeling that political influencers are going to try and pin these horrors on the President, when these fatalities are the work of state governments (especially NY who had 25% of the total Covid deaths?) plus medical personnel recruited from who knows where. The nurse in the video is bona fide; she was working, in many cases, with untrained people. The patients might have been better off at home with Momma
I know there are scammers out there all the time who dupe people into handing over money or handing over their ID information, but this just makes me wonder how stupid are the people who fall for it after all these decades that they have been doing this?
It isn’t all that hard to figure out when something is fishy about what the scammer is doing. You would think we would be a bit more savvy than being so dumb to the extent that this is still a problem, even with elderly people who might be at diminished mental capacity.
On top of it, these scams generally aren’t all that different. They don’t vary much from their play book, just like the leftists. How is it people are still being fooled by the scams, both from the left and the scammers…
As a senior myself I too ask how people fall for some of these scams. Pay off with gift cards for example which seems to be a favorite with the scammers. Unbelievable!
Agree. Oatmeal for brains. I get a daily inbox full from apple, ebay, amazon, etc wanting me to know there are problems with my account that need my ‘attention’. Dont think i have missed a day so how would i be stupid enough to think today is legit.
It’s my opinion (as a senior) that those who fall pray to stupid scams have a problem with stupidity that was not caused by age.
Recently I heard seniors complaining and ranting because things were stolen out of their car. Which was left unlocked. On a public street.
………..and they HAVE TO BE TOLD to not pay unexpected bills with gift cards?
“….this just makes me wonder how stupid are the people who fall for it after all these decades that they have been doing this?”,,,,,,,I’d say – very stupid.
My advice is do not take a Covid-19 test. Who knows what they may eventually make you do if your test result designate you a Covid-19 “carrier”?
That is such good advice. If you don’t have it they will want to keep testing you until you get it. When you do get it and survive they will follow you forever wanting your plasma for antibodies. If they think you can’t take care of yourself they will invade your home and take your pets and move them to who knows where especially if there is no family around. Their contact tracers will be all over you no matter if you have it or not. This does present a conundrum because some folks may need help. With the government’s track record about the same as fake news, try to stay out of their way and be as unobtrusive as possible.
Yes, and what if the test is somehow contaminated in order to fulfill a targeted goal?
Don’t know what to make of this situation at Broomfield CO — mistake, or accidentally on purpose infection? If you live near here, maybe watch for news and update us?
“When the Colorado National Guard arrived at the Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on April 22 to test residents and staff for COVID-19, the facility for elderly Coloradans had yet to have any residents or staff show symptoms of the disease.
“Days after the testing, the disease was spreading uncontrolled among residents who had tested negative at the event. There are now 49 lab-confirmed cases at the facility and seven residents have died of complications from the virus.”
https://www.cpr.org/2020/05/14/colorado-investigates-whether-national-guard-testing-spread-coronavirus-in-nursing-home/
My advice is do not take a Covid-19 test. Who knows what they may eventually make you do if your test result designate you a Covid-19 “carrier”?
Not to mention the questionable reliability of the test itself. I think the truth on that one has yet to come out.
“AG Barr noted seniors are being targeted by internet scammers and gave examples of DOJ intervention. USPS Chief Barksdale noted similar activity using the postal service and highlighted USPS intervention and arrests.”
What I want to know is if those arrests were just of the small fry scammers or if they included any of the by far biggest scammers of all, scammers who scammed, and are still scamming, on the whole nation, like Rosenstein, Muller, Weismann, Comey, Brennan, Sciff, Pelosi, Fauci, Milley and Mattis ?
Q: Will Governors Cuomo, Whitmer, Wolf and Murphy face charges for killing seniors? If not, why not?
Because they are Communist anti-America Democrats.
No–that’s why they killed them.
That’s my question, Gipper.
And don’t forget that Pennsylvania State Director of Health Services who enabled implementation of the order to SNFs not to deny transfer in of Covid patients, and promoted acute care hospitals transferring into SNFs covid patients who no longer needed acute care, while simultaneously removing her own mother from such a facility. In fact, I’d start with her. Ask her in for questioning, then give her the third degree, suggesting it looks bad on a mass murder indictment, but cut a deal for her testimony incriminating in the Governors and Covid political operatives coordinating the plandemic.
Retired Magistrate here: We are old school and still have a land line with an answering machine to screen out the scammers. Lately we have gotten calls from “Social Security” wanting information, the “IRS” wanting information and others. I noticed at the height of the covid-19 scare we didn’t get any calls. I knew things were getting better when the calls started picking back up again!
One thing became very clear during all of this; the last place you want to be is in a nursing home especially one where you have had to spend down to qualify for Medicaid. Those seem to be the worse. About 7 years ago we purchased long term care insurance which will provide for help in the home rather than having to go to a nursing home. Doesn’t mean that won’t happen since it is just the two of us and no family to take care of us. However, with this insurance we do have a choice.
The best thing the government can do to help seniors is let us get the “elective” surgeries we need, let us keep the doctors that take good care of us and otherwise leave us alone!
When my mother wanted to drive her 76-year old mother to check out a “Senior” apartment building in the late 1960’s, Grandma said: “Why would I want to be around a bunch of old people?!”
I am 6 years away from Grandma’s age at that time, and I agree with her more than ever! 😉
Having worked in these facilities, I see the benefits as well as the drawbacks.
(a) Generators and backup electricity, if you require medical equipment that has to be “plugged in”; large elevators to help you get from ground floor to your floor, reliably, even if you have to use a walker or wheelchair.
(b) Handrails along the large hallways. Friend’s mother actually became more fit in an assisted living facility because she could walk with confidence. In her own home, with a beautiful but treacherous sunken garden area, she fell twice and broke her hip twice.
(c) Balanced meals, on schedule every day. Older friend who could no longer maintain her home and appeared to be losing her mind to dementia, has improved tremendously since moving to assisted living where she eats three regular meals per day. She never ate much — but the food she is eating is fresh, tasty, and contains essential nutrients. She can also have friends come to eat dinner with her, no problem.
Assisted living is not a bad situation for all ages, if it is run in a congenial way. Danish co-housing developments rose out of the situation of college graduates who didn’t want to give up their congenial dormitory environments. In the old days, convents and monasteries provided relatively comfort and prosperity for single people who needed security. “Assisted living” isn’t just for old people. It suits many people of all ages who aren’t in a position to keep up private homes, for whatever reason. They are working on special apartment buildings for autistic adults.
All of these group homes are still vulnerable to government predators, if predators are what we have in government. (Looking at New York City)
Went to visit a young person in California, on graduating from an advanced degree. The students-with-families housing was exquisitely practical, with a high sturdy fence keeping toddler children on the interior of the complex. They couldn’t go out into the parking lot without first going through two secured gates. There was also sturdy playground equipment on the interior.
And I’ve seen a nursing home that had something similar for families who worked there and used their onsite daycare. Beautiful complex. There’s no reason why assisted living has to be ONLY for old people. Young people with families also need many of the safety and convenience features of assisted living… for different reasons
Ok,so just referring to USPS, do you think you can issue a departmental regulation that states F you mess with ANY mail-in ballots, you will spend 20 years in jail- no parole.
I don’t like that idea because it gives the impression that mail-in ballots are okay because this regulation will safeguard the ballots. The cheaters will find a way around any regulation. For instance, how hard would it be to buy a Democrat postal worker?
We have misdeliveries on my street several times a month that I know of.
I have other people’s mail in my mail box at least 2-4 times a month.
That’s been the case since 1994.
We’ve been through at least 3 postmasters, one very diligent and 2 not-so-much.
We’ve been through various carriers, some more attentive than others. One needed eyeglasses (she admitted to me).
And, the problem has been here on my street all this time.
3 months ago, I received in my mailbox a Change My County and Address to the Registrar of Voters in a nearby county filled out by a neighbor a few blocks away!!!
It was not even sorted at the main facility apparently.
Easiest/Occam’s Razor explanation: It was just picked up in her mailbox (as outgoing mail) and for whatever reason was then put in my mailbox among some junk mail.
I’ve done all kinds of troubleshooting and complaining with the main Postal Customer Service people, my local Postmaster, etc.
It improves for a day or 2 or even a week or 2 and then it ALWAYS starts up again very soon.
I’m in my mid-60’s. I’ve lived in various places (even Israel for a year).
This NEVER happened anywhere else that I know of.
I was glad Sec. Azar addressed the FDA an HCQ matter. I hope he was telling the truth about it because it didn’t sound as bad as I thought at first. I do like the fact he said doctors are free to use HCQ any time they feel it’s necessary. Not restricted at all as it is an approved drug and has been. We shall see.
When I read the fake news reports I was angry; but if the medication is available to those who need/want it, then I can cool my jets.
I hope they mentioned the real problem for Seniors. Seniors worked their entire life following the rules of the system. They paid their taxes, including social security, raised their kids and saved where they could. As with most people earnings go up with experience and that leads to disposable income and savings. Savings they will need since all their social security money will probably be taken from them any day now. Then we have the quantitative easing, and the massive debt, all of which translates into money being worth less as more is printed and spent on others. Direct translation is called redistribution of wealth.
So while they worked hard their entire life, now others want to steal their social security money and redistribute their life savings. That is the government stealing from them, not internet scammers.
When the government does it, it’s legal.
It was Field Marshal von Hindenburg (who had confronted Kaiser Wilhelm in 1918 and removed him from leadership) who, in 1933, signed the Reichstag Fire Edict, “a decree officially suspending those sections of the German constitution that guaranteed individual liberties and civil rights.”
In a stroke, his signature “turned Germany from a democratic republic with a would-be dictator into a dictatorship with the hollow shell of a democratic government…..”
Then there was The Enabling Act, shortly thereafter, which imposed “Restrictions on personal liberty, on the right of free expression of opinion, including freedom of the press, on the rights of assembly and association, and…warrants for house searches…..”
….oh, all of this done because they were so indignant about the burning of the Reichstag.
“If the German people believed the Communists had tried to burn down the parliament building, they would see the need for extraordinary actions on behalf of the government. They would welcome giving up a few liberties to preserve the German nation against the Community devils. So the fire was set and the Communists blamed and Nazis triumphed.”
See how that works?
(quotes from Bonhoeffer, by Eric Metaxas, pp. 145 and 149)
The real problem for Seniors is not what’s happening to their money. It’s what happening to their nation.
A recent case filed by the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons against the FDA over its Covid 19 Emergency Use Authorization has been linked here, and I’ve finally reviewed it. https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.miwd.97901/gov.uscourts.miwd.97901.1.0.pdf
The AAPS lawsuit is interesting in multiple ways, but could be improved with a better grounding in the law governing the standard of care for practicing medicine.
1. State Medical Boards issue licenses and conduct disciplinary proceedings concerning alleged physician misconduct. In such proceedings, physician behavior is judged against “the standard of care.”
2. State courts hear medical malpractice claims against physicians, and again judge the accused against the “standard of care.”
3. The standard of care is established in each such proceeding via qualified expert testimony and is often supplemented by medical society pronouncements and publications concerning clinical practice guidelines. Those guidelines are promulgated by medical societies and are subject to continual evolution and periodic updates, so that what is standard of care as announced in a legal malpractice opinion in a leading case may no longer be standard of care five years later.
4. The FDA does not regulate the practice of medicine, nor does it set the “standard of care.” The FDA instead regulates the interstate marketing of drugs and devices, and has specific jurisdiction focused on the manufacturers who make and sell the items and what claims they can lawfully make about them (for drugs this was enacted in response to the marketing of Thalidomide as a drug for pregnancy-related morning sickness, despite never having been proven safe for this purpose and where in fact it causes grotesque birth defects). Many drugs were on the market, including HCQ, long before Thalidomide and the FDA NDA process for proving safety and efficacy was enacted and implemented. All such old drugs, including HCQ, were “grandfathered” under the FDA statutes. It is in many practice areas routine for grandfathered drugs and drugs used “off-label” to be the standard of care as determined by the medical specialties generally dealing with the disease in question. As noted in the lawsuit, the FDA NDA trials are prohibitively expensive, and only manufacturers with patents to defend monopoly pricing have incentive to fund them, so a large fraction of drugs prescribed for specific purposes under applicable standards of care have never been FDA approved for marketing for those purposes.
5. The Federation of State Medical Boards is a non-profit association of State Medical Boards which represents their common interests for various purposes, possibly including lobbying. It has no legal jurisdiction over anything.
From this background, improvements to the lawsuit could arise from naming at least one State Medical Board as a defendant, particularly one that may have threatened “ethical violations” for proscribing HCQ prophylactically. Also, the FSMB could have been named for promulgating a misimpression that the FDA has jurisdiction to determine the standard of care. Moreover, the FDA has an obvious defense to the lawsuit, since its Emergency Use Authorization, like all its authorizations, only regulates the marketing of drugs, not the practice of medicine that often uses drugs off-label. Much of the suit seems designed to attack the FDA’s reasoning in the scope of its EUA, but, again, the FDA has no jurisdiction to regulate anything except the marketing of HCQ, not how and for what it is prescribed. The case would benefit from a count for declaratory judgment against the FDA and a State Medical Board clarifying that its EUA only regulates how it can be marketed, not how it can be prescribed, nor how emergency supplies might be distributed, and does not affect the “standard of care” by which physicians may be judged by licensing boards or malpractice courts. These legal principles concerning the standard of care are pretty well-established, but not necessarily well-known, and lead to a lot of misunderstanding by physicians, the public and maybe some bureaucrats and lawyers over the meaning of FDA action. This could be a case that brings these important clarifications concerning the practice of medicine in our constitutional republic into broader recognition.
More generally, such a lawsuit could be viewed as establishing the independence of medicine as a science from governmental oversight as to the science and practice involved generally. Government can license clinicians to block the incompetent, punish breaches of standard of care, regulate manufacturers of medicines, say what Medicare and Medicaid will pay for (generally what is “reasonable and necessary medically),” but no president, governor or agency director has jurisdiction to dictate what is the standard of care. It would be good to have a major case establish that principle.
