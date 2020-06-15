Domestic Terrorists – Three New York Police Officers Poisoned By Shake Shack Employees…

According to the New York Police, three police officers were “intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. After tasting the milk shakes they purchased they became ill, making it necessary for them to go to an area hospital. Fortunately, our fellow officers were not seriously harmed.” (LINK)

The Shake Shack corporation previously aligned themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement. Specifically the corporation said they were we’re taking action “to become better allies, not only for our Black colleagues, but for the entire Black community.”

Thus current Shake Shack employees can argue their attacks against police was their collective expression of social justice in carrying out the interests of the organization.

Black Lives Matter. We recognize our responsibility to stand up in the fight against systemic racism and know that words must be accompanied by action. pic.twitter.com/M6k7Y6NFSZ — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 3, 2020

To learn more about Equal Justice Initiative, head to this link: https://t.co/R0eBxxgLcP https://t.co/7VO36nxWvV pic.twitter.com/r0OdTndWhc — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 10, 2020