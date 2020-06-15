Domestic Terrorists – Three New York Police Officers Poisoned By Shake Shack Employees…

According to the New York Police, three police officers were “intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. After tasting the milk shakes they purchased they became ill, making it necessary for them to go to an area hospital. Fortunately, our fellow officers were not seriously harmed.”  (LINK)

The Shake Shack corporation previously aligned themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement.  Specifically the corporation said they were we’re taking action “to become better allies, not only for our Black colleagues, but for the entire Black community.”

Thus current Shake Shack employees can argue their attacks against police was their collective expression of social justice in carrying out the interests of the organization.

2 Responses to Domestic Terrorists – Three New York Police Officers Poisoned By Shake Shack Employees…

  1. freepetta says:
    June 15, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    And who exactly is in danger here? Who is getting exponentially hurt or killed? It’s not looters or rioters!

    Like

    Reply
  2. WSB says:
    June 15, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    F them. Short Shake Shack.

    Like

    Reply

