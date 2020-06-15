COVID Madness – Chicago Ministry of COVID Compliance Introduces “Social Distancing Ambassadors”…

Comrade Lightfoot explains why the Chicago Ministry of COVID Compliance needed to cancel the days-off for all police officers, and extend all shifts to 12 hrs per day.

According to the Chicago Mayor, the city will be deploying “Social Distancing Ambassadors” to help citizens accept their social responsibility.  The monitors will assist the public remaining disengaged from human contact as the Ministry begins permitting citizens to exit the confines of their homes.  Drone enforcement could likely assist.

No word on the specifics, but Chicago scientists have apparently identified a hybrid form of the virus that will attack outdoor residents who enter a six foot danger-zone in proximity to another person.  The ministry has determined Blue state residents are safe at distances exceeding 6 feet.  However, inside that zone, at 4 or 5 feet or less, the virus creates a rapid death spiral and attacks with increased ferocity.  It is currently unknown why the proximity strain of the virus responds differently in Red states.

Blue State proximity infection is dangerous. Unless, of course, the proximity variable is influenced by the third factor of vegetables or groceries; which have been identified as generating a safe zone as outlined in local supermarkets.  As a consequence, jogging without groceries requires the proximity police, aka “Social Distancing Ambassadors.”

According to city officials, these new exterior compliance officers should help reduce the influx of residents currently jogging in grocery stores.  Remember, we are all in this together; and to prove how critical this is to the fabric of our society, we must all stay apart.

The COVID-19 virus seems incapable of keeping up with the speed of passenger vehicles, buses, airplanes and trains.  However, once you exit your COVID compliant transportation, the Blue State virus can swoop down and attack you if you are in the proximity of a open-space park or beach. 

The Ministry appreciates our compliance in avoiding the dangerous virus freedom zones; and is thankful for compliant citizens who do not question the complex data analysis that goes into regional scientific tracking systems.

The Red State rebel alliance has noted the specifically random viral targeting appears much more prevalent in the regions where people formerly wore genitalia on their heads.  However, despite the obvious correlation, there is not enough conclusive scientific data assembled to quantify the merit of this claim.  Confirmation efforts remain ongoing.

The Unified Blue State Ministry would like to remind you the greatest danger is the type of purchasing you make.  Large box retailers with dense populations are safe-spaces.  Smaller business with less density are hazards; and houses of religious worship are death traps due to their propensity to promote the most critically dangerous activity of all, fellowship.

94 Responses to COVID Madness – Chicago Ministry of COVID Compliance Introduces “Social Distancing Ambassadors”…

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Will the Social Distancing Ambassadors be socially distanced? Will they be wearing masks? Have they taken tests for COVID? Do they get paid by the hour or by the number of citizen’s arrests they make?

  2. Galahad says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    But covid will never attack you if you are looting, vandalizing, or beating random people. Food grief, embiciles all.

  3. jimmy2times says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    I’d jog et up to a monitor and cough on them asap.

  4. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Will these ambassadors be passing out Chicago-style hotdogs and a bag of of Jay’s?

  5. Todd says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    I hope 10,000 people show up and overwhelm them😂

  6. sturmudgeon says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Events are getting to you, Sundance. I ‘sense’ a teeny, weeny, bit of sarcasm in this post. Thanks for pointing out by your post, the definition of “absurdity”. I was in my mid to late teens in the 50’s, and had anyone then ‘outlined’ something like this, they would be in what was ‘politely’ called, the Nuthouse!

  7. bill johnston says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    This has to be the longest Babylon Bee article I have ever read. Excellent.

  8. James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Two words:
    Overreach
    Overreach
    But shuuuush!
    Like Napoleon said, “Never interrupt an enemy when they are making a mistake!!!.

  9. JoeJoe says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    So…the police cannot “socially distance” the young thugs who are burning down buildings, but the “ambassadors” can “socially distance” people who are well and causing no trouble.

    This is not a joke. This is a takeover. Through the one-two punch of Covid and BLM/Antifa, the Soros color revolution can destroy our buildings, our history, our businesses and Covid can tie our hands so we can’t fight back.

    Does ANYONE see it? F-ing screaming into the void here!

    • bambamtakethat says:
      June 15, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      Well joejoe, I just watched Kevin’s corner on YouTube. Seems LEO Terrell took a red pill.

      I have not had tv since 2015. So, I only see bits and pieces here and other places. Not screaming at fox all the time has served me well. But….this is interesting.

      Complicated business. 😉

      • ann says:
        June 15, 2020 at 10:03 pm

        Kevin’s corner is delightful. Thanks for posting.

      • oldumb says:
        June 15, 2020 at 10:57 pm

        Why hasn’t a wealthy conservative picked this guy up and produce his show for him with professional grade equipment. He is a ham, funny and enthusiastic. He should be broadcasting!

      • Peg_C the Deplorable says:
        June 15, 2020 at 11:25 pm

        Kevin’s Corner is great as are many others! We stopped watching TV news of any kind 10 years ago, which by then was only Fox anyway. They’ve gotten far worse from all accounts. We do catch clips on YT, etc. Also, Rush mentioned today how depressed his listeners tell him they’re becoming. He said they obviously are leaving the boob tube on all day! I’m telling you, therein lies a HUGE reason we have so much mental illness and grotesque ignorance in the populace. It’s not just the government schools’ faults.

    • cjzak says:
      June 15, 2020 at 10:40 pm

      Why are we allowing a corrupt antI American media and a few elected officials run us into communistic territory? That’s the question I have. I agree we need order and laws, but when the officials totally go beyond their duties, when they oppress and dictate to their ‘employers’ what we HAVE to do because they say so, then it’s time to stand up and say no. People of Chicago need to just go use their outdoor facilities and ignore the “ambassadors.”

      • Magabear says:
        June 15, 2020 at 11:13 pm

        They did the past few weeks. People were beaten, statues destroyed, businesses looted and burned. Many of them likely will be the new ambassadors too!

    • garavaglia1 says:
      June 15, 2020 at 11:14 pm

      We see it. What’s your plan?

  10. NICCO says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Totally ludicrous.But what do you expect from lightfoot who is the worst mayor in the history of Chicago and they have had some horrible ones.After the fiasco that she and pritzker have created many more of chicagoans and others will leave ill.for states that have sensible,honorable leaders,to lead peaceable lives.I did and it was the best move I have ever made..

    • tucker7518 says:
      June 15, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      There are going to be many residents of Democratic controlled cities moving to the suburbs. The police will retire or relocate too. Dems are not going to like what is going to happen.

      • Peg_C the Deplorable says:
        June 15, 2020 at 11:32 pm

        A well-known YouTuber (I watch many so can’t remember who) predicts a huge hollowing-out of NYC. People are discovering cities (especially those with limited egress) are NOT the place to be when a Dempanic, a terrorist event, or massive looting and burning hits. A ton of Dim politicians will lose their constituencies and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving class of people.

  11. dallasdan says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    “Social Distancing Ambassadors”

    If bs was music, Lightfoot would be the Boston Symphony Orchestra,

  12. pyromancer76 says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Idiots. Maybe Darwin’s ideas work here “socially.” Anything Chicago is terribly unfit. – and kind of has been since I was teaching American history of the 19th C. First urban serial killer I remember – but it’s been a long rime.

  13. pigletrios says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    What a bunch of morons! That is all.

  14. CM-TX says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    When parody meets reality! LMAO

  15. starfcker says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    This is deadly serious. Scofflaws are endangering us all. Hopefully, we’ll see more scenes like this happening like this all over the country. Brave law enforcement, I mean reckless and racist law enforcement, keeping us safe. Maybe there is some merit to this defunding the police idea. https://www.tmz.com/2020/04/03/paddleboarder-arrested-malibu-police-chase-ocean-violate-stay-at-home-order/

  16. MostlyRight says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    The beatings will continue until morale improves…

  17. bullnuke says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    I must have missed the riot and looting social distancing ambassadors.

  18. DoubleTrouble says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Yeah, more like $150,000 a year jobs for her Commie buddies to stand in the park and enjoy the sunshine. Makes me want to be one of her Commie Buddies.

  19. The Boss says:
    June 15, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    I so used to love visiting Chicago. I have more desire for a colonoscopy right now than I do for a return to that city.

  20. ezgoer says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    New York, Chicago, LA, Philly , Boston, Atlanta are lost. What is to become of America? Is freedom in the USA on the verge of extinction except in small rural towns?

    • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
      June 15, 2020 at 10:16 pm

      Well according to the Supreme Court today “Ordinary Meaning” of words may not matter. When they wrote “sex” in 1964 they really meant “transgender”.

      So what is this ‘Freedom” you speak of?

    • coloradochloe says:
      June 15, 2020 at 11:06 pm

      It is pretty funny that now people are looking for their freedom in small rural communities ezgoer.

      Not very long ago my area was thought of as being where all of the ignorant hayseeds lived.

      We were the people that needed to be avoided at all costs because of our small, closed minds.

      Red necks.

      Dumb.

      Where the buses don’t go.

      End of the line.

      Now rural America is where Freedom dies last.

      Little did the so called Powers that Be know this is where a lot of the really smart people always lived.

  21. evergreen says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Apparently the Chicago Ministry of Health Air Quality Board regulates VOC’s in one’s personal airspace. Best to comply and select a Vegetable of Choice to accompany you in your passage through the City.

    • teabag14 says:
      June 15, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      Brilliant solution, evergreen. We Treepers should all do this. We shall recognize each other. I will choose a sweet potato. If you think I am kidding, you don’t know me. SO SICK OF THIS 💩.
      ❤🇺🇸

  22. JustScott says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    So they are SDA’s? Social Democracy of America

  23. appraisher says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    I’m still under house arrest here in NJ. We’re still in Phase 1, not to enter into Phase 2 for another week. Phase 3 should go until September or October, but Commissar Murphy has warned us that Phase 3 will only be a “new normal”, so we shouldn’t expect to get back to pre-Wuhan until sometime NEXT YEAR!…MAYBE. We will be held hostage until Murphy gets his DC bail out, which leaves me in a precarious position: I don’t want other Americans to be on the hook to bail out decades of democrat corruption, but if a bail-out doesn’t come, this b@stard will tax us to death.

    Murphy is just as controlling and vicious as the lesbian and the wHitler, and has killed almost as many seniors as Cuomo, yet he continuously flies under the RADAR…even Trump has called him “a very good governor” (WTF!!)

    Because of this pr1ck, there won’t be a small business left in NJ and our already outrageous taxes will be beyond the ability of most locked-down, 6 month unemployed people to pay.

    No Taxation Without Representation, No illegal seizing of private property (closed businesses), Freedom of Religion (churches still closed), Freedom of Association (quarantine), Heh!…what novel ideas.

    • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
      June 15, 2020 at 10:18 pm

      Are you allowed to own a firearm?

      • appraisher says:
        June 15, 2020 at 10:31 pm

        Remember, this is NJ, so yes…but under very, very strict circumstances.
        I just commented on another site that I was a real estate appraiser for over 35 years (I owned the company)…in vacant homes, HUD homes and every occupied home I entered, I encountered strangers. I was in good areas and bad areas, and I was always alone.
        When I applied for a concealed carry license, it was denied…3 TIMES! I actually received one denial letter telling me if I was afraid, I should find another job that’s less dangerous. Typical democrat NJ…the anti-Second Amendment, anti-woman, anti-business state.

  24. keeler says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    As a companion piece, I offer this preview of Dystopia:

    “Americans have been keeping their distance from one another since late March. But new data suggests that those habits are coming to an end for more than 10 million people.

    According to an NBC News analysis of ***cellphone location data*** provided by the analytics and marketing company Cuebiq, people in more than ***450 counties across the country have started to come near one another more frequently***. And as people begin to gather in greater numbers, health officials are watching for a new round of coronavirus spikes.

    Cuebiq analyzed ***detailed location data from more than 15 million mobile devices in the contiguous U.S. from March 1 to June 2 to determine how often people were standing alongside one another and up to 50 feet away from someone else while away from home. The data shows that while contact levels are still low nationally, they are creeping back up, and in some places they are near or back to pre-pandemic levels.***”

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/analysis-data-15m-phones-shows-some-americans-are-gathering-pre-n1229636

  25. The Ghost Drummer says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Time to see how many friends and family members are suddenly getting jobs with these cities…this is starting to look like the Obama administration creating all those “Czar” positions. I couldn’t understand how in the heck were they allowed to actually use the term “Czar” when referring to those positions (school czar, clean energy czar) within the US government. Then I realized those positions weren’t within the US government; those were in the “NWO” government that almost went into effect. If the conservatives don’t keep and hold the White House for the next 8-12 years, we aren’t going to be far from this all happening again.

  26. History Teaches says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Give them their own medicine.

    Multiple mass gatherings of pro Trump supporters in blue states displaying their own form of ‘civil disobedience.’ Fourth of July events for instance, but also less predictable times and places.

    Let the blue state enforcers make mass arrests at peaceful gatherings and show the contrast of the freedom the anarchists and protesters were afforded.

    Rush bemoaned the lack of pushback today.

    Trump rallies are great, but it is time to go on the offensive in varied ways. And mobilize the silent majority more publicly. Enough passivity.

  27. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    It’s OK. I’m a Social Distancing Ambassador.

  28. Cowboy79 says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    /sarc on
    The heavy hand of mayor light foot is clear.
    If “social” ambassadors are expected to work, then other ambassadors should equally be expected to work. Work is an idea in flux. Work as in properly functioning, and Work as in actual effort.

    So. I’d suggest the following “socially woke Ambassadors” be funded and deployed asap:

    Practical History Ambassadors: Nurturing Citizens to realize their true, undeniable, factual, history.

    Contributory Worth Ambassadors: Teaching the Unqualified that their belief in the worth of their contributions to anything is bounded by their actual, provable, worth in the economic structure in which they are employed or subsidized.

    Political Worth Ambassadors: Informing the Public at any and every opportunity that “those who pay no price for their bad decisions are not worthy of governance or leadership positions.”

    Self Awareness Ambassadors: Informing the “woke” and “navel gazing hordes” that nobody gives a flip about self centered, childish, whining, meaningless, emotional, beliefs. But rather more people care about actual results and actual responsibility.

    The limitations of “Social Ambassadors” are barely even touched. There might even be Social Ambassadors for “Baby Daddies” and “Recreational Chemistry Majors” or what not.

    Yes, Pilgrims, we need “Social Ambassadors” about as much as anyone needs to be told to wipe their…. nose.

    How about a “swift kick in the …. ” squad who simply thumps the stupid when needed?

    sarc/off

  29. Sam Mikhail says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    This BS is too damn funny. IMHO, it would make a great SNL skit.

  30. Caius Lowell says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    To be together we must stay apart, unless we’re rioting, looting, committing arson, or murdering…

  31. islandpalmtrees says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    If you wanted police officers to quit – what would you do?

    “Comrade Lightfoot explains why the Chicago Ministry of COVID Compliance needed to cancel the days-off for all police officers, and extend all shifts to 12 hrs per day.”

    The police have a job, no-one wants, its high stress, low pay. And, with damn little appreciation compared to the risk.

  32. Peoria Jones says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    I hereby nominate myself to be an ambassador of GTFO. I pledge to wield a fair hand, and crack stupid heads whether or not they are 6-ft apart.

  33. FreedomNinja says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    “ One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship.”
    George Orwell, 1984

  34. way2opinionated says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    I assume the Honorable Social Distancing Ambassadors will all be good dues paying members of Democratic Party supporting unions.

  35. H.R. says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    On the bright side, they’ll save money with a quantity discount on name badges. Just order a few hundred with “Karen”.

  36. Seneca the Elder says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Sundance nailed it once again. Nobody better captures the insanity of the Blue Covid Zones.
    However, I don’t know if anyone else has experienced this but the Covid compliant village of Cold Spring, NY has instituted one way sidewalks.
    This past weekend we experienced the joy and safety of having a Covid ambassador cop who was telling people they had to cross the street in order to avoid catching the deadly virus by walking the wrong way.
    I am not sure if SD already covered this, but apparently the virus becomes even more deadly if you are not walking on the correct side of the street.
    Luckily Comrade mayor had stencils painted on the sidewalks to indicate which direction to walk so as to avoid infection.
    Most of the mask wearing freaks from NYC who were visiting, Made sure not to take any chances and walked in the proper direction and sufficiently distanced from their companions.
    One can never be too careful.

  37. FreyFelipe says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Chicago’s Social Distancing Ambassadors are essentially the same as the Guidance Patrol (Gašt-e Eršād), the Islamic religious police or vice squad in Iran.

    Which means Lightfoot is a whore for Allah.

  38. lisaginnz says:
    June 15, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    Why am I picturing drones with guns taking out people who are ‘hugging’ ?! … OH nevermind – armed drones COULD be really helpful in fighting Chicago area criminal gang on gang ‘warfare’ going on in some neighborhoods…………now THAT I could get behind! (just some wishful thinkin’…… wut??)

  39. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 15, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Just another huge waste of money by an incompetent, angry imbecile with power

    I don’t know who the Ambassadors will be, but if it’s the cops, they’ll unconvincingly tell a few people to keep their distance, embarrassed by the whole thing, and very few will enforce it

    If it’s a bunch of dorky leftist activists, a few white morons will comply, but most will ignore them, and the punks and thugs will spew obscenities if they’re lucky, or attack them if they’re not

    A total waste of time and money in a city that’s bankrupt

  40. litlbit2 says:
    June 15, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Finally, thought we would never get here! For the first time a PSA put out and promoted to stop the greats danger to life on this planet!

    Democrats should never be allowed to be close! You can not BRED! Never! And DO NOT EVEN THINK OF TOUCHING! Victoria’s Secret is dead, no sexy outfits. Only BODY SACKS🤡🤡🤡🤡

  41. Big Bubba says:
    June 15, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    Even her profile pic looks evil. I mean, who takes head on dead pan shot of themselves in a screwed up mask looking straight at the camera and make it their profile pic? She is the g-damn mayor for christ sake. Nobody on her staff thought to take her to glamour shots?!?

