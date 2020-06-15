COVID Madness – Chicago Ministry of COVID Compliance Introduces “Social Distancing Ambassadors”…

Comrade Lightfoot explains why the Chicago Ministry of COVID Compliance needed to cancel the days-off for all police officers, and extend all shifts to 12 hrs per day.
According to the Chicago Mayor, the city will be deploying “Social Distancing Ambassadors” to help citizens accept their social responsibility. The monitors will assist the public remaining disengaged from human contact as the Ministry begins permitting citizens to exit the confines of their homes. Drone enforcement could likely assist.
No word on the specifics, but Chicago scientists have apparently identified a hybrid form of the virus that will attack outdoor residents who enter a six foot danger-zone in proximity to another person. The ministry has determined Blue state residents are safe at distances exceeding 6 feet. However, inside that zone, at 4 or 5 feet or less, the virus creates a rapid death spiral and attacks with increased ferocity. It is currently unknown why the proximity strain of the virus responds differently in Red states.
Blue State proximity infection is dangerous. Unless, of course, the proximity variable is influenced by the third factor of vegetables or groceries; which have been identified as generating a safe zone as outlined in local supermarkets. As a consequence, jogging without groceries requires the proximity police, aka “Social Distancing Ambassadors.”
According to city officials, these new exterior compliance officers should help reduce the influx of residents currently jogging in grocery stores. Remember, we are all in this together; and to prove how critical this is to the fabric of our society, we must all stay apart.
The COVID-19 virus seems incapable of keeping up with the speed of passenger vehicles, buses, airplanes and trains. However, once you exit your COVID compliant transportation, the Blue State virus can swoop down and attack you if you are in the proximity of a open-space park or beach.
The Ministry appreciates our compliance in avoiding the dangerous virus freedom zones; and is thankful for compliant citizens who do not question the complex data analysis that goes into regional scientific tracking systems.
The Red State rebel alliance has noted the specifically random viral targeting appears much more prevalent in the regions where people formerly wore genitalia on their heads. However, despite the obvious correlation, there is not enough conclusive scientific data assembled to quantify the merit of this claim. Confirmation efforts remain ongoing.
The Unified Blue State Ministry would like to remind you the greatest danger is the type of purchasing you make. Large box retailers with dense populations are safe-spaces. Smaller business with less density are hazards; and houses of religious worship are death traps due to their propensity to promote the most critically dangerous activity of all, fellowship.
Will the Social Distancing Ambassadors be socially distanced? Will they be wearing masks? Have they taken tests for COVID? Do they get paid by the hour or by the number of citizen’s arrests they make?
If those on the Trail do not protest this crap in the loudest terms.. no hope for Chicago.
The cops should protest. First working 12 hour shifts and they are not social distancing ambassadors for starters.
Are you kidding?? Cops should resign en masse, a major walk out right after the next pay day. Let the good citizens know what it would really be like. The old be careful what you ask for thingy….. Chicago PD would likely be able to find work in a good red state, no prob!!!
If you are protesting or rioting or looting, I thought, then the blue state virus will not affect you. Therefore, no need for the Social Distancing Ambassadors.😊
They’ll be friends and family of Democrat politicians.
Another category of bureaucrats created. A special interest embedded that will oppose re-opening.
The money “saved” by defunding the police? We’ve found it.
Democrats will do anything to stop re-opening. We are in a V-shaped recovery, whether Dems like it or not.
Aren’t the school teachers being paid for doing nothing? Are any other civil service workers being paid during this Dempanic but not actually working?
School teachers are not being paid for nothing. They are required to work full days to provide on-line teaching. They are likely working harder now, having to reach out to both students and parents with questions, concerns, and meeting the end of semester obligations.
40% of the students have not logged into their school accounts.
You can believe that. From what I am hearing most are assigning a youtube video to watch. Class dismissed.
Black Disciples, Latin Eagles, Gangster Disciples, etc.
mayor lightfoot… kindly take that “foot” of yours, shove it where that “light” don’t shine! thanks.
They don’t need masks, Mary. As Social Distancing Ambassadors they have diplomatic immunity.
This reminds me of 7th and 8th grade CYO (Catholic Youth) dances in the Church basement where the Nuns would walk around with a ruler saying, “leave room for the Holy Spirit.”
And upon retrospection inspecting the current rot of our society that was probably a good idea.
Hope they hit the hood and explain this to those folks.
Oh great! A bunch of AWFL (Affluent White Female Liberal) Karens yelling at everyone with impunity! Just what the city needs!
But covid will never attack you if you are looting, vandalizing, or beating random people. Food grief, embiciles all.
So if you beat the crap out of a social distancing ambassador in protest of the social distancing are you breaking the law?
You can call it a protest and get away with it.
It’s the hot flames and toxic fumes of their neighborhoods burning down that keeps ‘the rona’ in check.
I’d jog et up to a monitor and cough on them asap.
you would most likely be arrested for assault.
Will these ambassadors be passing out Chicago-style hotdogs and a bag of of Jay’s?
They will be passing out beatings to non compliant women as the effeminate males look on.
I’m sure there will be a lot of hot dogs and BJay’s in some areas.
I hope 10,000 people show up and overwhelm them😂
Neither rain, sleet, snow, maga, nor large gatherings will stop Karen from blowing her whistle!
Events are getting to you, Sundance. I ‘sense’ a teeny, weeny, bit of sarcasm in this post. Thanks for pointing out by your post, the definition of “absurdity”. I was in my mid to late teens in the 50’s, and had anyone then ‘outlined’ something like this, they would be in what was ‘politely’ called, the Nuthouse!
“Regions where people formerly wore genitalia on their heads”
Sundance comes up with some jewels.
Would that make them crown jewels?
LOL
Whatever floats his boat! I live 40 miles outside of the city….my news here is better than the local stations….
These commie dictators gotta go!
This has to be the longest Babylon Bee article I have ever read. Excellent.
bill j… great point! thanks.
Two words:
Overreach
Overreach
But shuuuush!
Like Napoleon said, “Never interrupt an enemy when they are making a mistake!!!.
So…the police cannot “socially distance” the young thugs who are burning down buildings, but the “ambassadors” can “socially distance” people who are well and causing no trouble.
This is not a joke. This is a takeover. Through the one-two punch of Covid and BLM/Antifa, the Soros color revolution can destroy our buildings, our history, our businesses and Covid can tie our hands so we can’t fight back.
Does ANYONE see it? F-ing screaming into the void here!
Well joejoe, I just watched Kevin’s corner on YouTube. Seems LEO Terrell took a red pill.
I have not had tv since 2015. So, I only see bits and pieces here and other places. Not screaming at fox all the time has served me well. But….this is interesting.
Complicated business. 😉
Kevin’s corner is delightful. Thanks for posting.
Why hasn’t a wealthy conservative picked this guy up and produce his show for him with professional grade equipment. He is a ham, funny and enthusiastic. He should be broadcasting!
Kevin’s Corner is great as are many others! We stopped watching TV news of any kind 10 years ago, which by then was only Fox anyway. They’ve gotten far worse from all accounts. We do catch clips on YT, etc. Also, Rush mentioned today how depressed his listeners tell him they’re becoming. He said they obviously are leaving the boob tube on all day! I’m telling you, therein lies a HUGE reason we have so much mental illness and grotesque ignorance in the populace. It’s not just the government schools’ faults.
Why are we allowing a corrupt antI American media and a few elected officials run us into communistic territory? That’s the question I have. I agree we need order and laws, but when the officials totally go beyond their duties, when they oppress and dictate to their ‘employers’ what we HAVE to do because they say so, then it’s time to stand up and say no. People of Chicago need to just go use their outdoor facilities and ignore the “ambassadors.”
They did the past few weeks. People were beaten, statues destroyed, businesses looted and burned. Many of them likely will be the new ambassadors too!
We see it. What’s your plan?
Totally ludicrous.But what do you expect from lightfoot who is the worst mayor in the history of Chicago and they have had some horrible ones.After the fiasco that she and pritzker have created many more of chicagoans and others will leave ill.for states that have sensible,honorable leaders,to lead peaceable lives.I did and it was the best move I have ever made..
There are going to be many residents of Democratic controlled cities moving to the suburbs. The police will retire or relocate too. Dems are not going to like what is going to happen.
A well-known YouTuber (I watch many so can’t remember who) predicts a huge hollowing-out of NYC. People are discovering cities (especially those with limited egress) are NOT the place to be when a Dempanic, a terrorist event, or massive looting and burning hits. A ton of Dim politicians will lose their constituencies and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving class of people.
“Social Distancing Ambassadors”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great baby names for 2020:
Lori, Gretchen, Karen, Chaz, Raz, Jacob, Fredo . . .
I must have missed the riot and looting social distancing ambassadors.
They are all under 14 day quanrantines.
nice! You’re a real sarc.
Yeah, more like $150,000 a year jobs for her Commie buddies to stand in the park and enjoy the sunshine. Makes me want to be one of her Commie Buddies.
I so used to love visiting Chicago. I have more desire for a colonoscopy right now than I do for a return to that city.
It’s still a fantastic city but I won’t criticize you for being averse to it now. 😦
Maybe you can do both?
New York, Chicago, LA, Philly , Boston, Atlanta are lost. What is to become of America? Is freedom in the USA on the verge of extinction except in small rural towns?
Well according to the Supreme Court today “Ordinary Meaning” of words may not matter. When they wrote “sex” in 1964 they really meant “transgender”.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Not very long ago my area was thought of as being where all of the ignorant hayseeds lived.
Red necks.
Where the buses don’t go.
Now rural America is where Freedom dies last.
LikeLike
LikeLike
❤🇺🇸
So they are SDA’s? Social Democracy of America
I’m still under house arrest here in NJ. We’re still in Phase 1, not to enter into Phase 2 for another week. Phase 3 should go until September or October, but Commissar Murphy has warned us that Phase 3 will only be a “new normal”, so we shouldn’t expect to get back to pre-Wuhan until sometime NEXT YEAR!…MAYBE. We will be held hostage until Murphy gets his DC bail out, which leaves me in a precarious position: I don’t want other Americans to be on the hook to bail out decades of democrat corruption, but if a bail-out doesn’t come, this b@stard will tax us to death.
Because of this pr1ck, there won’t be a small business left in NJ and our already outrageous taxes will be beyond the ability of most locked-down, 6 month unemployed people to pay.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just commented on another site that I was a real estate appraiser for over 35 years (I owned the company)…in vacant homes, HUD homes and every occupied home I entered, I encountered strangers. I was in good areas and bad areas, and I was always alone.
LikeLike
“Americans have been keeping their distance from one another since late March. But new data suggests that those habits are coming to an end for more than 10 million people.
Cuebiq analyzed ***detailed location data from more than 15 million mobile devices in the contiguous U.S. from March 1 to June 2 to determine how often people were standing alongside one another and up to 50 feet away from someone else while away from home. The data shows that while contact levels are still low nationally, they are creeping back up, and in some places they are near or back to pre-pandemic levels.***”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Multiple mass gatherings of pro Trump supporters in blue states displaying their own form of ‘civil disobedience.’ Fourth of July events for instance, but also less predictable times and places.
Rush bemoaned the lack of pushback today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
The heavy hand of mayor light foot is clear.
So. I’d suggest the following “socially woke Ambassadors” be funded and deployed asap:
Contributory Worth Ambassadors: Teaching the Unqualified that their belief in the worth of their contributions to anything is bounded by their actual, provable, worth in the economic structure in which they are employed or subsidized.
Self Awareness Ambassadors: Informing the “woke” and “navel gazing hordes” that nobody gives a flip about self centered, childish, whining, meaningless, emotional, beliefs. But rather more people care about actual results and actual responsibility.
Yes, Pilgrims, we need “Social Ambassadors” about as much as anyone needs to be told to wipe their…. nose.
sarc/off
This BS is too damn funny. IMHO, it would make a great SNL skit.
To be together we must stay apart, unless we’re rioting, looting, committing arson, or murdering…
If you wanted police officers to quit – what would you do?
The police have a job, no-one wants, its high stress, low pay. And, with damn little appreciation compared to the risk.
I hereby nominate myself to be an ambassador of GTFO. I pledge to wield a fair hand, and crack stupid heads whether or not they are 6-ft apart.
“ One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
However, I don’t know if anyone else has experienced this but the Covid compliant village of Cold Spring, NY has instituted one way sidewalks.
I am not sure if SD already covered this, but apparently the virus becomes even more deadly if you are not walking on the correct side of the street.
Most of the mask wearing freaks from NYC who were visiting, Made sure not to take any chances and walked in the proper direction and sufficiently distanced from their companions.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Which means Lightfoot is a whore for Allah.
Why am I picturing drones with guns taking out people who are ‘hugging’ ?! … OH nevermind – armed drones COULD be really helpful in fighting Chicago area criminal gang on gang ‘warfare’ going on in some neighborhoods…………now THAT I could get behind! (just some wishful thinkin’…… wut??)
Just another huge waste of money by an incompetent, angry imbecile with power
If it’s a bunch of dorky leftist activists, a few white morons will comply, but most will ignore them, and the punks and thugs will spew obscenities if they’re lucky, or attack them if they’re not
LikeLike
Democrats should never be allowed to be close! You can not BRED! Never! And DO NOT EVEN THINK OF TOUCHING! Victoria’s Secret is dead, no sexy outfits. Only BODY SACKS🤡🤡🤡🤡
Even her profile pic looks evil. I mean, who takes head on dead pan shot of themselves in a screwed up mask looking straight at the camera and make it their profile pic? She is the g-damn mayor for christ sake. Nobody on her staff thought to take her to glamour shots?!?
