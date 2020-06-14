New York Governor Threatens “State Action” Against Economic Activity After Refusing State Action Against Riots, Looters and Arsonists…

Comrade Cuomo is threatening to take enforcement action on behalf of the New York state Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance.
Today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is threatening “state enforcement action” against the citizens of New York for engaging in economic activity, violating his social distancing rules, not wearing masks and having “parties” against his COVID compliance dictates….
“Enforce the law or there will be state action”
Which is more than a little ironic considering the same Andrew Cuomo previously ruled out “state enforcement action” against riots, violence, looters and arsonists.
Rioting and looting don’t warrant state enforcement, but forget to wear a mask or stand too close to your cousin and there will be hell to pay. Good luck trying to square that circle of stupidity.
“Circles have always been squares in Eastasia.” — One-Man Death Panel and Angel of Death Gov. “Fredo the Elder” (CCP — NY)
Aka “Granny-Killer-Cuomo”…
The late Sam Francis would refer to this as Anarcho-Tyranny.
I’d love to figure out the square miles lose tall blue pillars on the 2016 election map represent, I bet it’s not that big of an area.
He’s obviously not following the all across the country by patriots who are fed up, fighting back and winning against their tyrant overlords. He should really get out more and stop drinking his own Coolaid.
Lots of people leaving New York, joining the dinosaurs of history
Once again, “emergency orders” can in no way, shape, or form violate our Constitutional rights. Executive orders are supposed to be used to direct administrative employees, i.e., those for whom the governor is responsible through directors and administrators.
Executive orders cannot be used to direct citizens to do things.
This has been a basic misunderstanding right from the get-go.
The civil rights-violating powers these governors think they have DO NOT EXIST — even under so-called emergency acts. NOR CAN ANY GOVERNOR QUARANTINE HEALTHY CITIZENS.
Extraordinary powers to temporarily suspend certain of our rights would exist ONLY after a declaration of martial law, and martial is in itself only a temporary condition.
Cuomo can bleat all he wants. Citizens are not required to obey any communist belief system he has.
He can imagine himself a dictator.
And citizens can imagine themselves vigilante committees.
The people have every right — in fact, they have a positive duty — to dispose of tyrants when law enforcement becomes corrupted.
Comrade Cuomo had better watch out. There are probably a couple of million supremely POed New Yorkers who would be only too happy to make this murderous demonRAT bastard dig his own grave and then shove him into it, like he shoved all of those nursing home oldsters into their graves.
The Whitmers, Newsoms, Northams, and the rest of America’s Stalinist dictators think they can continue to get away with murder. Think again.
Stalin said, words to the effect, “When it comes time to hang the capitalists, they will sell us the rope.”
Sure, we’ll sell all the rope you want. After we’re first done using it on you comrades.
There is proof out there that these communist governors and mayors are in cahoots and taking directions from from someone. Also this is what happens when cities have implemented the strong city initiative Osama and the U.N. rolled out. Pack the cities with as many people as possible which negates the voting block of the rest of the state.
The counties can secede…
Rj, this is the only thing that makes sense otherwise they are just bat shit crazy.
If this goes “viral”, it just might spell the end of these corruptocrats if enough people find out about it.
Cuomo is a corrupt, lying 🐷face who is connected to organized crime.
His friend ole Billy DeBlasio the pothead drug addict and racist should both be in prison where they belong!
They are both so corrupt they hate each other.
How are those crop circles in the park working out?
BLM in front of Brooklyn Museum today. Gov. Cuomo, any comment?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fredo’s older brother is in dire need of an oral colonoscopy.
crooked states like new york and illinois prevent citizens from recalling crooked governors. No mater how crooked, evil, destructive or traitorious a new york governor is, the anti-citizen, pro-politician New York Constitution prevents the classical remedy of “Recall” to get rid of the perps.
Here are the apparent ‘orders’ of cuomo and wilhelm deblasio to the new york police:
1. let looters steal, burn, injure ad kill people, and attack the police. Release all looters, arsonists, muggers and killers from jail and refuse to prosecute.
2. arrest and fine peaceful citizens who are out for a walk, haircut, or without a mask that the CDC and WHO say is not particularly useful. Put them ij jail, and prosecute them to the max.
3. stand by while the governor orders helpless old people to be imprisoned in death camps, while we infect them with chinese virus from sick patients we force into their death camps.
4. pass along to the governor and mayor, all bribes to be designated ‘essential’ businesses.
The governor and mayor treat the police so well, I’m sure they will obey…
“take your hands off your walker to be cuffed grandma, if you make any false moves I’ll shoot you…”
I won’t wear one. I put bandana around neck to go in grocer. It’s only for show. Just about everyone in store wears one. Idiots.
Sounds to me like Cuomo is on track towards a violation of rights claim if some are being treated differently than others.
Neither the ‘peaceful’ protesters nor the St. Marks crowd are social distancing. Either both get sanctioned or neither get sanctioned. King Cuomo best read up on substantive due process. The veiled threats are intentionally not directed at protesters. He skates on thin ice.
The New York septic tank needs pumped.
Selective law enforcement targeting of political opponents was standard operating procedure behind the Iron Curtain back in the heyday of the old Soviet Union.
Take his corrupt rear end to court. Can there be a clearer unequal application of the law than what killer Cuomo is doing?
And after the pathetic way in which killer Cuomo handled the riots and abandoned the police, me thinks the police aren’t really going to follow his dictates on the scamdemic.
Tell me again why I’d want to continue living if my only option was to be governed in a manner demonstrated in NY, CA, MN or any of the other third world holes that may become this country’s future. I’m old (73 in a couple of months). I’ve lived my life in relative freedom up until now. Another 15 years washing someone’s feet isn’t worth the trade-off.
