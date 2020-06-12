DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec Discusses DOJ Position on Flynn Case…

DOJ Spokesperson Kerri Kupec is interviewed by Liz MacDonald to discuss today’s DC Circuit Court hearing in the Flynn case. As Ms. Kupec notes there are several irregularities in the case stemming first-and-foremost from a decision by Judge Emett Sullivan refusing to accept an unopposed motion by both the DOJ and Flynn defense to drop the case.
I think I’ll post this one more time. Yeah, I hate Singing John “he’s not an ARAB, he’s a good man” McCain, that much.
Dont separate the legal case from the political coup. Flynn was a case begun to take out Trump. The “interagency consensus” to take out now President Trump, continues. So Flynn continues.
As with Roger Stone, our legal system has openly spit in the eye of every American and corrupted themselves, for the purpose of forcing President Trump to have to be the one, to render a pardon. The left then will weaponize the pardons, in the election, as a demonstration of Trump corruption.
From the old D.C. anarchist staging his fall, to the acts of our legal system, all the way up to John Roberts, we are watching a four year “Smollett,” being rubbed in our face.
In Watergate, they said, “follow the money,” in Obamagate, it’s “follow the Songbird.” Everything was led from the Senate, with direct channels thru smiling child molester VP, ex-forever Senator Joe Biden.
It is because the coup against our President, was initiated and ok’d, from both political parties in the Senate, that Obama felt comfortable to order the dirty Deep State deeds to begin. Without McCain and Feinstein, and their equivalent of the 1999 Osama/Obama Afghan cave conspiracy planning, none of this happens. Burr and Warner are minor waterboys in this sad saga.
This bastardization of our Republic was originated from the upper echelon of U.S. Senate, with every eventual government agency and connected media outlet, hitching their wagon on immediately.
As with the recent looter riots, the coup to take down the President, is a mob attack. Sullivan is just this — everyone who can help, helps. This goes from FISA judges, to your local media. It is so bad that even limp wet noodles, like peeing poodle Mittens Romney wanted in. When phonies who are afraid of their own shadow want in, you know the Deep State has their back.
Key on McCain. The carcass of that rat is buried with a book detailing it all.
Absolutely! This coup could not have crossed over and through so many federal agencies and the fake news for going on 4 yrs. with no one being held accountable w/o the leaders of both parties in both the sen. and house being a part of it.
It seems to me that the hearings with unlimited subpoena power for Graham taking place after declas makes the Senate the target. We’ll see how far Graham is willing to allow it to go.
It’s either the DOJ or the DOV.
In western towns, when the sheriff conspired with the outlaws, the town’s “white hats” joined together and took care of business.
AG Barr: It’s either DOJ or DOV (unless a UFO beams-up the top 20% of outlaws during the night).
This is all so much a part of their “to make sure none of his kind” (a President Trump) succeeds again.
I’m sure I speak for everyone at CTH when I say we’re praying for you Gen. Flynn!
Stand strong. Your day will come, and justice will be served.
Amen
Amen
seconded.
calbear84, Agree but sooner better than later. This sh*t show has went on far too long just like the Russkie farce. If Presdent Trump wins in 11/ 2020 and that’s a big if seeing what has transpired since the Plandemic and BLM BS, there better be major players going to jail (I’d prefer gallows) or this country will not survive. We the People will be fed up and cold anger will acquiesce into real bullets and blood. Mark my words. Be like a Boy Scout and be prepared.
This is for ALL the marbles. Listen to what Sundance repeats over and over.
There are TRILLIONS of DOLLARS at stake and they will not go quietly.
“As Ms. Kupec notes there are several irregularities in the case stemming first-and-foremost from a decision by Judge Emett Sullivan refusing to accept an unopposed motion by both the DOJ and Flynn defense to drop the case.”
And as long as we have Chief Justice Roberts on SCOTUS, anything winding up there is like fumbling around with fulminate of mercury – you never know if you will be safe, or it will go BOOM.
We really need to replace Ginsburg because Roberts is now for all practical purposes a liberal.
Thank goodness we have McCain’s best friend on the case. Lindsay, “his every orifice is a farting octagon” Graham. Might as well have Peter Sellers running the investigation. You do know he was a John Heinz Kerry fav.
Clousesu stumbled to solution. Grahamn isn’t that useful. He is willingly blind.
A “four year Smollett,” I’m stealing that because it is a perfect description easily understood.
As for his frostbite ‘roided-up Nigerian accomplices who “beat” Smollett up, isn’t wearing “whiteface” racist?? (an exception for Geishas, of course).
Again, I cannot fathom the sociopathic narcissism of Smollet; just think if he succeeded with his hoax, there would have been the predictable riots leading to more innocent deaths from the ensuing mayhem; would he have felt any guilt or would he gloat at every subsequent awards banquet or fete held by the celebritard elites in his honor? They would have elevated him as an Icon bigger than MKL! Is he just like these millennials (aka “The Useless Generation”) who have emeshed their own pre-pubescent super-hero fantasies into a new form of magic realism. Notice all the “hip rebel” outfits with the never-used combat boots, torn skinny jeans, Che Berets, bandannas and the constant “striking a pose” (like an actual POSEUR) with the fist in the air and self-righteous scowl and the screaming louder than a 2-year old touching a hot stove for the first time. I cannot wait for Smollett to go to jail. That will be true justice (unless, of course, the corrupt and corpulent Illinois Governor pardons him).
William The Comptroller ~~
To say nothing of the two white predators they would have railroaded into a death sentence hate trial. And don’t kid yourself if two innocent white bystanders had been caught passing by on some video system they’d now be fighting for their lives as much as General Flynn without the representation of Sydney Powell and most definitely from a jail cell!
LikeLike
If they lived that long. How many more would have died in the race riots during the run-up to their railroading?
LikeLike
DOJ spokesbabe “hopes” Sullivan will “do the right thing and drop this case.”
Zero chance.
A majority of politicians are shysters and a majority of judges have been shysters and mix that with corruption and this is what we get. The Bastardized judicial system that allows the real corruption to walk free while lynching an American patriot trying to stop their corruption.
I agree with Sundance’s analysis that they are going to kick this can down the road as far as possible. Nobody wants to be the one reversed on appeal (embarrassing) nor seen as politically motivated in an election year. The big problem is there’s the life of an innocent (and now very poor) man in their hands. When this is over, I hope he files the biggest civil action for damages of all time. Because all of “these irregularities” will definitely only continue until they are finally and determinedly put to a halt.
In the photo of Washington what is the thing to the left of the volcano?
LikeLike
That is the “eye of Sarum”, and evil entity from Tolkien’s LOTR trilogy.
Barad-dur is under new management; now it is surmounted by the “Eye of S0ros”.
Gollum’s little brother is Strok.
Thx
Eye of Sauron, not Sarum. But I agree Soros is a good name replacement for a meme. There has to be a reason why POTUS never mentions him.
It is the Eye of Sauron, the Dark Lord of Mordor who forged the One Ring, which Frodo will destroy.
That’s the Eye Of Sauron, and the volcano is Mt. Doom, from Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings.
Frodo will reach Mt Doom, I hope!
The longer this goes on the more enraged PDJT and his tens of millions of supporters will become.
It can only end well for the good General.
God bless PDJT and the good General.
He needs to have some of his buddies in the Pentagon pull some strings and call in an A-10 strafing sortie at the local private elite golf course the next time these Deep Staters play a round to scheme with the next part of the coup/coverup. BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRPPPPPPP!!
Hate to say but the number of buddies who support General (ret) Flynn in today’s Pentagon are far and few between. For 24 years the Military Machine that fought in 1991 and was the solid shield that brought down the USSR has been eroded top to bottom. The current leadership sprung from an evaluation and promotion system that flipped to have political loyalty be the core test vs military competency.
General Flynn was not a very popular guy and in some ways was the “non-club” member Donald Trump within the General Officer Ranks that exist today.
The military academies no longer get high IQ people who also love and wish to serve their country.
What is amazing to me is…….
Nobody including these 3 judges, seem to care that the government conspired to frame an innocent man, withheld exculpatory evidence and coerced a guilty plea by threatening his family.
In essence IMO they are promoting the continuation of lynching an innocent man regardless of the facts and the law.
Absolutely amazing.
And they (executive, judicial and congress) care little that they have been and are leading him to financial ruin. Such a disgrace.
Worse yet, they don’t care if anyone knows what they are doing. In fact, they like it.
None of the FISA court judges care.
COUP CREW
And these unelected lazy idiots are supposed to be SuperSmart too! I am surprised they are even able to swallow solid food or breathe! Sounds like that GHWBushie appointee judge is a passive milquetoast wussy who is afraid of missing the Georgetown cocktail/ cocaine circuit.
When “legal” channels fail, it falls to those with a willingness to go extra-legal if any justice is to be done.
It has always been this way. And it always will be.
I was just thinking that. The reason conservatives don’t take to the streets is that we believ in CONSERVING that which has worked in the past and one of those things is our legal system.
Well, when enough of us realize there is really not enough of it left to conserve, I suppose we will, I hope, go “extra-legal,” I think we’ve seen enough, don’t you?
Not when you consider that Gen. Flynn knows where ALL the Hussein Admin. bodies are buried, who did what when, etc. His release/exoneration means their END. He is literally the existential threat to them. I cannot wait for him to be totally free and able to speak.
Must not be the first time.
Judge Sullivan thinks that the DOJ is doing political favors for PDJT. I think the Circuit Court should allow Judge Sullivan to do some discovery to determine if his suspicions are correct. In return, it is only fair for Sidney Powell to be allowed the same level of discovery.
Judge Sullivan can select and depose under oath 5 witnesses who he thinks can confirm or deny whether General Flynn is being let off as a favor to President Trump. Sidney Powell can select and depose under oath 5 witnesses who she thinks can confirm that General Flynn was set up, framed, plead guilty under duress for fear his son would be prosecuted, had stories illegally leaked to the press, and that DOJ prosecutors withheld Brady information in violation of Judge Sullivan’s orders.
I don’t know who Judge Sullivan would choose to have deposed. Perhaps he might want to depose Attorney General Barr. Sidney Powell might want to select James Comey, Brandon Van Grack, Peter Strozk, Joe Pienka and perhaps Jim McCabe or Sally Yates.
Samantha Powers, her Security IT guy, and Priestap.
Sullivan’s witnesses would all lie under oath!
Our history is being decapitated, spray painted, and thrown in lakes. Pocahontas wants to descarte military graves.
Judges trained in law, sworn as officers of the court, are members of the independent judiciary but behave like political assassins.
We have entered a Khmer Rouge lite moment. This is frightening.
Time to update the classic Dead Kennedy’s power-ballad to “Holiday in Kalorama”….
I’ve enjoyed all of Judge Sullivan I can stand.
How many months did Barr wait to decide that the DOJ would drop a case they always knew was fubar?
Only 143 more days to go! tick tock run out the clock..
Exactly. Bill Barr defenders are ignoring the vast amount of damage that has occurred while he is busy dotting his i’s and crossing his t’s. Seattle would not have happened if he had actually gone after the leaders of Antifa instead of making another hope porn speech. Bill Barr is Trey Gowdy with glasses.
Attorney General of Stern Words!
When more people look at actions and results, or the lack thereof, instead of talk, then far fewer people will be fooled.
Ouch!
I never saw a “fluffy” rooster.
What is the problem? What does Gen Flynn know? Whatever it is, it is big and the left in DC does not want to reveal it.
The only way the coup will stop is if we all start protesting in the streets and take back America by any means necessary. Flip the tables on the left. Squeaky wheels gets the grease.
Our President wont blame us for it. tick tock
Should have been doing this months ago…but now with restrictions for “protests” being waived, need to start circling the DOJ and FBI Hoover building. At very minimum get Bruce Ohr FIRED finally.
We really need to do that. Of course, Remnants of the Oboma FBI will come after us like they did to the Tea Party during his regime. The enemy of the people (media) will label us as white supremacists and terrorists but thats one of the many reasons why fighting back is needed in the first place. Look at the Double Standards?
We are being conditioned to think that people who stand up for their freedoms are selfish, extreme, irresponsible, hateful, irrational, and lawless….
“We” protest in the streets and you’ll see how damn fast Democrat mayors will stop it – with prejudice. Remember there’s two sets of rules – one for AMTIFA and BLM and one for the rest of society.
If we did that, at some point the good mob will meet the bad mob face to face at a protest somewhere and this is when the Civil War will start. BULL RUN!!
I guess we should step back and evaluate the situation.
First, since the state of Washington has has capitulated to secessionists, all federal funds and contracts should be halted to the state. Second, all federal military should be withdrawn from the state, temporarily pending a Sherman-like assault concentrating on Bill Gates residence. Third as a state in rebellion, all government representatives and Senators should be arrested as traitors and sent to Gitmo awaiting trial by a military tribunal. I’d advocate for something more drastic but whatever. Fourth, Microsoft and their major shareholders and their BODs are sent to GITMO pending a military trial for treason. Fifth, the state of Washington is in armed rebellion should no longer exist. Its employees are performing acts of treason and should be dealt with, I have a idea but whatever.
Win or possibly lose, Trump voters are in a similar position to the defenseless women and children, black and white, in New Orleans in 1862 as the federal General Butler could rape, steal and murder to his hearts content with federal government sanction.
This situation will get interesting.
if one were so inclined the gates fortress has two under-lake cables …finding them should be pretty straight forward….according to a “friend”.
the roof satellite dishes just require a drone….according to a “friend”.
something I heard.
You re trying to help someone do what exactly? A terrorist attack on the Gates residence? You don’t have sufficient imagination to realize leftist trolls show up here from time to time and could report this to WordPress. Are you a troll? Is this your goal?
The actions of Sullivan and Gleeson are intended to get the DoJ to show some of the cards it’s holding that are likely of high importance to the defense teams of Durham’s targets. If the DoJ were to spill its guts, Sullivan and Gleeson will have accomplished the Lawfare objective of buying the coup plotters valuable time.
Why do this stunt? Because Durham’s team of outsiders aren’t leaking. Neither is Barr. With the send offs of Rosenstein, Boente, Van Grack, Weissmann and Jessie Liu, among others, operational security at DoJ is vastly improved. “Current FBI Director” Wray is cut off and alone. He’s of no use. The coup plotters and their media whores can’t pry loose anything, other than the target letters they received in the not so distant past. They need more. Because they’re worried.
