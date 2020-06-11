Thursday June 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
Evie’s words and music should not be forgotten.
“I’m Only Four-feet-Eleven (but I’m going to Heaven)”
Get off your knees, America.
Enemies Of God And Worshippers Of Satan
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“…we were enemies…” (Rom. 5:10).
“…the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not…” (II Cor. 4:4).
Many religious but unsaved people will not accept the fact that they are enemies of God, and fail to understand why the Bible should insist that they are.But the God who says that they are sinners, worthy of everlasting judgment; that their only hope of salvation lies in the One who poured out His life’s blood to pay the penalty for their sins — this God, the God of the Bible, they cannot abide. Let one of His servants tell them what He says about them and they are insulted. When this God, the true God, refuses to accept their “good” works or their “righteous” conduct they react like Cain, of whom we read: “And Cain was very wroth, and his countenance fell” (Gen. 4:5). They simply will not bow to this God, and their attitude betrays their enmity against Him.
But why will they not turn away from their self-righteousness and trust in Christ, who died for their sins?
Simply because they worship Satan, “the god of this age,” who “hath blinded the minds of those who believe not.” Worship Satan? This too is hard for the unregenerate man to believe about himself. As he has his own conception of God, he also has his own conception of Satan — a wrong one.
Unbelievers do not know that the real Satan, the Satan of the Bible, has a vast wardrobe and, in this dispensation of grace, doubtless appears most often as “an angel of light” with “ministers of righteousness” (II Cor. 11:14,15). This Satan they do indeed worship. They adore him, and try to live by his precepts, convinced that the way to salvation is to do and be good.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/enemies-of-god-and-worshippers-of-satan/
Romans 5:10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
2 Corinthians 4:4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
Genesis 4:5 But unto Cain and to his offering he had not respect. And Cain was very wroth, and his countenance fell.
2 Corinthians 11:13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.
14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Akita…
Pomeranian
Samoyed
Shiba Inu
Happy Cursday!!!
The bond between border collies and their people is mysterious and wonderful. Sweetie was a stray living on the street who came up to me at a restaurant begging for some food. As soon as she put her head on my knee and looked up at me, I knew we had a new dog. She immediately fell in love with our kitties who thought that she was just an odd-looking cat. While she treated us all as her own private herd, she decided that my wife would be her “work”, rarely leaving her side and looking after her with the kind of focus and responsibility border collies are famous for.. She was about 8 when she found me and was with us for another 7 years. Her passing was gentle. She was the best dog. I miss her still.
Watching this video I’m very much reminded of our wonderful dog . . .
this one is for you garrison ….
My dad drove trucks and buses for a living and spent a good portion of his adult live on the road. This song captures a lot that I recall about that life. My dad was never a drinker, but he was a seriously good poker-player who could stay in the game with professionals. Although I don’t drive for a living, I know the road still has it’s elements of purity and danger. Thanks for posting Linda’s version. She definitely paid her road-warrior dues.
And you know ..
that you’re over the hill ..
mind makes a promise that your body can’t fill .
We don’t forget our roots. Remembering who were are, where we come from, what went before us, what it took to make our nation, tells us why we are important, tells us why our nation is important.
I think understanding these things is a strong defense against the anti-American propaganda spouted by Antifa, BLM, and Quisling politicians—some of who pretend to be Republicans. What The Left seeks to do is what it has always tried to do. It’s first goal is to destroy our social institutions and make us think our our culture and society. is invalid. Then, according to plan, they can build their Socialist utopia on the ashes of one once free society. But their imagined utopia is a lie. It is a lie because Socialism is a lie. Socialism’s entire history is one of blood and grief. They may be ignorant of that redolent fact but we are not.
Not many people know that it was Paul Harvey who hirec Gerry Spence who successfully defended Randy Weaver during his Ruby Ridge trial. Paul Harvey was a great man and a true patriot.
Terrified Pittie Found Chained In The Woods Has The BEST New Life
The Dodo Pittie Nation – Published on Jun 3, 2020
Good dog. 🙂
From the Presidental thread h/t cheryl
