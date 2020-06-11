Secretary Pompeo, AG Barr, Secretary Esper and NSA O’Brien Hold a Press Conference…

Earlier today President Trump signed an executive order targeting members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who have engaged in corrupt activity. The XO bars entry into the U.S. and seizes property belonging to the targets. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Attorney General Bill Barr and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien explain why these measures are needed.
[White House] As part of President Donald J. Trump’s steadfast commitment to protecting American service members and defending our national sovereignty, the President has authorized economic sanctions against International Criminal Court officials directly engaged with any effort to investigate or prosecute United States personnel without the consent of the United States. The President has also authorized the expansion of visa restrictions against International Criminal Court officials and their family members.
The United States is not a State Party to the Rome Statute and has repeatedly rejected the International Criminal Court’s assertions of jurisdiction over United States personnel. The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty. The International Criminal Court was established to provide accountability for war crimes, but in practice it has been an unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy that targets and threatens United States personnel as well as personnel of our allies and partners.
Despite repeated calls by the United States and our allies to reform, the International Criminal Court has taken no action to reform itself and continues to pursue politically-motivated investigations against us and our allies, including Israel.
We are concerned that adversary nations are manipulating the International Criminal Court by encouraging these allegations against United States personnel. Further, we have strong reason to believe there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the International Criminal Court Office of the Prosecutor, calling into question the integrity of its investigation into American service members.
As the President’s Executive Order makes clear, the United States will continue to use any means necessary to protect our citizens and our allies from unjust prosecution by the International Criminal Court. (read more)
Good.
Smack a Globalist day. Thank you Trump.
😂💥
YE!!
Excellent
So WHAT ABOUT THE ICC TARGETING CHINA AND TIBET?
RUSSIA?
Since none of this is about justice in the tribunal sense, no trial there and no trial here for either side, the EO should be extended to the culpable parties family members as well. I’m not one for tit for tat, I believe in tit and then I respond by crushing you.
It was stated in the press conference they would go after family members as well.
Thanks for the clarification patriot.
So, ICC actually stands for, “International Court of Criminals”…
So last sentence tells the truth “ and against Israel”
Yeah-this “court” finds its central mission to destroy the US and Israel.
Why has YouTube suddenly closed the connection?
It worked just fine at 5:15pm EDT
Works at 5:49 PM too.
Worked just now at 7:09 EST.
Why has YouTube suddenly closed the connection?
Works at 7:30 pm Pacific coast time,
Pompeo has a commanding presence. I can understand why he’s reluctant to take one for the team and run (and win) for Kansas senate.
I am just fine with Pompeo at State Dept. for now. I know he has a Swampy background.
But he has not, AFAIK, publicly disagreed with the President on any serious diplomatic or policy issue (they’re all serious, yes?) regarding the affairs of State. If anyone has hard evidence to the contrary please post a link in a reply.
I am a great fan of Pompeo because he has been a valuable asset to Pres Trump.
Pompeo’s presentation was good. The issue seems to me to be of watershed significance in how one views government – global vs national/state/local. And it goes to the accountability of prosecutors and judges, which is thin to begin with in the US at the national level. US Federal Judges can be impeached; otherwise they are unaccountable except to criticism from Bar Associations and Law Reviews. But at least they are appointed by our elected President and confirmed by the US Senate. Prosecutors can be fired. Neither judges nor prosecutors can be sued for civil penalties, which are barred by immunity. At State levels, some judges are elected or subject to recall, as well as impeachment.
Judges and prosecutors are not supposed to be politicized offices, but, of course, it depends on the issue and the individual.
The problem with International Organizations such as the ICC and European Union is that what little accountability there is is removed another level. Judges and prosecutors are appointed by other bodies not accountable either to the US or its citizens. It is a surrender of sovereignty to these globalist organizations. Such surrender is a stated objective of Socialism, Progressivism and Marxism, which embraces unaccountable power to the maximum extent possible. The US stands for eliminating unaccountable power to the maximum extent possible.
Power without accountability.
It was THE key driver for Brexit for example.
Why is Esper there? He needs to be placed forcibly back into the private sector! He stabbed our president in the back and needs to go along with the joint chiefs of staff !
Why is Esper there? He needs to be placed forcibly back into the private sector! He stabbed our president in the back and needs to go along with the joint chiefs of staff !
There is an isomer of the International Criminal Court who’ve been on display jeopardizing our sovereignty since POTUS took a stroll to Lafayette Park.
War is profit and these traitors are worried about their bottom lines, that would be lap dog, Mcbaster, Smelly, McPrickstal, et. al. Hell, 7/8ths of the Pentagron.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Don’t forget betrayus
Excellent!
President Trump has a view of the world and the United States and its citizens place in it. It doesn’t vary based on who’s toes he’s likely to step on or change according to the latest poll.
You’d think these world organizations, nations/states, and politicians regardless of stripes would finally catch on.
President Trump should just end the US relationship with the marxo-islamist UN, and turn that big globalist building into a homeless shelter.
Wundrin,
I believe that our President’s long game includes many moves like this.
I am so grateful for his courageous leadership.
Like alot
10 days ago trump said he intended to declare antifa a terrorist organization. he obviously had time for this action, yet he has yet to follow through with his antifa threat.
i don’t know about you, but antifa (and their actions) concern me much more than this ICC
why can he attend to this group, but he can’t find time to follow through with antifa?
There has been assassinations this past week of antifa within or retired from the military by CIA commando hit teams. Gina Haspel was one of the most effective honeypot assassins ever in the CIA. Don’t know whether this will get posted or not so I won’t bother writing 45 minutes of details to only havew it deleted like 50 ither times. Ya think I was not a 150% backer of Trump but one of these trolls pops by to be an arse and FUD disseminator..which most certainly am not. I provide valuable details and insight and get dumped in the 13 round file. I even use my real name because screw surveillance. I don’t care if they know what I think.
Could be that the plan is to make this a summer of riots and rallies. The public will have the chance to see both sides at work and decide what party they want in charge
This “single” could be/may be turned into a triple play with the addition of some intel indictments capping off the summer — say in September — and of course, PDT being the only president in history to work two economic miracles in one term. Add the crying on election night, and its a home run.
I vote we bomb it and leave the hole in the ground as a warning to our enemies.
WHO?
Them too.
Among others.
A takeoff from the “BCCI” days….. I’m thinking…..
Was this originally from/via the UN ??? Sure sounds like it…
America first. Bitches.
I thought Esper would be on the unemployment line by now. Had he backstabbed Obama like he did President Trump he’d have been gone the next day!
I’m waiting for Esper to undercut the president a 2nd time. That he hasn’t already been handed his head is just another indication of the kind of poor advice the president has been receiving. As we’re seeing, however, there are lots of active and former high officials who apparently can’t wait to openly side with the progressive-fascists. They are all Deep State.
Agree 1000% with your last two sentences.
Regarding Esper, I went back and searched the news and the President’s quoted tweets. IMHO, there is a strong chance that the President was referring to National Guard in his original tweet about sending in the “military.” After all, the Nat’l Guard *IS* military and is well-equipped and trained for domestic operations.
Esper **did** cloud the issue somewhat with his public statement, and like many here, I was initially angered, but I have since theorized that there was something strategic (unknown to us) in his making that statement. Notice that PDJT did not tweet anything to counter Esper after that. SecDef may have legally protected POTUS with his quick clarification.
Whatever the case, the Administration likely has far more detailed information as to who is behind the subversive coordination, funding, and rioting than they have publicly acknowledged.
Timing is everything. I don’t doubt for a moment that Pres Trump will neither forgive nor forget Esper’s betrayal.
I agree with all the comments in this string regarding SECDEF Esper. His words may have been confusing or unclear at first, but a person in his position does not confuse words/cloud the issue by accident. If there were any doubt, that doubt vanished with Willy Nilly Milley’s comments today. Both are not part of the solution. Kelly and Mattis chimming in shows they weren’t either. Their displays show how many in the inner circle have been acting like wet blankets against implementing our POTUS’ MAGA agenda.
I think there is something to consider relative to firing. Firing someone is the final public act. Just because someone hasn’t yet been fired (public display) doesn’t mean things haven’t already changed privately/internally.
I have no idea what’s actually taking place, but know as a business man our POTUS weighs things out before making decisions. The scales probably tip in favor of keeping things as they are for now, especially with the current unrest in the country. I don’t think Esper or Willy Nilly will be there for long. Our VSG will take care of it at a time and place of his choosing. As a master troller, he will probably get them to do some his bidding before he dumps them just to rub their noses in their own mess.
The sad commentary is how many weak people we have/had at the top in the military. All of this undermining the Commander in Chief does not reflect well on the Armed Forces as a whole. I am beginning to understand why he started the Space Force so he could be sure he’d have at least one branch of the military where he wasn’t being undermined.
Our VSG sure has a way of drawing people out of the shadows and exposing their true colors. I thought Mattis was one of the good guys. In one short article, he exposed himself and went from the penthouse to the outhouse. That description of Dems “having to pretend not to know things” was on full display there. Mattis is either completely corrupt or is a complete boob. Sad.
Once again our President conserves our National Sovreignity.
I guess Treasury was missing, but there’s lots of other important work to do out there.
“The International Criminal Court was established to provide accountability for war crimes, but in practice it has been an unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy that targets and threatens United States personnel as well as personnel of our allies and partners.
Despite repeated calls by the United States and our allies to reform, the International Criminal Court has taken no action to reform itself and continues to pursue politically-motivated investigations against us and our allies, including Israel.”
Our public servants who take an oath to our Constitution are not allowed to use our country to represent foreign countries and their foreign interests. The United States, which is an independent, sovereign, nation that only belongs to its citizens, does not have allies, only interests. Israel and other foreign countries who have issues with the ICC need to take that up on their own. We do not belong to, or work for, foreign countries. This bizarre allegiance by some in our gov.t to Israel is straight up treason.
W. H. O., the United Nations, the Criminal Court, all global rearrangement org’s with a bullseye on the US!
What teenager would sign up for military service knowing that thinking they are following the lawful orders of their superiors only to be prosecuted by a “world court” for actions in combat? What better way to neuter the U.S. Military. And..#GeneralMilleyisabackstabber
Milley and Esper should be cashiered.
Agree!
You have a kind nature. My mind runs to other “rewards”.
Cashiered (in my mind) means fired, loss of time in grade, no or reduced pension…..short of being shot at dawn.
a teenager who sees that America’s President and a Justice Department that just pistol whipped the pink hatted foreign adversaries camouflaged in some kangaroo court. that’s who!
This generation of teenagers will be CONFIDENT that as long as American Military Forces remain secure in the extraordinary job and mission, should they choose to step forward and answer the call, will be comfortable they will never be set adrift on anyone’s terms other than their own US Military Command Structure.
for those that aren’t interested in knowing the sovereignty I would say: don’t apply…there is no room for day workers.
Barked a laugh, bert. Thanks.
Still laughing.
Whoa… this was in response to bert up top.
Very good. This order may also be meant to send a signal to other foreign or domestic players that are creating and funding havoc at this time.
Trump is the hardest working POTUS ever, or at least in my nearly seven decade lifetime. It is clear he cares about each of us and is willing to stand up to a rigged international institutional structure from the WHO to the corrupt International Criminal Court and to NATO members that don’t meet their promised obligations. The fact that there are so many haters with TDS is hard to fathom. Clearly, our corrupt dem operative media is a big factor as is our indoctrinating educational system. But, still you’d think the biases are so obvious and over the top that even nondiscerning minds would see it. We really need to make sure we get every like-minded patriotic American out to vote. It is no longer possible to be an American and a backer of the identity politics Democrat party.
I love my President!
before trump’s EO how many had even heard of this International Criminal Court? what exactly have they done (or not done) that poses any significant threat to american citizens? how does this EO protect us from a body i didn’t know existed until yesterday?
why has trump taken this action, yet has refused to take similar actions against domestic threats?
why isn’t esper either fired or in prison for dereliction of duty or insubordination?
some many questions, yet so few answers.
larry mack,
No offence, but you have apperently been asleep, as I have known about the ICC for years now.
It is a globalist con, as Sundance stated it was ostensibly started to give an international court to try individuals for war crimes, genocide and similar crimes against humanity. Think Nuerenberg trials.
That was how it was SOLD. I believe they issued a warrant for Mugabe, memory fails me on how that turned out.
U.S. has insisted on a waiver for U.S. Personelle, because of our role as “Worlds policeman” and because the court could “tie our hands” ,…and yes it has been used against Israel.
I believe every admin has opposed the,U.S. signing on to ICC, including Obama. He REALLY enjoyed ordering drone strikes, which ICC would most likely frown on, bigly.
So, while PDJT will be criticised for this action, no doubt it is fully in keeping with previous admin policies.
As for why you are unaware, only you can answer that, but its not been a secret.
Dutch, well said, very good reply. I must say I was about to say worse to “ol’ larry mack”. So, I’m glad you have a cooler head and a flare for the vernacular.
Well, each of us must travel our own road to enlightenment. Many are still struggling with letting go of the R vs D, and accepting the reality its Swamp vs MAGA.
But, I DO “Feel it in the air tonite, Oh Lord! I feel 10’s of 1000’s of sleepy sheeple, waking up every day.
By their actions, our enemy seems detirmined to drive as many deluded ‘useful idiots’ from THEIR camp, to OURS as possible.
Kind of like a guy challenging me to a fist fight, hitting himself in the face with his fist, and saying “Take THAT!”
Then, saying “not had enough,…o.k.!” And picking up a brick, and hitting himself upside the head!”
Quite remarkable to watch. They will no doubt keep this up until election day, and with 5 months to go, I’m frankly not sure any Democrat candidates, anywhere will get enough votes to win, even with ballot fraud.
Not content with destroying their credibility at National level, with Who-flu followed by riots, they are now destroying their “brand” at municipal and state level.
“Take THAT,….and THAT! Had enough yet?,…No, o.k. heres a SAMURAI sword!” LOL
Please read the articles in the following two links. Note that there are many more articles and sources of info about the ICC on the web if you search. Wikipedia will give you a reasonably accurate background if you are careful to ignore Wikipedia’s hard leftwing political bias.
https://www.ejiltalk.org/part-i-this-is-not-fine-the-international-criminal-court-in-trouble/
https://nationalinterest.org/commentary/the-many-troubles-the-icc-7822
Take this in context with so many of the other things our President has done and it appears he is slowly dismantling the globalist cabal.
Yes. The ICC was merely another thinly transparent attempt by Eurocentric globalists to start extorting the United States, the UK, and Israel.
Yet another reason to love Pres Trump!
FYI…watching live senate judiciary committee “Review of FBI Russian Investigation”
Cspan.
Chair: Graham.
thus far the committee on roll call has denied the ridiculous assertions from the radical left one after another. (good thing!)
Graham is doing a good job so far (and with Grassley at his side) keeping this committee on target.
At least at this stage, the overall assessment I give is positive…going in the right direction.
I am certain Sundance will provide his excellent analysis on this committee hearing. Looking forward to it.
in this hearing, it appears the objective is to provide standard rules. The purpose has already been established. This is the stage where the committee determines who will be subpoenaed for testimony.
it’s a start.
Methinks the pipeline of blackmail and bribes to Chief Justice Roberts was just severed. We’ll see.
Why/How is Esper still there??????
America must NEVER sacrifice its sovereignty to ANY type of international “authority”. Let THEM abdicate to US, and swear to “Protect and Defend” OUR Constitution.
It seems every time we see President Trump lately, Bill Barr is there with him. Maybe Mr. Barr is getting Secret Service protection?
So if the Secretary of treasury can clamp down on the spoils of bad actors and now the President can sign an EO clamping down on these people why not George Soreass ? Why hasn’t the Secretary of treasury revoked all 401 for Soreass ?
Barr is arranging deck chairs on the Titanic. No American gives a damn about the ICC.
When the &^%$ are the traitors in the Obama administration going to jail?
Yeah, many of us do know and care about the ICC and the globalist agenda.
January 30, 2004
The International Criminal Court picked a prominent former U.S. federal prosecutor to lead its first investigation, into accusations that Ugandan warlords abducted children to serve as soldiers and sex slaves for a rebel army. Ms. Chung, 39 years old, HAS NO PRIOR EXPERIENCE with war crimes or international tribunals.
But ICC Prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo said he chose Ms. Chung as THE BEST-QUALIFIED APPLICANT to pursue the ICC’s first case, a high-stakes effort that will shape the court’s reputation. HER FORMER BOSS, U.S. Deputy Attorney General JAMES COMEY, described her as “a brilliant lawyer and a great prosecutor … who will serve any tribunal well.” But Mr. Comey declined to comment on the ICC or the U.S. government position toward it.
****************
That first investigation was into Ugandan Joseph Kony. He was indicted by the ICC on July 8, 2005….Kony remains a fugitive……
Very enlightening. Thank you litenmaus 💡
Quite a change from the last administration.
https://www.amicc.org/obama-administration
Sounds fine, but it seems to assume that the targets of the XO have reason to travel to the US or have property in the US. Else it would have little effect.
