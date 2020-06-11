President Trump Participates in Roundtable Discussion – Gateway Church, Dallas Texas – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump travels to Dallas, Texas, today to participates in a roundtable at the Gateway Church Dallas camput. The topic is the Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing. Anticipated start time 4:00pm ET.
White House Livestream – Fox Business Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
Dr. Robin Armstrong says physicians are very appreciative of our President’s work to bring this very inexpensive drug to the forefront.
Great! One speaker now thanking Trump for bringing up Hydroxychloroqine. Believes more lives could have been saved if all these creepy DemGlobalists had been w/ him on that, instead of fighting it.
Said it saved lives and COULD have saved more.
(African countries that use it for malaria had very low COVID rates, despite being full of PRC nationals. That’s my comment, not his).
Chief Dooley talks about consistency in policies about use of force. There are inconsistencies. Development of public police decertification database — they need to be able to get bad apples out of their community. Need to enhance police leadership and culture. Recruitment, hiring practices. Not dividing, but uniting us. Need effective discipline policies. This is not the time to defund police departments.
Leadership on display.
This roundtable was inspiring. So much truth!
Very positive. Almost shed a tear at the ending words of Ben Carson. And that other jail instructor who said “Trump was the first Republican he ever voted for”.
Really positive, and truly motivating.
Yeah, I like that moment too, everybody that spoke was so inspirational, because they were sharing from the heart and with their smarts, echoing the things Trump as instituted since day one (however you/me/we would never know because the media make it a point not to give these things it’s proper coverage)
I think the jail “instructor” was a minister and I found him to be very powerful.
This has been one of the very best PT has had!
Agreed
I agree. Very moving, positive outlook, positive solutions, and everyone feel motivated to stand with America to move ahead to MAGA!
President Trump knows how to bring out the best in people.
So glad I tuned into this Roundtable @ Gateway Church, Dallas Texas. To hear Americans speak always exhilarates me due to their depth of knowledge and views. President Trump is very wise to hold these and I hope he continues.Thank you all.
This was really nice…really great…I just wish more people could watch this.
Too bad the President hasn’t used Kanye West in any of these listening sessions.
Yes, Kanye would be just a wee bit out-of-place with these men of the cloth. Still, wish a spot could have been found somewhere.
Ah well.
Kanye cannot get himself out of the way long enough to be useful nor can he contained his foul language. He had no place in this particular venue.
