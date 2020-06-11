President Trump Participates in Roundtable Discussion – Gateway Church, Dallas Texas – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on June 11, 2020 by

President Trump travels to Dallas, Texas, today to participates in a roundtable at the Gateway Church Dallas camput. The topic is the Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing. Anticipated start time 4:00pm ET.

White House LivestreamFox Business Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Government, Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

104 Responses to President Trump Participates in Roundtable Discussion – Gateway Church, Dallas Texas – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. wondering999 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Dr. Robin Armstrong says physicians are very appreciative of our President’s work to bring this very inexpensive drug to the forefront.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. sunnydaze says:
    June 11, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Great! One speaker now thanking Trump for bringing up Hydroxychloroqine. Believes more lives could have been saved if all these creepy DemGlobalists had been w/ him on that, instead of fighting it.

    Said it saved lives and COULD have saved more.

    (African countries that use it for malaria had very low COVID rates, despite being full of PRC nationals. That’s my comment, not his).

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. wondering999 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Chief Dooley talks about consistency in policies about use of force. There are inconsistencies. Development of public police decertification database — they need to be able to get bad apples out of their community. Need to enhance police leadership and culture. Recruitment, hiring practices. Not dividing, but uniting us. Need effective discipline policies. This is not the time to defund police departments.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. helmhood says:
    June 11, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Leadership on display.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Jlwary says:
    June 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    This roundtable was inspiring. So much truth!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. noswamp says:
    June 11, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Very positive. Almost shed a tear at the ending words of Ben Carson. And that other jail instructor who said “Trump was the first Republican he ever voted for”.

    Really positive, and truly motivating.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Henry says:
    June 11, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    This has been one of the very best PT has had!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Skippy says:
    June 11, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    So glad I tuned into this Roundtable @ Gateway Church, Dallas Texas. To hear Americans speak always exhilarates me due to their depth of knowledge and views. President Trump is very wise to hold these and I hope he continues.Thank you all.

    Like

    Reply
  9. littleflower481 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    This was really nice…really great…I just wish more people could watch this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. jeans2nd says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Too bad the President hasn’t used Kanye West in any of these listening sessions.
    Yes, Kanye would be just a wee bit out-of-place with these men of the cloth. Still, wish a spot could have been found somewhere.
    Ah well.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s