It’s Official – President Trump Kicks Off Campaign Restart in Tulsa Oklahoma June 19th…

If we think they’ve thrown the kitchen sink at us, just wait. The Trump campaign has announced the restart of Keep America Great rallies to begin in Tulsa Oklahoma on June 19th. [Tickets Here] And with that announcement we can immediately predict the apparatus of the resistance forces will once again start pushing the COVID-19 narrative.
My response, SCREW ‘EM.
I refuse to live on my knees.
“Rally to the standard” is a call to arms when a situation is critical, there is no time for lengthy debate, and optimal solutions are needed. The COVID-19 virus was weaponized for political purposes against us and our economy. Nothing they attempt now to try and retake that position should be taken seriously.
Decades of living with one foot in a flip-flop and the other in a wingtip lends itself to a rather odd set of life-skills and friendships; and we’re at the point where we each of us needs to ignore the nonsense and go about living our best life. We’re worth it.
President Trump is subjecting himself to ridiculous attacks by an insufferable corporate media press corps. The result of all these attacks has been to expose a resistance ideology that rots our nation; and now we can rally again behind him.
CTH is often criticized for being too accurate outlining the schemes, and not putting enough emphasis on what actions can be done -by ordinary Americans- to counteract the duplicity and corruption amid DC politicians. Well, last year we outlined exactly what YOU can do when we wrote “STAND“.
It is the responsibility of each of us to stand, defiantly if needed, and support a President who is waging a battle against multiple adversaries on our behalf. “Stand” means be visible. “Stand” means let your voice be heard. “Stand” means telling your republican representatives what your expectations are. They represent us; WE are the people.
Why is this important?
Well, we cannot, we must not, count on Republican politicians to do the right thing. If there is one lesson we have all learned through the years it is that our representatives will only do the right thing if We The People demand it… loudly.
As we bear witness, anyone trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2020 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. Then again, the media know that.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.
This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on our willingness to accept their lies, falsehoods, and scripted presentations; and then demand we grant benefit amid their seeds of doubt.
The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.
He is exactly what we need at this moment.
He is a necessary, defiant and glorious fighter.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our insurgency. The political industry, all of corrupt governance, is threatened by our support through Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
This man has faced opposition that would overwhelm any other President. Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.
To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win. The choice is ours.
Right now, through November 2020, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
Throw aside the sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand.
Those who oppose our efforts are merely vile parasites quivering as they stare into the Cold Anger furnace of righteousness.
Who fuels that furnace?
I just heard from a family member the Republican National Convention was coming to Jacksonville in August🇺🇸🇺🇸
Sundance
Thank You from the bottom of my HEART. We needed this post.
I have never been to a Trump Rally BUT I have watched every single rally, sitting on my branch here at the Treehouse. I am ready for a Trump Rally, more then ever
This will be Epic
I will always STAND BY MY PRESIDENT
TEA
Give em Hell Mr President all patriotic Americans are with you 100%!
When election day comes a Trump Sunami
will prove it.
You’re right, Bill. And I just became a poll worker in my state for election day: I will do all in my power to be sure a fair election happens in my corner of the world on Nov. 3rd.
“The issue is now clear. It is between the light and darkness and everyone must choose his side”
— G. K. Chesterton last words
June 14th is President Trumps Birthday. Lets all make a donation to His campaign and send a message of support
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
Sundance, thank you so much for your wise and inspiring words. It must have been divine intervention that led me to the Treehouse, am thankful every day.
Just finished reading Conservative Insurgency again this morning, hadn’t read it since it was published in 2014 and was seeking some optimism. When it seems that every evil force is allied against us I particularly loves these phrases from his afterword:
“We built this country. We fought for it. It’s ours, and we’re taking it back.”
“You win because you believe in your cause. We fight for principles. We believe in America and the promise of freedom and liberty embodied in the Constitution.”
“We cannot lose—you should not merely have hope but the serene assurance that it is only a matter of time before America is once again that shining city on the hill and no longer a squalid slum in the swamp.”
“And, hopefully, you will be inspired to join the fight. How will you contribute? I don’t know. You know your capabilities, your resources, and your priorities better than anyone. You decide how you can best contribute. You don’t need me to tell you what to do. You’re an American. You’re an adult. Think about how best you can help, and you’ll know what to do. Then go do it. And someday…we will look around us at a restored America, and feel the pride of knowing that when our country’s most sacred values and principles were under merciless attack, we fought to take America back.”
God bless, and let’s go kick some liberal a$$! MAGA!!
Smokey Joe- thanks for a brilliant post and I couldn’t agree more when it comes to our magnificent Sundance. Not only was it Divine Intervention that sent me to the Tree House a few short years ago, but I also believe it was Divine Intervention that gave us our President Trump in the first place. As Sundance rightly points out, he is probably the only man on the planet who could have withstood the full out, no holds barred attacks he has been subjected to 24/7/365..
I think that there is no more loyal group of Trump supporters than those of us who reside and check in at the Tree House. Sundance has been our inspiration and proof on a daily basis that the Pen is mightier than the Sword.
I was hoping for Nashville, as it’s close to my home. I did hear that there was a petition going around there last week supposedly with “thousands” of signatures to deny the RNC this event. The Music City has suffered greatly under the COVID-19 closures. Its main “industry” is entertainment in various forms, centered around the city. The new Convention Center is huge and could have handled RNC just fine, but the Democrat Mayor, who told people to show up for the George Floyd protests ten days ago, where rioters’ damage ensued and now the virus spiked again, has decided to put the kibosh on it. The Governor, and both houses of the legislature (state capital IS Nashville), are Republican so it would have been a fine fit. Oh well. Let’s hear it for the gang that couldn’t shoot straight: Republicans.
Our enemies hate us, REALLY hate us, for not giving up, and continuing to support Trump, restarting the rallies without apology, and fighting back. They hate us for that, and I have a feeling they’re not gonna stop with their past/current tactics. They’ll be ratcheting everything up several notches. Not sure what to expect, but don’t be surprised if a nuke is in our future. They’ll do it from orbit of course… it’s the only way to be sure they get all of us.
Can’t wait. It was like living in a dry county. 🍻
I will have to get tickets for FL, TX, AZ at least.
