Wednesday June 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Evie’s beautiful words and music should not be forgotten.
“Give Them All to Jesus”
Grace Today And Tomorrow
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Paul learned what thousands upon thousands of God’s saints have learned from his day to ours: that it is often more blessed to experience God’s grace in suffering than to enjoy deliverance from suffering, for in the former case we lean the harder and pray the more, and so are drawn closer to Him. Moreover, we find that His strength is made perfect in weakness and that when we are weak, then are we strong (II Cor. 12:9,10).
But even better things are in store for God’s people: Some day, “in the ages to come,” God will display to all the universe “the exceeding riches of His grace.” How will He do this? “In His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:7).
Dear reader, have you accepted the grace of God in Christ Jesus? Do you believe that He loves you and that He “came into the world” to bear all the blame and shame and punishment that was your due, so that you might be “justified freely by His grace” (Rom. 3:24)?
If not, will you take Him at His Word now and come to know the truth of II Cor. 4:15:
“For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God.”
Whatever your past; however great or many your sins, take God at His Word. Believe that He loves you in spite of all. Believe that He has already provided the payment for your sins in Christ:
“In whom we have redemption. through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/grace-today-and-tomorrow/
2Corinthians 12:9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. 10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.
Ephesians 2:7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
2Corinthians 4:15 For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God.
Eph 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
( Matthew 6:9-13 KJV ) “After this manner therefore Pray ye: Our FATHER which art in Heaven, Hallowed be thy Name. Thy Kingdom Come. Thy Will be done in Earth, as it is in Heaven. Give us this Day our Daily Bread. And Forgive us our debts, as we Forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but Deliver us from evil: For thine is the Kingdom, and the Power, and the Glory, For Ever. Amen-Amein.”!!
( John 6:35 KJV ) “And Jesus-Yeshua Said unto them, I AM the Bread of Life: he that Cometh to ME shall never hunger; and he that Believeth on ME shall never thirst.”!!
Love Always and Shalom, YSIC \o/
Kristi Ann
