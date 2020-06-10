Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on June 10, 2020 by

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing in the Brady room. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EDT.  [Livestream Links Below]

White House LivestreamFox News LivestreamAlternate Livestream Link

.

.

  1. jmilamdeal says:
    June 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    She has been truly great!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      June 10, 2020 at 1:58 pm

      I love that she does these, but Trump needs to get back out into the Public’s eye. The D RATS have effectively silenced him and put him in the basement with Plugs. Start the Rallies back up.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • rvsueandcrew says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:02 pm

        I doubt anyone here agrees with you, Frankie. We know our President.

        Liked by 16 people

        Reply
        • bertdilbert says:
          June 10, 2020 at 2:35 pm

          Trump is being quiet while democrat cities will only be offering new jobs consisting of riding shotgun on a UPS truck in their copless communities..

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • Patience says:
          June 10, 2020 at 2:58 pm

          Yep!

          Our very excellent President is working
          >as always.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • FrankieZee says:
          June 10, 2020 at 3:22 pm

          Where exactly did I say that I didn’t know the President or that I don’t support him. My support has never wavered on him one iota. What I am saying is that there are many supporters that watch nothing but the Fake News and are getting bombarded 24/7 by the Fake News. There was such a lady who called into Rush last week and said she was getting really depressed about all of the negativity. Rush told her not to worry and to turn off the TV for a week. These are the people who need to see and hear from Trump. I watched every single one of his rallies and after each one I came out feeling better than the last one.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • rvsueandcrew says:
            June 10, 2020 at 3:27 pm

            I apologize. I should have been specific. No one has “effectively silenced him and put him in the basement.” That’s an absurd statement given what we know about our President. If you know our President, as you say you do, then you know that anyone silencing our very outspoken and bold President is not believable.

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
      • SR says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:05 pm

        PTrump is workaholics and donot sleep. When PTrump is quiet he is more powerful and doing something.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • Sporty says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:06 pm

        They’ve silenced nobody, wth are you talking about?

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • FreyFelipe says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:19 pm

        Yes. Kayleigh is dandy, but Trump rallies are morale candy.

        Clearly, you do not underestimate the importance of morale and no one else should either. Morale is the first axiom of winning elections.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • TJ says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:29 pm

        You must have missed Sundance’s commentary on Biden’s “digital outreach” yesterday.

        President Trump is the media. I don’t think he’s gone a day in the last month without having some kind of GLOBALLY ACCESSIBLE tweet, roundtable, briefing, etc.

        If anything, I’m sick of the MAGAGANDA!!! /s ;-p

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • bambamtakethat says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:43 pm

        Wrong, Frankie zee. PFFFT.

        He’s getting ready to punch them in the nose!!

        TRUMP 2020, LANDSLIDE BABY!!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Trump2020 says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:44 pm

        Would you like some tissue for your concern sobbing?

        Like

        Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:45 pm

        Frankie

        Huh?

        Well Bless Your Heart…

        Next….

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Vince says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:53 pm

        I’d like him to take an hour of Rush’s show every day.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Right Mover says:
          June 10, 2020 at 3:19 pm

          Only when Rush has guest hosts. The days Rush is able to host is own show in between treatments are precious (and Rush has been at his all-time best lately), and I wouldn’t want to see any of those hours given over to anybody, not even our President.

          Like

          Reply
      • grandmotherpatriot says:
        June 10, 2020 at 3:31 pm

        I understand what you’re saying Frankie but President Trump is front and center as the left runs wild. What I truly find disturbing is that the left voters fail to see that it was the democrat run cities , their local and state officials that allowed the riots to run rapid. As I posted below:
        June To Date
        Shot & Killed: 20
        Shot & Wounded: 143
        Total Shot: 163
        Total Homicides: 23
        This is the past ten days in CHIRAQ . Not one of these shot , killed or wounded happened due to an Law Officer.
        Rallies right now would be violent outbreaks by Antifa( they have deep pockets for funding ) and our Freedom of Speech denied. President Trump is the only one working in the District of Criminals .

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • lemontree says:
        June 10, 2020 at 3:41 pm

        He just said yesterday, he is planning the start of the rallies as early as next week.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • I Will Not Comply says:
        June 10, 2020 at 3:41 pm

        FrankieZee,
        I don’t think anyone has President Trump in the basement. However, you are correct about starting the Rallies back up. The first one back will be great. I’m guessing President Trump has a lot to say about the last few months. It’s going to be huge.

        Like

        Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:23 pm

      For all the naysayers about the President tweeting about the cops pushing the old Antifa guy, lets see Kayleigh smoke the press on this issue. Trump set them up for a beating. Enjoy!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • FPCHmom says:
        June 10, 2020 at 3:07 pm

        I wish she would screengrabs from his Social media or show the video in slow-mo.

        Like

        Reply
        • bertdilbert says:
          June 10, 2020 at 3:10 pm

          She could have done a better job but we have no idea how the President instructed her on the issue. The issue will come up next press briefing so she will have another go of it.

          Like

          Reply
          • Akindole says:
            June 10, 2020 at 3:51 pm

            Yep…I was yelling facts to the reporter that she wasn’t.
            But, that’s how the TrumpTrap(R) works…and it’s above my paygrade.

            Like

            Reply
    • zimbalistjunior says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:31 pm

      the past 4 years have seen the rise of some people to achieving the greatness the times require.

      SD is one of them
      kayleigh may be another

      she is smooooooooth

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. bleep21k says:
    June 10, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    @jimilamdeal – “She has been truly great!”

    Yeah, I’ve been eating crow on my previous post here about KM and the need for a press secretary.

    Crow sucks!

    She’s put a spell on me…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:26 pm

      bleep21k, Salt and butter usually make it go down easier(snark). 🤗
      However with everything going on in the country it is easy to become overwhelmed. Negative information overload, intentionally done by the Lame Stream Media (LSM). Sometimes we (especially me) develope tunnel vision.🤔 Become discouraged when bombarded by the sheer volume of lies spewed by the LSM.

      Sometimes we make comments, sometimes we slip off of the branch we are on. It is nice that Sundance has provided a refuge here. Also the Treeper community is usually willing to grab you on the way down, Offer another perspective, insights etc.

      We all need encouragement in these trying times. Becomes hard to see the forest for the trees, or when you are up to your eyeballs with alligators you may forget that the reason you are there is to drain the swamp.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • clive hoskin says:
        June 10, 2020 at 4:17 pm

        These riots are what happens when you elect these DemocRATS to run your cities.They turn them into $hitholes.

        Like

        Reply
  3. H.R. says:
    June 10, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    She’s awesome. Her high competency frees up some of President Trump’s time.

    She pummels the WH Press Corpse so President Trump doesn’t have to :o)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. clulessgrandpa says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    The D’s are seeing the poll numbers go down for Trump. The race card and media are working. I know we are still in this, but they wont stop with this nonsense until the internals look better.

    Like

    Reply
    • hocuspocus13 says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:12 pm

      🎉 CHEER 🎉 UP 🎉
      Trump Rally is Coming

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • 17CatsInTN says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      NOBODY who supports the President is bailing. The only sucking sound you are hearing are those who were never in his camp to begin with but just made ineffective noises imitating a reasonable facsimile of support. We know the difference.

      And, btw, D poll numbers are about as trustworthy as that bridge I have to sell you.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
    • maggiemoowho says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:18 pm

      Every poll had Trump losing in 2016, don’t believe poll numbers.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:18 pm

      I’m not sure what Democrats think they see.

      People, normal citizens, see that their Democrat leaders have sacrificed their cities and safety over citizen welfare. I think citizens KNOW that it will only get worse the “next” time it happens in their city.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • disgusted citizen says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:20 pm

      … and hillary is president because the “polls” said so… right up until the people voted in Trump.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:40 pm

      LOL You are new here, aren’tcha grandpa?
      Welcome… I don’t recall seeing your name before 🙂
      Who do you think the D’s are polling? LOL

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • clulessgrandpa says:
        June 10, 2020 at 2:55 pm

        I comment infrequently but I read everything that comes up on CTH! Best site that I see anywhere. You guys are WAY smarter than me. I just look at the polls and the one I track is the Daily Ras Pres poll. It has been pretty steady, although it has dropped a few points in the last week. The part that troubles me is the spread between strongly agree and strongly disagree- It was – 3 a few weeks ago. Now it is -19.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • wondering999 says:
          June 10, 2020 at 3:03 pm

          Yeah… but keep your wits about you and watch where you place your faith. Scamsters abound in every field. On this academic statistician’s site, illustrative funny comment about Rasmussen: “Rasmussen is 108% accurate!” https://statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu/2016/10/01/dont-trust-rasmussen-polls/

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • clulessgrandpa says:
            June 10, 2020 at 3:32 pm

            At least Ras was correct in 2016. I wish someone would create our own national poll. One that uses peoples’ cell phones. Have 1000 users per Congressional district. Have the 1000 split among D’s, R’s and I’s along the lines of the %’s of the last election. That could be 450000 responses to any question We can have an accurate pulse of the American electorate. I mean a true poll, not the bs we see with Biden up by 14 pts

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
    • starfcker says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:46 pm

      “The race card and media are working” Not really. And don’t forget, manufactured outrage is very hard to sustain.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • FPCHmom says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:50 pm

      According to CNN.

      Sometimes a poster’s name gives away the game. Get a clue grandpa.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TJ says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:05 pm

      Poll numbers are down for PT?

      That’s good news for anyone who knows when the fake news says polls are down, it means he’s winning, and when the polls are up, it means he’s REALLY WINNING.

      “Don’t Treat Africans Like Kids” – Black Twitter Erupts At Democrats’ Anti-Police Bill Stunt
      https://www.zerohedge.com/political/democrats-virtue-signaling-goes-11

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:34 pm

      How many times have you been polled ? The Silent Majority is live and well. I never answer polls as it’s all BS. Keep the Faith.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • lemontree says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:43 pm

      The Dems aren’t going to make the internals public. I don’t believe for a second that the polls showing Biden ahead are even close. They played this game 4 years ago.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      June 10, 2020 at 4:25 pm

      Stop buying the lies being sold in the form of polls.

      Polls are manipulated 5o produce precisely what the media wants.

      You (or any of us) have no idea who’s being polled, how the questions are structured, or where the polls are being conducted. It’s all a money game. Media pays pollsters to produce polls that support the media’s narratives. Only polls I trust are the Trump Campaign’s internal polling. And we never see those.

      Like

      Reply
  5. TexanInFL says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Wow…Eeyores are everywhere….

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. fyisaki says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Pass this around everywhere.

    Air Force III should be Kayleigh’s B52.

    Yeah, I know !
    Kayleigh is a BEAUtiful Woman and the B2 Stealth Bomber is a BEAUtiful aircraft, but

    KAYLEIGH DON’T DO STEALTH !!!

    So, it’s a B52 for you Kayleigh.

    And. THANK YOU !!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. helmhood says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Every America First supporter of President Trump, like Ms. Kayleigh McEany, is a warrior. And we cannot be stopped.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Hans says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Be interesting if Seattle will be brought up..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • henry says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:40 pm

      Kayleigh, those innocent, peaceful children who are protesting are starving in their newly acquired neighborhood.

      Will the President send them food and supplies?????
      Why has the WH not tweeted any support?
      Does the President hate children?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. johnnybiface says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Kayleigh is too kissable. If my wife would allow me to be kissed by her and if she would kiss a frog like me, I could become a prince!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Ninja7 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Appears that Kayleigh, is following President Donald J Trump’ s playbook, keep the presstitutes waiting. 🤗😁 Pity it is not outside in the hot sun, oh well.. Let the beatings begin. 🤔🤗😁

    Time for some popcorn and libations 🤗😁

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. FrankieZee says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Trump just came out and said his administration will not be renaming any military bases. Now that is what I am talking about.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    It hasn’t started yet? Have the fake news crybabies been sitting there for 49 minutes? 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:06 pm

      I doubt but a relative handful of people actually knew the history of the names for bases and statues no being removed. That includes an awful lot of military officers who actually were supposed to have study military science and history.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. henry says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Does the President regret sending mean texts?
    Of course it’s a conspiracy…….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Isn’t it incumbent upon “the press” to have facts before writing a story?
    How about a “Smidgen of research” ?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:57 pm

      That would be work and the left media never works.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:29 pm

      sunnyflower5, Press don’t need no stinking facts, Just feelings 🤗😁🤔

      If they did a Smidgen of research , I would have to run outside and determine whether the sky is blue and if the sun still rises in the East🤗😁

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  16. henry says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Sorry, but the funeral was the most asinine thing this country has ever done or allowed to have happen.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. Trygve says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    “Great testimonies to his life”, what’s she talking about?

    Like

    Reply
  18. fangdog says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    The United States has become two Countries with common boundaries. There are the hate filled, miserable Democrat Communist, my guess about 35%. There there are about 65% freedom loving American Patriots. The 35% Commie Democrats has about 95% the media, about 70% government “Deep State” and 95% Globalist-elites.

    There is no way Trump does not win unless Orangutan voter fraud. America still has enough people with individualism, Liberty, Freedom and Self-destiny running through our veins.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. grandmotherpatriot says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    June To Date
    Shot & Killed: 20
    Shot & Wounded: 143
    Total Shot: 163
    Total Homicides: 23
    Chicago Black Lives ……..
    Not one shot by an Officer !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. henry says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Who knew this reporter is a physics major?

    Like

    Reply
  21. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    Lapdogs media should research the definition of recession.

    Like

    Reply
  22. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    I didn’t see “masked” protests.
    I did see mostly masked robberies.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:12 pm

      The gentleman in Buffalo didn’t wear a mask while speaking with the other gentleman who happen to video the incident. He did put a mask when he approarch the police, waving his phone over their gear. His mask was off again when he was on his cell phone while being loaded into the ambulance.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • thedoc00 says:
        June 10, 2020 at 3:43 pm

        Pretty good for a guy in critical condition and bleeding profusely from somewhere (no blood on the bandages), to be holding a conversation on the phone right after the incident. He was even covering his mouth as he spoke and turning his head away from the camera.

        CNN showed this clip while bemoaning the President tagging this guy a fake.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • testpointwp says:
          June 10, 2020 at 4:17 pm

          How do we know that Martin Gugino took a fake dive? No ambulance-chasing attorney has picked up his case. That means his medical records will remain sealed and Martin can go back to doing whatever Martin does.

          Like

          Reply
  23. henry says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    John, you’re a damned idiot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    General Petraeus must not be much a student or respect history. How curious.

    Like

    Reply
    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:28 pm

      He is getting paid well to bash The Donald. He is a loser. He should go back to pillow talk with the whore that was paid to being him down.

      Another Victim of the little soldier in the purple helmet.

      Like

      Reply
  25. FreyFelipe says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    I must confess, I just don’t get it.

    Pro-Trump commenter FrankieZee says something that should not be controversial … … on a Pro-Trump website anyway. He says he thinks the rallies are important and he wants the rallies restarted and he comes under pile on attack. Why? Because he didn’t say it in quite the right way for some? I guess so. My God! That’s what the left does.

    President Trump … our President Trump … that one! …also wants the rallies restarted and obviously thinks, has always thought, they are important, very important, very very important. One might as well attack President Trump.

    “A House divided can not stand”. And divided to the point of pile on attack on what? Not on substance. It’s like Gulliver travels. War over which end to break hard boiled eggs.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. barnabusduke says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    aaaaand…We’re done here! LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. sunnydaze says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Slays Biden then wraps it up sweetly with “Thanks very much guys”. Exit.

    You are Great, Kayleigh!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. MVW says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Should we rename the ‘Biden Welcome Center’?
    LOL! Thank you Kayleigh!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Sonia says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Great ending. Pity the microphones could not be left on to hear the reporters’ reactions. Their body language was very emotional…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Well done! Biden’s camp should have fun after the press briefing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Jerry Hodge says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Love Kayleigh’s parting question to the press pool whether The Biden Welcome Center should be renamed in response to Biden’s prior support to past KKK members.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    These briefings are nothing but President Trump bashing displays. Love Kayleigh but forget the briefings. Let PDJT do helicopter briefings. JMO

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Psycho Monkee says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    KME closing statement: WOWZA! Yeah, doofuses where do YOU draw the line! Then bam, bam, bam…Articulate, Prepared, Organized, Fluid, Quick-On-Her-Feet and VERY easy on the eyes.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Ninja7 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Love it, Acosta not wearing a mask and gets beat down ( he deserves everything that he gets and than some JMHO). Yes Kayleigh, on pulling and renaming, Pulled Gone with the wind, FDR’s internment camps, LBJ’s racist comments, Biden’s history with segregationists, Mike drop. See y’all have a Google day.🤗😁😁

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  36. Sachmo says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Our media needs to follow Kayleigh’s lead and amplify her message on Trump policies that has helped Black Americans. Get the facts out there on Enterprise Zones, First Step Act, and school choice. I am sure some stories/segments are out there but I have not come across them. It seems we Republicans are back in our defensive crouch. If these policies are working, now is the time to double down.

    The case also needs to be made that a secure border benefits these communities both economically and with a better legal system. With a more secure border the staggering amounts of legal resources tied up in the border enforcement could be redirected to address the system’s failings.

    Like

    Reply
  37. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Like

    Reply
  38. Hans says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Love these briefings… you can mute most of it and just wait for the ending..

    it’s the old saying he who laughs last laughs best..

    Like

    Reply
  39. eb6430 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    She’s a genuine artist! Her brains, wit, recall, bearing, manner, and ownership are all impressive. She knows how to turn the tables on her interlocutors in a way that not only responds alike to good and not-so-good questions, but also upholds her principal’s engaging America-First orientation and policy. Above all, she knows how to conclude her briefings on a high note–like she just did by asking, with respect to the silly idea of doing away with institutional names, whether we should abandon the Founding Fathers’ (Washington, Jefferson, Madison), FDR’s, Johnson’s, and even Biden’s many institutional identities! A genuine artist indeed!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  40. JC says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    KM hit another presser out of the park, and press operatives asked questions already answered, as usual. Kayleigh delivered a lot of information with dignity and poise, dropped truth bombs all over the boneheads, then… left. 👏🏻

    Thank you, God, for this extraordinary warrior.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ausonius says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:40 pm

      Local news reports “HUNDREDS OF NEW CASES IN ONE DAY” here in Ohio, and the governor sends out a warning…but…

      Toward the end you hear “the fine print” 🙂 : “Even with more testing being done, the trend of new cases is still lower and going down.”

      See? The Wuhan Flu attack is still bad, even if it isn’t!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JayKay says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:42 pm

      anytime any news outlet uses the phrase “Coronavirus cases spiked”… without telling you how many hospitalizations, rate of severe symptoms… how many aysmptomatic…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • H.R. says:
        June 10, 2020 at 4:26 pm

        … you know the testing centers were busier than usual.

        Test more people and you will find more cases, but without context, you can only conclude that more people were tested.

        Like

        Reply
  42. TwoLaine says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    As I recall, the Confederate States just wanted to be left alone and the Union just wanted to dominate and control them, similar to the way it is today.

    And so the Confederates are now forced to be slaves of the Union forever.

    Is that how it works?

    Like

    Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:43 pm

      In your Dukes of Hazzard version of history would the Confederate States still have slaves?

      Like

      Reply
      • JayKay says:
        June 10, 2020 at 3:46 pm

        that’s a pointless question, since it’s now impossible to discover what the quality of life might have been like for those slaves if the Union didn’t intervene. it could have gone either way, and who are you to say you know which way it would have gone?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • boogywstew says:
          June 10, 2020 at 3:50 pm

          Enough of this North vs South crap. As ugly as everything is going and with communist BLM and AntiFa … someone here has to drag the Civil War out of the closet and offend Northerners? You talk about POINTLESS questions, so what was “Two Lanes’?

          Like

          Reply
          • TwoLaine says:
            June 10, 2020 at 4:14 pm

            Booger, somewhere here didn’t drag it out, the talking heads in the presstitute briefing brought it up, repeatedly.

            The rest of us are just trying to having an honest conversation, but as usual, the Union wants to take over and enslave us all again, along with taking away our freedom of speech.

            Like

            Reply
            • boogywstew says:
              June 10, 2020 at 4:15 pm

              Look out your window … some Yankee kids are playing on your lawn!

              Like

              Reply
              • TwoLaine says:
                June 10, 2020 at 4:22 pm

                They are gonna’ get awful wet if they are on my lawn. Like under water wet.

                I don’t have any problem with Yankee kids or Confederate kids. Kids are kids, and all colors of kids were dragged into a STUPID WAR and murdered, brought on by Control FREAKS.

                Control freaks who are still trying to control all of us.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        June 10, 2020 at 3:54 pm

        Perhaps you misunderstood my statement. The Confederate States wanted to be left alone.

        There was no cause for a war to dominate and control the South. Therefore, there was never any reason for generals to name bases after or erect monuments to.

        Got it Duke?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • boogywstew says:
          June 10, 2020 at 3:59 pm

          No Hogg, I don’t got it. The southern states had no more “right” to form their own country than AntiFa. I’m not going to argue your revisionist BS history where you stand on your head and spit nickels to prove slaves had it good and the war was fought over “states rights” Yes, the states right to enslave human beings. You lost – we won. Get over it!

          Like

          Reply
          • TwoLaine says:
            June 10, 2020 at 4:05 pm

            No Dogg. NO ONE WON. You don’t get it.

            Who are you to tell the Confederate States they have no rights to form their own country? If they were a free people, and they were, what business is it of yours what they do?

            You think the slaves needed the Union to be freed. Think again.

            Like

            Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:48 pm

      Not just the confederates but the slaves were never freed and are actually still slaves of the democrat party living mainly in Democrat Run “Yankee” cities. Go figure …

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        June 10, 2020 at 3:59 pm

        Yes, the Union has enslaved more people than the south ever did. That is exactly what I said.

        How many blacks did the Union put statues up for? How about naming their bases after blacks? Streets? Buildings? How many of those are there?

        Please, enough of the b.s. virtue signaling and moral superiority. Take it somewhere else. We don’t take knees for the Union here.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Beau Geste says:
          June 10, 2020 at 4:31 pm

          If the ‘south’ had not initially attacked the ‘north’, it is unlikely IMHO that Lincoln, as split as his support was in the country and congress, and the executive branch, would have been able to initiate an attack on the ‘south’. His initial generals were not even able to proceed despite being attacked first. Perhaps the ‘south’ would have just drifted away, were it not for some hotheads. (like we have now in minneapolis, seattle, NYC, etc.

          Like

          Reply
    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      June 10, 2020 at 3:51 pm

      Actually I think we should face reality that the FAR LEFT would like all of us to be slaves to big goverment, eliminate Free speech as as the Second Amendment.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  43. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Sheesh, the first question is about the fascist posing as a frail elderly gentleman You can always count on the crybaby fake news fake journalists to ignore all of the important stories and go straight for pulling libtard heart strings. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. awefense says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    My favorite part, watching the White House stream, was the guy at 1:32:30 losing his mask as he was being destroyed by Ms. McEnany. Love that gal!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  45. Scott says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Why do these presstitutes keep asking the same questions over and over again. Do they think Kayleigh will give them a different answer?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fragemall says:
      June 10, 2020 at 4:25 pm

      I like Owen Jensen, the big guy in the pink/purple tie sitting in the back wearing no mask. With EWTN whatever that is. He is not snarky and he shows guts by not virtue signaling with a mask like the other soy boys in the room.

      Like

      Reply
  46. grlangworth says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    I agree.

    Like

    Reply
  47. fangdog says:
    June 10, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    What if anything constructive comes out of these press meeting one does not know already?

    The real value is entertainment value because of KM, IMO. I certainly don’t tune-in to these press conferences thinking I am going to learn something I haven’t already gotten the truth somewhere else.

    Like

    Reply
  48. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    June 10, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Maybe women should band together and have the Clinton Presidential Library demolished because he groomed and then abused a young intern in the White House? And then when she became inconvenient to him he dumped her like a piece of trash? Where’s the #MeToo movement on this?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

