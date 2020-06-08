Earlier this afternoon President Donald Trump participated in a roundtable discussion with state, federal, and local law enforcement officials on police and community relations. Joining President Trump was Vice-president Mike Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows and Attorney General Bill Barr.
Traveling to the White House to participate in the discussion was: Chief Steven Casstevens, President, International Association of Chiefs of Police; Pat Yoes, National President, Fraternal Order of Police; Sheriff Tony Childress, Livingston County, IL; Ashley Moody, Attorney General, FL; Daniel Cameron, Attorney General, KY; and Sergeant Rob Pride, Loveland Police Department, CO. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
.
President Trump affirmed:
“There’s a reason for less crime. It’s because we have great law enforcement. I’m very proud of that. There won’t be defunding. There won’t be dismantling of our police. There’s not going to be any disbanding of our police.”
A man who says what he means and means what he says….President Trump possesses common sense, an extremely rare commodity in the area of politics these days and thank the Good Lord for it!
Does Trump now control municipal city police policies and budgets?
Austinfrisco, TX is busy holding council meetings to reassess the police department. How exactly will they be stopped? Will Biden give the order?
Actually, as the Chief executive, with a Constitutional obligation to see that the laws are enforced, I suspect he has quite a few tools in his toolbox.
If he says “It ain’t gonna happen”, I believe him.
Besides, its a rhetorical argument THEY have started, “Defund the Police”, and they are already backing away, realising that much like the GND, an idea which sounded great in their echo chamber, falls absolutely flat with most Americans.
Actually, he has zero authority over municipal law enforcement.
We will see!
I’m with…
Tools in His ToolBox
Really. Well, firstly it won’t come to that.
Secondly, if it did, I suspect he DOES have some,…authority.
Are you daft Mary ?
He’s never stated he’s going to try to control anything or anyone outside of federal jurisdiction. It’s a round table discussion with state representatives and a few local law enforcement representatives. To discuss state responses to police defunding and reform.
It’s exhausting to have to explain this stuff on this site, to people like you.
This site is for the best, the brightest, the well informed, the critical thinkers and the rational people.
Maybe you should go back to Politico.
@ Mary… Re “Does Trump now control municipal city police policies and budgets?”
No; but, he does have a magic wand, remember… Seriously, When he says something will or will not happen… First of all, I believe him; because; secondly, when he says things like that, he means he will figure out a way to make it happen even if he does NOT have direct control over it.
He has a way of convincing people that it’s in THEIR best interest if they do what he wants them to do; and, NOBODY, not even The Grandfather, is better at offering someone a deal they cannot refuse…
Gee, then he should convince Dr. Fauci its in his best interest to be playing shuffleboard in The Villages.
@ Mary… I’m not familiar with these “Villages” you speak of; but, Trump does not need to convince Fauci to do anything. He (Trump) is playing the left’s own Coronavirus Hoax Game and unmercifully beating them at it. Fauci, Brix, and all the rest are pawns being used by President Trump to show America’s citizenry just how far from reality the liberal’s ideas really are.
No. Send him to Haiti. Tell them he is a friend of the Clintons.
The same way the feds control education, health care, roads and pretty much everything else these days – through the payor power of tax and spend.
This was a round table for state representatives and state and local area law enforcement officials to give round table discussion to keeping America safe. He’s not controlling anything. He’s helping states and townships and counties and municipalities.
Keep up. Pay better attention.
I’ve never been an overly religious sorta feller. But yes thank God for Trump. The thought that this is all random and coincidence can overwhelm sometimes. When you folks say lacking God may be the reason we have some of the issues we have as a country; you may be more right than you know. The thought of not believing that it is “all going to work out” can be challenging. That’s a burden that I have to bear.
God Bless Trump and God Bless the United States!!
Luke,
We know EXACTLY how right we are.
And, being God fearing, we have confidence its all going to work out, BECAUSE of our faith in Jesus Christ.
Mind you, for some of us their is a difference between being “God fearing” and being “religious”, or joining an organised religion.
Heres a suggestion. Get down on your knees, and humbly beg GOD to intervene in your life, and use it to his ends. And see what happens.
Its not the easiest path, but its the BEST!
Amen Luke.
Luke, you’re getting the message. Open your heart and KNOW the truth that is eternal and thereby ease the over whelmed feeling. The reasons for the vast majority of our nation’s troubles is beautifully encapsulated in Isaiah chapter 5. At verse 20 it spells out the consequences of abandoning God, i.e., what’s happening and what will continue to happen in America if we don’t change. So, yes, we are right and we KNOW we’re right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has POTUS gone from 65% police support to 90% now?
And astronomical support with Christians after his defense of life and the Lafayette church?
Well they backed Obama and Biden in 2008 and 2012…..
Yep, the Unions…..but the unions can’t have the boys in uniform unsee what they witnessed last week anytime soon. Not all the raises, health care, and pensions can undo that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every person made to shut up and hold their opinion, becomes a new member of the silent majority army
I think the Police Unions may have trouble with this one, too..
Trump’s going to deal with them..
maybe….except for the International Union of Police Associations which I believe still supports Democrats and rioters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How bout we dismantle teachers unions?
Now that would leave a mark wouldn’t it.
All public unions. Even the concept of them is infuriating.
You can thank JFK for introducing public unions. Now the public membership exceeds those in the private sector and will probably be the cause of states, municipalities and cities going bankrupt.
Now, now. Got to get with the woke lingo; its DEFUND teachers unions.
Maybe ALL public sector unions?
In Wisconsin when given a chance (thanks to Republican Governor Walker) the teachers bowed out of the unions.
The DEM’s own this one . It is a real tar baby (Uncle Remus Tales) and it won’t come off. They just gave Trump an election issue that no matter how they try and walk it back , everyone knows they meant it.
LikeLiked by 14 people
It’s almost automatic.
This is the effect PDJT has on our politics.
And a big part of why he is so popular.
He makes them own their actions.
KNEE HOLD APPROVED BY MINNEAPOLIS POLICE
Legal Analysis: What we know at this time gives us reason to believe that the criminal case is weak at best and there are several reasons for that.
From the charging documents on Officer Derek Chauvin we hear, for the first time the issue of excited delirium. We know Chauvin was concerned about it and that was the reason Floyd was subdued. We will know more when the body camera footage is released but oddly, that has not been done. Frankly, it makes us wonder what the footage shows and whether it supports the evidence of excited delirium.
The Western Journal of Emergency Medicine says that “Excited delirium is characterized by agitation, aggression, acute distress and sudden death, often in the pre-hospital care setting. It is typically associated with the use of drugs Subjects typically die from a heart attack and the majority of the patients die before hospital arrival.”
“All accounts describe almost the exact same sequence of events: delirium with agitation (fear, panic, shouting, violence and hyperactivity), sudden cessation of struggle, respiratory arrest and death.”
Once again, the body camera footage showing the initial encounter, discussions among officers and the call to paramedics about the issue of excited delirium will be a major factor in this case.
While much has been said about Officer Chauvin’s knee to Floyd’s neck, the medical examiner’s autopsy showed that Floyd did not die from from strangulation or asphyxiation. In fact, the autopsy showed no trauma to the body.
And before you respond with Michael Baden’s “independent” autopsy as reported by the media, understand that Baden is a hired man that also believed Michael Brown was shot in the back after looking at a diagram and that O.J. Simpson was innocent. Two specific items were noticed in his press conference that the media is not reporting.
He never said it was his “expert” opinion but rather his opinion. This is to protect his integrity as an expert witness.
Most importantly, Baden didn’t do an autopsy. He formed his opinion from watching the video and speaking to the family of Mr. Floyd.
Nothing he said can be brought into a criminal proceeding. It’s simply done to sway public opinion but we will get to him in another article. Back to the actual facts…….
According to the autopsy, Mr. Floyd had two specific drugs in his system, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
A narcotic that is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin, fentanyl is associated with more drug overdoses than any other opioid.
And combined with methamphetamine, studies indicate that fentanyl has a higher chance of inducing fatal hyperthermia. And it just so happens that hyperthermia has a direct correlation with excited delirium.
Fentanyl is also unique among the opioids in its ability to cause muscle rigidity of the chest wall, diaphragm, and larynx. Known as “wooden chest syndrome,” it’s safe to say that the combination of this drug is a recipe for heart stoppage.
Combining the deadly effects of this drug combination along with the officer’s reaction to observing signs of excited delirium very likely paints the picture as to why Mr. Floyd ended up on the ground.
The American College of Emergency Physicians’ White Paper Report on Excited Delirium recommends two specific responses by law enforcement if they observe signs of excited delirium. Stating that “Deescalation does not have a high likelihood of changing outcomes significantly”
The subjects require physical restraint (this is because if they continue to struggle it accelerates the death) combined with emergent sedation.” “Once the decision to do this has been made, action needs to be swift and efficient, and performed with all responders present when feasible.”
This information probably shocks you and you can thank Mayor Frey and a corrupt media that has forgotten the art of investigative journalism for holding out these facts, but these will be the facts presented to a jury.
And that jury will have a decision to make “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Did George Floyd die from excited delirium caused by the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl and the ensuing struggle (before he was subdued) or was being restrained on the ground the determining factor of the death? A restraint by the way that may have looked horrible but it did not involve strangulation or asphyxia or even a bruise. Remember, the autopsy showed no trauma on the body.
The Sharpton/Crump unprofessional autopsy was from what it looked to be on the video … which once that information was released caused the riots looting and burnings
Thanks for bringing all that info to us.
Excellent summary of the unreported facts, CA Joe. I have seen two very muscular LEOs try to subdue a much smaller teen under the influence of drugs. The struggle to get him into the position where he could be handcuffed took a third LEO and the young man continued to fight being put in a patrol car. Drugs impact the body in amazing ways.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Why?
To ensure he would die in 20 minutes.. ensures the erratic behavior would cause him to be held until medics arrived, ensuring a video taped death of police following their standard protocol of pin and hold if erratic until medics arrive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a good combo to be high on fentanyl AND stress of self-initiated struggle to get out of the police car. Walking time bomb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And he was found a good target, through Obamacare making his medical records global via hack
The Floyds had a real autopsy. It was performed by that black Dr woman. I do not know her name. I thought Baden had assisted in it but apparently, he just reviewed findings. It is also possible that Chauvin injected Floyd with drugs during a struggle (a hit) and wanted to hold him down until they took effect and killed him.
Floyd looked very high in the video I saw. I never saw how he ended up on the ground in the street on the opposite side of the police car. It seemed he resisted arrest there somewhere. He is also a very large, strong man. 6’5′ 259 lbs. You would think being handcuffed would have him subdued without “killing” him but when I look at the knee on the neck, it looks like he has some pressure on the shoulder and not right on his neck. But still, it doesn’t look quite right.
I also have seen zero evidence that would allow me to call Chauvin a racist., yet the mob jumped to that conclusion. That also strikes me as odd.
But this won’t be the first time the mob was completely wrong and falsely accused someone and will never admit it.
Paul Sperry has been all over this on twitter since the beginning. He says the man resisted very violently. Something about attacking officer’s Both outside and inside the squad car etc.
California Joe
Andy McCarthy explains that defense attorneys will poke big holes in Ellison’s case:
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison May Have Just Screwed Up Case Against George Floyd Cops
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/06/06/minnesota-ag-keith-ellison-may-have-just-screwed-up-case-against-george-floyd-cops-n503071?
Stop fighting on their battlefield. The Police MUST be racist, due to statistical fact.
I’ll now prove we’re all “RACIST!”
Regardless how the Floyd-riots play out, we are in a losing battle, if their “emotion” & “feelings,” media machine, can “kneel” our RINOS and scant media (FOX, OAN), who join in on the Big Floyd lie.
I can prove that racism is no evil. Nor should we fear being called “racist.” We should, in fact, accept the compliment and say, “thank you very much.” Racism, is in fact science based. In a minute, I’ll prove to you that everyone is a racist. And you’re better off because of it.
We need to have “that discussion,” YoMama & wingman Holder, think is long overdue. Racism is science. Any brief study of crime statistics, education statistics and the analysis of black society in Africa, throughout evolutionary human history, all point to racist conclusions, being built upon rock solid scientific discovery.
The African and the Euro-Asian brain (and Aboriginal) evolved separately. The belief that they evolved exactly the same and magically ended up with everyone at the same emotional and computing capability, is absurd. If you believe this absurdity, you’re basing your beliefs on something other than observable science.
No one should ever be told to not hold racist views. The RINO concession, panic weasels, need to get their head out of their ass. This is not a subject that should be fought from the defense.
So let me prove to you that you’re all racists, left, right and center — black, yellow and white.
Let’s just say that it is discovered, that the most racist people in the world are aircraft mechanics. Because, obviously they believe ALL LIVES MATTER. Now because of their inconsiderate racism, Black Lives Matter, orders all world governments to immediately fire every white mechanic, working on their jet airplanes and from this day forward, the public is well informed that the only mechanics working on any military, or commercial airline aircraft, will be black mechanics. I guarantee, every Air Force jet and commercial air line, would be grounded in three weeks. Every cocky Air Force pilot, would wet his pants and say “no way I’m going up.” Every passenger, white, red, black & yellow, — every person of every political persuasion…every Black Lives Matter leader — would immediately cancel their flight reservation and take their chances driving in a 73 Pinto.
Make the utopian lying liberals fly, or be called the dreaded “RACIST!” Ha. Conservatives and our fear of the Big Boogy Name. Playing along. We’re a joke to ourselves.
If Elon Musk, said his recent rocket, was built only by the best engineering design students, he could hire, from Compton High School, would the astronauts get onboard? Would Al Sharpton get on board? NO! Why? Because they’re RACIST! They are “scientific racists.”
Why do we fear this issue? Our accusers are F N retards. The media “magic trick” brainwashes the world to an obvious lie. Their “all men are equal,” should only be “all men are equal, UNDER THE LAW.” No man is born “equal.” I’m no “equal” to Mozart. I’m no “equal” to Einstein. Equal rights under the constitution, that’s all you get people.
The real hashtags for this moment, should be
#blackracismiswellearned
#blacksevolvedseparatenotequal
#whiteconcessioniswhitesuicide
#whydoesBLMonlyprotestwhitecountriesnotblackcrapholecountries
Everyone is equal under the law, except Officer Chauvin. He’s being lynched by everyone that comments about how horrible the video was. They weren’t there, yet they are judge and jury. I am sick over this, because ‘our side’ is also doing it.
There’s a reason they won’t release the police body cam, it shows that Crump and friends are lying and George Floyd died from a drug overdose. It would take the air out of their balloon! At some point and time Crump needs to be charged with causing unrest in this country.
The phrase is ‘created equal’.
Now unless some freak of natural law brought you to this place, you were indeed created equally to every other human in that it took one male + one female to ‘make’ you.
And if you disagree, then you are a biology denier.
No BS. No defunding. No masks. No kente cloth.
Win, win, win, win.
I can see November from here.
Does Trump control the city budget in Minneapolis?
Uh, no.. I am comparing POTUS’s national winning policy versus local/Democrat losing policy.
The nation as a whole will not defund police,
A few misguided towns and cities may do that, but that will not prevent POTUS national win. In fact, by bad examples, will help him win.
Get off your soapbox, Mary.
You said it in fewer words … and better.
I understand that you have a hard time answering simple questions. Go to your room and no dessert for you tonight.
didn’t you already post this?
Don’t think he wants to😉 However my money is on Minnesota’s electoral votes going to PDJT
God bless PDJT
Yes ben Carson will utilize his community improvement program in coordination with the infrastructure act.
This will rebuild with people from there managing, working, liasoning, etc….
Partially yes. He controls the federal money designated to Minnesota. A large chunk of money goes toward Law Enforcement. You should know this. Everyone else that has responded does.
Post is for “Mary”
Really Mary, there is no value in debating you or even answering your questions. Your motives are clear….perhaps you should take your agenda to a place that you will find more fulfilling responses? Many of the folks here, likely most operate at a higher level than most other sites. I for one say let Minneapolis have at it. Any one paying attention to the political landscape knows the city has been in a state of decline for a decade. Perhaps they can take a page from the Detroit “Great Society” playbook, and with your assistance build that great Utopia progressives claim exists, but has never been seen on the planet earth.
fred- regarding the masks, etc.
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/the-shutdown-was-a-mistake-end-it-now?fbclid=IwAR2-RLBILTb9EIt70FB-rdNe59wqRjdBLSISKpfYXHvU7NYC1jg7-0FoPp8
Less than 13 percent of the MSM primetime broadcasters are black. Defund MSM until they see their ways. NFL Commissioner, who represents a major of fine black athletes, is white. He needs to be replaced because he hasn’t bowed down.
Open the borders to anybody including pedophiles and terrorists
Push for Zero-Bail Orders
Do not arrest people for stealing less than $950
Release hardened criminals from prison because they might catch a cold
Also
Take lawful citizens guns away so they can’t defend themselves
Take lawful citizens right to speak away on social media platforms so they can’t complain about it
Somebody’s itching for a civil war if you ask me…
J, “Take lawful citizens guns away”
LOL, nobody is taking shit!
It takes a welfare state to raise a mob.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll take welfare state for $1000 Alex…
You would think the President and his guests are missing the wise counsel and sage observations from the “current FBI director” in a forum such as this.
NOT!
There’s another reason for less crime; and I’m surprised PDJT didn’t mention it.
A good economy offers more opportunity for every American.
More opportunity=more jobs=more prosperity=less crime.
He usually isn’t afraid to take some bows for the economy, but I can understand why he framed “less crime” the way he did.
I’m so very proud of Our Lion. He’s a great man, and exactly the kind of man we need running this Republic.
Steal their thunder.
Say ‘ all black lives matter’ not just the ones you say do. Time to make black America great again! By making them America again!
MABGA
I like how u put the American before black
Or u could of meant ALL..
Both work great!
Make all blacks great again
Make American blacks great again
All black lives matter.
Kelly just did, in her briefing. All black lives matter, including ,..and she listed several black le’s who lost lives in rioting.
Hell yeah.
We are winning the messaging war, because it keeps building credibility over time as being proven right.
Yes. Ultimately, CREDIBILITY is POWER; the power to shape public opinion, and therefore public POLICY, which is what POLitics is all about.
And they have willingly, eagerly and with gleeful abandon trashed their credibility, time and time again.
Its to the point its like driving past a gruesome car wreck, you WANT to look away, you know you SHOULD look away, but a morbid fascinatiin takes hold, and so you keep watching, as a major political party self immolates.
10 stars!
Retired Magistrate here: From 1978 to 1980 I was a police officer in Delaware, Ohio. Unless you have actually been a law enforcement officer, it is difficult to comprehend how difficult the job really is.
I wanted to go into law enforcement to help people; however, after about two months I learned that most people do not want to be helped, they just wanted to be left alone to create havoc. Unfortunately, you don’t get the see the good in people, you see the worse society offers up. People not in law enforcement can’t relate, so your friends are also those in law enforcement. I got to the point where I had a really dark view of society because that was all that I saw. As a single female officer, dating was really interesting especially when my date found out what I did for a living!
So, after two years I got out. Went to undergraduate night school, then night law school and eventually became a Magistrate where I did my best to follow the law and make fair decisions.
Are there bad law enforcement officers; yes, but the good outnumber the bad. There is never a normal day. Most days are about 80% routine and the other 20% can be very eventful. It is not like you see on television. The boredom can drive you nuts, then all of a sudden you are out of the car chasing a perp. Most officers are not in good physical shape. Try chasing someone who is in good shape when you have on your belt all the equipment officers have to carry. No officer wants to use deadly force. However, sometimes there is no choice. Even using pepper spray, mace, a stun gun or whatever can have negative consequences; sometimes all it does is make the perp even angrier.
Of course, if you do use any type of force there is all the paperwork you have to fill out and then a possible Internal Affairs investigation.
Thankfully, we have President Trump is stands for law and order and is a champion of law enforcement. Can improvements be made, of course, but defunding law enforcement is not a viable option unless you want anarchy.
“The virtue we should cherish most is the courage to resist violence, especially if this involves flying in the face of public opinion which, in its fear, and in its anxiety for peace, is willing to appease the violators. Above all, violence should never be allowed to pay, or be seen to pay.”–Historian Paul Johnson
LikeLiked by 3 people
Loss of respect of LE undermines a brotherhood in the police, the relationship with city admin, and the people.
A few months ago, a new family moved in down the street. A divorced mom/county attorney.
Her boyfriend (6’4″, 250 and built like a wall) was around helping with landscaping.
He tells me his line is autobody work.
I laughed, and asked him why he didn’t want to tell me he was a county deputy?
They found out that if they defund their city police, and they quit, that they get rehired in the state…. And the mayor no longer has jurisdiction over them…
They freaked, reversed, calmed. It may be to late and that plan is in effect still.. hello resigners.. welcome home
MAGA!
All Americans can be great!
We want every American to enjoy the blessings of our great nation!
While I agree with the Presidents sentiment, he has no jurisdiction over state and local budgets. If he is planning on holding federal funding over their heads, thats fine with the limited powers of the executive branch. If he is advocating federal police funding, I wont support it, and neither will congress. Is the purpose of this statement to force the congressional dims to show their hands in regards to defunding the police? Perhaps.
No perhaps. He is doing just what he did with China flu and riots; telling them to do their jobs, Feds,are there to help if asked, but only if absolutely necesary, will intervene.
Heres a little secret the “Defund the police” are either unaware of, or ignoring;
COUNTY SHERRIFFS.
Every one of these cities, is in a,COUNTY.
And, the County Sheriff is responsible for operating the jails,……and,……..
For providing law enforcement anywhere in the county, where there is no other (municipal) law enforcement.
However, you notice they don’t actually say DISBAND the,Police Dept.,…they say DEFUND. And, if you actually look at their proposals, what they are advocating is taking $ out of the Police budget, and putting it into ‘social action’ programs.
In other words, “its all about the BENJAMINS!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is going to arrest me, for not practicing social distancing, or staying in quarantine,…for walking down the beach?
Or, OMG! WHO is going to arrest me for the heinous crime of misgendering someone, and drag me into court so they can fine me $250,000?
NOT the police, cause dey bin defunded.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome Mr. President. We are blessed to have you as our President. Law enforcement officers are humans—humans are not perfect. God bless our LEO and protect them, and guide them to make the right decisions.
Just about 30 mins ago I drove through a small, pretty conservative town in WA where we had our first dine-in experience in awhile. Leaving, there was a group of white women at the main intersection of town holding”Defund Police” and BLM signs. People were honking in support, which surprised me a bit. I yelled out the window “All Lives Matter!” and their response? “F**k You”! Such wonderdfully classy and tolerant women.
Might have to make a poster & keep in the car for next time…..unlimited possibilities, but the one that jumps into my mind right now is “Black Babies Matter”. More black babies murdered via abortion than any other group. Not only were those women classless and intolerant, they are hypocrites of the highest order.
GOD BLESS THAT MAN.
Go POTUS!!! 👍🏻⭐️🇺🇸 #bluelivesmatter 💙
Former gang member being real on the issues & solutions…
