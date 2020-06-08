Earlier this afternoon President Donald Trump participated in a roundtable discussion with state, federal, and local law enforcement officials on police and community relations. Joining President Trump was Vice-president Mike Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Traveling to the White House to participate in the discussion was: Chief Steven Casstevens, President, International Association of Chiefs of Police; Pat Yoes, National President, Fraternal Order of Police; Sheriff Tony Childress, Livingston County, IL; Ashley Moody, Attorney General, FL; Daniel Cameron, Attorney General, KY; and Sergeant Rob Pride, Loveland Police Department, CO. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]

President Trump affirmed:

“There’s a reason for less crime. It’s because we have great law enforcement. I’m very proud of that. There won’t be defunding. There won’t be dismantling of our police. There’s not going to be any disbanding of our police.”