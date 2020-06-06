Saturday June 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Evie’s words and music should not be forgotten.
“Praise You Just The Same”
From The Babylon Bee…
Briggs Nursery was kind enough to let me move around all of their pots after a rainstorm and videotape. 1993. The original music video has just been upgraded from the original 1993 videotape. The song was one my mother sang to me when I was a child. Mary, the Rose of Tralee.
Paul’s Three I Am’s
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Three times in Romans 1:14-16, the Apostle Paul uses the phrase “I am”, and each one carries an important message for every true believer in Christ.
First, he says in verse 14: “I am debtor” — debtor to all men, to tell them about the saving work of Christ. But why was heindebted to people he had never even seen? For several reasons:
First, he had in his hand what they needed to be saved from the penalty and power of sin. If I see a drunkard lying across the railroad track and I do nothing about it, am I not a murderer if he is killed by the train? If I see a man drowning and I have a life buoy in my hand but do not throw it to him, am I not a murderer if he goes down for the last time? If I see millions of lost souls about me and, knowing the message of salvation, do not tell them, am I not guilty if they die without Christ?
Further, Paul felt himself a debtor to others, because the Christ who had died for his sins had also died for the sins of others. As he says in II Corinthians 5:14,15: “Christ died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him who died for them and rose again.”
Finally, the Christ who had died for Paul’s sins, had commissionedhim to tell others of His saving grace. Thus he says in I Corinthians 9:16,17:
“Woe is unto me, if I preach not the gospel! For…a dispensation of the gospel is committed unto me” (ICor.9:16,17).
Paul could say further what every true believer should be able to say: Not “I am debtor, but“, but rather, “I am debtor…SO, as much as in me is, I AM READY…” (Rom.1:15). He was ready to discharge his debt because he had that with which to discharge it — the wonderful “gospel of the grace of God”. And he did indeed make this the message known to others with all that was in him.
And now the third “I am”: “I am debtor…So I am ready… For I AM NOT ASHAMED of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth…” (Ver. 16). Paul was always proud to own Christ as the mighty Saviour from sin. Do you know Christ as your Saviour? Do you tell others of His saving grace?
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/pauls-three-i-ams/
Wow. She has a strong pair of hands and is very precise. Flawless performance.
Happy Caterday!!!
love that one, thx Garrison
Honoring the men who lived through it and all who died those fateful June days in 1944…
June 6, 1944
The Lost D-Day Documentary
Published on Aug 14, 2016
Four reels, discovered by researchers at the Eisenhower Library in 2014, were found to contain the first ever documentary of the D-Day landings. Intended as an initial report and produced in only days, the film was screened for military leadership and is mentioned in OSS reports as having been viewed by Winston Churchill, with copies ‘flown to President Roosevelt and Mr. Stalin.’
Apparently forgotten in the climactic weeks and months that followed, the film was cataloged as separate, non-sequential reels rather than a single production. The film, lost and forgotten for decades, was digitized by the US National Archives and I have done my best to restore and enhance the footage.
More about the film and it’s discovery can be read on the US National Archive’s blog: https://unwritten-record.blogs.archives.gov/2014/09/09/the-first-d-day-documentary/
There’s’ a guy posts great photos on facebook, this one came up today
oh – and happy Caturday!
