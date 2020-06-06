June 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1234

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
That jogged a recent memory.
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/06/17/navy-launches-combat-ship-uss-minneapolis-st-paul.html
Democrats will accuse Trump of a prid pro quo!
So POTUS won’t be at WH tomorrow?
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” The Art Of The Comeback ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust.” ” 🌟 —-Ps 91:2
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for continuing to protect President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Month of May showed a gain of 2,5M jobs, thereby driving the job unemployment down from 14.7% to 13.3%, surprising everyone. It was expected to go up, not down. PTL!!!
✅ Feds are investigating the leaders of ANTIFA, BLM and other groups
✅ Fake Media went moonbatty when they found their chairs rearranged to sit closer to one another. “Why?” “Because it looks better.” lol–Love WH Admin’s humor
✅ 65% of Americans oppose Defunding the Police, only 16% say yes.
✅ Nearly 3 dozen subpoenas have been approved for Obama’s Admin officials
✅ Vote #2020. Jobs, not Mobs. (Sundance)
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for Guardian Angels surrounding President Trump & MAGA Team at all times
— against the Day of Protesting against the WH today
— for new venue for RNC Convention.
— for extra layer of protection for our Police, Secret Service, Military, National Guards for upcoming days
— for protection and safety in America–Deep State and their demons are on the loose
— for protection for our historic landmarks– Pray for Americans’ hearts, that we will withstand Evil.
— all enemies of America be captured soon
— all Dems using proxy voting/remote voting, be shamed
— Remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..
— for Voter IDs to be created and approved for Nov 3, 2020 elections.
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met, and not be tempted to remain unemployed if they do have a job waiting for them
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for strength and healing for Rush Limbaugh and others fighting cancer
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Great American Comeback ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “America is founded upon the rule of law. It is the foundation of our prosperity, our freedom, and our very way of life. But where there is no law, there is no opportunity. Where there is no justice, there is no liberty. Where there is no safety, there is no future.
We must never give in to anger or hatred. If malice or violence reigns, then none of us is free. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, June 6, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 150 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
“Almighty and most merciful Father, we humbly beseech Thee, of Thy great goodness, to restrain these immoderate rains with which we have had to contend. Grant us fair weather for Battle. Graciously hearken to us as soldiers who call Thee that, armed with Thy power, we may advance from victory to victory, and crush the oppression and wickedness of our enemies, and establish Thy justice among men and nations. Amen.”
All you need to do is replace Patton’s “rains” with “Democrats.”
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen, amen, and amen. Thank you, Grandma C. Many of us keeping the vigil tonight, and praying for our President’s safety through what’s shaping up to be a dangerous weekend. 🙏🙏🙏. God bless and protect our President Trump.
I posted this at midnight East Coast time on the 6/5/2020 thread. I thought I’d post it on today’s thread so more people might see it.
I drove by a church a bit ago with a sign that said “Pray for the Essential Workers”.
That is fine and noble thing to do. Early on, when little was known about the Wuhan CCP coronavirus, these essential workers, in particular the healthcare workers, were brave, facing the unknown, with the potential of losing their lives.
Now we know, per the CDC, the death rate of the virus is about 0.26% and the vast majority of the people that succumb to the virus are very elderly and have multiple serious health issues. A 30-something healthcare worker has essentially zero risk of dying of COVID-19 (even without getting proper treatment with HCQ + zinc).
I dawned on me the people who might need more intense prayer action would be those deemed “nonessential”. These people have seen their livelihoods destroyed, some possibly forever. They may become homeless. They may be hungry. The media doesn’t care about them. The politicians don’t care about them.
In CA, Newsome keeps extending the shutdown over and over again. Its always another two weeks we can go to stage “X”, then it gets delayed another two weeks. Then he relaxes something to release some pressure, but the shutdown then gets delayed another two weeks. He will never let the shutdown completely end. The nonessential workers are always the ones that are screwed.
Being an essential worker myself, I am working long hours and haven’t had any time off, but I don’t mind, I’m being paid. Meanwhile I see armies of working age people taking walks, playing with their children, getting out in the sun, etc. That’s wonderful. These families and people never had time to do this during the work week previously.
It makes me a bit angry sometimes to commute to work and have to wait for all these people on extended paid vacations waddle across the crosswalks on their way for a beach with their democrat covid-19 masks on. Not a care in the world. Life is good, while 1/2 the population’s lives are destroyed.
Plenty of “Karens” to lecture on how you need to wear a mask while lying on a towel on the sand at the beach, while they are on paid leave from work.
But they are being paid to stay home and not do any work in many cases. Others are paid to work from home and may have more free time, since they no longer have a commute. Life is good and getting even better! Wuhan CCP coronavirus is a hassle, but “we are all in this together”.
No we are not! We essential workers are privileged. We are the equivalent of the CCP class. The nonessential workers are not in this. They are being destroyed.
I suspect that there are enormous numbers of people in very desperate situations, but they are not being heard. It appears that the cultural marxists like Newsome intend to completely destroy these people.
I propose that we pray for the nonessential workers.
will say that prayer you proposed. very thoughtful post, thx for those words
here’s the Democrat governors’ strategy in a nutshell
copyright A.F. Branco
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
Praying and a Big Amen !
Amen.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/05/june-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1233/comment-page-1/#comment-8305477)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 6/5/20
– WP article: People are sawing through and climbing over Trump’s border wall. Now contractors are being asked for ideas to make it less vulnerable.
(The usual warning about WP’s anti-wall bias applies. Interesting info about USCBP’s request for information notice, with language seemingly tailored to WBTW/Fisher Industries.)
– Link to CBP request for information notice.
– 4 screenshots of President Trump at St. John’s Church. (1-4 of 14.)
(I’ll be posting the rest over the next few days.)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the WeBuildTheWall/Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: (11/25/19)… President Trump placed Jared Kushner in charge of overseeing border wall construction.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, and the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Washington Post article… so the usual warning about their anti-wall bias applies. Interesting info about USCBP’s request for information notice, with language seemingly tailored to WBTW/Fisher Industries.
People are sawing through and climbing over Trump’s border wall. Now contractors are being asked for ideas to make it less vulnerable.
*https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/trump-border-wall-vulnerable/2020/06/04/ccd40e5e-a66e-11ea-8681-7d471bf20207_story.html
Excerpts (w/ added commentary):
– U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked contractors for help making President Trump’s border wall more difficult to climb over and cut through, an acknowledgment that the design currently being installed across hundreds of miles of the U.S.-Mexico boundary remains vulnerable.
– The new request for information notice that CBP posted gives federal contractors until June 12 to suggest new anti-breaching and anti-climbing technology and tools, while also inviting proposals for “private party construction” that would allow investors and activists to acquire land, build a barrier on it and sell the whole thing to the government.
– In a statement, CBP officials said their new request for information — first reported by the KJZZ Fronteras Desk in Arizona — does not amount to an admission that the current design is inadequate or flawed.
– “We have an adaptive adversary; regardless of materials, nothing is impenetrable if given unlimited time and tools,” the agency said. “Walls provide the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) the ability to slow and stop potential crossings. That means building wall will deter some people from attempting to cross, while slowing the efforts of those who still try.”
– “This is the most sophisticated border wall system we have ever built, but we will never disregard innovative and creative ideas that could continue to enhance border barriers,” CBP said.
– Trump is expected to attend a ceremony in Yuma, Ariz., next week to mark the completion of the barrier’s 200th mile, according to officials who were not authorized to describe the plans.
– Smuggling crews have nonetheless managed to saw through the steel bollards using commercially available demolition tools such as reciprocating saws with inexpensive metal-cutting blades. Others have fashioned long, improvised ladders out of cheap metal rebar. More athletic border-jumpers have been seen using rope ladders to climb up the wall, sliding down the other side by gripping the bollards like a fireman’s pole.
– The CBP request for information says the agency is looking for new ways to stop them.
– “Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recognizes that industry, other agencies, and other private entities may have interesting, innovative, and useful ideas that could be implemented to enhance and or improve mission essential operational deterrent capabilities related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall and persistent impedance,” it reads.
– Such proposals could include sensors and cameras that would provide early warnings for climbing and breaching attempts, as well as “advanced paint technology that would enhance the ability of thermal sensors to recognize wall jumpers and improve detection.”
– The language in the CBP request for information about “private-party construction” appears specifically geared to the efforts of the group We Build the Wall, led by former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon and other prominent conservative activists, including Kansas Senate candidate Kris Kobach.
– The group says it has raised or received $25 million in donations to build new barriers on private land. The CBP request appears to be the first indication that the government is considering mechanisms to obtain and incorporate those new sections of private barrier into Trump’s broader effort.
(Note I: This actually isn’t the “first indication” that government is considering mechanisms to purchase private barrier. See (2/18/20) AP article: Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall)
– “CBP recognizes that private entities and nongovernmental organizations also have an interest in supporting the mission of border protection, by deploying private wall solutions,” the CBP notice states. “Mainly, those parties that can arrange private financing, and private acquisition of land may have an interest in devising a wall structure that is consistent with government specifications.”
– The CBP request also identifies 30 locations totaling roughly 250 miles of border where private barriers could be built for sale to the government.
(Note II: WBTW/Fisher Industries is working with private landowners to secure 250+ miles property to build on. Project 2 wall would be the main design used for those sections on the actual border in Texas. This “water wall” design would be in the foodplain on the Rio Grande River, not 0.5 to 3 miles off the actual border on the levies. There is also potential to work with private landowners in Arizona when Arizona bill HB 2084 gets passed.)
– We Build the Wall has completed at least two sections of private barriers in Texas, using North Dakota-based Fisher Industries to perform the work and acquire the land. The president has urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to give border contracts to the company, whose CEO is a prominent GOP donor and Trump booster.
– Fisher last month secured a $1.3 billion contract to install 42 miles of black-painted new barriers in Arizona. The company’s first and only other award, for $400 million, is under audit by the Defense Department inspector general, a review initiated after Democrats alleged improper White House interference in the procurement process.
(Note III: Refer to my posts (12/22/19) about Senator Kevin Cramer’s investigation into the USACE’s corrupt procurement process and subsequent 12/6/19 report to POTUS on his findings and recommendations. I think the process is getting cleaned up and the anti-wall Dems don’t like that.
Note IV: Also, for context, refer to my posts (5/11/20) regarding the Backstory/Timeline on Fisher’s 400M contracted award and the subsequent DoD IG audit.)
I assume most of the wall doesn’t have sensor technology.
LikeLike
That’s what I was thinking. The cities probably have them but I’ve only seen wall on some of these longer stretching. Fisher mentioned seeing fiber optics detection as a federal requirement in a contract since Project 1 first showcased it. Not sure if this requirement is widespread throughout other border wall contracts though.
LikeLike
I fully support installing such technology along the border. Relatively speaking it’s a good deal in terms of money spent. But the border doesn’t need to be perfect to do its job.
CBP request for information notice.
Border Wall Product and Product Innovation – 5/29/20
https://govtribe.com/opportunity/federal-contract-opportunity/border-wall-product-and-product-innovation-rficbpwallinnovations05292020
“Federal Contract Opportunity for Border Wall Product and Product Innovation RFI_CBP-Wall-Innovations_05-29-2020. The NAICS Category is 541330 – Engineering Services. Posted May 29, 2020. Due Jun 12, 2020. Posted by the Customs and Border Protection (DHS). The work will be performed at United States
Our Summary
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recognizes that industry, other agencies, and other private entities may have interesting, innovative, and useful ideas that could be implemented to enhance and or improve mission essential operational deterrent capabilities related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall and persistent impedance. Through the prototyping process in 2017-2018, it was identified that bollard style construction (steel slats) provided the best value and operationally effective border barrier solution to CBP.
Original Government Post”
Photos of President Trump at St. John’s Church. I took many screenshots which I’ll probably post in sequence over the next few days.
🌟 “Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance.”
~ Psalm 33:12 🌟
🌟 “Blessed is the man whose strength is in thee; in whose heart are the ways of them.”
~ Psalm 84:5 🌟
1 of 14:
2 of 14:
3 of 14:
4 of 14:
Praying and Praising and Loving these screenshots of the Best President EVER !
God Bless him !
Amen.
Amen. Yes, Lord. Amen
Love how the president taunts them ❤️💥
Trump Retweet
All good things are difficult to achieve; and bad things are very easy to get.
– Confucius
That a fact
Esper now putting the Republic in danger.
Yes. How are they supposed to protect anyone, including themselves? Just stand there and ask nicely?
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
CJ Pearson … Nice young man raised money to help black businesses that were rioted looted and burned by
Black Lives Matter
AntiFa
Deep State
Posted this in the Muriel Bowser story- but I want to put it here too. Let’s bombard POTUS with support and encouragement.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Hello 911 what is your issue?
I have an intruder in my home please help.
Thank you for your input. As we have defunded all our police officers we will be sending A Planned Parenthood rep to speak of the aftermath.
Also remember the mandatory buyback program has ended. If you use a firearm to defend yourself our armed Social workers will be required to remove you to a reeducation camp.
Don’t forget Medicare will pay for your intruder inflicted injury after the mandatory waiting period. Unless you are over 55 then pain prevention will administered at a conveniently located Euthanasia center near you.
Trump Retweet
Am I the only one who missed this? Wow! This was posted last night by Gen Flynn’s brother.
Once General Flynn’s case is dismissed…
Flynn’s GAG ORDER will be lifted and he’ll be FREE to TALK
…and he knows it all
Lisa’s advice on national security: “Don’t hire me or Peter into any position involving national security, trust me!”
…just a new location for Lisa to prowl around at!
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Antifa and the Chinese must be feeling a whole lot of love for Esper now. Mattis and Kelly too.
Expressions …priceless. Good job.
Oh, comes w/soundtrack
Wait .. I thought Trump was a dictator like Hitler, who controlled everything and everyone.
Holly Kinnamon @HollyKinnamon
The Washington, DC protests are incredibly organized. This country is in complete chaos. They share one thing in common: no one is in charge.
864
7:36 PM – Jun 5, 2020
The DC Mayor may end up with Antifa on HER doorstep, with no police or National Guard on hand to protect her. Be careful what you wish for, Mayor!!
Let’s see how the weekend riots turns out. Social media back to memes
“One of the more interesting media COVID panic media plays is to hype a bad research paper because it’s published in a high impact journal and fits a predestined narrative. Today we’ll examine two instances where this happened in the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet. Given that this type of publication is often relied on to drive public policy, this trend is downright scary.”
https://regenexx.com/blog/covid-panic-award-the-lancet/
Joe Schlabotnik has pinned a very clever and funny tweet on his account re Lawrence O’Donnell loosing his mind (big time) because VSGPOTUSDJT is being a troublemaker
If you want a laugh you’ll have to go to his twitter as he uses language I don’t want to post on a thread where we are praising and petitioning our Father in Heaven.
I must say it IS quite funny.
