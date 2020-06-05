June 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1233

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Seriously, Dan?
Umm, Dan, they aren’t surprised. It’s *exactly* what they want. The only “surprise” might be how well it’s working for them.
Sometimes I wonder about him… /shrug
A lot of people are unaware of this or willfully blind to it. Every time it is repeated it may change a few minds.
I agree with your notion of repeating the message, and maybe it will catch someone’s attention and lead them to the “red pill”.
But I think couching it as that the “elite” are “surprised” by it all is just plain misleading as well as seemingly naive. More accurate would be to repeat the message that the “elite’s” are pleased with their “child” that they have raised.
I don’t grok how saying they are “surprised” by it all is helpful.
If anything, it relieves them of some responsibility – just like when Ted Cruz asks Rod Rosenstein, “Either you were complicit in a coup attempt against the president, or you were grossly negligent. Which one was it?“, what he’s *really* doing is giving Rosenstein an “out” by allowing him to feign “incompetence” instead of pinning “complicit” on him – Bongino likewise gives the “elites” an “out” by allowing a claim of “surprise” that the results are what they are, when, come on now, it’s *exactly* what they want.
I don’t know about just the elite. It is surprising to read how many middle class conservative people writing in comment sections have democrat children, keep democrat friends, and, really, depending where they live, are afraid to let people in their neighborhoods know they are conservative. However, even in inner cities conservative minorities proudly hale their conservative values without any problems. The inner city are I am familiar with is Los Angeles. But then, those in the inner city in LA aren’t afraid to kick someone butt if challenged. Now in those people in the Los Angeles suburbs would not put a TRUMP 2020 sign in their yards if you paid them to do it even though a lot of them will vote for them.
Hey iswhatitis, just my two cents. There are evil power brokers on the left, and there are those who mean well who are foolish and don’t realize the toxic seeds they’ve been planting and watering. While the evil ones are irredeemable, there is hope for some of the foolish ones waking up. These latest episodes of chaos are indeed distressing and eye-opening to some of the heretofore foolish ones.
Kim Gardner St Louis DA backed by Soros Money to win the election
Just released all the rioters and looters who were arrested from jail and back on the streets without charges
As noted by sundance, the 3 funerals/5 state could be the Wellstone moment for this current episode. But what if the current 9-10 day, 50 state, 100-200 cities activities are the Wellstone memorial? We should know in a couple weeks. Even they can’t maintain this level of energy for much longer. And I would think that even the most looney of looney blue mayors and governors couldn’t possibly return to the wear a mask and enforced social distancing with a straight face.
I find it hard to believe, that the austerity of enforced social distancing with little community interaction followed immediately (within hours) by 1,000s of folks in close quarters and violent actions would be missed be even the stupidest of “regular” democrat voters.
If the MSM doesn’t point out the inconsistency, they won’t notice. They are completely brainwashed.
Brent, I’m in Scottsdale AZ/outside of Phoenix. Our fairly small city was looted and damaged terribly in several areas. Scottsdale is a what I would call a conservative town, but as I was grocery shopping this evening I noticed about 75% of the people still had ridiculous masks on! It was almost 110 degrees today which makes matters worse. After everything that’s happened over the past several days, people still believe they must wear masks! It is incomprehensible in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I keep a social distance from people wearing masks, especially outside. It’s not good to get too close to stupid people.
It won’t happen.
So to sum up many parts of America in the year 2020, you can be arrested or given citations for protesting an unconstitutional lockdown or reopening your business, but are encouraged to protest and loot by the same people ordering those lockdowns. And as an added bonus, they will even march with you!
So let me get this straight, demonrat politicians demand that the police go after WhuFlu lockdown violators, but also want to defund the police. 🤔 The left is insane.
Possessed might be more appropriate….
I don’t see what it is anyone would vote for Lindsey Graham, but then I didn’t see what it was anyone would vote for Obama.
I suggest everyone vote for Graham’s opponent to focus Graham’s efforts. He should keep in mind Trump can always deliver a death blow to Lyndsey at any moment.
I hope and pray (for 3 yrs now) that he gets canned just like Sen King. Please dear God give us some relief for our wonderful POTUS and we faithful Americans.
How frustrating it must be for them that Trump simply will not take the bait.
Cuomo will blink.
I was looking at some 2016 Treehouse posts when Mattis was chosen to see if there was any inkling of what he has now reviled himself to be. A poster told of something Mattis said: “I went to a private event where general Mattis spoke. Someone asked about Benghazi and he said it was caused by a pornographic video that had been released a month prior. He the said he knew Hillary well and she was an honest and great person” This revelation was not very well received at the time, but now… well.
John ,
A good post. I loved the bit about Matt is ‘reviling’ himself – he should be reviled by all.
It’s very clear he’s both butthurt now and an emerging resistance member.
Sorry Libs – nothing you give them will ever be enough, until you have nothing left to give.
The mayor who had the national guard protecting his house just defunded his own police department. Pull the guard out of LA now and leave him naked before his enemies.
Pelosi has a “you know.. the thing” moment.
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/pelosi-suffers-10-second-mental-lapse-camera-during-press-conference
Yes, even they read social media and realize his supporters are not bending let alone, breaking. A years long Russia hoax didn’t do it, a months long impeachment hoax didn’t do it, a worldwide months long plandemic and global depression didn’t do it, now a days long (so far) worldwide plandemonium isn’t doing it. What is going to be their final act of desperation? Just straight up JFK him?
They’re trying to con him into shooting black protesters.
It’s just a poker game now.
With Covid, they wanted him not to do anything.
That’s why they were so upset when he was at every Covid presser.
These people are crazy.
But don’t worry, Trump has them figured out.
A hint was the bible photo.
Their corrupt media tried to make a huge deal out that, lied about tear gas.
Of course no one died, they jumped the gun a bit on their hopes for strategy.
These people don’t live in reality.
“What is going to be their final act of desperation?”
I fear that is becoming more of a rhetorical question as we approach November. Never has the hatred for a President been so obvious, malicious, broad and deep within the populace. It is equally dangerous and despicable.
Joe D says everything is about the Supreme Court.
Think what the Federal courts could look like in 2024.
Ninth Circus – complete change
Supreme Court – RGB (87) gone, Stephen Breyer (81) ?
Having John Kelly pipe up again just on the heels of Mattis is really appalling; these two men have fallen so far down in the muck and the mire – it is as if their bar tab was running over and they needed to scrape up some dough – they are like crummy guys that go through couches looking for dropped change, THIS is their contribution.
I am so glad that President Trump fired John Kelly – Melania had a horrible time with Mira Ricardel who had been brought in by John Bolton – Melania, dear First Lady, wanted Ricardel fired, John Kelly minimized Melania’s concerns – what a total azz he is –
so Ricardel got fired and then John Kelly left not long after that – finally, John Bolton was fired too, eventually –
one thinks, why did our President even have to go through their time-wasting BS –
well, by the grace of God, he is stepping up to every challenge – he gives people chances but if they really love their globalist agenda or me-me-me agenda, then they need to leave.
We pray for President Trump all through the day, every time we see him on tv, dear God, please put another puff of wind in his sails, somehow he has to know there are millions of us out here who love him and appreciate everything he does.
Massive 3ed world level voter fraud.
Defund sanctuary cities. Aren’t they also the ones that stood by and let their cities be looted? That’s criminal
LikeLiked by 4 people
I worked in that area for years. Also, let me say not very tourist friendly right now with lockdowns, restaurant closures, and now looting and hoodlums around.
I guess that’s not too friendly to NYC citizens either. But Democrat voters love it I guess.
Will Obama make another veiled threat about the destruction of the rule of law if Flynn walks? Will Sullivan? Will BLM and AME and ANTIFA riot? Stay tuned.
Wray takes an anti- Barr approach
NBC News: FBI wanted to separate itself from Barr’s tough stance on protests, sources say
“…”The protectors can quickly become the oppressors, particularly for people of color,” Wray said. “Civil rights and civil liberties are at the heart of who we are as Americans.” ”
“”The protectors can quickly become the oppressors, particularly for people of color,” Wray said. “Civil rights and civil liberties are at the heart of who we are as Americans.” ”
“… The FBI’s recent arrest of three men connected to the far-right “Boogaloo” movement for their attempt to provoke violence at protests also underlines the Bureau’s distance from Barr who has, like Trump, said leftist extremist groups are to blame for the violence.”
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/fbi-wanted-separate-itself-barr-s-tough-stance-protests-sources-n1224901
It seems this is another insurance policy or fake news. FBI, military and other dept donot want to work for president. Just fire them or ask them to resign. Bring own people.
Just a reminder….
Wray works for Barr.
I wonder just how far down the chain of command you’d have to go at the FBI before you got to Simone prepared to put the rule of law above their love for Hillary?
The janitor, probably.
Mueller and Comey have corrupted it so completely it probably can’t be reformed without a massive purge of anyone hired during their tenures.
Fire Wray, or better yet, give him a helmet and a stick and put him on the front line outside the White House.
Outside of DC maybe.
They’re right in one sense because they’re a bigger danger to this country. Completely running their own game for their benefit.
Obama is not going anywhere and he will do his best to win power at any cost. Money, support, China , Corp America, Wall Street, RINO and deep state is working with him. They want to create something continuously so Biden would not get exposed or may be try to cancel debates. I have no surprised that Biden will have all the debate questions in advance as Winning the goal at any cost.
Biden will not debate. Period. For reasons. Including that would legitimize an illegal President.
Donald J. Trump
✔
@realDonaldTrump
John Kelly didn’t know I was going to fire James Mattis, nor did he have any knowledge of my asking for a letter of resignation. Why would I tell him, he was not…
Donald J. Trump
✔
@realDonaldTrump
…in my inner-circle, was totally exhausted by the job, and in the end just slinked away into obscurity. They all want to come back for a piece of the limelight!
And to think the majority opinion here a couple of years ago (or there abouts) was that both men were great Marine generals not to be spoken ill of. So much for that.
We all hope, but O’bama had 8 years to shape the military more to like liking.
I always heard PTrump is a master how to operate and make chaos in his favor when everyone is looking somewhere else. I am hoping some big news next week after this long funeral is over.
Murphy’s Law: Chaos always wins because it’s better organized.
This is what panic looks like:
As I said earlier in this thread, the show of force by POTUS is wrecking the plans of the Dems. Including the DC Mayor. They want the mob at the gates of the White House. And it’s not happening. So now the mayor is trying this to help make it happen. Good old Obama community organizing dirty tricks.
Adjustments will have to be made. Hopefully the local military units have some extra encampments handy.
My own view of all this is that once Funeral Week winds down on Tuesday, the protests will start to recede. And I’ve heard on Twitter that Saturday is supposed to be the big “show of force” day for the protesters, weather permitting.
Just need to hold the line for another week. The mayor is garbage. But now up to Team Good Guys to accommodate this idiocy.
We all are hoping same. From day 1 this president never seen a good day, enemies are all around. We PTrump supporters are reach a point sometime it’s make me cry what the hell is going on and scare to loose election. I donot trust anyone except PTrump and only thing i can do vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All for a lowlife armed robber…disgraceful!
Known as the “Ghetto Lottery.”
14 trillion reparations works out to how much paid by non slave owners to non slaves?
And I think he would have done a lot more than just fire Mattis.
What are night letters?
Humorous article about Biden’s bleak way forward
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/06/04/biden-has-no-good-options-n2569963
👇👇👏👏
Memorandum on Protecting United States Investors from Significant Risks from Chinese Companies
MEMORANDUM FOR
THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY
THE ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY
THE ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR NATIONAL SECURITY AFFAIRS
SUBJECT: Protecting United States Investors from Significant Risks from Chinese CompaniesBy the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and to ensure the integrity of United States financial markets, it is hereby ordered as follows:Section 1. Purpose. United States capital markets have long been the driving engine of the global economy. The combination of robust disclosure requirements, clear and effective regulation, fair enforcement, and a free market system have made the United States the premier jurisdiction in the world for raising capital. Investors trust the financial information provided by United States public companies and know that fraudulent activities will promptly be addressed by United States financial regulators. As a result, companies from around the world want to list on United States stock exchanges and raise money in the United States.
Read here:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/memorandum-protecting-united-states-investors-significant-risks-chinese-companies/
This is big.
The world is distracted but Trump is pushing forward on all fronts.
👇👇
👇👇
“Twitter Pulls Down Trump Campaign Video About George Floyd’s Death Over Copyright-Infringement Claim“ (https://variety.com/2020/digital/news/twitter-trump-copyright-infringement-george-floyd-video-1234625976/)
FTA:
“A video posted by Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign — decrying civil unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd — was removed Thursday by Twitter, citing a copyright-infringement claim.
A June 3 tweet by the @TeamTrump account with the video now displays the message: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.” Twitter confirmed it received a DMCA takedown request from the owner of one of the images included in the video but the company did not specify who that was.
The video, titled “Healing, Not Hatred,” remains available on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.»
YouTube video here:
Published on Jun 3, 2020
“We support the right of peaceful protesters, and we hear their pleas,” said President Trump. “I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace.
The fact that they censored such a unifying message is stunning.
Convenient segue right into the Democrat summer if destruction.
Dire thoughts from Jesse Kelly…reminds me of the old phrase that you go bankrupt a little at a time, then all of a sudden.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1268638486791323649.html
And, then, a real story of the Santa Monica Music Center and the mob. The mob won:
A few minutes later, when Negrete dared look again, from every direction, there were hundreds of people barreling toward them in a scene she depicted as “pandemonium.” There were cars speeding up to the center – including brand new luxury Mercedes SUVs and Infiniti vehicles – with trunks popping open ready to be filled with loot, and while it was mostly young men, every ethnicity and age assaulted the building before her eyes.
Much more at the link, reminds me of Venezuela for some reason
https://www.foxnews.com/us/santa-monica-music-center-looters-armed
and then there’s this from Manhattan after the riots
Will California vote differently in the election?
American People are 10 to 1 against this INSANITY!
the Fake News and Social Media are already cleaning up and removing videos of the “peaceful protests”
They are censoring and providing only mainstream sources on searches now!
had to go to “metatube” to find one “peaceful protest” from SOHO; a luxury part of NYC!
link: https://www.metatube.com/en/videos/455632/PROTEST-FOOTAGE-SOHO-40-minutes-after-11pm-curfew-in-NYC-tonight-and-this-is-what-Soho-looks-like-Intense-looting/
ICYMI – FYI — Fake Study Exposed Part 15 — WHO admits it did not verify Fake Study despite its vast resources…
“It is v difficult for us to check data quality of each published paper & we trust authors to adhere to basic stds.”
Yet it had no problem using those vast resources condemning Hydroxychloroquine use worldwide…
“If you are going to be violent, hit them where it hurts…” these are the words in this video…
shows actual footage that Fake News will not cover! remember after 911, every block in NYC is under surveillance!
“Peaceful Protest” Footage is being removed…American People 10 to 1 are against this INSANITY!
link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vh2bRMZsaNk
Hey Treepers, I love you! I’m mostly a lurker here, occasionally commenting. I come here for a deeper nourishment than I get at other sites.
I made a video a couple weeks ago, before all the rioting madness, about our President. I think some of you might enjoy.
(I used to use the handle “Lucidian” here, but there’s no point in anonymity any more for me.)
Cheers,
Andrew
Here’s a guy on bike riding through SOHO: a luxury section of NYC! Fake News is censoring “Peaceful Protest” videos and trying to now put the genie back in the bottle!
Having visited SOHO; the images are true SADNESS!
