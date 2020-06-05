Healing, Not Hatred…

Posted on June 5, 2020 by

A video recap of President Trump’s earlier remarks on the tragic death of George Floyd.

26 Responses to Healing, Not Hatred…

  1. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:07 am

    (The God of my understanding can heal anything, anywhere, any time)

    A Prayer for Restoration

    Come Lord Jesus! Holy Spirit come! We welcome you, we open our hearts, bodies and spirits to your great power.

    Come Lord Jesus! Holy Spirit come! We need you, to bind up our wounds, restore our vision and renew our hope.

    Come Lord Jesus! Holy Spirit come! We lift up the names of those who are suffering. Lord come and touch those who need your healing in a miraculous way.

    Come Lord Jesus! Holy Spirit come! We long to be vessels for you. Come pour your love through us. May it become like a great river of blessing to those in need.

    Amen.

  2. Pale rider says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:08 am

    Common goals! We need to look at who is the enemy. Hint, it ain’t whites, OR Blacks, we can unite under those rules.

  3. lotbusyexec says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:22 am

    Beautiful video and message – much needed as we end this week. Thank you, Sundance for all your hard work and your tireless dedication to the truth. It is very much appreciated. Healing and an open heart does wonders 🙏

  4. distracted2 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:25 am

    Beautiful. Thank you for posting it.

  5. hawkins6 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:34 am

    P Trump made a great speech but it was ignored by the rabid MSM and everyone involved in the violent actions and likely by most of the “peaceful protesters.” It seems to be too early to heal those determined to destroy the USA–if that is a consideration now.

    Dem Leo Terrell said,–“There is no “systemic” racism in a city that is totally run by minorities.”

    But the protests continue to allegedly oppose white “systemic racism” that began in a city led entirely by black Democrats and where George Floyd was killed. I could be wrong, but I think too many people have lost their minds and need to come to their senses before meaningful healing can occur.

  6. railer says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:35 am

    Great message from The President.

  7. Right to reply says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:52 am

    They twist what he says because they are twisted. From here to eternity, ensure you never, ever vote Democrat again.

  8. clearmorning7 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:56 am

    ALL IMPORTANT MESSAGE… Healing not hatred… I may be an old fart, but I remember when communities came together, if that lighting struck Billy’s house, our neighborhood got together and had a “barnraising”, if the fire dept needs a new truck, our church would have a bazaar and we would all go to raise funds, if Jane’s mom needed surgery, we would have another fund raiser to get her the money. WE BUILT THIS NATION TOGETHER! What the hell separated us? Do you remember when that happened? I remember the :Age of Aquarius”? and now we are 1/3 step from all out civil war? How the f^ck did that happend? We better heal this rip soon or we as a nation are doomed and it will be ALL OVER!

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 5, 2020 at 7:38 am

      Yes, we need to forgive and heal our wounds, not open them wider.

      I was watching Ken Burns…”The Vietnam War”

      They had personal interviews with people who were their, lost family, lost friends, Enemy soldiers, Vietnam Cong, Mothers, sisters, everyone.

      They all shared their grief, their anger, the survivors, their struggles emotions to this day of what the War did to each one of them.

      Toward the end of the film, some of these people went back to Vietnam and actually visited the places of their battles.
      The most poignant part was:

      When they went back and visited, the actual enemy soldiers whom they fought also met them. These enemy soldiers also lived under the same conditions all these years.
      Loss of friends, family…the horrible dreams, the memories…

      Surprisingly, upon meeting……both sides just hugged each other…. most cried…
      The respect for each other in their battles, same sense of loss,

      Seeing each other brought a “Healing” and a purpose to teach all that would listen:

      The fighting did not accomplish “Anything”…..only pain and loss.
      Both sides agreed, to wage a war of death and destruction, just because someone far away says so….for no reason, other than greed, should never happen again…

      I have been in those situations….And anyone who has can tell you…

      Most times …

      “Healing from your wounds is most always more painful than getting the wounds themselves.”

      “Pain is just weakness leaving your body.”
      USMC

      • phillip jeffreys says:
        June 5, 2020 at 8:10 am

        So, all the things that happened after the US pulled out are swept under the rug?

        The US leadership effort was horrendous. That, however, does not change what was visited upon the Viet Namese people by the benevolent COmmunist party. One can arguie over whether we should have ever engaged, our interests or whther the right strategy was persued. But let’s not sweep under the rug all the effects/outcomes of that war.

      • FofBW says:
        June 5, 2020 at 8:26 am

        Amen Gunny. Semper Fi!!

  9. Ben Douglas (@BenDhyana) says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:59 am

    May the Lord come quickly…

  10. Martin says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:02 am

    Most assuredly a message all can agree on, even if there is no common knowledge of who or what sparked the unrest in the first place.

    I’m in agreement, but circumspect about the origins. There’s more to this than meets the eye. As usual.

  11. tav144 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:07 am

    Wow that was amazing. Just beautifully done.

  12. KBR says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:11 am

    If the rioting can get whites hating blacks as much as BLM hates whites, the Demoncrats can get the civil war they so want.
    They want it because it will weaken our nation such that NWO (or China or Russia can take us over.)

    The media is selling hate. I don’t buy it.

    It is interesting to me that the victim’s name is always the full name. The press talks about Biden, Trump, Grassley, Nunes, Pelosi, Schumer…but almost NEVER simply “Floyd.” Could it be coincidence that his first name is the same as soros? IDK.

    I just see conspiRACEY everywhere right now.

  14. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:39 am

    Racism is whatever Big Media and their democrat lawmakers say it is. For instance the 4 Minneapolis policemen charged with the death of saint George of Floyd are all racists. The rabid mob has been saying that white popo are hunting black people. Only 2 of the officers are white guys and one of them, not the kneeler, is a rookie. Another is a Vietnamese-American and the fourth guy is a rookie who is as black as Obama. Still for purposes of the riot managers they are all racists. Big Media is doing its level best, and succeeding so far, to avoid showing the cops’ mug shots in the news for as long as possible so they can keep the public inflamed and the insane street protests going on and on.

    • Hans says:
      June 5, 2020 at 7:55 am

      I heard that rookie only had four days on the job. So he went thru training and he was wet behind the ears. He was supposed to learn and I pretty sure to stand back and observe.

      .I guess that this is also a learning opportunity for all rookies… that to democrats and communist the ends justify the means.. under these people there is no compassion or common sense.

      Everyone Remember that when November rolls Around.

  15. Publius2016 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Beautiful!

    From 45 Historic Speech at Cape Canaveral!

    Fake News boycotted the speech!!!

  16. Don McAro says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Do you know how many Idiots have no idea the President has made any statement on this?
    I just say… Its obvious that you watch CNN all day.

  17. thelastbesthope says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Thank You Twitter for censoring ‘Healing Not Hatred’. Nothing could define your agenda better, nor draw more attention to this video.

    ” Lord, confuse the wicked, confound their words, for I see violence and strife in the city. Day and night they prowl about on its walls; malice and abuse are within it. Destructive forces are at work in the city; threats and lies never leave its streets.”

    The hatred of leftist manipulators makes them blind .. but allows U.S. to see them clearly.

  18. phillip jeffreys says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:14 am

    At what point do media leadership and talking heads become guilty of agit-prop and incitement?

