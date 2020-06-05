Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell Discusses DC Appeals Court Filings

Posted on June 5, 2020 by

General Michael Flynn’s defense counsel Sidney Powell calls-in to FBN for an interview with Jackie Deangelis to discuss the latest motions and briefs in the ongoing appeal to the DC Circuit Court for a writ of mandamus.

As Ms. Powell notes the oral arguments before the appeals court will take place a week from today.  WATCH:

2 Responses to Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell Discusses DC Appeals Court Filings

  1. GTOGUY says:
    June 5, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    I was watching Robert Barnes and Viva Frei live podcast. Barnes said that Sullivan is going to get spanked by the 3 judge panel. He can request a full panel (en-Banc) but if he does, he will get spanked harder.

  2. DaughterofLiberty says:
    June 5, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    He needs more than a spanking.

