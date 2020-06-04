June 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1232

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

118 Responses to June 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1232

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:11 am

  2. Remington says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:12 am

    An outstanding video by Candice Ownes. Not to be missed. Can’t imagine youtube leaving this up much longer.

    George Floyd is not a martyr

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:19 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:19 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:20 am

  7. azgulch says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:27 am

    It boggles my mind that the Bushes – 2 republican presidents – three terms- plus a Florida republican governor would endorse a brain dead globalist democrat over a vibrant pro USA republican. I contributed to those SOB’s, even went to a rally. Imagine how deep the rot in DC really is.

  8. A2 says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:27 am

    👇👇

    Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Tiananmen Square Survivors

    https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-tiananmen-square-survivors/

    31st Anniversary of  Tiananmen Square

    https://www.state.gov/31st-anniversary-of-tiananmen-square/

    Taiwan calls on China to apologise for Tiananmen crackdown, Beijing cries ‘nonsense’

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-tiananmen-taiwan/taiwan-calls-on-china-to-apologise-for-tiananmen-crackdown-beijing-cries-nonsense-idUSKBN23A1AV

    Every year the moms ask, every year the CCP ignores

    Tiananmen Mothers Call on Beijing to Make Public Details of 1989 Massacre

    https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/tiananmen-mothers-06032020130101.html

  9. trapper says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:28 am

    The demons are still raging, spitting their foul bile at Trump, for his crime of …… holding a Bible.

    • patti says:
      June 4, 2020 at 1:34 am

      TheLastRefuge
      @TheLastRefuge2
      Given the scale of how much it was promoted by allied media….. It appears the remarks by President Obama fell flat. There is a remarkable lack of post-talk promotion amid the crowd that would normally be hyping it.

      Appears to be a fail.

  11. patti says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:33 am

    TUCKER 6/3

  12. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:34 am

  13. Lady in Red says:
    June 4, 2020 at 1:42 am

