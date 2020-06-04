June 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1232

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now he should get the Pulitzer Price for reporting.
LikeLike
An outstanding video by Candice Ownes. Not to be missed. Can’t imagine youtube leaving this up much longer.
George Floyd is not a martyr
LikeLiked by 2 people
But, but … “The future must not belong to those who insult the Prophet of Fentanyl’.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Question: why can’t this guy be DoD Secretary instead of that puss Espers?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe some of her brains leaked out through her “fancy” crochet COVID mask! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It boggles my mind that the Bushes – 2 republican presidents – three terms- plus a Florida republican governor would endorse a brain dead globalist democrat over a vibrant pro USA republican. I contributed to those SOB’s, even went to a rally. Imagine how deep the rot in DC really is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👇👇
Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Tiananmen Square Survivors
https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-tiananmen-square-survivors/
31st Anniversary of Tiananmen Square
https://www.state.gov/31st-anniversary-of-tiananmen-square/
Taiwan calls on China to apologise for Tiananmen crackdown, Beijing cries ‘nonsense’
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-tiananmen-taiwan/taiwan-calls-on-china-to-apologise-for-tiananmen-crackdown-beijing-cries-nonsense-idUSKBN23A1AV
Every year the moms ask, every year the CCP ignores
Tiananmen Mothers Call on Beijing to Make Public Details of 1989 Massacre
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/tiananmen-mothers-06032020130101.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The demons are still raging, spitting their foul bile at Trump, for his crime of …… holding a Bible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1268358878749745153
LikeLike
TheLastRefuge
@TheLastRefuge2
Given the scale of how much it was promoted by allied media….. It appears the remarks by President Obama fell flat. There is a remarkable lack of post-talk promotion amid the crowd that would normally be hyping it.
Appears to be a fail.
LikeLike
TUCKER 6/3
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike